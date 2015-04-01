SYDNEY, April 2 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed's Lockhart measurement of employment more accurate than economic growth and should be watched closely in deciding liftoff, still feels there is considerable underutilization in labor mkts * Italy sees leeway for EUR 3b extra spending for growth measures in 2015 budget * NZ's Fonterra Dairy prices fall, volumes increase at auction * Greece denies will delay IMF payment without new aid * EZ, Athens closer to Greek reform list, more work needed-euro zone official * About 90 pct of Brazilians reject Rousseff's austerity drive -poll * US ADP National Employment Mar 189.0k, f/c 225k, 214k-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Mar 55.7, 55.3-prev * US Construction Spending MM Feb -0.1 %, f/c 0 %, -1.7%-prev * US ISM Manufacturing PMI Mar 51.5, f/c 52.5, 52.9-prev * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid Mar 39, f/c 38, 35-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx Mar 50, f/c 51.9, 51.4-prev * US ISM Mfg New Orders Idx Mar 51.8, 52.5-prev * CA RBC Mfg PMI SA Mar 48.9, 48.7-prev * GB Mar Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI 54.4 vs prev 54.1. 54.3 exp * EZ Mar Markit Mfg final PMI 52.2 vs prev 51.9. 51.9 exp * CH Mar Manufacturing PMI 47.9 vs prev 47.3. 47.2 exp Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD sat near 1.0760 into NY's open after rebounding off 1.0715/20 support in Europe's morning. The big miss on ADP (lowest reading since Jan '14) sent yields and the USD tumbling. EUR/USD spiked higher and began clearing spec offers in the 1.0790/20 zone. NY could only manage to reach 1.0800 though and the pair slid even as the USD continued to slide elsewhere. Another spike towards 1.0800 ensued after ISM missed but macro sellers prevented the pair from breaking above 1.0800. The pair then lingered in the 1.0760/80 zone for the remainder of NY. EUR/USD sat nearer the low end of the range late in the day as sour risk sentiment had EUR/JPY trading heavy. This kept EUR/USD weighed down and it sat just above 1.0760 late in the day. USD/JPY Despite a poor Tankan and Abe advisor Yamamoto calling for the BOJ to ease again at this month's meeting, the yen was one of the better performing ccys today. Weak Mar ADP and ISM reports sent the USD broadly lower & drove USD/JPY back down to within 2 pips of its 119.42 Asia nadir. That was after early London bids got it to 120.33 v Tues's 120.37 high at the 21-DMA. Also dissuading bidders by the high was the dn TL off the Mar highs at 120.41. Prices remain heavy heading toward the close and are below the daily Tenkan at 119.77. And though the Kijun at 120.19 has been pierced intraday each day this week, it has not been closed above. GBP/USD SNP fears were flagged as a factor in cable's slide from a post-UK mfg PMI data high of 1.4842 to lows by 1.4740. Despite the lingering political fears the pound rallied in NY after the release of weak US ADP employment and ISM Mfg data. Cable rallied from lows by daily pivot support at 1.4758 to a high at 1.4847 before ending the session near 1.4835, Below 10-DMA resistance (1.4860). Long USD position lightening amid liquidity concerns ahead of the Easter holiday aided in sterling's lift. EUR/GBP is ending the day higher, at 0.7265, but off earlier session highs at 0.7298. UK-EZ rate divergence is on the back burner after a Reuter's poll suggested the first UK rate hike is not expected until the first quarter of 2016. USD/CHF Below-f/c US ADP and ISM added to the sell-off in USD/CHF that had begun after the early Ldn rally failed to retest Tues's high and EUR/CHF selling gathered momentum. Tsy yields and US stocks softened as doubts increased as to the timing and pace of Fed tightening. Though March official data have yet to be released and factored into the Atlanta Fed's Q1 GDP Nowcast model, and may improve the picture when they are, the model is now showing 0.0% Q1 growth after the tiny 0.1% drop in US Feb Construction Spending. The Mar ISM at 51.5 v 52.9 in Feb, with the Employment index at the breakeven 50 level, implies that the overall Mar econ results may also underwhelm unless there is a decent rise in the Services reading. USD/CHF has made a lower high and low today, interrupting the rebound from last week's 38.2% lows. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2685, "unch' vs the close, O/N range 1.2645/1.2711, AUD/CAD 0.9635, -0.1%; DXY "unch". Traders were eyeing ADP data nervously and the big miss (189k vs 225k f/c) set the tone for the session. USD/CAD peaked at the opening levels and under the twin influences of surging oil prices and soft US data (ISM 51.5 vs 52.5 f/c) so the buck continued to drop. US Treasury yields slipped (10-Yr -5 bp, 1.865%) further undermining the greenback and USD/CAD hit 1.2578 session lows before stabilizing in the afternoon 1.2580/1.2620. Brent heads to the close +3.2%, WTI +4.5% having opened +0.1% & -0.6% respectively. Failure to conclude the Iran nuclear talks a contributing factor. AUD/USD was hit hard in Europe's morning as the USD saw a broad based spike higher. AUD/USD dived from the 0.7635 area to a low of 0.7583 before bouncing a bit into NY's open. The pair sat near 0.7605 as NY got going and bull pressure was applied early. The miss to March ADP jobs figures sent the USD spiraling lower. AUD/USD rallied near 0.7630 and eventually touched 0.7640. The gains eroded though even as the USD remained heavy. NZD was firm throughout NY's session and this saw AUD/NZD briefly dip below 1.0190. AUD/USD was unable to benefit from broad USD weakness and sat near 0.7605 late in the day. NZD/USD A steady ascent from Europe's low dominated NY trade for NZD/USD. NY walked in with the pair near 0.7425. Early action saw a quick spike up to the 0.7465 area after ADP jobs results were below forecasts. Seller 0.7470/75 zone couldn't be overcome though and the pair slid from the spike high. The latest Fonterra milk results saw GDT Pi drop 10.8% and WMP drop 13.3%. NZD/USD dived near 0.7410 but the losses were cushioned by the miss to US ISM data. The weak ISM reading weighed on US bond yields and sent the USD broadly lower. NZD/USD lifted to a NY high of 0.7479. This in turn saw AUD/NZD dip below 1.0190 after trading near 1.0260 earlier in NY's session. Late in the day NZD/USD sat just below 0.7460. LATAM The dollar moved lower as more weak US data, ADP & US ISM Mfg, pushed out hopes of an early US rate liftoff. The dollar was also helped lower as market lightened long USD positions ahead of the Easter holiday and Friday's US NFP release. USD/BRL fell to 3.1320 before reversing to end the session at 3.1830. Early gains as Brazilian IP data, though weak, beat Reuter's f/c. The BRL's strength was tempered by weak HSBC Mfg PMI data (46.3 v 49.6). While there is no doubt the Brazilian economy is weak, FX flows & the March trade balance were higher, which kept the USD on its heels into the Lon close. The afternoon selloff coincided with the release of poll data attesting to Brazilians wariness of the president's austerity drive. USD/MXN moved to lows by 15.10 before reversing to 15.1450 as NY closes. USD/CLP ended the session near lows of the day at 617, after a pickup in China PMI as well as EZ PMI hinting at a global recovery boosted copper. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ fell sharply Wednesday night helped by a slightly weaker DXY, crumbling US Treasury yields (after Lockhart sticks with Q3 rate hike timeframe) and solid commodity prices (all except iron ore) in wake of the better than expected China PMI data. MYR and IDR led the way as WTI closes up 4.0% while USD longs headed for the exit door in USD/KRW NDFs which traded below 1100. Easter break and US NFP data Friday night forced many to rethink their positing going into thin holiday markets. Unfortunately the market is now lopsided looking for soft payroll numbers which is certainly against the recent trend. US Dollar comeback tomorrow would not surprise and would indeed be powerful given that nearly 90% of market participants have written off the chances of a June rate hike. USD/KRW traded an 1101.6-1108.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1102.4. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3657-1.3735 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3692. The Straits Times index closed down 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6825-3.7000 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6990. KLSE index closed down 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 13010-13060 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13040. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13043. The IDX Composite closed down 0.9%. USD/PHP traded a 44.58-68 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.58. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 32.50-545 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 32.545. The Set closed up 1.3%. USD/TWD traded a 31.266-309 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 31.295. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1434 slightly higher than the previous 6.1422 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1935-6.1991 range; last at 6.1980. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2082; range 6.1998-6.2105. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3370-6.3400. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.65%. Economic data releases (GMT) 01 Apr 23:00 KR Current Account Balance 02 Apr 00:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 02 Apr 00:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 02 Apr 00:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 02 Apr 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 02 Apr 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Index 02 Apr 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI 02 Apr 13:00 SG Manufacturing PMI Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) No significant events OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13130 13130 13070 13060-13090 USD/JPY 120.33 119.42 119.75 INR 62.67 62.64 62.46 62.46-48 EUR/USD 1.0800 1.0718 1.0763 KRW 1104 1105.8 1097.5 1099-1100 EUR/JPY 129.45 128.39 128.90 MYR 3.7040 3.6990 3.6830 3.6835-55 GBP/USD 1.4871 1.4740 1.4824 PHP 44.65 44.65 44.58 44.55-57 USD/CAD 1.2711 1.2578 1.2621 TWD 31.26 31.255 31.22 31.22-23 AUD/USD 0.7664 0.7583 0.7600 CNY 1-mth 6.1585 6.1560 6.1560-70 NZD/USD 0.7490 0.7392 0.7453 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2290-10 USD/SGD 1.3735 1.3611 1.3625 CNY 1-yr 6.3375 6.3315 6.3295-15 USD/THB 32.55 32.475 32.49 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17698 -78 -0.44 10-year 1.86% 1.93% S&P 500 2060 -8 -0.40 2-year 0.54% 0.56% NASDAQ 4880 -21 -0.43 30-year 2.46% 2.54% FTSE 6810 +37 +0.55 Spot Gold($) 1204.90 1183.90 DAX 12001 +35 +0.29 Nymex 49.57 47.64 Nikkei 19035 -172 -0.90 Brent 56.70 55.25 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)