SYDNEY, March 30 (IFR) -
Headlines from Friday Night
* Fed's Yellen: US rate hike may well be warranted later this year, still some
way to go on fed's employment goal, optimistic on labor and GDP growth, modest
increase in rates unlikely to halt progress on jobs,
* Fed's Yellen says not prudent to postpone rate hikes until on verge of 2%
inflation, significant pickup in inflation not a precondition for raising rates,
would be uncomfortable raising rates if wage growth core inflation or inflation
expectations weaken
* Fed's Yellen says interesting to see European countries move to negative
rates, surprised not more pick up for cash demand
* Fed's Yellen Fed weighed negative rates but didn't see much value
* Germany's Schaeuble expansionary monetary policy cause not solution for
crises, has never accepted that German surplus is problem for partners in EZ
* Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign
* Greece, creditors to start talks on reforms Friday -euro zone official
* Greece eyes boosting state revenues by 3bln euros in 2015- govt official
* Austria's Schelling we have a problem w/confidence in Greece, third rescue
program for Greece only possible if second package successfully concluded
* Swedish govt says to raise taxes by 5.6 bln SEK this year
* S&P revises Cyprus sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable
* S&P Austria's 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed on expected stabilization of debt
* S&P Finland ratings affirmed
* S&P Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* US Corporate Profits Prelim Q4 -1.6%, f/c 1%, 4.7%-prev
* US GDP Final Q4 2.2%, f/c 2.4%, 2.2%-prev
* US GDP Sales Final Q4 2.3%, f/c 2.2%, 2.1%-prev
* US GDP Cons Spending Final Q4 4.4%, 4.2%-prev
* US GDP Deflator Final Q4 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev
* US Core PCE Prices Final Q4 1.1%, f/c 1.1%, 1.1%-prev
* US PCE Prices Final Q4 -0.4%, f/c -0.4%, -0.4%-prev
* US U Mich Sentiment Final Mar 93, f/c 92, 91.2-prev
* US U Mich Conditions Final Mar 105, f/c 103.5, 103-prev
* US U Mich Expectations Final Mar 85.3, f/c 84, 83.7-prev
* BR GDP QQ* Q4 0.3%, f/c -0.2%, 0.2%-prev
* BR GDP YY* Q4 -0.2%, f/c -0.7%, -0.6%-prev
* MX Jobless Rate Feb 4.33%, f/c 4.25%, 4.51%-prev
* MX Jobless Rate SA Feb 4.51%, 4.43%-prev
* DE Feb Import prices 1.4% m/m, -3.0% y/y vs prev -0.8%/-4.4%/ 0.7%/-3.5% exp
* GB Mar Nationwide house price 0.1% m/m, 5.1% y/y vs prev -0.1%/5.7%
Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk
EUR/USD pierced the 10-DMA and pressed 1.0800 in Europe's morning but bears ran
out of steam. USD began a broad based slide & EUR/USD rallied towards 1.0830
into NY open. Bull pressure remains for most of NY as EUR was noticeably firm on
the crosses. EUR buys vs. AUD & GBP were noted and helped EUR/USD press 1.0900
resistance. The level eventually gave way and stops were run. Thin liquidity
allowed for a spike high near 1.0950. Action settled though and the pair drifted
back near 1.0900 heading into Yellen's late afternoon speech. Her statements
were somewhat mixed and didn't vary much from her last press conference but
algo's whipped the pair about. EUR/USD initially spiked above 1.0930 on dovish
comments but then the gains eroded almost instantly on the hawkish tips. In the
end market took the tone as a bit hawkish and the pair stayed heavy. EUR/USD
closed in NY at 1.0891
USD/JPY: A somewhat disappointing final revision to US Q4 GDP dragged USD/JPY
down to a 118.93 session low, where the hourly Cloud base and 100-DMA related
bids supported. 1.4bln of 119 expiries attracted prices into the 10ET cut. A UoM
uptick lent a slight hand, as did a pop in EUR/JPY on word Greece a furnished
fiscal reforms letter to creditors. USD/JPY remained in a tight range after that
due to the drop in USD-JPY yield spreads and lateral equity prices. Yellen stuck
to script. USD/JPY's threatening its first weekly close below the 21-WMA
(118.92) since clearing it in Aug. EUR/JPY broke well below its daily Tenkan by
129.90 at the outset of Ldn trading, only to come roaring back when 129 couldn't
be removed. The rebound to 130.40 was mostly a EUR rebound, partly prompted by
word Greece had finally furnished its creditors with a new reforms letter. Light
liquidity exacerbated the midday rebound, which stopped shy of the falling
21-DMA at 130.57. A plunge in oil prices after Thur's Yemen-inspired spike
higher pushed the yen up against the AUD, CAD and other commodity ccys. GBP/JPY
is closing the week below its 200-DMA, but up on the day.
GBP/USD: Comments by Fed Chair Yellen, late on Friday, provided no new insight
as to US rate liftoff. Ms. Yellen noted she sees growth in employment and the
economy and a Fed rate hike may be warranted later this year. The dollar rallied
slightly as a result, and interest rates remained near lows of the day. Early
bids around 1.48 based cable at a 1-wk low after USD buying from the European
open, with shorts squeezed during the climb to 1.4923. 1.4920 was the 61.8% Fibo
of 1.4995-1.4799 range. The pound continues to trade in a 1.48/1.50 range,
anchored recently by the daily pivot near 1.4885. The cross was dominated by
Greek headline risk as well as the hawkish Carney statements. EUR/GBP moved to
lows at 0.7267, near 30-DMA support, after rumors of Greek FinMin Varoufakis
resignation hit the market, the Greek government denied the rumors and the cross
rallied back to 0.7330 by the NY close.
USD/CHF: Thur's gains extended o/n to 0.9693, at which point began a slide to
0.9858 into the London close. Along the way, slightly disappointing US Q4 GDP
revisions, particularly much-weaker-than-f/c corporate profits, helped yank Tsy
yields and the dollar lower. U of M was a beat, and helped steady prices into
the afternoon and ahead of Fed Chair Yellen's speech, which stuck to script. The
post-FOMC drop in prices has reset previously overbought daily oscillators to
neutral levels. Last week's C-O-T data featured a surge in spec CHF buying that
brought the balance to positive for the first time in about a year, thus
removing the short-covering kindling. EUR/CHF chopped lower from the London
open, finally getting a lift up by their close on reports of a Greek letter
finally having been sent to its creditors for review over the weekend
USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2497, +14 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2468/1.2529,
AUD/CAD 0.9740, -0.3%, DXY +0.2%. With little expected from today's US economic
data given their revisionist nature, it turned out to be yet another volatile
day. Q4 US GDP was unrevised but there were some very strong components that
were upgraded, including consumer spending and exports. U-Mich final also
exceeded f/c Global Economic Calendar and the greenback gained a tailwind. Oil
prices, soft coming into the day, were clocked again. Brent -5.3% & WTI -5.9%.
USD/CAD had a Noram range of 1.2475-1.2615 and is heading out near the highs.
EUR/CAD soared 1.15% as shorts entered into in recent sessions were stopped out.
Fed Chair Yellen noted in a late speech an interest rate hike may be warranted
"later" this year and sees growth "above potential" in coming qtrs but
underlying sense of economy "quite weak".
AUD/USD: USD weakness in early NY had pair pressing hourly resistance in the
0.7810 area. The USD's slide abated though and AUD/USD begin to drift from the
high. The pair's slide accelerated and ran stops through 0.7780. Buys in
EUR/AUD seem to be the driver as that pair broke 1.3960 resistance and
eventually tested above 1.4100. AUD/USD was pressured to a 0.7745 low and
remained near the low even in the face of softer US treasury yields.
NZD/USD sat near the top of the overnight range as NY got going. Bear pressure
was applied early in NY and the pair slid from just above 0.7590 as the USD
recovered some of the broad based losses from Europe's morning. NY couldn't
break below 0.7550/55 though and a bounce ensued. UST yields began a steady fall
and the USD softened a bit. This saw NZD/USD lift back near 0.7590 late in the
day but move was unwound as quickly as it started. NZD/USD closed in NY at
0.7564.
LATAM: USD/MXN rallied into close on Friday reaching a high of 15.2050, as
market waited for Janet Yellen's comments at a SF Fed conference on the topic of
"The New Normal for Monetary Policy". Ms. Yellen kept to the Fed mantra of
keeping an eye on inflation and optimism on economic growth and employment. The
dollar was little changed after her prepared statement was released. Mex
unemployment was near f/c and the peso followed the downward trajectory of oil.
Crude (CLc1) was off near 6% as tensions in the Yemeni-Saudi conflict abated.
USD/BRL rallied to highs near 3.25 on commodity weakness as well as tepid
Brazilian Q4 GDP data. USD/CLP rose to 623 as profit taking on copper and
weakness in China supported.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ closed in NY through NDF and OTC markets Friday night surprisingly a
touch softer with the DXY index near on flat. The big movers or sliders if you
wish were the commodity currencies AUD and CAD. Both currencies were battered
against EUR and GBP as if someone rang the bell to say the correction is over
and it's now time to pile back into AUD crosses against everything. CAD of
course hammered by a near 6% slide in WTI. Fed Chair Yellen held her line as per
her FOMC presser but this was somewhat at odds with other Fed speakers this week
(even the dovish ones) who were seemingly at pains to keep June lift-off on the
table. The market thinks otherwise ands has taken Janet Yellen at her word and
just about priced out a June rate hike. Month end on Tuesday, world PMI day on
Wednesday followed up by US NFP on Friday is set to keep the market on edge for
another week.
USD/KRW traded an 1102.4-1106.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1103.3. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3683-1.3725 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3717. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.5%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6657-3.6860 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6860. KLSE
index closed down 0.3%.
USD/IDR traded a 13050-13075 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13060. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13064. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.5%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.76-83 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.76. The PSE index
closed up 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 32.56-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.605. The Set
closed down 0.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 31.25-317 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.26. The Taiex
closed down 1.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1397 slightly higher than the previous
6.1375 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2106-6.2190 range; last at 6.2167. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2218; range 6.2150-6.2248. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.3750-6.3670. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%.
USD/INR traded a 62.39-80 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.415. The Sensex
closed down 0.0%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
30 Mar 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
No Significant Events
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13200 13190 13165 13180-13200 USD/JPY 119.50 118.93 119.11
INR 63.07 63.06 62.92 63.04-06 EUR/USD 1.0949 1.0801 1.0891
KRW 1107.5 1107.5 1103.5 1103.7-1104 EUR/JPY 130.40 129.05 129.86
MYR 3.7000 3.6980 3.6870 3.6980-10 GBP/USD 1.4923 1.4799 1.4880
PHP 44.91 44.91 44.86 44.83-85 USD/CAD 1.2624 1.2468 1.2610
TWD 31.21 31.205 31.13 31.14-15 AUD/USD 0.7835 0.7745 0.7748
CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1590 6.1580-00 NZD/USD 0.7608 0.7544 0.7564
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2580-00 USD/SGD 1.3725 1.3652 1.3695
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3730-50 USD/THB 32.62 32.51 32.58
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17713 +35 +0.20 10-year 1.96% 1.99%
S&P 500 2061 +5 +0.24 2-year 0.60% 0.61%
NASDAQ 4891 +28 +0.57 30-year 2.54% 2.58%
FTSE 6855 -40 -0.58 Spot Gold($) 1198.70 1204.60
DAX 11868 +24 +0.21 Nymex 48.51 51.22
Nikkei 19286 -185 -0.95 Brent 56.18 59.05
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)