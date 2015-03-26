SYDNEY, March 27 (IFR) -

Headlines from Thursday Night * Fed's Lockhart once Fed starts liftoff wants CB to be able to move deliberately, low chance of having to turn around & cut rates after liftoff * Fed's Lockhart Fed Meetings beginning in June will be "live" for possible rate hike, Fed watching USD & has potential to be drag on economy (CNBC) * SNB's Zurbruegg says will intervene in forex market as necessary, Swiss franc is significantly overvalued & should weaken w/time * ECB's Draghi EUR/USD swings reflect differing cyclical conditions, ECB to buy EUR60b of bonds in March, no lack of bonds for ECB to buy * Germany's Schaeuble Low interest rates causing "huge problems" in Germany- not a criticism of ECB policy * German economic advisers hike 2015 growth forecast to 1.8 pct * Bank of Canada's Poloz global recovery is uneven & fragile but progressing, volatility will reflect return to normal trading environment * BOE's Carney sees risk of disorderly unwinding of portfolios * Moody's: Latin American sovereigns have limited upside potential in 2015 * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 282k, f/c 290k, 291k-prev * US Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg w/e 297.00k, 304.75k-prev * US Continued Jobless Claims w/e 2.416m, f/c 2.403m, 2.422m-prev * US Markit Comp Flash PMI Mar 58.5, f/c 57, 57.2-prev * US Markit Svcs PMI Flash Mar 58.6, 57.1-prev * US KC Fed Manufacturing Mar -2, 5-prev * US KC Fed Composite Index Mar -4, 1-prev * BR Unemployment Rate Feb 5.9%, f/c 5.7%, 5.30%-prev * MX Interest Rate Mar 3%, f/c 3%, 3.00%-prev * Barclays sees euro below parity with dollar by Q3 vs Q4 previously * DE Apr GfK consumer sentiment 10.0 vs prev 9/7. 9.8 exp * EZ Feb Private loans -0.1% vs prev -0.2% rvsd. 0.1% exp * GB Feb Retail sales 0.7% m/m, 5.7% y/y vs prev 0.1%/5.9% rvsd. 0.4%/4.7% exp Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD: Europe managed to break 1.1050 early but gains wouldn't hold. EUR/USD slid from the 1.1052 high as the USD rebounded from sell-off and talk of some sovereign selling helped the pair near 1.1010 into NY's open. The pair spiked above 1.1020 after US jobless claims but the rally was sold fairly hard. Bears pressed their case and the pair quickly traded below 1.0920 before any bounce was seen. US Treasury yields were firm for most of NY but the rally intensified in NY's afternoon and had DE-US yield spreads driving further in the USD's favor. EUR/USD nose dived and ran stops below 1.0880/85. A low of 1.0857 was made and very little bounce was seen as the pair sat near 1.0885 late in the day USD/JPY: The yen was the best performer among the majors today, gaining ground amid concerns about a potential ME proxy war over Yemen, resultant rebounding energy prices and risk of a sizeable technical retracement of the N225's outsized 2015 gains. London selling took USD/JPY to its 118.34 session low. Prices snapped back sharply from there with help from better-than-f/c US data & comments by Fed's Lockhart. The rally, partly driven by disappointed shorts covering, got to 119.42 and just beyond the broken up TL from this year's lows as well as post-FOMC daily lows. GBP/USD ran into resistance ahead 1.50, after rising from near 1.4860 following the release of better than expected UK ONS retail sales data. Despite the positive UK data, data beats, jobless claims and Markit PMIs, as well as hawkish comments by the Fed's Bullard & Lockhart pushed the pound to new lows below recent 200-HMA (1.4851) support. Cable rallied off lows at 1.4805 by the London close, to end the NY session near 1.4850. Traders remain focused, domestically, on weak UK inflation and the prospect of a hung election in May. EUR/GBP bucked the recent trend moving well off session highs at 0.7384, to end the session just above lows of the day at 0.7330. USD/CHF: Strong US data in tandem with failed breakdowns in the USD o/n, set the stage for a USD/CHF rebound from its 0.9491 session low to beyond Wed's high. Tsy yields rebounded, with some unwinding of recent curve flattening trades driving long-end yields. Fed's Lockhart left lots of conditions in place before rates will rise, but reinforced the general message of tightening to come. SNB's Zurbruegg reiterated the SNB stance that the franc remains substantially overvalued, but also that policy since the Jan 15 EUR/CHF floor removal seems to be showing some progress and the franc is likely to weaken in time. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2435, -81 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2410/1.2529, AUD/CAD 0.9772, -0.4%, DXY -0.5%. It was a big day for Loonie traders, Gov Poloz was on the dais in London and ahead of that a big drop in US weekly unemployment claims Global Economic Calendar Spot traded 1.2410/56 pre- Poloz and 1.2430/62 in the immediate aftermath, pre- Q & A. Once the Q & A started USD/CAD got lively, 1.2432/95 the range through his various responses USD/CAD settled into a 1.2460/92 sideways chop into the close with the DXY on fire (+0.4%) boosted by US 10-Yr yields knocking on the 2.0% threshold. USD/CAD was held down by strong offers in EUR/CAD (macros suspected) a firm bid in CAD/JPY and surging oil prices (Brent +4.6%, WTI +4.4%) USD/CAD last 1.2478. AUD/USD: The weak USD in Europe's morning inspired bulls to test s-t resistance near 0.7880. Several attempts failed and the pair pulled back to the 0.7865 area into NY's open. NY tried to crack said resistance but failed. A rebound for the USD that was ignited by significant rallies in US treasury yields saw AUD/USD's gains start to erode. The slide saw 0.7820 tested before any bounce was seen. The lift was limited though and pair went on to test 0.7800/10 support as US yields rallied further. A paring of USD's gains saw support hold and the pair sat 0.7825 late in the day. NZD/USD: The rally in Europe's morning ran into a brick wall in the 0.7665 area. Offers in that area and a rebound for the greenback contributed to the stop. The pair slid from the day's high & sat near 0.7645 into NY's open. Bear pressure remained on the pair for NY's session as the USD stayed firm due to rallies in US treasury yields. Hardly any relief bounce was seen for the pair and the slide only paused briefly ahead of Asia's low. The low gave way though and the pair went on to threaten the low from March 23. Late in the day the pair sat just above the 0.7550/60 support. LATAM: USD/MXN rallied as the market returned its focus to interest rates and the expected US rate liftoff. Despite a rise in oil, fomented by heightened tensions in the Mid-east; the dollar was boosted broadly as US data beats, US jobless claims and PMI data, and hawkish comments from Fed members lifted USD broadly against EM and DMs alike. USD/MXN moved to session highs at 15.1350 just ahead of 10-DMA & Fib resistance near 15.1690, as well as Banxico's intervention level at 15.1767. USD/BRL moved to highs near 3.2250 after the release of Brazil's QIR, before reversing to 2.20 by the NY close. The report showed Brazil's persistent inflation will remain above the BCB's 6.5% upper in 2015 and begin moderating in 2016, which indicates further rate hikes to cool inflation. USD/CLP ends the session by 623 +0.4%. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ set to open in Asia modestly higher after another messy affair overnight buffeted by the surging crude price, Japanese year-end flows and better than expected US data. Throw into the mix another round of hawkish Fed speak and we have the DXY closing up 0.4% on the day. Fed speakers have been at pains this week to keep the idea of a June rate hike meeting "live." Whilst it may have been lost in translation by some US treasury yields are reacting with the 10-yr yield up another 6bps overnight. Stocks remained in the doldrums closing down smalls. USD/AXJ downside (part expunging of USD longs and part month end flows) seems to have run its course for now. Once month end flows are 'kaput' the strong US Dollar trend should reassert itself. Yellen speaks tonight and is likely to keep all options open. USD/KRW traded an 1100-1108.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1108. The Kospi closed down 1.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3632-1.3711 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3643. The Straits Times index closed up 0.37%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6540-3.6830 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6610. KLSE index closed down 0.04%. USD/IDR traded a 12988-13025 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13010. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13003. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 44.78-845 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.83. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 32.54-625 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 32.565. The Set closed down 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.28-325 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 31.285. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1375 slightly higher than the previous 6.1410 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2066-6.2168 range; last at 6.2124. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2120; range 6.2095-6.2169. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3650-6.3670. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 62.535-78 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 62.74. The Sensex closed down 2.3%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 26 Mar 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 26 Mar 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 26 Mar 23:30 JP All Household Spending 26 Mar 23:30 JP CPI 27 Mar 00:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 27 Mar 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 27 Mar 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 27 Mar 07:30 TH Exports 27 Mar 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 27 Mar 07:30 TH Imports 27 Mar 07:30 TH Current Account 27 Mar 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 27 Mar 07:30 TH Trade Account 27 Mar 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13120 13170 13135 13170-13180 USD/JPY 119.57 118.33 119.18 INR 63.07 63.40 63.15 63.30-33 EUR/USD 1.1053 1.0856 1.0885 KRW 1106 1108 1105 1106-1106.5 EUR/JPY 131.10 129.55 129.75 MYR 3.6700 3.6860 3.6740 3.6820-40 GBP/USD 1.4995 1.4807 1.4854 PHP 44.85 44.94 44.86 44.95-98 USD/CAD 1.2529 1.2410 1.2483 TWD 31.20 31.24 31.16 31.22-23 AUD/USD 0.7884 0.7800 0.7826 CNY 1-mth 6.1620 6.1550 6.1600-20 NZD/USD 0.7664 0.7557 0.7600 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.2560 6.2570-90 USD/SGD 1.3723 1.3630 1.3708 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3710-30 USD/THB 32.625 32.525 32.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17678 -41 -0.23 10-year 1.99% 1.93% S&P 500 2056 -5 -0.24 2-year 0.61% 0.61% NASDAQ 4863 -14 -0.28 30-year 2.58% 2.51% FTSE 6895 -96 -1.37 Spot Gold($) 1204.60 1195.30 DAX 11844 -21 -0.18 Nymex 51.22 49.05 Nikkei 19471 -275 -1.39 Brent 59.05 56.40

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)