SYDNEY, April 7(IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * U.S. ISM March svs bang on consensus at 56.5 last month vs 56.9 in Feb * U.S. ISM non-mfg new orders 57.8 vs 56.7; employment highest since October * Fed watching recent U.S. weakness; rate-hike timing unclear-Dudley * Dudley: low oil, high dollar pose risks to U.S. outlook * U.S. Markit services final PMI for March 59.2 vs flash 58.6, Feb final 57.1 * U.S. Markit services sector PMI at highest since August * Canada Ivey PMI nsa 56 vs pvs 50.8; sa 47.9 vs pvs 49.7 * Brazil services sector plunges in March at fastest pace since 2009 * White House: Iran sanctions phase-out still to be negotiated * Oil leaps 5% on tempered Iran view, slower U.S. inventory rise

Currency summaries provided by NY IFR/BUZZ desk EUR/USD Tiny range to start the week, but one that has so far held above the weekly Tenkan at 1.0953 with help from Fri's poor US jobs report. The jobs report couldn't keep Tsy yields or US stocks down on Monday, which in turn put a little pressure on EUR/USD in the latter part of the NorAm session. A SF Fed study on L-T inflation expectations suggested that those expectations remain anchored near the Fed 2% PCE target, and was only transiently raised by higher f/cs that came when the Fed began QE and near ZIRP. It's a glass half empty/full issue, with hawks thinking they can pay less attn to recent oil-related pressure on prices, while doves think the anchoring of 5-10-yr inflation by 2% means there is ultimately less need for Fed tightening. Hawks won out today, despite Dudley's slightly dovish comments. EUR/USD needs a close above the 23.6% of the 1.2887-1.0457 slide at 1.1036 to convince the growing cohort of bearish specs they are wrong. EZ Markit Composite & PPI out Tues. USD/JPY Friday's weak NFP report was shrugged off on Monday, as rising Tsy yields, particularly out the curve, pulled prices higher after the options cut, despite as-f/c ISM services and Dudley comments that were commensurately dovish with Friday's Jobs news. The Street is looking beyond Q1 now, writing it off as another weak start to the year that's likely to be followed by better data in the remaining 3 qtrs. USD/JPY bounced off the daily Cloud and back up to the Tenkan at 119.35. Dwindling net spec yen shorts at the IMM show Japanese buying of foreign stocks and bonds offsetting some of the spec paring, but not all of it. This week's BOJ meeting is expected to leave QQE2 intact, as the BOJ looks to the Abe govt for the missing 3rd arrow reforms. EUR/JPY has retaken the Kijun with today's high, which puts in play the Mar 18 rebound high at 131.67, as well as the 50% Fibo & weekly Tenkan at 131.81. GBP/USD had a look at 1.5000 early but faded alongside the EUR as dollar bulls dug in their heels at key tech pivots (EUR 1.1050, GBP 1.5000). Will get a better feel of the state of play as the rest of the world comes back from Easter but the burden of proof has now shifted to the (USD) bulls after Friday's jobs number. Divergence between US policy and that of the rest of the world suddenly doesn't seem so wide and could be problematic for an overcrowded USD trade. USD/CHF The impact of Fri's poor NFP report did not spill over into Monday's holiday enervated US trading session. In fact, Tsy yields rebounded, led by the long end of the curve and rising equity prices. USD/CHF found support at 0.9500, trading inside Fri's 0.9486-610 range. Despite Dudley's slightly dovish comments and an as-f/c Non-Mfg ISM, the USD gained ground after the NY options cut. Post EUR crisis highs in net short EUR positions in last week's COT report tended to give EUR/CHF a leg up beyond the 10-DMA on Monday, as those shorts were right before the dour US March jobs report. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2685, "unch' vs the close, O/N range 1.2645/1.2711, AUD/CAD 0.9635, -0.13%; DXY "unch". Traders were eyeing ADP data nervously and the big miss (189k vs 225k f/c) set the tone for the session. USD/CAD peaked at the opening levels and under the twin influences of surging oil prices and soft US data (ISM 51.5 vs 52.5 f/c) so the buck continued to drop. US Treasury yields slipped (10-Yr -5 bp, 1.865%) further undermining the greenback and USD/CAD hit 1.2578 session lows before stabilizing in the afternoon 1.2580/1.2620. Brent heads to the close +3.2%, WTI +4.5% having opened +0.1% & -0.6% respectively. Failure to conclude the Iran nuclear talks a contributing factor. NZD/USD: Non-farm payrolls blowout Friday sapped the market's energy and left Kiwi sidelined today with an inside day on the charts. Monday global range 0.7577/0.7622 vs Friday's 0.7498/0.7630. The markets return to full strength starting this evening as we handover to Sydney. The question on everyone's lips is how will overseas markets respond to the NFP blowout however, considering the stops ran on Friday (and in other currencies today) there's a decent chance they may just sit and wait to see what New York does tomorrow. There'll be some fundamental/ macro funds selling USD and or buying USTs but sticker shock will be an issue. NZD's failure to break above Friday's high and / or late March's 0.7664/98 peaks may encourage sellers. REINZ March housing data is the only NZ econ data due this week so external factors will have to drive the pair. If we can break 77 cts the bears will be sweating. LATAM tried to make the most of the dollar's woes in the wake of Friday's dismal jobs report, with Brazil's real and the Chilean peso both rising while the Mexican peso lagged behind. USD/BRL opened at 3.0870, with early profit-taking a theme until importers bought it up to 3.13. Spot later dropped back on offshore sales. The real's gains dissipated, though, as onshore buyers re-emerged, and then the USD found a firmer in afternoon trade to trim them a bit more. USD/CLP dropped through 611.79 Fib support early and made advances toward the next one at 604.34 but never got there. It climbed back above 611.79 by late trade. The Mexican peso's initial gains didn't last either and it was on the back foot in late trade as the dollar regained its footing. USD/MXN was last up 0.6%.

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher as the Friday night US non-farm payrolls move (weak USD) is unwound. Higher US Treasury yields in the long end drove the US Dollar higher while a surge in the crude price (+6.0%) left commodity currencies mixed. Key event today is the RBA rate meeting where the market has built in a 75% chance of a rate cut. We expect the central bank to cut but see impact minimal given level of market pricing. Indeed it could prove to be another sell rumour, buy fact event. USD/AXJ should come up for air today but market understandably lacks conviction given the recent run of weak US data. USD/KRW traded a 1082.5-1089.1 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1084.8. The Kospi closed up 0.05%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3481-1.3537 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3526. The Straits Times index closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6220-3.6420 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6300. KLSE index closed up 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 12938-12957 range in Asia on Monday; last at 12955. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12942. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.37-45 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.39. The PSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/THB traded a 32.385-46 range in Asia on Monday; last at 32.43. The Set closed up 0.25%. USD/TWD Taiwanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/CNY Chinese markets were closed on Monday. USD/CNH closed in Asia at 6.1970 - range traded 6.1870-6.1985. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3080-6.3100. USD/INR traded a 62.04-24 range in Asia on Monday; last at 62.19. The Sensex index closed up 0.85%. Economic data releases (GMT) 07 Apr 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 07 Apr 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 07 Apr 01:00 PH CPI 07 Apr 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 07 Apr 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 07 Apr 01:30 AU Retail Sales 07 Apr 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 07 Apr 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 07 Apr 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 07 Apr 05:30 IN Repo Rate

Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) No significant events OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13045 13060 13020 13050-13070 USD/JPY 119.68 118.80 119.53 INR 62.47 62.55 62.48 62.49-52 EUR/USD 1.1036 1.0910 1.0923 KRW 1086 1088.5 1085.5 1087.5-88.5 EUR/JPY 131.30 130.51 130.62 MYR 3.6390 3.6340 3.6310 3.6350-80 GBP/USD 1.4981 1.4871 1.4880 PHP 44.43 44.49 44.45 44.46-49 USD/CAD 1.2505 1.2438 1.2484 TWD 30.87 30.89 30.845 30.89-90 AUD/USD 0.7667 0.7580 0.7590 CNY 1-mth 6.1450 6.1435 6.1430-50 NZD/USD 0.7622 0.7519 0.7543 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2090-10 USD/SGD 1.3546 1.3481 1.3545 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.3070-90 USD/THB 32.46 32.385 32.445 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17881 +118 +0.66 10-year 1.90% 1.82% S&P 500 2081 +13 +0.66 2-year 0.50% 0.49% NASDAQ 4917 +30 +0.62 30-year 2.56% 2.48% FTSE 6833 +24 +0.35 Spot Gold($) 1214.00 1211.00 DAX 11967 -34 -0.29 Nymex 52.14 47.64 Nikkei 19398 -37 -0.19 Brent 57.90 55.25

