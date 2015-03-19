SYDNEY, March 20 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night
* Fed's Evans delayed liftoff for interest rates optimal, biggest risk Fed faces
today is prematurely engineering restrictive monetary conditions
* BOE's Haldane BOE can ease monetary policy further if needed to tackle low
inflation, risk to inflation in the UK & abroad may be skewed to downside,
policy needs to stand ready to move in either direction to meet 2% CPI target
* UK FinMin Osborne UK debt will fall to 80.2% of GDP in '15/'16 tax year
* China FX regulator finds banks failing to report FX deposits/withdrawals equal
to or more than USD10k
* US Current Account Q4 -113.5b, f/c -103.2b, -98.9b-prev
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 291k, f/c 292k, 290k-prev
* US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 304.75k, 302.50k-prev
* US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.417m, f/c 2.410m, 2.428m-prev
* US Leading Index Chg MM Feb 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, 0.20%-prev
* US Philly Fed Business Indx Mar 5, f/c 7.1, 5.20-prev
* US Philly Fed 6M Index Mar 32, 29.70-prev
* US Philly Fed Capex Index Mar 16.4, 20.90-prev
* US Philly Fed Employment Mar 3.5, 3.90-prev
* US Philly Fed Prices Paid Mar -3, 4.70-prev
* US Philly Fed New Orders Mar 3.9, 5.40-prev
* NOK up after c/b unexpectedly kept rates on hold at 1.25%
* Norges Bjk says 100% chance of a cut in Q2 based on current estimates
* SNB keeps deposit charges/int rates unch, signals CHF intervention - Rtrs
* CH Govt cuts f/c 2015 growth at 0.9% vs prev 2.1%. 2016 1.8% vs prev 2.4%
* CH Feb Trade 2473mln vs prev 3409mln rvsd
* EZ Q4 labour costs 1.1% y/y vs prev 1.4% rvsd
* EZ Q4 wages in EZ 1.0% y/y vs prev 1.4%
Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk
EUR/USD The correction off the post-FOMC high continued through Europe & NY
trading. Bears pressed EUR/USD below the 200-HMA before a bounce towards 1.0740
took hold into NY's open. The rally was sold as USD's recovery proceeded and US
bond yields put in solid gains. Bids in the 1.0640/50 zone were filled and the
200-HMA was cleared. EUR/USD shrugged off the rise in EUR/GBP from near 0.7155
towards 0.7235. The pre-Fed lows were tested - pair closed in NY at 1.0660.
After such a harsh session, traders now contemplate next move and look for cues.
There is little major data on Friday to dictate any more in either EUR or the
USD so it's possible the market holds to a tight range until next week.
USD/JPY The recovery from the post FOMC USD bloodbath got USD/JPY back to 61.8%
of the 122.04-119.29 slide by 121 in NorAm trading. There is also USD3.6bln of
expiries there Friday. It took most of the NY session, but offers at 121 were
finally breached as the majority of Wed's Tsy yield dive was recovered. The next
hurdle is the 200-HMA by 121.25 last. It was broken below Wed for the first time
since Feb 26, adding to a host of other technical breakdowns that day. Japanese
demand for foreign stocks and bonds, mostly US, remains strong, the weekly MOF
flow data show, and all else being equal, should limit USD/JPY downside.
GBP/USD resumed its downward trajectory, backing well off Wednesday's post-Fed
highs. GBP/USD moved steadily lower after NY's open aided by comments from the
BOE's Haldane, hinting at a rate cut if below target inflation persists. GBP/USD
moved to a low at 1.4705 after Haldane mentioned that policy needs to stand
ready to move in either direction to meet 2% CPI target and the BOE can ease
monetary policy further if needed to tackle low inflation. The reduced rate hike
sentiment weighs heavily on the pound particularly versus the USD as the Fed
prepares belatedly to hike rates. EUR/GBP moved higher as the steady to lower
rate outlook lifted the euro off early NY lows by 0.7155 moving steadily higher
to 0.7234, the NY high before ending the NY session by 0.7225. With UK inflation
expected to remain weak the pound is slowly losing its advantage vis-a-vis
euro.
USD/CHF As expected the SNB has left its policy rate unchanged with the 3m LIBOR
range at -1.25% to -0.25% & Sight Depo at -0.75%. Given the impact of abandoning
the EUR/CHF floor there was the expected downward revisions to growth forecasts,
this year's halved to 1%. More interesting are the substantial downward
revisions to inflation despite sharply negative policy rates. Inflation was seen
turning positive in Q4 2015, but now not until Q1 2017. These forecasts are
based on a 3m LIBOR rate of -0.75% and a weaker CHF. The continued importance of
the CHF has seen the SNB reiterate that it will "remain active" in the FX
markets in order to influence "monetary conditions". Following the abandonment
of the EUR/CHF floor it has not been clear what exactly the objective of FX
intervention is. Our best guess is they are targeting a CHF NEER through a
basket, band and crawl (BBC) mechanism. This will mean that the SNB is likely to
be more active on USD/CHF than on EUR/CHF at least to ensure that CHF weakens in
line with the EUR.
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2662, +1 big fig vs the close, O/N range 1.2507/1.2675,
AUD/CAD -0.26% 0.9735, DXY +0.21%. Loonie opened the session under the gun with
Brent crude -1.6%, WTI -3.7%, with no local data the focus was on US weekly
claims (+1k) C/A, L.I. and the Philly Fed. Other than the Philly Fed, most data
points were on or close to f/c, Q4 C/A worse than f/c but 2014 vs 2013 "unch" on
a percentage of GDP basis. It was a choppy session, Noram range 1.2662/1.2755
with yesterday's trip to 1.2449 an ephemeral memory. Traders were very wary
today, most price action algo related, driven by oil, Brent heads to the close
-2.5%, WTI -1.9%, the DXY +0.8%, AUD/CAD 0.9705, USD/CAD 1.2743.
AUD/USD was driven down to 200-HMA in Europe's morning before bouncing towards
0.7710 into NY's open. Bears took control in early NY as the USD continued to
claw back post-FOMC losses and talk that the RBA may now act on their own was
upped. AUD/USD slid from the open, pierced the 200-HMA and threatened support
in the 0.7610 area. The pair remained heavy as pressure was applied from
AUD/NZD's slide towards 1.0310/15. AUD/USD last sat just above 0.7645.
NZD/USD Bear pressure was applied in Europe as the USD recovered losses from
Wednesday. NZD/USD sat near 0.7440 as NY got going and bear pressure remained as
US bond yields bounced and the USD took back some post-FOMC losses. NY pressed
the pair to the 0.7370/80 support zone but could not make a serious run lower.
The pre-Fed levels held and the pair lingered in the 0.7373/0.7405 range for
most of NY's session.
LATAM USD/MXN moved considerably lower after this afternoons Fed meeting. Though
the Fed was expected to keep rates unchanged, the market interpreted the Feds
wait and see attitude with respect to inflation and employment as dovish, and
pushed out expectations, as espoused by short-term futures contract, of a US
rate liftoff to October. The Fed is now 'data-dependency' as it relates to
employment and 'reasonable confidence' that inflation will return to the Fed's
2% target. USD/MXN moved from 15.40 to 15.30 on the statements release, moving
to lows at 15.1580 before reversing to 15.23. USD/BRL moved to lows by 3.22
after the Fed announcement. USD/BRL had moved near recent 2015 highs after a
government official said the BCB has little room to continue w/the CCY swap
program. With the market pushing the US rate hike farther down the road, LatAm
as a whole has a little more breathing room to get their fiscal accts in order.
USD/CLP moved to lows by 637.70 after the Fed announcement.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ set to open in Asia higher across the board as the unwinding of long USD
positions in the wake of the FOMC meeting are reversed. Liquidity vacuum's
created havoc with markets on Wednesday night and Thursday making for
exaggerated moves. The recovery in USD/AXJ has not returned to pre FOMC as it
has elsewhere so look for more US Dollar buying today in Asia. The jury is still
out as to what Wednesday's FOMC really means but the odds of a June rate hike
have been crushed to just 11%. September is just 48% whilst December comes in
around 80%. All up it could be a long year - directional plays could prove hard
to find - the easy money has been made - from here on in it gets a lot harder.
USD/KRW traded an 1110.5-1118 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1117.2. The
Kospi closed up 0.47%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3729-1.3878 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3854. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.75%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6540-3.7060 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.7050. KLSE
index closed up 0.65%.
USD/IDR traded a 12990-13100 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13035. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13008. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.75%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.58-75 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.65. The PSE
index closed up 0.75%.
USD/THB traded a 32.60-77 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.75. The Set
closed up 0.0%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.33-465 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.443. The Taiex
closed up 0.86%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1460 slightly lower than the previous
6.1556 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1890-6.2141 range; last at 6.1961. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2138; range 6.2010-6.2265. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3710-6.3740. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.15%.
USD/INR traded a 62.35-675 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.52. The Sensex
closed down 0.5%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
20 Mar 21:45 NZ Ext Migration & Visitors
20 Mar 21:45 NZ Perm/Long-Term Migration
20 Mar 22:00 CL Interest Rate
20 Mar 04:00 MY CPI
20 Mar 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
20 Mar 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
20 Mar 08:00 TW Export Orders
20 Mar 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index
20 Mar 09:00 MY Reserves
20 Mar 11:30 IN Deposit Growth
20 Mar 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth
20 Mar 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
23:50 JP Bank of Japan will publish the minutes of February meeting
01:00 AU RBA Gov Glenn Stevens speaks in Sydney
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13180 13220 13160 13170-13190 N/A USD/JPY 121.04 119.67 120.79
INR 62.99 63.03 62.87 62.90-93 N/A EUR/USD 1.0920 1.0613 1.0660
KRW 1121 1125 1120 1122.5-23.5 N/A EUR/JPY 130.76 128.37 128.73
MYR 3.7180 3.7180 3.7100 3.7190-51 N/A GBP/USD 1.5008 1.4689 1.4755
PHP 44.93 45.12 44.87 45.01-04 N/A USD/CAD 1.2757 1.2507 1.2717
TWD 31.46 31.475 31.445 31.45-47 N/A AUD/USD 0.7808 0.7612 0.7647
CNY 1-mth 6.1710 6.1680 6.1700-10 NZD/USD 0.7539 0.7373 0.7414
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2680-00 USD/SGD 1.3899 1.3729 1.3874
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3810-30 USD/THB 32.79 32.60 32.735
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17959 -127 -0.65 10-year 1.97% 1.92%
S&P 500 2089 -10 -0.49 2-year 0.61% 0.56%
NASDAQ 4992 +9 +0.18 30-year 2.53% 2.51%
FTSE 6962 +17 +0.24 Spot Gold($) 1171.20 1167.10
DAX 11899 -24 -0.20 Nymex 43.86 44.65
Nikkei 19477 -68 -0.35 Brent 54.42 56.18
