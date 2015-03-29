SYDNEY, March 30 (IFR) -

Headlines from Friday Night * Fed's Yellen: US rate hike may well be warranted later this year, still some way to go on fed's employment goal, optimistic on labor and GDP growth, modest increase in rates unlikely to halt progress on jobs, * Fed's Yellen says not prudent to postpone rate hikes until on verge of 2% inflation, significant pickup in inflation not a precondition for raising rates, would be uncomfortable raising rates if wage growth core inflation or inflation expectations weaken * Fed's Yellen says interesting to see European countries move to negative rates, surprised not more pick up for cash demand * Fed's Yellen Fed weighed negative rates but didn't see much value * Germany's Schaeuble expansionary monetary policy cause not solution for crises, has never accepted that German surplus is problem for partners in EZ * Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign * Greece, creditors to start talks on reforms Friday -euro zone official * Greece eyes boosting state revenues by 3bln euros in 2015- govt official * Austria's Schelling we have a problem w/confidence in Greece, third rescue program for Greece only possible if second package successfully concluded * Swedish govt says to raise taxes by 5.6 bln SEK this year * S&P revises Cyprus sovereign credit outlook up to positive from stable * S&P Austria's 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed on expected stabilization of debt * S&P Finland ratings affirmed * S&P Denmark 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable * US Corporate Profits Prelim Q4 -1.6%, f/c 1%, 4.7%-prev * US GDP Final Q4 2.2%, f/c 2.4%, 2.2%-prev * US GDP Sales Final Q4 2.3%, f/c 2.2%, 2.1%-prev * US GDP Cons Spending Final Q4 4.4%, 4.2%-prev * US GDP Deflator Final Q4 0.2%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Prices Final Q4 1.1%, f/c 1.1%, 1.1%-prev * US PCE Prices Final Q4 -0.4%, f/c -0.4%, -0.4%-prev * US U Mich Sentiment Final Mar 93, f/c 92, 91.2-prev * US U Mich Conditions Final Mar 105, f/c 103.5, 103-prev * US U Mich Expectations Final Mar 85.3, f/c 84, 83.7-prev * BR GDP QQ* Q4 0.3%, f/c -0.2%, 0.2%-prev * BR GDP YY* Q4 -0.2%, f/c -0.7%, -0.6%-prev * MX Jobless Rate Feb 4.33%, f/c 4.25%, 4.51%-prev * MX Jobless Rate SA Feb 4.51%, 4.43%-prev * DE Feb Import prices 1.4% m/m, -3.0% y/y vs prev -0.8%/-4.4%/ 0.7%/-3.5% exp * GB Mar Nationwide house price 0.1% m/m, 5.1% y/y vs prev -0.1%/5.7% Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD pierced the 10-DMA and pressed 1.0800 in Europe's morning but bears ran out of steam. USD began a broad based slide & EUR/USD rallied towards 1.0830 into NY open. Bull pressure remains for most of NY as EUR was noticeably firm on the crosses. EUR buys vs. AUD & GBP were noted and helped EUR/USD press 1.0900 resistance. The level eventually gave way and stops were run. Thin liquidity allowed for a spike high near 1.0950. Action settled though and the pair drifted back near 1.0900 heading into Yellen's late afternoon speech. Her statements were somewhat mixed and didn't vary much from her last press conference but algo's whipped the pair about. EUR/USD initially spiked above 1.0930 on dovish comments but then the gains eroded almost instantly on the hawkish tips. In the end market took the tone as a bit hawkish and the pair stayed heavy. EUR/USD closed in NY at 1.0891 USD/JPY: A somewhat disappointing final revision to US Q4 GDP dragged USD/JPY down to a 118.93 session low, where the hourly Cloud base and 100-DMA related bids supported. 1.4bln of 119 expiries attracted prices into the 10ET cut. A UoM uptick lent a slight hand, as did a pop in EUR/JPY on word Greece a furnished fiscal reforms letter to creditors. USD/JPY remained in a tight range after that due to the drop in USD-JPY yield spreads and lateral equity prices. Yellen stuck to script. USD/JPY's threatening its first weekly close below the 21-WMA (118.92) since clearing it in Aug. EUR/JPY broke well below its daily Tenkan by 129.90 at the outset of Ldn trading, only to come roaring back when 129 couldn't be removed. The rebound to 130.40 was mostly a EUR rebound, partly prompted by word Greece had finally furnished its creditors with a new reforms letter. Light liquidity exacerbated the midday rebound, which stopped shy of the falling 21-DMA at 130.57. A plunge in oil prices after Thur's Yemen-inspired spike higher pushed the yen up against the AUD, CAD and other commodity ccys. GBP/JPY is closing the week below its 200-DMA, but up on the day. GBP/USD: Comments by Fed Chair Yellen, late on Friday, provided no new insight as to US rate liftoff. Ms. Yellen noted she sees growth in employment and the economy and a Fed rate hike may be warranted later this year. The dollar rallied slightly as a result, and interest rates remained near lows of the day. Early bids around 1.48 based cable at a 1-wk low after USD buying from the European open, with shorts squeezed during the climb to 1.4923. 1.4920 was the 61.8% Fibo of 1.4995-1.4799 range. The pound continues to trade in a 1.48/1.50 range, anchored recently by the daily pivot near 1.4885. The cross was dominated by Greek headline risk as well as the hawkish Carney statements. EUR/GBP moved to lows at 0.7267, near 30-DMA support, after rumors of Greek FinMin Varoufakis resignation hit the market, the Greek government denied the rumors and the cross rallied back to 0.7330 by the NY close. USD/CHF: Thur's gains extended o/n to 0.9693, at which point began a slide to 0.9858 into the London close. Along the way, slightly disappointing US Q4 GDP revisions, particularly much-weaker-than-f/c corporate profits, helped yank Tsy yields and the dollar lower. U of M was a beat, and helped steady prices into the afternoon and ahead of Fed Chair Yellen's speech, which stuck to script. The post-FOMC drop in prices has reset previously overbought daily oscillators to neutral levels. Last week's C-O-T data featured a surge in spec CHF buying that brought the balance to positive for the first time in about a year, thus removing the short-covering kindling. EUR/CHF chopped lower from the London open, finally getting a lift up by their close on reports of a Greek letter finally having been sent to its creditors for review over the weekend USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2497, +14 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2468/1.2529, AUD/CAD 0.9740, -0.3%, DXY +0.2%. With little expected from today's US economic data given their revisionist nature, it turned out to be yet another volatile day. Q4 US GDP was unrevised but there were some very strong components that were upgraded, including consumer spending and exports. U-Mich final also exceeded f/c Global Economic Calendar and the greenback gained a tailwind. Oil prices, soft coming into the day, were clocked again. Brent -5.3% & WTI -5.9%. USD/CAD had a Noram range of 1.2475-1.2615 and is heading out near the highs. EUR/CAD soared 1.15% as shorts entered into in recent sessions were stopped out. Fed Chair Yellen noted in a late speech an interest rate hike may be warranted "later" this year and sees growth "above potential" in coming qtrs but underlying sense of economy "quite weak". AUD/USD: USD weakness in early NY had pair pressing hourly resistance in the 0.7810 area. The USD's slide abated though and AUD/USD begin to drift from the high. The pair's slide accelerated and ran stops through 0.7780. Buys in EUR/AUD seem to be the driver as that pair broke 1.3960 resistance and eventually tested above 1.4100. AUD/USD was pressured to a 0.7745 low and remained near the low even in the face of softer US treasury yields. NZD/USD sat near the top of the overnight range as NY got going. Bear pressure was applied early in NY and the pair slid from just above 0.7590 as the USD recovered some of the broad based losses from Europe's morning. NY couldn't break below 0.7550/55 though and a bounce ensued. UST yields began a steady fall and the USD softened a bit. This saw NZD/USD lift back near 0.7590 late in the day but move was unwound as quickly as it started. NZD/USD closed in NY at 0.7564. LATAM: USD/MXN rallied into close on Friday reaching a high of 15.2050, as market waited for Janet Yellen's comments at a SF Fed conference on the topic of "The New Normal for Monetary Policy". Ms. Yellen kept to the Fed mantra of keeping an eye on inflation and optimism on economic growth and employment. The dollar was little changed after her prepared statement was released. Mex unemployment was near f/c and the peso followed the downward trajectory of oil. Crude (CLc1) was off near 6% as tensions in the Yemeni-Saudi conflict abated. USD/BRL rallied to highs near 3.25 on commodity weakness as well as tepid Brazilian Q4 GDP data. USD/CLP rose to 623 as profit taking on copper and weakness in China supported. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ closed in NY through NDF and OTC markets Friday night surprisingly a touch softer with the DXY index near on flat. The big movers or sliders if you wish were the commodity currencies AUD and CAD. Both currencies were battered against EUR and GBP as if someone rang the bell to say the correction is over and it's now time to pile back into AUD crosses against everything. CAD of course hammered by a near 6% slide in WTI. Fed Chair Yellen held her line as per her FOMC presser but this was somewhat at odds with other Fed speakers this week (even the dovish ones) who were seemingly at pains to keep June lift-off on the table. The market thinks otherwise ands has taken Janet Yellen at her word and just about priced out a June rate hike. Month end on Tuesday, world PMI day on Wednesday followed up by US NFP on Friday is set to keep the market on edge for another week. USD/KRW traded an 1102.4-1106.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1103.3. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3683-1.3725 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3717. The Straits Times index closed up 0.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6657-3.6860 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6860. KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13050-13075 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13060. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13064. The IDX Composite closed up 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.76-83 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.76. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 32.56-62 range in Asia on Friday; last at 32.605. The Set closed down 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.25-317 range in Asia on Friday; last at 31.26. The Taiex closed down 1.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1397 slightly higher than the previous 6.1375 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2106-6.2190 range; last at 6.2167. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2218; range 6.2150-6.2248. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3750-6.3670. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.3%. USD/INR traded a 62.39-80 range in Asia on Friday; last at 62.415. The Sensex closed down 0.0%. OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13200 13190 13165 13180-13200 USD/JPY 119.50 118.93 119.11 INR 63.07 63.06 62.92 63.04-06 EUR/USD 1.0949 1.0801 1.0891 KRW 1107.5 1107.5 1103.5 1103.7-1104 EUR/JPY 130.40 129.05 129.86 MYR 3.7000 3.6980 3.6870 3.6980-10 GBP/USD 1.4923 1.4799 1.4880 PHP 44.91 44.91 44.86 44.83-85 USD/CAD 1.2624 1.2468 1.2610 TWD 31.21 31.205 31.13 31.14-15 AUD/USD 0.7835 0.7745 0.7748 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1590 6.1580-00 NZD/USD 0.7608 0.7544 0.7564 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2580-00 USD/SGD 1.3725 1.3652 1.3695 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3730-50 USD/THB 32.62 32.51 32.58 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17713 +35 +0.20 10-year 1.96% 1.99% S&P 500 2061 +5 +0.24 2-year 0.60% 0.61% NASDAQ 4891 +28 +0.57 30-year 2.54% 2.58% FTSE 6855 -40 -0.58 Spot Gold($) 1198.70 1204.60 DAX 11868 +24 +0.21 Nymex 48.51 51.22 Nikkei 19286 -185 -0.95 Brent 56.18 59.05 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)