SYDNEY, March 24 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * Fed's Fischer rate hike warranted before end of the yr, data will determine whether fed hikes rates in June, Sep or other date, extremely low rates increase risk of financial instability: ECB QE putting downward pressure on LT US rates * ECB's Draghi expects EZ inflation to remain very low or negative in coming months, add'l measures may be used to improve banks capital & liquidity position, on QE sees no signs that there will not be enough bonds to purchase * ECB's Draghi liquidity situation has been deteriorating Greek bank dependence on ECB funding has increased * Greece's Tsipras says we have to remove the stereotypes Greeks are not lazy nor are Germans to blame for the problems in Greece * EC says strong political will not enough, action needed from Greece * US National Activity Index Feb -0.11, -0.1-prev * US Existing Home Sales Feb 4.88m, f/c 4.90m, 4.82m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg Feb 1.2%, f/c 1.7%, -4.9%-prev * Feb Bullard: Dollar is not far from its "fair value" * Fed Mester: Plenty of room to use easing tools if U.S econ slows sharply * Fed Mester: Dollar level one of the conditions Fed looks at - BBG Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD The rally in Europe inspired by the Fed's Mester's tip for plenty of room to use easing tools persisted in early NY. The USD was on its heels as US bond yields were on the soft side. EUR/USD sat near 1.0900 into the open and made a run above 1.0945 before any pullback took hold. Draghi hit the wires and weighed a bit. His comment to BBG noting the weak EUR will help inflation return toward 2% sent the pair down to intra-day support in the 1.0885 area. Dip buyers emerged though and the day's rally resumed as the USD couldn't mount any serious bounce. EUR/USD eventually hit a 1.0955 high and sat just below it late in the day. USD/JPY: USD weakness drew USD/JPY down through Thur & Fri's lows, but last Wed's post-FOMC spike low at 119.29 was not retested. Yen short positioning wasn't nearly as extreme as EUR and others were heading into the FOMC, which is cushioning the blow somewhat for USD/JPY. Fed's Fischer talked about rate hikes sometime later this year, which may have been enough to stabilize USD/JPY in the NY afternoon after last week's lows couldn't be retested. With COT data from just before the FOMC meeting showing specs loading up on short EUR/USD and lightening up on long USD/JPY, it's not surprising that the position adjustment underway is favoring a higher EUR/JPY this week. EUR/GBP moved to a 3-week high by 0.7332 before reversing to 0.7325 as the NY session ends. The euro rallied after the release of weak UK CBI data and talk of real money buying of the cross. Markets are reversing recent trends as a bout of profit-taking moves across the markets. The euro had been weak vs the GBP as diverging interest rate and growth outlooks pushed the pound to near 8-yr highs vs the euro. Though the ECB has embarked on its own QE program, recent comments by the BOE's Carney that GBP strength is hurting UK competitiveness and he is comfortable with UK rates remaining low, in the face of falling inflation; and comments by the BOE's Haldane that there is a even chance of a UK hike or rate cut, has put the pound on more equal footing with the euro. GBP/USD moved to a session high at 1.4990, before ending the session by 1.4940. Markets continue to exit long USD positions after last week's dovish Fed meeting. Comments by the Fed's Bullard and Mester were interpreted as dovish which lead to an early rise in the pound. Later in the session the market focused on the more dovish comments by Vice-Chair Fischer, despite the majority of his comments tipped to growth. Fischer said the Fed would hike or cut rates on a meeting by meeting basis, dependent on data. USD/CHF Broad pruning of short USD positions has flowed into the new week, dragging USD/CHF closer to last week's 0.9630 post-FOMC spike low and the 200-DMA just above 0.9600. Fed's Bullard and Fischer did little with their comments o/n and during the NorAm session to revive the dollar, despite keeping the rate hike option alive and well for H2. But both noted USD strength had to be factored into the tightening equation. Fischer leaned more on the financial stability risk for being too easy for too long. Today's US data were near f/c and had no real impact. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2569, +17 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2536/1.2615, AUD/CAD's up about 0.5% c0.9800. News that Saudi oil production remains at high levels kept a lid on oil futures overnight, Brent crude opened NY +0.0%, WTI -0.9%. There's no local data until March 31st and all we had were the CFNAI and existing home sales to measure economic progress by. The former slipped into negative territory, the latter was positive, +1.2%, but a tad below forecast. USD/CAD probed lower in a general USD sell off. The DXY trading 0.9% lower than Friday's close as we head towards the close. USD/CAD traded 1.2496/1.2578 in our session, M highs, PM lows. We head to the close soft, circa 1.2510. AUD/USD: Early Europe saw AUD/USD smash much of the gains made in Asia. The pair dived from the 0.7840 area and down to 0.7764 before lifting to the 0.7800 area into NY's open. The USD was soft for most of NY trade and this had AUD/USD firm for most of the session. Short covering and a widening of yield spreads was the original impetus for the pair's rise. AUD/NZD's bounce towards 1.0305 added momentum to the pair's lift. The lift from NY's open saw very little dips and eventually ran stops above the 0.7860/65 zone. The lift accelerated and a high of 0.7884 was hit. Only a small pullback was seen late in the day and the pair sat near 0.7880 into the close. No big Oz data is due so traders are likely to take cues from China's March HSBC Mfg PMI. A robust reading should spur more AUD buys. This could see AUD/USD squeeze up to the 0.7914 high of Feb 26. IF that high breaks the door to the 0.8025/55 zone opens wider. NZD/USD NY walked in with the pair just below 0.7600 after Europe erased some of the spike gains from Asia. NY bought the dip as US yields were generally soft and had the USD on its heels. The lift initially reached the 0.7650 area but a pullback ensued. AUD/NZD bounced off new trend low to reclaim ground above 1.03. This saw NZD/USD push back near 0.7600. Dip buyers emerged again though and the pair made a run towards Asia's high. Late in the day the pair sat just above 0.7650. There is no major NZ data to impact the pair but China sees HSBC's March Mfg PMI Flash. Reuter's poll expects 50.6 after the prior 50.7 release. LATAM: The dollar remained under pressure as commodities and bonds rallied. With the dollar lower, after the seemingly dovish Fed last Wednesday, the market interpreted statements from Vice-Chair Fischer as well as comments by Fed members Mester and Bullard (both non-voters in '15) as dovish and kept the downward pressure on the USD. USD/BRL was off 2%, at 3.1660, as the session ends despite another horrific BCB poll, which had inflation moving higher and growth lower. Though the near-term interest rate outlook remains dovish the Fed is still likely to raise rates beginning in September. USD/MXN moved off early highs at 15.07, ending the NY session by 14.96. USD/CLP ended the day near session lows by 626 as copper rallied. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open sharply lower on Tuesday as the US Dollar correction that started in the wake of last week's FOMC continues into the new week. The US Dollar index closed down 0.9% with AUD/USD taking the mantle of the biggest winner (up 1.35%) with the EUR/USD in close pursuit (up 1.1%). The strong US Dollar uptrend that started last September is now over and whilst the correction may have a way to go, a period of non trending markets is now upon us. Volatility witnessed since last Wednesday is set to continue as the market looses forward guidance and a return to normalization. USD/AXJ could have a way to go on the downside with month end flows adding to the selling pressure this week. China HSBC flash PMI key release today. USD/KRW traded an 1111.6-1119.1 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1114.6. The Kospi closed flat. USD/SGD traded a 1.3751-1.3815 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3783. The Straits Times index closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6820-3.7120 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6955. KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13025-13080 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13025. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13076. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.775-85 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.79. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 32.53-615 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.56. The Set closed down 0.65%. USD/TWD traded a 31.39-46 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.44. The Taiex closed up 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1448 slightly lower than the previous 6.1496 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1930-6.2196 range; last at 6.2160. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2138; range 6.1940-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3760-6.3790. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.95%. USD/INR traded a 62.24-40 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.28. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic data releases (GMT) 24 Mar 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 24 Mar 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Looking ahead - Events, other releases (GMT) 02:00 FRB-SF President John Williams speaks on the econ outlook before a group of Australian economists 04:50 RBA A/Gov Edey participates in panel discussion at the ASIC Annual Forum OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13130 13100 13080 13050-13080 N/A USD/JPY 120.17 119.58 119.72 INR 62.73 62.71 62.55 62.56-60 N/A EUR/USD 1.0972 1.0768 1.0946 KRW 1117 1114 1106.3 1106-1107 N/A EUR/JPY 131.35 129.29 131.07 MYR 3.7110 3.7000 3.6665 3.6650-70 N/A GBP/USD 1.4990 1.4840 1.4955 PHP 44.95 44.84 44.76 44.72-77 N/A USD/CAD 1.2615 1.2495 1.2523 TWD 31.43 31.34 31.24 31.24-25 N/A AUD/USD 0.7899 0.7764 0.7882 CNY 1-mth 6.1640 6.1620 6.1620-40 NZD/USD 0.7675 0.7550 0.7654 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1620 6.2620-50 USD/SGD 1.3815 1.3648 1.3649 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3730-50 USD/THB 32.615 32.50 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18116 -12 -0.06 10-year 1.91% 1.93% S&P 500 2104 -4 -0.17 2-year 0.57% 0.58% NASDAQ 5011 -15 -0.31 30-year 2.51% 2.51% FTSE 7038 +15 +0.22 Spot Gold($) 1189.60 1182.20 DAX 11896 -143 -1.19 Nymex 47.36 45.72 Nikkei 19754 +194 +0.99 Brent 55.80 55.32 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)