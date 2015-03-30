SYDNEY, March 31 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Germany's Merkel Greece has some flexibility to define reforms * Greek reform list estimates privatization revs of EUR1.5b v 2.2b previously, proposes creating bad bank to deal w/bad loans by using EUR10.9n in bank bailout funds returned to EZ * US Personal Consumption Real MM Feb -0.1%, 0.2%-prev * US Personal Income MM Feb 0.4%, f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * US Consumption, Adjusted MM Feb 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, -0.2%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index MM Feb 0.1%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US Core PCE Price Index YY Feb 1.4%, 1.3%-prev * US PCE Price Index MM Feb 0.2%, -0.4%-prev * US PCE Price Index YY Feb 0.3%, 0.2%-prev * US Pending Homes Index Feb 106.9, 103.7-prev * US Pending Sales Change MM Feb 3.1%, f/c 0.4%, 1.2%-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index Mar -17.4, -11.2-prev * US Dallas Fed PCE Feb 2%, 0.2%-prev * CA Producer Prices MM Feb 1.8%, f/c 0.8%, -0.3%-prev * CA Producer Prices YY Feb -1.6%, f/c -2.6%, -2.1%-prev * EZ Mar Economic sentiment 103.9 vs prev 102.3 rvsd. 103.1 exp * EZ Mar Business climate 0.23 vs prev 0.09 rvsd. 0.18 exp * EZ Mar Consumer inflation expectations -0.8% vs prev -2.3% * GB Feb BOE consumer credit 0.740bln vs prev 0.802bln rvsd. 0.90bln exp * GB Feb Mortgage lending 1.741bln vs prev 1.598bln rvsd. 1.60bln exp * GB Feb Mortgage approvals 61.760k vs prev 60.707k rvsd. 61.5k exp * CH Mar KOF indicator 90.8 vs prev 90.3 rvsd. 89.1 exp Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD - tight range in Europe's morning carried over to NY initially. EUR/USD sat near 1.0840 (near mid-point of Europe's range) as NY got going. The US data releases saw algos whip the pair about. The combination of as expected Feb consumption and above f/c personal income initially sent the USD lower. EUR/USD spiked up near 1.0865. The gains were given back though as Feb US housing data was upbeat and US yields took back some early losses. EUR/USD went on to hit a new session low of 1.0810. Very little bounce was seen though and the pair sat near 1.0830 late in the day. German Feb retail sales and March employment data are the big EUR risks due tomorrow. USD/JPY - week kicked off with a bang for USD/JPY after last week's breakdown to 118.33. In addition to the broader USD revival, the yen was sold following a much-weaker-than-f/c IP result and amid fresh flows into equities. Heading toward the NY session end, USD/JPY has retaken the daily Kijun line at 120.19. US PC/PI/PCE data suggested spending was delayed in part by weather and pent up in the form of surging savings. Feb Pending Home Sales beat, despite weakness in the weather-beaten NE. Dallas MFG was weak amid energy industry travails. Bernanke made a case for being cautious on raising real rates, but yield spreads played little role in USD/JPY today. Yen weakness lifted the crosses save for soggy AUD/JPY. GBP/USD: Tripped stops helped push cable to a 10-day low at 1.4752 following the pounds break below the Friday low at 1.4799; before cable reversed course and rallied to end the NY session near 1.4810. Cable continues to track the euro. Cable has broken out of its recent 1.4850/1.5000 range and looks set to move lower. Support at 1.4722 the Mar 20 low and the 1.4635 the low on Mar 18. EUR/GBP ran into resistance at 0.7340, just ahead of Friday's high at 0.7942, and reversed to 0.7304 as the NY session ends. Month-end demand provided the early lift. Cross support at 0.7294 today's low and 0.7266 the 21-DMA. USD/CHF: A broadly bid USD pushed USD/CHF up away from the 100-DMA by 0.9600 amid risk-on trading. A surge in the US Personal Savings rate initially dragged down the USD, but was then seen as merely delaying pent-up consumption after a miserable winter. Tsy yields were softer early on former Fed Chair Bernanke's dovish blog on where the equilibrium real interest rate might be and the logic in not driving the rates too high, too soon. Core PCE ticked up to 1.4% y/y, while the Dallas Fed's trimmed mean PCE rebounded to a 2% saar from 0.2% in Jan. The working assumption in the FX market is that trend progress on the labor side and even modest core PCE movement toward the 2% target over the coming months will trigger the Fed's first rate hike since 2006. Qtr-end may be giving the USD a slight rebalance boost. EUR/CHF remains above the Mar 24 swing low at 1.0422 and technical props at 1.0416/14. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2640, +30 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2597/1.2649, AUD/CAD 0.9690, -0.7%, DXY +0.6%. Noram session's early focus was Canadian PPI, which came in at +1.8% & RMPI +6.1% vs f/c +0.8 & -2.6% respectively. Ordinarily that would have had some impact but the market's attention shifted to decent US personal income data at +0.4% which caused a brief spike in US Tsy yields. US pending home sales offset a plunge in the Dallas Fed Mfg idx. UST yields held close to opening levels. USD/CAD's Noram range was 1.2635/1.2705, highs just ahead of the BoC noon fix, month end flows a factor. USD/CAD heads to the close 1.2690, DXY +0.7%, AUD/CAD 0.9700, -0.6%. AUD/USD: Bear pressure remained on AUD/USD during NY's session. The pair sat near 0.7670 into the open and was weighed upon immediately. The combination of upped concerns for an RBA rate cut, new trend low for iron-ore and a broad based USD bid had the pair slide below the March 20 low and T-L off the March low. Adding weight to the pair was AUD/NZD hitting a new trend low and steady buying of EUR/AUD which saw that pair lift to near 1.4180. AUD/USD hit a low of 0.7633 before rebounding. The USD's rise abated a bit as did EUR buying. AUD/USD lifted and sat near 0.7660 late in the day. NZD/USD held below 0.7540 for Europe's morning and sat near 0.7530 as NY got going. Bear pressure was applied early and 0.7500/10 support was tested but the initial try failed. The broad based USD bid was negated a bit as AUD/NZD's slide towards 1.0155 kept NZD from suffering too much pain. NY made a run at 0.7640 resistance but couldn't clear the area. USD strength eventually became too much to overcome and NZD/USD briefly dipped below 0.7500. Little bounce was seen and the pair sat near 0.7510 late in the day. LATAM: USD/BRL moved off early NY highs by 3.2875 to lows by 3.2100 as the NY session ends. BRL weakened early in the session after Brazilian inflation data came in above f/c, and the weekly BCB economist poll f/c YE '15 Brazilian inflation continuing to move higher (to 8.13 from 8.12%) and '15 GDP continues to move lower (-1 from -0.83%). BRL reversed the early losses after comments by FinMin Levy instilled confidence that Brazil is headed on the right track, and the government's passage of fiscal measure will benefit Brazil. FinMin Levy commented on the dire importance of maintaining Brazil's investment grade rating and curbing govt spending to restore fiscal balance. USD/MXN ended the session near flat. USD/MXN moved to session low after US savings ticked higher, leading some to believe that growth may be delayed. USD/CLP rallied to 627 by NY's end despite rising copper, as fears of deflation in China hit the peso. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open on Tuesday slightly mixed from yesterday's Asian session close. The late Asia China news (eases housing tax, lending rules to fight downturn) gave stocks a fillip but for currencies, US Dollar strength continued with the DXY closing up 0.65% in NY. No more obvious than against the beleaguered AUD/USD which fell 1.3% as the probability for a April rate cut hits 66% but it feels more like 95%. The fresh trend low in iron ore (down another 2.2% at the fixing) also weighs. AUD is now getting smashed against all comers with AUD/NZD eyeing parity. Last day of the month/quarter/year (for JP) should be enough for locals to contend with rather than try to make sense of the big picture. USD/KRW traded an 1102.9-1106.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1104.9. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3696-1.3758 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3738. The Straits Times index closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6965-3.7220 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7100. KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13060-13087 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13065. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13086. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.78-81 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.80. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 32.565-64 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 31.27-309 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.27. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1402 slightly higher than the previous 6.1397 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2033-6.2146 range; last at 6.2077. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2105; range 6.2055-6.2170. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3550-6.3570. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.6%. USD/INR traded a 62.52-69 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.685. The Sensex closed up 1.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 31 Mar 00:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 31 Mar IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 31 Mar 00:30 AU Housing Credit 31 Mar 00:30 AU Private Sector Credit 31 Mar 02:00 SG Bank Lending 31 Mar 05:00 JP Housing Starts 31 Mar 05:00 JP Construction Orders 31 Mar 07:30 TH Trade Account 31 Mar 07:30 TH Current Account 31 Mar 07:30 TH Exports 31 Mar 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 31 Mar 07:30 TH Imports 31 Mar 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 31 Mar 08:30 HK Retail Sales 31 Mar 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 31 Mar 09:00 MY Money Supply Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2200GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13210 13230 13200 13210-13230 USD/JPY 120.23 119.10 120.08 INR 63.06 63.05 62.91 62.90-93 EUR/USD 1.0900 1.0810 1.0832 KRW 1108 1109 1107.5 1108.8-09.2 EUR/JPY 130.18 129.31 130.07 MYR 3.7230 3.7300 3.7255 3.7250-80 GBP/USD 1.4901 1.4752 1.4811 PHP 44.86 44.87 44.83 44.80-83 USD/CAD 1.2705 1.2597 1.2677 TWD 31.25 31.25 31.24 31.22-24 AUD/USD 0.7758 0.7633 0.7653 CNY 1-mth 6.1555 6.1545 6.1555-65 NZD/USD 0.7565 0.7487 0.7504 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2420-40 USD/SGD 1.3767 1.3696 1.3762 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3710-30 USD/THB 32.64 32.54 32.605 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17976 +263 +1.49 10-year 1.95% 1.96% S&P 500 2086 +25 +1.22 2-year 0.58% 0.60% NASDAQ 4947 +56 +1.14 30-year 2.55% 2.54% FTSE 6891 +36 +0.52 Spot Gold($) 1186.30 1198.70 DAX 12086 +218 +1.83 Nymex 48.70 48.51 Nikkei 19411 +125 +0.65 Brent 56.44 56.18

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)