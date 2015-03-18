SYDNEY, March 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed keeps rates steady, removes patient from statement, will raise rates after further improvement in labor mkt & when it is "reasonably confident" inflation will move back to 2% target * Fed risks to economy and labor mkt nearly balanced, inflation remains weak largely due to declines in energy prices- market based expectations remain low * Fed SEP lower GDP and PCE f/c * Sweden' Riksbank cuts repo rate 25bps and will buy SEK30b of govt bonds * Sweden's Ingves given uncertainty in outside world ready to do more * Germany's Schaeuble urges Greece to focus on competitiveness * Germany's Schaeuble says monetary policy cannot replace fiscal policy * Germany's Gabriel - Merkel/Tsipras meet should overcome impression of conflict * France's Sapin urges all to mind their words to avoid accidental "Grexit" * Greek PM Tsipras lashes out at reported EU criticism of bill to help poor * Ex-IMF Shinohara Weak yen won't cause "currency war" with US * UK's Osborne sharp falling oil price is positive news, but does not offset rising geopolitical uncertainty, OBR has revised up UK growth forecasts * UK's Osborne expects spare capacity in UK economy to be used up by 2017 * Mexico's FinMin says fall in oil not temporary, sees big challenge for public finances in '16 * Brazil's CB has little room to continue w/CCY swap pgm for very long * Brazil's Tombini govt implementing policies to improve debt profile, fiscal steps will help inflation converge to target, in coming weeks will decide next steps for CCY swap program ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK Wild, Wild, Wild * The US Dollar index closed down 2.0% in wake of FOMC statement/projections despite removing the word "patient" from their previous language. EUR/USD was up 4.2% at one stage or over eight big figures in the old USD/DEM terms. A one sided market was wiped out as the long run jobless rate was downgraded to 5.0-5.2% from 5.2-5.5% previously combined with the comment that the strong US Dollar was holding exports/inflation down but does "reflect" US economic strength. This was a massive jolt to those betting on June lift-off reducing chances of a rate hike to just 20%. A massive paring of long US Dollar positions got underway with liquidity at some times almost non-existent. * No surprise therefore to see MYR NDFs down 5 big figures; IDR NDFs gapped 1.9% lower to 13040 on little to no trading. The question is what now - stretched positioning has been corrected in double quick time. Consolidation required but be wary of short lived US Dollar sell-offs. Their time horizons don't seem to last 24 hours. USD/KRW traded an 1125.1-1129.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1129.9. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3872-1.3920 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3916. The Straits Times index closed down 0.25%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6885-3.7115 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7095. KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13155-13185 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13160. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13164. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-80 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.75. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.895-925 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.91. The Set closed up 1.2%. USD/TWD traded a 31.535-574 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.545. The Taiex closed up 1.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1556 slightly lower than the previous 6.1585 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2284-6.2420 range; last at 6.2294. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2373; range 6.2348-6.2475. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3780-6.3800. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 62.62-62.78 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.69. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 18 Mar 21:00 KR PPI Growth 18 Mar 21:45 NZ GDP 18 Mar 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13300 13310 13040 13040-13080 N/A USD/JPY 121.41 119.21 120.09 INR 63.14 63.25 62.62 62.65-70 N/A EUR/USD 1.1063 1.0580 1.0862 KRW 1131 1131.2 1113 1113.5-14.5 N/A EUR/JPY 131.67 128.27 130.37 MYR 3.7220 3.7260 3.6680 3.6650-80 N/A GBP/USD 1.5155 1.4635 1.4977 PHP 44.92 44.95 44.66 44.70-75 N/A USD/CAD 1.2835 1.2449 1.2564 TWD 31.56 31.545 31.28 31.26-30 N/A AUD/USD 0.7846 0.7591 0.7776 CNY 1-mth 6.1700 6.1660 6.1600-30 NZD/USD 0.7547 0.7276 0.7482 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2570-10 USD/SGD 1.3937 1.3755 1.3766 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3730-00 USD/THB 32.935 32.65 32.70 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18076 +227 +1.27 10-year 1.92% 2.05% S&P 500 2099 +25 +2.07 2-year 0.56% 0.67% NASDAQ 4983 +46 +0.92 30-year 2.51% 2.61% FTSE 6845 +107 +1.57 Spot Gold($) 1167.10 1149.20 DAX 11923 -58 -0.48 Nymex 44.65 42.43 Nikkei 19544 +107 +0.55 Brent 56.18 53.18 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)