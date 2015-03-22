SYDNEY, March 23 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday night * Fed's Evans (dove) prefers to wait until 2016 to raise rates, says Fed needs to make sure inflation is moving towards target before raising rates * Fed's Lockhart says appropriate to wait at least 6 months or so after liftoff before considering an end to reinvestment of Fed asset holdings * Fed's Lockhart says mid-year still appropriate time for rate liftoff, not certain liftoff will take place by Sept but feels June-Sept appropriate * Former Fed member Fisher says US equity mkts vulnerable to significant correction (CNBC) * S&P revises Portugal sovereign credit outlook to positive from stable; current rating is 'BB' * CA CPI Inflation MM Feb 0.9%, f/c 0.7%, -0.2%-prev * CA CPI Inflation YY Feb 1%, f/c1%, 1%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core YY Feb 2.1%, f/c 2.1%, 2.2%-prev * CA CPI BoC Core MM Feb 0.6%, f/c 0.5%, 0.2%-prev * CA Retail Sales MM Jan -1.7%, f/c -0.7%, -1.8%-prev * EZ Jan Current account NSA 8.2bln vs prev 35.2bln rvsd * EZ Jan Current account SA 29.4bln vs prev 22.5bln rvsd * EZ Jan Net investment flow -24.8bln vs prev 48.8bln rvsd * GB Feb PSNB 6.216bln vs prev 9.741 in Feb 2014. 7.7bln exp * GB Feb PSNB ex banks 6.867bln vs 10.390bln in Feb 2014. 8.5bln exp * MX Retail Sales YY Jan 4.7%, f/c 2.65%, 2.4%-prev * MX Retail Sales MM Jan 2.1%, -0.8%-prev Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD Early NY echoed Europe's quiet morning but the stillness didn't last very long. NY walked in with EUR/USD just below 1.0700. A sharp drop in USD/JPY and US bond yields initiated a round of broad based USD sales. EUR/USD lifted from the open and ran stops through 1.0740. The rise persisted and got a boost as a large US bank recommended cutting USD long positions vs. EUR, CAD & AUD. Dovish comments from Fed's Lockhart & Evans added to the USD's woes. EUR/USD's lift pressed on and hit a 1.0882 high. A late day rebound for the USD saw some intra-day profit taking kick in and EUR/USD sat near 1.0820 late in the day. GBP/USD short positions were squeezed during the climb from 1.4722, en route to a NY high by 1.4989. The market still coming to grips with what was perceived as a dovish Fed on Wednesday. Thursday's GBP/USD weakness on the back of statements by the BOE's Haldane that the chances of a BOE cut or hike were evenly balanced was shrugged off as the market exited USD longs en masse against DM as well as EM currencies. Cable ran into offers ahead of option interest tipped at 1.5000 and resistance at 1.5008 Thursday's high. EUR/GBP traded in a 0.7225/65 range is ending the session by 0.7240 near unchanged. Today's moves dominated by USD exit flows. UK CPI on Tuesday will give further clarity to the degree of growth in the UK. Despite the recent rally in EUR/GBP, diverging growth and interest rate outlooks favor lower EUR/GBP. USD/CHF Reverberations from Wed's FOMC meeting were felt again Friday, as pre-weekend profit-taking on long USD positions dominated. Thur's USD/CHF low was breached, but prices remain a fair distance above Wed's 0.9629 spike low and the slowly rising 100-DMA at 0.9600 which tends to reinforce that low. Daily MACD has reversed to negative today for the first time since going positive in late Jan as the SNB EUR/CHF floor removal collapse was being retraced. Recovery high at 1.0128 stopped right by where USD/CHF was trading in the days ahead of the Jan 15 collapse. It now appears the prime influence as a reversion toward the 100-DMA. EUR/CHF kept to a very tight range by this week and last week's lows, as today's F/X focus was on USD long pruning, rather than the crosses. AUD/USD A quiet European morning was abruptly stirred to life in early NY. Soft US bond yields had the market leaning more in favor of unwinding USD longs since the Fed's action from Wednesday. AUD/USD sat near 0.7690 as NY got going. The USD sell-off saw AUD/USD spike higher once s-t stops above 0.7710 were run. The rally persisted for most of NY with very little pullback seen. The lift stalled just short of hourly resistance from March 19 as it hit a high of 0.7802. Intra-day profit taking for USD bears then saw the pair slip back near 0.7775 late in the day. A break of the 0.7900/30 zone might lead to a bigger squeeze and a test of 0.8025/55 resistance might ensue. NZD/USD NY woke Europe from its slumber and broke the tight range see. General USD weakness and US bond yields brought on by increased doubts about Fed rates hikes and a market still very long USDs saw NZD/USD short squeeze persist. Somewhat dovish tips from the Fed's Lockhart & Evans aided the squeeze. The pair lifted from the 0.7450 area to a 0.7592 high. A late day give back by intra-day USD bears had the pair near 0.7565 late in the day. LATAM The dollar came under considerable pressure as profit taking pushed the broad EM/DM CCY space lower versus the USD. USD/MXN moved to lows at 14.9785 just below Wednesday's post-Fed lows at 14.9950, before reversing to 15.05 as the NY session ends. Rising commodity prices and lower US yields weighed on the dollar as traders reevaluated the timing for the first US rate hike. The Fed's Lockhart weighed in; saying mid-year remains appropriate for liftoff June, July & Sept are under serious consideration. Lockhart also commented he deems it appropriate to wait at least 6-months before ending the reinvestment of Fed asset holdings. USD/BRL moved off early session highs by 3.3162 to lows at 3.2017 before reversing to 3.2345 as the NY session closes. Brazil mid-month inflation data showed no letup in persistent inflation which has led some to posit the BCB may aggressively raise rates by 75bps in April. USD/CLP moved to lows by 631.50; copper rallied 3.5%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ: All is not well at the moment with the US Dollar flip flopping from one day to the next since last Wednesday's FOMC decision. US Dollar longs appear unnerved and under pressure. They of course have had it too good for too long and a real shakeout looks upon us. There was no particular trigger for Friday's 1.35% US Dollar index slide. Moves in the US Treasuries were blamed in some parts but overall they were insignificant. USD/AXJ crumbled as a consequence KRW NDFs down a healthy 0.8%: MYR NDFs down four figures from their overnight high. USD/AXJ is at the mercy of US Dollar and at the moment it just cannot seem to make up its mind. USD/KRW traded an 1119.4-1124.4 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1123. The Kospi closed down 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3852-1.3890 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3887. The Straits Times index closed up 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7100-3.7280 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7260. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13060-13120 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13115. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13075. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.79-85 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.815. The PSE index closed up 0.05%. USD/THB traded a 32.66-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.735. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.44-51 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.465. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1496 slightly higher than the previous 6.1460 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1805-6.2225 range; last at 6.2062. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2195; range 6.1966-6.2235. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3820-6.3850. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 62.43-60 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.465. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 23 Mar 21:00 NZ Westpac Consumer Survey 23 Mar 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 23 Mar 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 23 Mar 08:00 TW Industrial Output Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13280 13280 13155 13130-13150 N/A USD/JPY 121.20 119.90 120.03 INR 62.93 62.85 62.60 62.69-71 N/A EUR/USD 1.0883 1.0650 1.0823 KRW 1126 1128.2 1112.2 1114-1115 N/A EUR/JPY 130.70 128.72 129.93 MYR 3.7475 3.7575 3.7175 3.7190-30 N/A GBP/USD 1.4989 1.4722 1.4959 PHP 45.07 45.03 44.95 44.90-94 N/A USD/CAD 1.2724 1.2546 1.2552 TWD 31.48 31.55 31.33 31.33-36 N/A AUD/USD 0.7802 0.7644 0.7775 CNY 1-mth 6.1670 6.1635 6.1630-50 NZD/USD 0.7592 0.7405 0.7568 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2630-50 USD/SGD 1.3899 1.3772 1.3798 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3750-70 USD/THB 32.79 32.55 32.59 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18128 +169 +0.96 10-year 1.93% 1.97% S&P 500 2108 +19 +0.90 2-year 0.58% 0.61% NASDAQ 5026 +34 +0.67 30-year 2.51% 2.53% FTSE 7023 +61 +0.87 Spot Gold($) 1182.20 1171.20 DAX 12039 +140 +1.17 Nymex 45.72 43.86 Nikkei 19560 +87 +0.43 Brent 55.32 54.42 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)