SYDNEY, March 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * Fed's Evans delayed liftoff for interest rates optimal, biggest risk Fed faces today is prematurely engineering restrictive monetary conditions * BOE's Haldane BOE can ease monetary policy further if needed to tackle low inflation, risk to inflation in the UK & abroad may be skewed to downside, policy needs to stand ready to move in either direction to meet 2% CPI target * UK FinMin Osborne UK debt will fall to 80.2% of GDP in '15/'16 tax year * China FX regulator finds banks failing to report FX deposits/withdrawals equal to or more than USD10k * US Current Account Q4 -113.5b, f/c -103.2b, -98.9b-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 291k, f/c 292k, 290k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 304.75k, 302.50k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.417m, f/c 2.410m, 2.428m-prev * US Leading Index Chg MM Feb 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Indx Mar 5, f/c 7.1, 5.20-prev * US Philly Fed 6M Index Mar 32, 29.70-prev * US Philly Fed Capex Index Mar 16.4, 20.90-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Mar 3.5, 3.90-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Mar -3, 4.70-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Mar 3.9, 5.40-prev * NOK up after c/b unexpectedly kept rates on hold at 1.25% * Norges Bjk says 100% chance of a cut in Q2 based on current estimates * SNB keeps deposit charges/int rates unch, signals CHF intervention - Rtrs * CH Govt cuts f/c 2015 growth at 0.9% vs prev 2.1%. 2016 1.8% vs prev 2.4% * CH Feb Trade 2473mln vs prev 3409mln rvsd * EZ Q4 labour costs 1.1% y/y vs prev 1.4% rvsd * EZ Q4 wages in EZ 1.0% y/y vs prev 1.4% Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD The correction off the post-FOMC high continued through Europe & NY trading. Bears pressed EUR/USD below the 200-HMA before a bounce towards 1.0740 took hold into NY's open. The rally was sold as USD's recovery proceeded and US bond yields put in solid gains. Bids in the 1.0640/50 zone were filled and the 200-HMA was cleared. EUR/USD shrugged off the rise in EUR/GBP from near 0.7155 towards 0.7235. The pre-Fed lows were tested - pair closed in NY at 1.0660. After such a harsh session, traders now contemplate next move and look for cues. There is little major data on Friday to dictate any more in either EUR or the USD so it's possible the market holds to a tight range until next week. USD/JPY The recovery from the post FOMC USD bloodbath got USD/JPY back to 61.8% of the 122.04-119.29 slide by 121 in NorAm trading. There is also USD3.6bln of expiries there Friday. It took most of the NY session, but offers at 121 were finally breached as the majority of Wed's Tsy yield dive was recovered. The next hurdle is the 200-HMA by 121.25 last. It was broken below Wed for the first time since Feb 26, adding to a host of other technical breakdowns that day. Japanese demand for foreign stocks and bonds, mostly US, remains strong, the weekly MOF flow data show, and all else being equal, should limit USD/JPY downside. GBP/USD resumed its downward trajectory, backing well off Wednesday's post-Fed highs. GBP/USD moved steadily lower after NY's open aided by comments from the BOE's Haldane, hinting at a rate cut if below target inflation persists. GBP/USD moved to a low at 1.4705 after Haldane mentioned that policy needs to stand ready to move in either direction to meet 2% CPI target and the BOE can ease monetary policy further if needed to tackle low inflation. The reduced rate hike sentiment weighs heavily on the pound particularly versus the USD as the Fed prepares belatedly to hike rates. EUR/GBP moved higher as the steady to lower rate outlook lifted the euro off early NY lows by 0.7155 moving steadily higher to 0.7234, the NY high before ending the NY session by 0.7225. With UK inflation expected to remain weak the pound is slowly losing its advantage vis-a-vis euro. USD/CHF As expected the SNB has left its policy rate unchanged with the 3m LIBOR range at -1.25% to -0.25% & Sight Depo at -0.75%. Given the impact of abandoning the EUR/CHF floor there was the expected downward revisions to growth forecasts, this year's halved to 1%. More interesting are the substantial downward revisions to inflation despite sharply negative policy rates. Inflation was seen turning positive in Q4 2015, but now not until Q1 2017. These forecasts are based on a 3m LIBOR rate of -0.75% and a weaker CHF. The continued importance of the CHF has seen the SNB reiterate that it will "remain active" in the FX markets in order to influence "monetary conditions". Following the abandonment of the EUR/CHF floor it has not been clear what exactly the objective of FX intervention is. Our best guess is they are targeting a CHF NEER through a basket, band and crawl (BBC) mechanism. This will mean that the SNB is likely to be more active on USD/CHF than on EUR/CHF at least to ensure that CHF weakens in line with the EUR. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2662, +1 big fig vs the close, O/N range 1.2507/1.2675, AUD/CAD -0.26% 0.9735, DXY +0.21%. Loonie opened the session under the gun with Brent crude -1.6%, WTI -3.7%, with no local data the focus was on US weekly claims (+1k) C/A, L.I. and the Philly Fed. Other than the Philly Fed, most data points were on or close to f/c, Q4 C/A worse than f/c but 2014 vs 2013 "unch" on a percentage of GDP basis. It was a choppy session, Noram range 1.2662/1.2755 with yesterday's trip to 1.2449 an ephemeral memory. Traders were very wary today, most price action algo related, driven by oil, Brent heads to the close -2.5%, WTI -1.9%, the DXY +0.8%, AUD/CAD 0.9705, USD/CAD 1.2743. AUD/USD was driven down to 200-HMA in Europe's morning before bouncing towards 0.7710 into NY's open. Bears took control in early NY as the USD continued to claw back post-FOMC losses and talk that the RBA may now act on their own was upped. AUD/USD slid from the open, pierced the 200-HMA and threatened support in the 0.7610 area. The pair remained heavy as pressure was applied from AUD/NZD's slide towards 1.0310/15. AUD/USD last sat just above 0.7645. NZD/USD Bear pressure was applied in Europe as the USD recovered losses from Wednesday. NZD/USD sat near 0.7440 as NY got going and bear pressure remained as US bond yields bounced and the USD took back some post-FOMC losses. NY pressed the pair to the 0.7370/80 support zone but could not make a serious run lower. The pre-Fed levels held and the pair lingered in the 0.7373/0.7405 range for most of NY's session. LATAM USD/MXN moved considerably lower after this afternoons Fed meeting. Though the Fed was expected to keep rates unchanged, the market interpreted the Feds wait and see attitude with respect to inflation and employment as dovish, and pushed out expectations, as espoused by short-term futures contract, of a US rate liftoff to October. The Fed is now 'data-dependency' as it relates to employment and 'reasonable confidence' that inflation will return to the Fed's 2% target. USD/MXN moved from 15.40 to 15.30 on the statements release, moving to lows at 15.1580 before reversing to 15.23. USD/BRL moved to lows by 3.22 after the Fed announcement. USD/BRL had moved near recent 2015 highs after a government official said the BCB has little room to continue w/the CCY swap program. With the market pushing the US rate hike farther down the road, LatAm as a whole has a little more breathing room to get their fiscal accts in order. USD/CLP moved to lows by 637.70 after the Fed announcement. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open in Asia higher across the board as the unwinding of long USD positions in the wake of the FOMC meeting are reversed. Liquidity vacuum's created havoc with markets on Wednesday night and Thursday making for exaggerated moves. The recovery in USD/AXJ has not returned to pre FOMC as it has elsewhere so look for more US Dollar buying today in Asia. The jury is still out as to what Wednesday's FOMC really means but the odds of a June rate hike have been crushed to just 11%. September is just 48% whilst December comes in around 80%. All up it could be a long year - directional plays could prove hard to find - the easy money has been made - from here on in it gets a lot harder. USD/KRW traded an 1110.5-1118 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1117.2. The Kospi closed up 0.47%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3729-1.3878 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3854. The Straits Times index closed up 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6540-3.7060 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.7050. KLSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/IDR traded a 12990-13100 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13035. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13008. The IDX Composite closed up 0.75%. USD/PHP traded a 44.58-75 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.65. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.60-77 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.75. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 31.33-465 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.443. The Taiex closed up 0.86%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1460 slightly lower than the previous 6.1556 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1890-6.2141 range; last at 6.1961. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2138; range 6.2010-6.2265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3710-6.3740. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.15%. USD/INR traded a 62.35-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.52. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 Mar 21:45 NZ Ext Migration & Visitors 20 Mar 21:45 NZ Perm/Long-Term Migration 20 Mar 22:00 CL Interest Rate 20 Mar 04:00 MY CPI 20 Mar 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 20 Mar 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 20 Mar 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 Mar 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index 20 Mar 09:00 MY Reserves 20 Mar 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 20 Mar 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 20 Mar 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of February meeting 01:00 AU RBA Gov Glenn Stevens speaks in Sydney OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13180 13220 13160 13170-13190 N/A USD/JPY 121.04 119.67 120.79 INR 62.99 63.03 62.87 62.90-93 N/A EUR/USD 1.0920 1.0613 1.0660 KRW 1121 1125 1120 1122.5-23.5 N/A EUR/JPY 130.76 128.37 128.73 MYR 3.7180 3.7180 3.7100 3.7190-51 N/A GBP/USD 1.5008 1.4689 1.4755 PHP 44.93 45.12 44.87 45.01-04 N/A USD/CAD 1.2757 1.2507 1.2717 TWD 31.46 31.475 31.445 31.45-47 N/A AUD/USD 0.7808 0.7612 0.7647 CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1680 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.7539 0.7373 0.7414 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2680-00 USD/SGD 1.3899 1.3729 1.3874 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3810-30 USD/THB 32.79 32.60 32.735 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17959 -127 -0.65 10-year 1.97% 1.92% S&P 500 2089 -10 -0.49 2-year 0.61% 0.56% NASDAQ 4992 +9 +0.18 30-year 2.53% 2.51% FTSE 6962 +17 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1171.20 1167.10 DAX 11899 -24 -0.20 Nymex 43.86 44.65 Nikkei 19477 -68 -0.35 Brent 54.42 56.18 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)