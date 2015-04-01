SYDNEY, April 1 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Lacker Strong case for June rate hike, expects improved labor mkt conditions, wage growth in months ahead; USD gains driven by relative strength of US economy, favors ending reinvestment soon after raising rates * US Treasury's Lew having AIIB co-finance projects w/existing institutions will demonstrate commitment to high standards, welcoming institutions depends on whether they complement existing institutions and commit to high standards * ECB's Makuch we have positive impressions that QE is beginning to work alongside other programs, not concerned there may not be enough EZ securities * Brazil's Levy weaker BRL will help expand exports, govt needs to moderate expansion of state-run banks, govt needs to stabilize public debt to shield job market, ready to take measures to ensure tax revenues meet '15 fiscal target * US CaseShiller 20 MM SA Jan 0.9%, f/c 0.6%, 0.9%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Jan 0%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * US CaseShiller 20 YY Jan 4.6%, f/c 4.5%, 4.4%-prev * US Chicago PMI Mar 46.3, f/c 51.5, 45.8-prev * US Consumer Confidence Mar 101.3, f/c 96, 98.8-prev * CA GDP MM Jan -0.1%, f/c -0.2%, 0.3%-prev * China regulator to relax overseas investment rules for Chinese insurance funds * EU President Latvia proposes scrapping ban on prop trading at banks in EU * OPEC's March oil o/p rises 560k bbls/day m/m to 30.63m, highest since Oct * GB Q4 GDP 0.6% q/q, 3.0% y/y vs prev 0.6%/2.8% rvsd. 0.5%/2.7% exp * GB Q4 Business Invest -0.9% q/q, 3.7% y/y vs prev 0.3%/7.4% rvsd * GB Q4 Current account -25.3bln vs prev -27.7bln. -21.5bln exp * DE Mar s/adj jobless rate at record low of 6.4% vs 6.5% in Feb * EZ Mar Inflation, flash -0.1% y/y vs prev -0.3%. -0.1% exp * EZ Mar Inflation, ex food/energy, 0.6% vs prev 0.6%. * EZ Feb Unemployment rate 11.3% vs prev 11.4% rvsd. 11.2% exp Currency Summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD hit a new s-t trend low (1.0713) in Europe before bouncing a bit to the 1.0740 area into NY's open. Early NY saw a quick spike higher on the combination of a drop in US treasury yields and corporate sales of USD. 1.0776 was hit but the gains were quickly eroded and the pair drifted back to the 1.0725 area. The intra-day market was anticipating EUR sales for the fixing and was positioned accordingly. They were disappointed though as broad based USD sales took center stage. EUR/USD again traded above 1.0770. Further gains were likely limited by EUR/GBP's stumble from the 0.7260 area towards 0.7220. After the fix interest EUR/USD settled into a tight range and sat just below 1.0745 late in the day. USD/JPY After reverting to the 21-DMA at 120.37 for the session high in Asia, USD/JPY retreated with Japanese stocks and to catch up with the fall in USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads that had been underway since late NY Monday. Rising JGB yields and falling Tsy yields have weakened spreads. Today's US data were mixed, but Chi PMI miss kept Tsy yields under wraps and along with some ETF glitches and Ldn fix selling, took USD/JPY to a fleeting new intraday low of 119.77. GBP/USD rallied off early European lows near Monday's low at 1.4752, after the release of better than expected UK Q4 GDP. The pound remained firm after the GDP release and drifted in a 1.4780/1.4810. The Dollar continued to weaken after the release of weak Chicago PMI data, which reduced sentiment for a early US rate liftoff. Stops were tripped by 1.4821, the daily pivot, and again at 1.4849 the 100-HMA and the pound rallied to 1.4872 before offers ahead of the 10-DMA pushed the pound back to 1.4850 as the NY session ends. Above the 10-DMA GBP/USD has resistance at 1.4923 the Mar 27 high and 1.5000/10 Mar 19-26 high area. EUR/GBP remains weak as diverging UK growth/interest rate paths came back into focus. USD/CHF extended its recovery from last week's 0.9491 low o/n, but Ldn's faded the 0.9760 high and NY had cause to extend the intraday correction to 0.9687 (the 200-HMA at the time) into the fix after a poor Chi PMI was only partly offset by a rise in Consumer Confidence (gain all from Expectations). The 10-DMA (similar to 200-HMA) was retaken at 0.9691. 21-DMA at 0.9805 the next hurdle USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2747, +30 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2672/1.2756 AUD/CAD 0.9696, "unch"; DXY +0.5%. Quarter end fixes and Canadian GDP were the opening focus. Canadian GDP came in at -0.1% for January, better than the -0.2% f/c and way better than market fears after Gov Poloz's comments yesterday. USD/CAD was poised at 1.2774 ahead of the print, was paid at 1.2784 session highs for no good reason, then started tumbling after 9.00 AM with talk of Corporate USD sales vs ZAR, BRL & assorted EM as well as EUR. HFs long and wrong bailed via trailing stops below 1.2725 & 20 and we slumped to the lows by 1.2659 after the London fix. USD demand for the BoC fix pulled spot back to 1.2694 PM highs before we trickled off in thin trade, printing 1.2658 in the process. AUD/USD Bear pressure remained on AUD/USD for the early part of NY trading as the pair hugged the 0.7600 area. The pressure was applied as the market had geared up for month-end AUD sales. Bears were disappointed though as the fixing saw the pair spike from just below 0.7600 towards 0.7645. Most of those spike gains were erased though as the USD recovered a bit. Late in the day the pair sat just above 0.7620. NZD/USD - European morning saw the pair pierce the 55-DMA and daily cloud base and touch 0.7457 before rebounding above 0.7470 into NY's open. Action was muted in early NY as the pair lingered 0.7470/90. The month-end fix interest woke the market briefly. Broad based USD sales dominated the fix. NZD/USD spiked to 0.7502. The gains were steadily eroded in NY's afternoon though as the pair slipped below 0.7470 before rising near 0.7480 late in the day. LATAM USD/BRL traded a wide 3.2680-3.1665 range as month-end and other prevalent macro themes injected volatility into the markets. The BRL weakened in early NY as commodities weakened on talk of a breakthrough in the Iran nuclear meeting, which may lead to a lessening of Iran sanctions, increasing the supply of oil. The early USD bid was reversed after weak Chicago PMI data moved dealers to sell USD. Local USD selling in Brazil, related to the Brazilian PTAX fix, gained momentum, as offshore NDF traders joined in the USD selling. USD/BRL found support by 3.1665 & reversed to near 3.2350 as the NY session ends. USD/MXN traded in a wide 15.35-15.22 range; the USD moved off early session highs after the weak Chi PMI data & USD sell orders at the WMR fix as dealers shore up their books for month end & adjust positions ahead of Easter & Friday's NFP release. USD/MXN is ending the session flat near 15.25. USD/CLP is ending the NY session by 625.50 off 0.3%, after trading in a 622.50-629.50 range. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ witnessed tight nondescript ranges overnight as players processed month end flows and little else. Position adjustments ahead of the Easter break and US NFP payroll release (Friday) were also noted. USD/AXJ with month end behind us is expected to play catch-up with the strong DXY index for the next few sessions. US Dollar is back in the driving seat after the post FOMC paring of excessive long positions. This was just a minor correction and the long term US Dollar uptrend remains firmly in place. USD/AXJ somewhat a mixed bag with MYR and IDR leading the losing brigade as the worst asset performing class (commodities) takes its toll. KRW and TWD strength seen over the past week is likely to be extinguished in early April. USD/KRW traded an 1106.6-1112.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1109.5. The Kospi closed up 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3749-1.3771 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3756. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6970-3.7195 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6975. KLSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13070-13090 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13070. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13084. The IDX Composite closed up 1.47%. USD/PHP traded a 44.70-76 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.70. The PSE index closed up 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 32.515-58 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.555. The Set closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 31.28-31 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.31. The Taiex closed up 0.7%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1422 slightly higher than the previous 6.1402 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1956-6.2059 range; last at 6.1996. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2060; range 6.2020-6.2100. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3530-6.3550. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.0%. USD/INR Indian currency market closed on Tuesday. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Apr 22:30 AU AIG Mfg Index 01 Apr 23:00 KR CPI 01 Apr 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Apr 00:00 KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Apr 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 Apr 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 Apr 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 Apr 00:30 AU Building Approvals 01 Apr 00:30 AU Private House Approvals 01 Apr 00:30 ID HSBC PMI 01 Apr 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Apr 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Apr 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 01 Apr 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Apr 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Apr 04:30 TH CPI 01 Apr 09:30 IN M3 Money Supply Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No significant events OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13215 13210 13190 13200-13220 USD/JPY 120.37 119.77 120.14 INR 62.90 62.90 62.63 62.61-63 EUR/USD 1.0846 1.0713 1.0732 KRW 1111 1110.7 1108.3 1110-1110.5 EUR/JPY 130.25 128.60 128.92 MYR 3.7160 3.7200 3.7130 3.7195-15 GBP/USD 1.4871 1.4755 1.4817 PHP 44.78 44.78 44.73 44.71-74 USD/CAD 1.2784 1.2653 1.2686 TWD 31.27 31.27 31.23 31.23-25 AUD/USD 0.7665 0.7591 0.7605 CNY 1-mth 6.1600 6.1585 6.1585-00 NZD/USD 0.7511 0.7457 0.7468 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2410-30 USD/SGD 1.3771 1.3713 1.3723 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3510 6.3510-30 USD/THB 32.58 32.515 32.545 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17776 -200 -1.11 10-year 1.93% 1.95% S&P 500 2068 -18 -0.88 2-year 0.56% 0.58% NASDAQ 4901 -46 -0.94 30-year 2.54% 2.55% FTSE 6773 -118 -1.72 Spot Gold($) 1183.90 1186.30 DAX 11966 -120 -0.99 Nymex 47.64 48.70 Nikkei 19411 +125 +0.65 Brent 55.25 56.44 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)