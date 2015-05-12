SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * BOE holds rates/QE steady, makes no statement after decision, GBP adds to post-election gains * Fed's Williams prefers Fed not telegraph timing of Rate hike, every meeting is on table for a hike * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says Greece could get partial disbursement in exch for partial implementation * Greece's Varoufakis differences w/creditors narrowing progress on VAT reform & privatization; gaps remain on labor mkt reform * Greece executed order for May 12 IMF payment of EUR750 mln. Macro themes in play * Markets digest conflicting rate messages from last week; Bunds still center of attention; close NYC session at highest yield YTD, 0.61 bps; pulls other major bond rates higher; credit pressured, stocks lower * EUR, Greece down as repayment deadlines loom; GBP extends post-election run, has look at 200 dma (1.5630) for first time since August; USDJPY sideways chop continues despite better Nikkei * NZD crushed on rate talk, AUD/NZD through 200-dma for first time since Nov; CAD, AUD modestly weaker on lower commodities * EM down hard on weaker CRB, higher bond yields, lower equities; DXY up small Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Tight range for Europe & NY as mkt awaits Greek news & US retail sales * Greek talks claim some progress but nothing concrete announced * Pair buffeted by USD/JPY & EUR/JPY lifts while spreads edge wider in USD favor EUR/USD * Tight range for Europe & NY as mkt awaits Greek news & US retail sales * Greek talks claim some progress but nothing concrete announced * Pair buffeted by USD/JPY & EUR/JPY lifts while spreads edge wider in USD favor USD/JPY * USD/JPY bid above 119.34 Cloud base; Tsy yields climb added to rebound * 2-yr yield spreads climbed to pre-NFP levels after Fed's Williams HLs * Japanese exporter offers above 120 noted; more offers into 120.50 * Fresh Bund yield rise cuts short EUR/JPY pullback via FX hedge unwinds GBP/USD * Cable met headwind circa 1.55 after rallying before unchanged BoE MPA * Rallied above 1.5523 Fri high & Feb 26 high at 1.5554 thru Fib res by 1.5570 * Pre election shorts covered en masse, Global yields rise, GBP hikes pushed up * Wed BoE QIR in focus, w/ election cleared mkt expects Carney to tip to growth * EUR/GBP reacts to Greek uncertainty pushed to lows by 0.7141 ends NY by 0.7161 USD/CHF * USD/CHF's been on rise since Thur's 38.2% retrace of the post Jan 15 range * EUR/USD sales resumed after bond yields, WTI & DAX also hit tech walls Thur * Tighter range to start new week with bids by 9300 underpinning so far * 6% surge in GBP/CHF since Thur's low & UK vote now by key TL at 1.4600 * EUR/CHF stalled below Fri's 1.0450 high; Bund yields rise, but DAX steady USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2082/1.2144, NorAm range 1.2065/1.2127, closed circa 1.2088 * Brent crude opened NY softer (-1.15%) closed -0.9%, WTI -0.4% (+0.1% in NY) * No Tier 1 NorAm econ data (US job trends up small) USD/CAD tracked oil/DXY * Greek headlines crossed screens all day - upping/dropping risk appetite * Spec buyers c1.2070 stalled the drop, Interbank & RM sellers faded 1.2127 pop * Another slow data day tom - US JOLTS; Wed US retail sales & biz inventories AUD/USD * Tight range holds for NY, basically 0.7890/0.7920, lingers below 200-HMA * Pair torn between rising USD & firm AUD crosses * AUD/NZD lift & GBP/AUD lift near 1.9765 aids to fend off effects of firm USD * New iron-ore high & wider spreads more aid to negate USD effect * Choppy action likely to persist as mkt looks for clear USD direction * US Apr retail sales Wed might give clarity, if soft AUD/USD likely rises NZD/USD * Bear pressure resumed in NY, NZD broadly offered on RBNZ rate cut fears * US yield & USD rise drive as well but NZD heavy on crosses also * AUD/NZD up near 1.0760, EUR/NZD near 1.5190 & GBP/NZD near 2.1240 * Drops from 0.7390 NY open to 0.7340 low, little bounce near 0.7350 late LATAM * USD reverses Friday's losses as oil/commodities and treasuries weaken * USD/MXN holds support by daily cloud base res ahead of 10/21-DMA by 15.34 * USD/BRL end NY session by 3.06 highs, BCB poll has YE '15 inflation rising * USD/CLP shrugs off China accommodation rises to 610, copper off 0.5% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Messy o/n session but late rally in bund yields gives mkt risk off feel * Wall Street down smalls but EM currencies hit hard during NY session * GBP post election rally continued as shorts pain threshold met * NZD never came up for air all day suggesting big leveraged names at work * USD/KRW looks set to recover 1100; USD/SGD 1.3400 as peripherals lead weakness USD/KRW traded a 1084.2-1093 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1091.3. The Kospi closed up 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3284-1.3360 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3343. The Straits Times index closed up 0.55%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5860-3.6100 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6020. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13115-13160 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13152. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13116. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 44.565-655 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.65. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.51-70 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.69. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.672-732 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.72. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1132 slightly higher than the previous 6.1147 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2076-6.2100 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2125; range 6.2092-6.2165. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2600-6.2650. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.0%. The property sub sector closed up 2.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.77-64.015 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.85. The Sensex closed up 1.5%. Economic data releases (GMT) 12 May 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 12 May 01:00 PH Exports 12 May 01:30 AU Housing Finance 12 May 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 12 May 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator Looking ahead - events, other Releases (GMT) Week ahead - Bank of England and China data the key events The coming week will be relatively quiet regarding key data from the US and Euro zone. The Bank of England meets, but isn't expected to take any action. The main event for the UK now the election is out of the way will be the BoE Inflation Qtly (Wednesday), which should shape BOE expectations regarding an expected tightening cycle. Key data in the week ahead It will be a relatively quiet week for US data. The April US Retail Sales on Wednesday will be the key event with the market expecting the headline to decline to plus 0.2% from plus 0.9% while the core or ex-autos Retail Sales is expected to improve to 0.5% from 0.4%. The trend recently is for US data to miss to the downside and a weaker Retail Sales will throw more doubt on the Fed starting the tightening cycle in 2016. Friday sees the release of US IP and UoM Sentiment with IP expected to improve to plus 0.1% from minus 0.6% while the UoM Sentiment is expected to come in at 96 from 95.9 previous. The key data events in Europe will be Wednesday when German CPI and EZ & German GDP are released. The Australian calendar lightens up, but the market will pay close attention to Housing Finance Tuesday followed by the wage price index Wednesday. The key data event in New Zealand will be the Retail Sales on Wednesday. Key China data in the week ahead On Wednesday China Retail Sales, IP and Urban Investment data for April will be released. IP is expected to improve to plus 6.0% from 5.6% while Retail Sales is expected to improve to plus 10.5% from 10.1%. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13280 13310 13290 13300-13320 USD/JPY 120.15 119.40 120.07 INR 64.30 64.41 64.24 64.40-42 EUR/USD 1.1206 1.1131 1.1155 KRW 1093 1098.5 1094.5 1098-1099 EUR/JPY 134.23 133.49 133.98 MYR 3.6120 3.6150 3.6070 3.6200-20 GBP/USD 1.5614 1.5393 1.5585 PHP 44.73 44.89 44.75 44.92-95 USD/CAD 1.2144 1.2065 1.2102 TWD 30.73 30.81 30.75 30.82-83 AUD/USD 0.7950 0.7876 0.7890 CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1305 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.7532 0.7334 0.7335 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1920-40 USD/SGD 1.3374 1.3284 1.3372 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2650-70 USD/THB 33.75 33.51 33.73 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18105 -86 -0.47 10-year 2.29% 2.14% S&P 500 2105 -11 -0.51 2-year 0.62% 0.57% NASDAQ 4994 -10 -0.19 30-year 3.05% 2.895% FTSE 7030 -17 -0.24 Spot Gold($) 1183.70 1188.70 DAX 11673 -37 -0.31 Nymex 59.30 59.39 Nikkei 19621 +242 +1.25 Brent 64.75 65.39 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)