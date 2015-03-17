SYDNEY, March 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday Night * ECB's Praet we have a cyclical not structural recovery in EZ * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem repeated on Tuesday that Greece is running out of cash & must work on economic reforms if it hopes to receive further assistance * BOE's Brazier Greece will not in any realistic scenario repay its current level of debt * Italy confirms will join China-led Asia infrastructure bank w/Germany, France * U.S. does not have specific plans to join China-led Asian investment bank (WH) * Moody's diverse sources of revenue protect Canada's 'AAA' from low oil prices * Fonterra's GDT price index falls 8.8%, w/an avg selling price of 3,136/ton * Turkish CB leaves rates unchanged * Brazil's Barbosa: bringing inflation to center of target & fiscal equilibrium is key to resume growth, expects economy to start recovering in Q3 of this year * US Building Permits: Number Feb 1.092m, f/c 1.065m, 1.060m-prev * US Build Permits: Change MM Feb 3%, 0%-prev * US Housing Starts Number MM Feb 0.897m, f/c 1.049m, 1.081m-prev * US House Starts MM: Change Feb -17%, 0%-prev * CA Mfg Sales MM Jan -1.7%, f/c -1.2%, 1.6%-prev * Investors pull USD 6.4b from bond ETF's on first 10 trading days of March Currency Summaries provided by IFR/BUZZ NY desk EUR/USD: Short covering in Europe had EUR/USD test above 1.0620. A brief dip just before NY's open was bought though and the pair was firm as NY got going. The USD softened a bit on weak housing data and EUR/USD's lift progressed. CTA & reserve manager buying saw the pair take out stops at 1.0625 and 1.0640. Pair hit 1.0651 where it ran into a wall of HF selling. USD regained its footings and lifted off the lows. EUR/USD slid from the day's high & sat just below 1.0600 late in the day. USD/JPY: Reluctance to guess what the Fed will do at Wed's meeting left USD/JPY in a tight range again above 121 importer, spec & pension bids and below last Thur's 121.67 high. Despite a Ldn A.M. pullback in USD-JPY 2-yr yields and N225 futures, USD/JPY found bidders into the 200-HMA by the 121.11 session low. US Housing Starts missed badly, but Permits beat to take some of the sting out of the weather-skewed report. FOMC is seen removing "patience" from their statement Wed, but also perhaps highlighting "international" risks and the need for data to confirm a rate hike later this year is warranted. The BOJ are seen on hold until Oct, by which time even fudged BOJ CPI f/cs will look too incredible w/o another dose of QQE to goose prices. GBP/USD moved lower, from an early European high of 1.4845, amid talk of Middle Eastern name selling. Cable put in a low at 1.4724 before reversing to end the NY session by 1.4748. GBP/USD remains weak as Wednesday's Fed meeting is largely expected to be another step in the move to US rate liftoff as the Fed is expected to drop 'patience' from its statement. Regardless, it is expected that Chair Yellen will take steps to remind the market that any rate hike will delivered slowly. EUR/GBP rallied to a high at 0.7217 before reversing to 0.7180 as the NY session ends. USD/CHF: As suspected, the day before the FOMC meeting produced little movement in USD/CHF as traders hunkered down ahead of the event. The one US econ release, Housing Starts & Permits, suffered a heavy blow on the Starts side, in large part due to horrendous weather in the NE, but also due to unexpected weakness in the West, while Permits increased 3%, suggesting a rebound into the spring. Stocks were weak on either side of the pond, giving the franc a tiny haven advantage. March's high at 1.0128 caps for now, with the Jan 14 high at 1.0240 the next hurdle. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2769, "unch" vs the close, O/N range 1.2751/93, AUD/CAD "unch" 0.9760, DXY -0.4%. Large option expiries and a 1.2825 digital kept a lid on USD/CAD overnight and in our session. Canadian Mfg sales slumped 1.7%, much worse than f/c, USD/CAD squeezed out a 1.2794 peak but ran into the option defence as well as some lumpy 1.2780 & 1.2800 vanilla option expiries. HFs continued to cull USD/CAD longs, spot slipped to 1.2750 in the down-draught ran into fast money types on the bid. Ranges held 1.27 57/83 into the close. Soft US housing starts undermined the buck (-17%) but with 5-7 feet of snow on the ground were no surprise. Building permits +3% intimate suppressed demand. AUD/USD; A rally in Europe's morning stalled shy of the March 16 high and 200-HMA. The pair slipped from the 0.7666 high & sat near 0.7650 into NY's open. NY applied bear pressure right out of the gate even as housing data was soft. A broad based USD bid drove the pair steadily lower in NY's session. The March 13 low was pierced but follow through was limited as a low of 0.7606 printed. A give back for some of the USD's gains allowed a late day bounce and the pair sat just below 0.7630 into the close. Activity in Asia & Europe is likely to be limited as the market awaits the Feds decision. NZD/USD: High beta currencies were under pressure in Europe's morning. NY kept applying the pressure. NZD/USD slipped from Europe's 0.7404 high & sat near 0.7365 into NY's open. Bear kept the pressure going for most of NY. Traders ignored soft US housing data and drove the pair through the 200-HMA. The slide accelerated after the latest milk auction showed the GDT PI fall 8.8% and WMP fall 9.6%. Support near 0.7320/25 was cleared and the slide pressed further as the USD was broadly bid. A low of 0.7305 was hit and little bounce was seen as AUD/NZD's break of the March 16 high kept kiwi under pressure. Late in the day the pair sat just below 0.7315. LATAM: USD/BRL - The real weakened further to 3.2831, a new multi-year high, before reversing to 3.2650 as the NY session ends. The Petrobras scandal is affecting govt and the economy profoundly. The Petrobras bribery scandal is affecting the political arena as the ruling party may make it difficult for Pres Rousseff to push through legislation that to reduce Brazil's deficit and shore up its fiscal balance. USD/MXN traded a 15.39/15.44 range on the day, hovering by 15.42 just below the daily pivot at 15.4365. USD/MXN resistance at the down TL off the 2015 high at 15.4570, a move above eyes 15.5630 the Mar 13 high then the 2015 high at 15.6690. USD/CLP remains near recent multi-year highs by 642.05, high inflation & weak copper weigh on the economic outlook. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ mixed overnight in a messy session as market winds down ahead of the FOMC. Speculative interests however all over the commodity currencies after AUS iron ore miner failed to get a HY bond away overnight postponing it citing market conditions. All eyes on the Fortescue share price today which could be a barometer for AUD and other high beta currencies. Otherwise quiet trading expected in the countdown to the FOMC. USD/KRW traded an 1127.8-1132.6 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1128.9. The Kospi closed up 2.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3879-1.3909 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3892. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6870-3.7010 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6990. KLSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13170-13245 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13209. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.40-555 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.55. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.885-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.90. The Set closed down 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 31.577-659 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.58. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1585 slightly lower than the previous 6.1615 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2490-6.2589 range; last at 6.2499. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2540; range 6.2520-6.2705. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3910-6.3930. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 62.675-62.78 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.74. The Sensex closed up 1.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Mar 21:45 NZ Current Account 18 Mar 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 18 Mar 23:50 JP Trade Balance 18 Mar 23:50 JP Imports 18 Mar 23:50 JP Exports 18 Mar 01:30 CN China House Prices OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13310 13305 13270 13290-13310 N/A USD/JPY 121.53 121.11 121.37 INR 63.21 63.22 63.17 63.11-13 N/A EUR/USD 1.0651 1.0551 1.0598 KRW 1128.2 1132 1127 1130-1131 N/A EUR/JPY 129.14 128.11 128.61 MYR 3.7050 3.7115 3.7035 3.7090-10 N/A GBP/USD 1.4845 1.4724 1.4748 PHP 44.66 44.81 44.74 44.77-79 N/A USD/CAD 1.2798 1.2750 1.2788 TWD 31.59 31.58 31.515 31.51-53 N/A AUD/USD 0.7666 0.7606 0.7617 CNY 1-mth 6.1715 6.1800 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.7404 0.7300 0.7307 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2770-90 USD/SGD 1.3915 1.3879 1.3888 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3990-10 USD/THB 32.97 32.885 32.925 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17849 -128 -0.71 10-year 2.05% 2.07% S&P 500 2074 -7 -0.33 2-year 0.67% 0.65% NASDAQ 4937 +7 +0.15 30-year 2.61% 2.64% FTSE 6838 +34 +0.50 Spot Gold($) 1149.20 1155.30 DAX 11981 -187 -1.53 Nymex 42.43 43.83 Nikkei 19437 +191 +0.99 Brent 53.18 53.38 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)