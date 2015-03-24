SYDNEY, March 25 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Bullard Europe's negative rates are somewhat surprising, Fed & mkt expectations should be better aligned than they are * Fed's Bullard If we don't start normalizing policy now we could be badly behind the curve in 2 years, with US econ expected to be going into a boom there is some upside risk to inflation, expects to see wage inflation pick up in US * ECB Tells Greek Banks Not to Boost Exposure to Athens Government's Debt (DJN) * Greece to run out of money by April 20 * Greece hopes to get EUR1.9b in ECB profits on Greek bonds, 1.2b of bank rescue funds if Eurogroup approves reforms * US CPI mm, SA Feb 0.2%, f/c 0.2%, -0.7%-prev * US CPI YY, NSA Feb 0%, f/c -0.1%, -0.1%-prev * US Core CPI mm, SA Feb 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US Core CPI YY, NSA Feb 1.7%, f/c 1.6%, 1.6%-prev * US CPI Index, NSA Feb 234.72, f/c 234.6, 233.71-prev * US Core CPI Index, SA Feb 240.25, 239.87-prev * US Real Weekly Earnings mm, Feb -0.1%, 1.2%-prev * US Monthly Home Price mm, Jan 0.3%, 0.7%-prev * US Monthly Home Price YY Jan 5.1%, 5.4%-prev * US Monthly Home Price Index mm, Jan 219, 218.30-prev * US Markit mfg PMI Flash Mar 55.3, f/c 54.7, 55.10-prev * US New Home Sales-Units mm, Feb 0.539m, f/c 0.465m, 0.500m-prev * US New Home Sales Chg mm, Feb 7.8%, 4.4%-prev * US Rich Fed Comp. Index Mar -8, 0-perev * US Rich Fed, Services Index Mar 12, 18-prev * GB Feb CPI 0.3% m/m, 0.0% y/y vs prev -09%/0.3%. 0.3%/0.1% exp * GB Feb RPI 0.5% m/m, 1.0% y/y vs prev -0.8%/1.1%. 0.5%/1.0% exp * GB Feb PPI I/P px 0.2% m/m, -13.5% y/y vs prev -3.6%/-14.1%, 1.6%/-12.4% exp * GB Feb PPI O/P px 0.2% m/m, -1.8% y/y vs prev -0.4%/-1.9%, 0.0%/-1.9% exp * GB Feb PPI core O/P 0.1% m/m, 0.2% y/y vs prev 0.2%/0.3%,. 0.1%/0.4% exp * EZ Mar Markit Mfg flash PMI 51.9 vs prev 51.0. 51.5 exp * EZ Mar Markit Serv flash PMI 54.3 vs prev 53.7. 53.9 exp * EZ Mar Markit Comp flash PMI 54.1 vs prev 53.3. 53.6 exp Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD Short covering in Europe had pair pressing 1.1000/10 resistance for most of their morning. NY walked in just below 1.10. The US CPI was slightly above f/c. This pair fell below 1.0940 as a result. Dip buyers emerged as the USD's spike up faded. The ensuing EUR/USD rally saw Europe's high broken and stops above 1.1010 run. Bullish momentum carried the pair to a 1.1029 high. A USD bounce and EUR/USD sales by RM names saw gains begin to erode. The slide persisted into Europe's close and support near 1.0885/90 was tested. Pressure remained on pair in the afternoon and sour risk had JPY bid and EUR/JPY pressing down on 130.50. This aided to keep EUR/USD heavy and it sat just below 1.0920 late in the day. USD/JPY Early NorAm trading took USD/JPY down to a session low of 119.22, which is exactly the level of this year's up TL off the Jan-Feb lows. The low came despite slightly above f/c US CPI results. The low breached last Wed's post-FOMC nadir of 119.29, but strong US Markit PMI & New Home Sales helped prices briefly best the o/n high, only to be sent down again without trading 120. US Tsy yields fell, particularly out the curve, despite the day's upbeat data, dragging USD/JPY back toward the middle of the range. EUR/JPY got closer to the daily Kijun at 131.57, as well as the last two weeks' highs, 50% of Feb-Mar slide and the weekly Tenkan in the 131.80 vicinity, with today's 131.52 NY morning high. EUR/GBP has risen to a 1 mth high of 0.73715 as the Euro benefitted from German PMI beats as the pound suffers on the back of Feb's zero UK CPI inflation number. A 0.1% rise in UK CPI had been expected. 0.73715 is a 61.8% Fibo of 0.75925 (Feb 3 hi) to 0.70145 (Mar 11 low). Offers are touted around 0.7407, 1.35 in GBP/EUR, 0.74045 = Feb 23 hi. 0.7332, Monday's high now a support point. 0.7304 was today's Asian session base. Cable fell to an intra-day low of 1.4846, moving below the post-UK inflation miss low at 1.4896, after US CPI and PMI data came in stronger than expected. GBP/USD closed in NY just above day's low. USD/CHF Above f/c US CPI, Markit PMI and New Home Sales stanched the bleeding in USD/CHF prices, but couldn't turn the trend around to the upside due to falling US yields, particularly out the curve. USD/CHF slide was accelerated by weakness in EUR/CHF, but both pairs have, thus far, found support by key retracements. USD/CHF has probed the 61.8% of the Feb-Mar rise at 0.9540 and the Feb 20 swing high at 0.9535 with today's 0.9536 low. It broke below the 100-DMA at 0.9603 along the way. That MA held prices in check for five consecutive sessions in late Feb. The 1.0422 EUR/CHF low held just above the 38.2% of the Jan-Fed advance at 1.0416, as well as the Feb 9 swing low at 1.0414. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2569, +17 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2536/1.2615, AUD/CAD's up about 0.5% c 0.9800. News that Saudi oil production remains at high levels kept a lid on oil futures overnight, Brent crude opened NY +0.02%, WTI -0.92%. There's no local data until March 31st and all we had were the CFNAI and existing home sales to measure economic progress by. The former slipped into negative territory, the latter was positive, +1.2%, but a tad below forecast. USD/CAD probed lower in a general USD sell off. AUD/USD Bull pressure applied in Europe persisted in early NY. A soft USD and short covering by model accounts were attributed to the rise. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7900 and sitting there into CPI. Upon the data release the pair initially slipped towards 0.7880. The dip was bought aggressively though and stops above the February high were run. Bullish follow through saw a high of 0.7939 made but the gains were fleeting. A rebound for the USD ensued and AUD/USD sales by US leveraged and fund names had the pair diving. Sour risk sentiment then kept the pair weighed for NY's afternoon. Support near 0.7860/65 (daily cloud base, 55-DMA) was pressed and the pair sat just above it late in the day. NZD/USD held above 0.7650 for most of Europe's morning and sat just above that level as NY got going. Bull pressure was applied early on ahead of the US CPI data. Upon release the USD spiked up but NZD/USD dip buyers lurked in the 0.7630/40 area. A bounce took hold and the pair went on to make a new trend high of 0.7698. Offers ahead of the Jan 21 high and a rebound for the USD prevented further gains and the pair began slipping. Sour risk sentiment accelerated the fall and 0.7610/15 was tested. US yields softened in the afternoon and took the USD lower. NZD/USD lifted again and sat near 0.7650 late in the day. LATAM USD/MXN moved off early session lows by 14.87, just ahead of daily cloud support, after positive US CPI and PMI releases slowed the spate of USD sales; lifting USD/MXN to 14.95. The dollar rallied vs EM & DM's but remained hemmed in by lower US yields across the curve. Mexican inflation came in a touch below target as 1-yr inflation to mid-March registered at 2.97%, which lifted the peso to near 14.90 as the NY session ends. The dollar remains offered despite a parade of Fed member's hawkish rhetoric about upcoming Fed hikes. Though Mexico is expected to hike with the Fed, Banxico does not expect there to be much pass-through effects on inflation due to the weaker peso. USD/BRL hovers near recent lows after Monday's S&P rate affirmation. The BCB's Tombini commented that the Brazilian swap currency program has done its job & he expects inflation to return to target in 2016, that 2015 is a transition year. Tombini also sees the weak BRL as having some benefits for demand. USD/CLP ended the session by 622 as copper rallied & weak PMI hints at more Chinese accommodation. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ traded mixed offshore through OTC and NDF markets albeit within modest ranges. Position adjustments continue in wake of last week's FOMC meeting with reaction to "new" data (for example China flash PMI) having limited impact. Fed speakers (even the dovish ones) are all sounding rather hawkish suggesting that June rate hike lift-off is "live" but no-one is really listening. Soft stocks, soft US Treasury yields, higher commodities overnight are all part of the adjustment process. It would be a brave person to say that this adjustment process has run its course. Look for consolidation/month end flows in Asia - market already feels like it is in waiting mode for next week's US non-farm payroll data. USD/KRW traded an 1105.4-1108.9 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1108. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3632-1.3698 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3643. The Straits Times index closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6485-3.6775 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6485. KLSE index closed up 1.0%. USD/IDR traded a 12900-12990 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12900. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12972. The IDX Composite closed up 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.66-74 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.67. The PSE index closed down 0.15%. USD/THB traded a 32.46-58 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.495. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 31.33-399 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.345. The Taiex closed up 0.25%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1398 slightly lower than the previous 6.1448 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2000-6.2122 range; last at 6.2053. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2080; range 6.2025-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3630-6.3660. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/INR traded a 62.14-285 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.265. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 Mar 01:00 PH Imports 25 Mar 01:00 PH Trade Balance 25 Mar 08:10 TW Money Supply Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 00:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia to publish Financial Stability Review report OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 12990 13065 13020 13030-13050 N/A USD/JPY 119.98 119.22 119.74 INR 62.54 62.82 62.60 62.74-76 N/A EUR/USD 1.1030 1.0890 1.0924 KRW 1103 1107.5 1103 1104-1105 N/A EUR/JPY 131.52 130.35 130.82 MYR 3.6760 3.6730 3.6580 3.6670-90 N/A GBP/USD 1.4984 1.4843 1.4851 PHP 44.77 44.84 44.75 44.82-84 N/A USD/CAD 1.2546 1.2428 1.2494 TWD 31.25 31.24 31.16 31.21-23 N/A AUD/USD 0.7939 0.7835 0.7878 CNY 1-mth 6.1620 6.1610 6.1600-20 NZD/USD 0.7698 0.7613 0.7652 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2590-10 USD/SGD 1.3698 1.3608 1.3664 CNY 1-yr 6.3660 6.3640 6.3670-90 USD/THB 32.58 32.45 32.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18011 -105 -0.58 10-year 1.87% 1.91% S&P 500 2091 -13 -0.61 2-year 0.56% 0.57% NASDAQ 4995 -16 -0.32 30-year 2.465% 2.51% FTSE 7020 -18 -0.25 Spot Gold($) 1193.30 1189.60 DAX 12066 +110 +0.93 Nymex 47.65 47.36 Nikkei 19713 -41 -0.21 Brent 55.32 55.80

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)