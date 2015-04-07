SYDNEY, April 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Kocherlakota says Fed should defer rate hike to H2 '16, Fed can be late & slow to raise rates * ECB's Mersch says free to adjust QE program (Boersen Zeitung) * ECB says public sector bond purchases total EUR 52,522b vs 41.066 on Mar 27 * Saudi's Naimi says ready to help improve oil prices but not alone, says kingdom not competing w/shale oil welcomes it * US JOLTS Job Openings Feb +5.133m, f/c 5.010m, +4.965m * UK Mar Service PMI 58.9 vs 56.7 prev, 57.0 exp * DE Mar service PMI 55.4 vs 55.3 prev, 55.3 exp * DE Mar com PMI 55.4 vs 55.3 prev * German private sector grows at fastest rate in eight months in March-PMI * EZ Mar service PMI 54.2 vs 54.3 prev, 54.3 exp * EZ Mar comp PMI 54.0 vs 54.1 prev, 54.1 exp * EZ Apr Sentix 20.0 vs 18.6 prev, 20.0 exp * EZ Feb Prod px -2.8% yy vs -3.4% prev, -3.0% exp Currency summaries provided by New York IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD reverted to being the favored short amid the USD's stunning recovery from Fri's big downside NFPs miss, in part as European stocks were again bought up, some indices to new highs, with a goodly portion of that demand coming from overseas and having the EUR risk hedged off. The post NFP rally's failure to take out the March highs has kept traders eager to fade rally, despite the enormous net spec IMM short positioning. ECB's Mersch today noted QE could be adjusted if need be, but Draghi has made it clear he will not let off the gas pedal until all his goals have been met. Slight improvement in EUR Services PMIs and Feb PPI were shrugged off, so, too, were dovish comments from Fed's Kocherlakota and former Fed Chair Bernanke. A rise in US JOLTS Job Openings was mildly USD positive. USD/JPY The ability of US markets to shrug off Fri's poor jobs report and retain the expectation that the Fed will get around to a rate hike or two this year is driving USD/JPY beyond the Mar 31 swing high at 120.37, as well as the 21-DMA and the daily Kijun. The latter two haven't been closed above since Mar 19. The Mar and Apr pullback lows both found support from the daily Cloud. Even with only a modest bounce in USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads this week, USD/JPY now looks headed for a run at the 122.04 Abenomics peak from Mar 10. The BOJ meeting concludes tonight, with few expecting the current QQE2 to be adjusted, but the sprint to new highs in the Nikkei suggests some fear, or hope, more easing is coming. GBP/USD moved to new session lows as late day selling pressure, late in NY falling through daily pivot support by 1.4840 to a daily low at 1.4821 after a power outage originally tipped as not suspicious moved some to the safety of the USD late in the NY session. The long end of the UST curve rallied. Cable had traded as high as 1.4915 in a knee-jerk reaction to the release of March's better than expected UK services PMI, but once again was dominated by heavy USD buying related to weakness in the euro and better than expected US jolts data. EUR/GBP moved to lows by 0.7285, ahead of daily pivot support by 0.7283. USD/CHF joins ride of stronger USD, pushes above the now-bottoming 10-DMA and looks set to test March 31/April highs at 0.9743/61. USD rise catching market players off guard after many expected a further squeeze, especially given further rise in spec EUR shorts to record high. A rise in US Job Openings reinforced the USD's rebound. IMM show Swiss positions remaining very limited as specs steer clear given confusion over SNB FX policy and intervention strategy. SNB clearly still intervening: FX reserves up CHF 13bln in March vs CHF 11bln increase in Feb and now up CHF27bln since end-Dec. That suggests SNB is active in propping up EUR/CHF below 1.05 and likely below 0.95 in USD/CHF, though SNB intervention policy remains anyone's guess. EUR/CHF falls back into potential intervention zone and looks set to test early April lows near 1.04, below 10-DMA at 1.0462. USD/CAD opened Noram 1.2474, - 10 pips vs the close, O/N range 1.2455/1.2504, AUD/CAD 0.9575, +1.1%; DXY +0.76%. USD/CAD held 1.2467/1.2522 in Noram marts and is closing circa 1.2505 despite surging oil prices, Brent +1.6%, WTI +3.25%. Saudi Arabia raised prices to Asian customers and is promising to help stabilize oil prices if it gets assistance from other countries, including non- OPEC producers. USD/CAD traded closer with gyrations in the DXY during the day, rumblings in the Greek debt negotiations weighing on EUR/USD, EUR/CAD closed 1.2525, -0.76%. With only US data until Thursday, local traders are starting to focus on Friday's Canadian jobs data f/c "0". AUD/USD held on to tentative gains as bulls and contrarians try their luck on the long side after yesterday's key reversal (higher) in Australian short rates and Retail Sales beat. AUD managed to settle midrange but up on the day despite a broad USD advance led by weakness in EUR. AUD/USD needs to quickly recapture the 200 hma at .7650-60ish or risks killing any upside momentum the pair might have had. Bulls aren't risking much; most have stops under today's low at.7578. NZD/USD opened the New York session 0.7537 having traded 0.7514/65 offshore and 0.7527/65 in the centre. New York traded 0.7492/0.7549, the buck picking up a bid late in the day. The DXY jumped 1.1%, +0.34% in New York trade. Renewed attention on Greece weighed on EUR/USD; US equities down smalls despite excellent JOLTS data and another good week of Redbook sales; NZD/JPY edged lower in NY trade, closed the global session +0.1%. AUD/NZD dragged Kiwi lower, AUD/NZD +1.2% after RBA decision - Stops were triggered post- RBA all the way to 1.0216, today's 1.0180ish close the highest in almost a week. NZD/USD closing 0.7494, just a few ticks above the NY low. LATAM USD/MXN ended the NY session at 14.90, down 0.15%, off daily lows by 14.86; despite a 3.6% rise in the price of oil. The dollar rallied late in the NY session, as uncertainty over the cause of a power outage at the US Capitol; as well as markets shrugging off Friday's weak NFP release still expecting at least one interest rate hike in 2015 put a bid under the USD. US Jolts data showed a rising number of job openings which markets interpreted as potentially leading to wage growth which may help lift inflation nearer the Fed's 2% target. USD/BRL moved to session low by 3.11 on the rise in oil/commodities but reversed to 3.13 as the NY session ends. NY names were on the offer early with real money bids at 3.11/12 providing the late day boost. USD/CLP ended the NY session near lows of the day by 610, copper prices joined in the commodity rally moving up 1.67% providing a boost for the peso. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ is set to open higher across the board as the market squeezes out the remaining NFP move with the jobs data viewed mostly as an aberration. The DXY closed up a 'mighty' 1.2% with only AUD making any ground against the USD courtesy of a no change rates decision from the RBA. As far as offshore traders are concerned 2015 is the year of the US Dollar with the odd correction here and there. USD/AXJ is firm as a result with North Asia perhaps lagging a little but may play catch-up during out time zone. Data wise today very quiet. BOJ decision is viewed as a non event. USD/KRW traded a 1087-1091.1 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1088.5. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3536-1.3579 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3573. The Straits Times index closed up 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6270-3.6400 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6370. KLSE index closed up 0.75%. USD/IDR traded a 12958-12985 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 12980. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 12982. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.45-525 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.48. The PSE index closed up 0.55%. USD/THB traded a 32.45-58 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 32.57. The Set closed up 0.9%. USD/TWD traded a 30.976-31.195 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.03. The Taiex closed up 0.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1305 slightly lower than the previous 6.1348 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1894-6.1985 range; last at 6.1983. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1985; range 6.1937-6.2005. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.3200-6.3220. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.5%. USD/INR traded a 62.22-405 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 62.27. The Sensex index closed up 0.0%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 08 Apr 01:00 PH Exports 08 Apr 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 08 Apr 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 08 Apr 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 08 Apr 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 08 Apr 08:00 TW Trade Balance Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) --:-- JP BOJ Monetary policy statement 03:00 JP BOJ's Kuroda press conference OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13115 13120 13100 13110-13140 USD/JPY 120.45 119.45 120.28 INR 62.74 62.68 62.59 62.63-66 EUR/USD 1.0955 1.0803 1.0814 KRW 1092 1096.5 1091.5 1096-1097 EUR/JPY 131.04 130.04 130.08 MYR 3.6450 3.6600 3.6445 3.6510-30 GBP/USD 1.4920 1.4803 1.4809 PHP 44.63 44.62 44.57 44.59-61 USD/CAD 1.2522 1.2455 1.2506 TWD 30.99 31.02 30.97 30.99-01 AUD/USD 0.7711 0.7578 0.7637 CNY 1-mth 6.1540 6.1520 6.1515-25 NZD/USD 0.7565 0.7487 0.7494 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.2245-65 USD/SGD 1.3609 1.3536 1.3605 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.3225 6.3205-25 USD/THB 32.61 32.45 32.57 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17875 -5 -0.03 10-year 1.88% 1.90% S&P 500 2076 -4 -0.21 2-year 0.52% 0.50% NASDAQ 4910 -7 -0.15 30-year 2.52% 2.56% FTSE 6962 +129 +1.88 Spot Gold($) 1208.80 1214.00 DAX 12124 +157 +1.31 Nymex 52.96 52.14 Nikkei 19641 +243 +1.25 Brent 58.35 57.90 (Reporting by Peter Whitley)