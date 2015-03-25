SYDNEY, March 26 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Fed's Evans says would rather see inflation at 2.5%than worry about credibility-loss like Japan suffered, only reason entertaining negative rates is events like QE, we could go lower but in the US we are in a different position * Fed's Evans says strong dollar a challenge for some, but energy prices having beneficial effect for consumers & businesses * BoE's Forbes says rates will need to rise despite current low inflation, if low inflation persists unexpectedly the BOE could cut interest rates * BOE's Miles says can imagine raising rates even if inflation is significantly below target (FT) * EU's Juncker was "very pessimistic" about Greece, now more positive * ECB's Weidmann sees no sign of deflationary spiral in euro zone * ECB's Weidmann says would be tragic if Greece gave up reform drive * ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to above EUR71bln * Germany sees no reason for Greece to get EUR1.2bln from EFSF * Greece not legally entitled to EUR1.2bln linked to bank recap-EFSF * Greek CB chief says Grexit is not an option, recent data suggests Greek economy has started to rebound, growth this year will be higher than 2014 will pick up further next year * ECB's Praet outlook relatively positive for EZ econ in short-term, but structural LT view less positive, reform fatigue is one of the big risks the EZ is facing * EU lawmakers to discuss accelerating capital markets union, objective is to achieve a single EU capital mkt by end of 2018 * US Build Permits R Numbr MM* Feb 1.102m, 1.092m-prev * US Build Permits R Chg MM* Feb 4%, 3.00%-prev * US Durable Goods* Feb -1.4%, f/c 0.4%, 2.00%-prev * DE Mar IFO Business climate 107.9 vs prev 106.8. 107.3 exp * DE Mar IFO Current conditions 112.0 vs prev 111.3. 112.0 exp * DE Mar IFO Expectations 103.9 vs prev 102/5. 103.0 exp * Riksbank's Dillen: Will cut rate to counter strong SEK - BBG * CH Feb UBS consumption indicator 1.19 vs prev 1.11 rvsd * UK mortgage approvals 37,305 in Feb vs 36,517 in Jan, -20% YY - BBA * BOE D/Gov: Rates likely to rise despite falling infl, oil prices to blame for infl drop * Fitch: Norways's low oil costs allow investment at $55/bbl * IFO Economist: Lower euro/lower oil prices play increasingly imp role for econ Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD: Above f/c March German IFO had pair bid in Europe's morning. EUR/USD lifted towards 1.0980 into NY open. The lift was aided by general USD weakness. NY added to the gains after ECB's Praet noted QE helped inflation expectations re-anchor and US durable goods saw a big miss while prior releases were revised down. EUR/USD rallied to 1.1014 but the gains didn't last. A recovery for the USD and US bond yields combined with market chatter of a large Asian seller above 1.1000 saw EUR/USD begin a slide. The move lower tested hourly support in the 1.0945/50 zone but the level held. EUR/USD then lingered in 1.0950/93 range for the remainder of the session settling near 1.0970. German GfK consumer confidence is the risk in Europe while the US weekly jobs data and Fed speakers Bullard & Lockhart might stir the market in NY's session. USD/JPY: Very poor USD Feb Durable Goods Orders data briefly yanked USD/JPY to its 119.23 low, unable to quite retest Tues's 119.22 post-FOMC correction low. That alone got some nimble spec shorts and latent relative value buyers bidding; a trend that was nurtured by Fed's Evans and a rise in Tsy yields. The pair initially ran into hourly Ichi resistance by 119.60, but after a pre-fix dip to 119.325 prices made new regional highs and are by them as the NY session winds down. Weakness in US and N225 equities gave the haven yen a boost intraday, but rising yield spreads outmatched this in the end. GBP/USD moved off Asian lows at 1.4831 after comments by the BOE's Shafik, who said UK rates are likely to rise despite inflation falling to zero. She said the main culprits in low UK inflation are falling oil and, until recently, the strong pound exerting pressure on corporate profits. GBP/USD rallied steadily through touted stops at 1.4900 to a high at 1.4955 in NY after weaker than expected US durable goods data once again weakened the dollar on sentiment of US rate hike delays. US Treasuries shrugged off the weak data, as the Fed is largely expected to hike rates if not in June then in September. The rising yields lifted the dollar broadly sending the pound back to 1.4880 as the NY session ends. EUR/GBP remained firm moving off the intraday high at 0.7385 to 0.7375 as the NY session ends. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2502, +8 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2480/1.2519, AUD/CAD 0.9838, "unch". Noram marts opened cautiously with US durable goods on the table. -1.4% vs -0.2/-0.4% median f/c in various surveys, USD/CAD got knocked down from 1.2510 to 1.2473 lows but surprisingly found buyers there. US Treasury yields dipped on the data but closed higher on the day, dragging USD/CAD back up with them. Somehow this outweighed surging oil futures (Brent +2.45%, WTI 3.6%) and helped the DXY claw back some lost ground (-0.2%). D/BoC Gov Lane speaks in a short while and BoC Gov Poloz speaks tomorrow in London, event risk helped chivvy USD/CAD up, Noram range 1.2473/1.2541, last 1.2520. AUD/USD held below 0.7900 in Europe's morning and was unable to benefit from general USD weakness as upped concerns of an RBA cut and AUD/NZD's slide towards 1.0275 weighed. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7890. The weak durable goods data weighed further on the USD. AUD/USD finally caught a bid and traded to 0.7905. The gains were fleeting though as the USD recovered on a rally for US bond yields. AUD/USD slipped lower, cleared Asia's low & hit 0.7829. There was little bounce for the pair as the USD stayed firm in the afternoon. Late in NY the pair sat just above 0.7840. NZD/USD: A tight range held in Europe's morning but NY managed to wake the slumbering pair a bit. Early NY saw the pair near 0.7865. The USD was generally soft and the weak durable goods data added to the weakness. NZD/USD rallied to 0.7692 after the data but the gains didn't hold. A recovery for US bond yields saw the greenback claw back some losses. NZD/USD steadily slid from the day's high and tested 0.7600 in NY's afternoon. LATAM: USD/BRL opened the NY session higher, reacting to Tuesday's news that the BCB will suspend its currency swap program on Mar 31. The BCB will continue to roll existing swaps. With the dollar broadly bid, the BCB sees the program as having limited success going forward. FinMin Levy is also know to be a proponent of a free- floating BRL, and despite weakness sees potential benefits of a weak BRL to Brazilian growth. USD/BRL opened the NY session by 3.1405 and moved to early highs by 3.1730 before reversing to 3.1152 after weaker than f/c US durable goods. USD/BRL reversed course as US yields rose, moving to a high by 3.19 as the NY session ends. USD/MXN moved off early post-durable lows by 14.8600, just below daily cloud support, moving steadily higher to 14.9880 as the NY session ends. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ was mixed offshore in steady trading as position adjustments in wake of last week's FOMC continue. Soft US durable goods data sunk stocks but Treasury yields rose just to confuse things. EUR/USD continues to find concerted selling interests (Asian) above 1.10. Ditto AUD/USD above 0.7900. Japan year end, month and quarter end for the others creating waves but we will have to wait for next week to find the true direction. Yellen speaks tomorrow which will be reason enough for many to sit on the sidelines until then. Philippines and Taiwan rate decisions out today - no change expected by either central bank. USD/KRW traded an 1100.7-1106 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1100.8. The Kospi closed up 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3656-1.3709 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3675. The Straits Times index closed up 0.17%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6550-3.6725 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6660. KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 12920-12985 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12932. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.735-805 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.755. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.48-58 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.53. The Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.27-36 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.32. The Taiex closed down 0.65%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1410 slightly higher than the previous 6.1398 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2006-6.2172 range; last at 6.2125. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2135; range 6.2070-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3700-6.3720. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/INR traded a 62.27-435 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 62.33. The Sensex closed down 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Mar 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output 26 Mar 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy 26 Mar 08:30 HK Imports 26 Mar 08:30 HK Exports 26 Mar 09:00 TW Discount Rate Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES----------------INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13090 13090 13065 13070-13090 USD/JPY 119.83 119.23 119.45 INR 62.73 62.84 62.72 62.80-85 EUR/USD 1.1015 1.0900 1.0970 KRW 1103 1103.5 1100.1 1101-1101.5 EUR/JPY 131.41 130.60 131.09 MYR 3.6760 3.6890 3.6750 3.6880-00 GBP/USD 1.4955 1.4831 1.4879 PHP 44.89 44.90 44.87 44.91-94 USD/CAD 1.2541 1.2473 1.2521 TWD 31.21 31.22 31.205 31.22-23 AUD/USD 0.7905 0.7829 0.7842 CNY 1-mth 6.1585 6.1575 6.1565-85 NZD/USD 0.7692 0.7587 0.7604 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2530-60 USD/SGD 1.3715 1.3656 1.3708 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3673-60 USD/THB 32.58 32.48 32.52 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17719 -292 -1.62 10-year 1.93% 1.87% S&P 500 2061 -30 -1.46 2-year 0.61% 0.56% NASDAQ 4877 -118 -2.36 30-year 2.51% 2.465% FTSE 6991 -29 -0.41 Spot Gold($) 1195.30 1193.30 DAX 11865 -141 -1.17 Nymex 49.05 47.65 Nikkei 19746 +33 -0.21 Brent 56.40 55.32

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)