SYDNEY, May 13 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Fed's Williams safer to raise rates a bit earlier, gradually, than later & dramatically * Fed's Williams Fed's ability to delay rates liftoff now more limited than speeding up tightening * ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks to EUR80bln * Greece tapped its emergency IMF reserves to pay IMF debt * Greek PM calls on EU/IMF lenders to offer concessions in talks * China to accept govt bonds as collateral from some borrowers * Moody's: stronger US dollar and shifts in capital flows stoke divisions in global growth * Moody's: Maintain f/c that GDP growth in China will slow gradually to 6.8% in '15 & 6.5% in '16 after 7.4% last year * Moody's: Australia's relatively low govt debt levels mitigate credit impact of cont'd fiscal deficits * Moody's: f'cast Mexico GDP growth slightly blw 3% this year & ard 3.5% in '16 * OPEC raises '15 oil demand growth f/c from 1.17m BPD to 1.18m BPD (Mthly Rpt) * US NFIB Bus Optimism Idx Apr 96.9, 95.2-prev * US JOLTS Job Openings Mar +4.994m, f/c 5.100m, +5.144m-prev * MX Industrial Output MM Mar 0%, f/c 0.35%, 0.30%-prev Macro themes in play * Fin mkts settle after European bond blowout early; US treasuries find bid on low expectations for Retail Sales (Wed); bonds still center of trading universe * Commodities surge, takes DXY lower; Fed retreat gives CRB room to rise * EUR bid as Bund yields top 0.70bps again; Euro 5y5y inflation forward hits new highs YTD; GBP in first close through 200dma since August on IP beat * USD/CAD lowest close since Jan; AUD bid as Copper consolidates breakout; silver sniffing at year-long downtrend; EM better on higher commodities * USD/JPY softer with lower stocks; below 200-hma, heavy but still range bound Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * USD drop in Europe drives rally near 1.1280 ahead of NY open * Solid 1.1280/00 offers & rebound in USD see slow & steady slide in NY * JPY strength pushes EUR/JPY from 135.2 near 134.50, aids EUR/USD drop * 200-HMA (1.1212) tested, bund yield slip from highs adds pressure * EUR crosses weigh, EUR/GBP near 0.7150, EUR/AUD sub-1.4030 * RSIs biased up but fail to hold above 100-DMA a concern for longs USD/JPY * USD/JPY fell back to the Cloud top at 119.78 on big Tsy drop from highs * Bund yields recent surge similar to JGB's after initial QQE1 JGB low yields * Spec & export offers by 21-d Bolli top thru 120.50; bid by 119.80/50/35-40 * Yen weaker vs EUR & on most crosses, but 136 key resistance for EUR/JPY * US Fast Track fails in initial Senate vote; blow to Obama & Abe TPP * Japan Trade data tonight; US Retail Sales key on Wed GBP/USD * GBP catapults off pre-UK IP low (1.5558) above 200-DMA (1.5624) to 6-mos high * UK IP/MP beat lifts growth sentiment has mkt eye earlier UK rate hikes * Above 1.5710 res at 1.5785 Dec '14 high, then 50% Fib of 1.7192-1.4567 range * EUR/GBP ends NY by low of the day (0.7156), Greek uncertainty presses on cross * Greece tapped its emergency IMF reserves to pay IMF debt * Wednesday Carney presents BOE QIR, based on recent data should be upbeat USD/CHF * USD/CHF slammed o/n on renewed Bund selling & short EUR hedge unwinds * Slide held above 0.9200 & Fri's low as Bund yields retreated & EUR fell * US Retail Sales Wed next key event: Fed hike timing remains unclear * Key resistance is by 0.9500 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2033/1.2107, NorAm range 1.1979/1.2061, closed circa 1.2000 * Brent crude opened NY firmer(+2.15%) closed +2.75%, WTI +2.25% (+0.5% in NY) * Once again no Tier 1 NorAm economic data, NFIB & JOLTS, the latter a big miss * It was March data (weather impact) Analysts have emphasized positive points * UST 10-yr 8bp yields lower vs the NY open after O/N Bund/bond rout AUD/USD * USD slide & commodity rise aid lift in Europe, rally persists through NY * Oz budget sees no surprises, rally boosted, tests trend line off Apr high * USD rebound sees dip to 0.7950, buyers lurk, USD slips again * AUD crosses aid lift, EUR/AUD sub-1.4040, AUD/NZD above 1.0845 * Near t-l late in day, if breaks 0.8005/30 next res zone * Above latter eyes Apr high; if US retail sales soft high likely gets tested NZD/USD * Broad USD sell-off in Europe lifts pair near 0.7400, rally falters though * USD firms & AUD/NZD lifts above 1.0840, factors weigh on NZD/USD * 0.7350 tested & only a minor bounce, near 0.7370 late in the day * Some hope for longs, new low set but pair up & daily RSI diverges * Potential for a bounce extant, above 0.7425/40 eases s-t bear pressure LATAM * USD shrugs off early gains v LatAm as global yields fall, commodities rise * USD/MXN holds support by daily pivot at 15.2802, ends NY by 15.3500 * Mex IP data shows econ slowing, may keep Banxico from hiking later in 2015 * USD/BRL ending NY near lows at 3.03, capped by 3.0909 50-DMA * USD/CLP ends by 605, CB poll sees rates steady, GDP rising, inflation easing ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Bond volatility continues on both sides of the Atlantic o/n * Undermines confidence in stocks; European stocks hard down * Fed Williams joins the sooner rather than later camp (raising i/r's) * Crude up 3.4%; copper +1.2%; EUR/USD +0.5%; GBP/USD +0.55%; AUD/USD +1.0% * USD/AXJ down smalls across the board; China IO; retail sales key today USD/KRW traded a 1094-1098 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1095.8. The Kospi closed up 0.0%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3352-1.3401 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3356. The Straits Times index closed down 0.8%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6145-3.6300 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6145. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13175-13212 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13195. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13203. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.74-85 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.79. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.72-87 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.86. The Set closed down 1.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.70-765 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.716. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1155 slightly higher than the previous 6.1132 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2077-6.2097 range; last at 6.2092. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2085; range 6.2067-6.2141. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2560-6.2580. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.6%. The property sub sector closed up 2.1%. USD/INR traded a 64.10-265 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 64.18. The Sensex closed down 2.0%. Economic data releases (GMT) 12 May 21:00 KR Import Price Growth 12 May 21:00 KR Export Price Growth 12 May 22:45 NZ Food Price Index 12 May 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 13 May 01:30 AU Wage Price Index 13 May 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 13 May 05:30 CN Retail Sales 13 May 05:30 CN Industrial Output 13 May 05:30 CN Urban investment OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13320 13345 13290 13310-13325 USD/JPY 120.28 119.78 119.87 INR 64.64 64.88 64.63 64.58-62 EUR/USD 1.1279 1.1134 1.1214 KRW 1098 1098.5 1093.5 1093.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 135.29 133.77 134.42 MYR 3.6250 3.6260 3.6080 3.6095-10 GBP/USD 1.5710 1.5558 1.5672 PHP 44.95 44.99 44.89 44.85-87 USD/CAD 1.2107 1.1979 1.2019 TWD 30.75 30.785 30.755 30.76-78 AUD/USD 0.8000 0.7887 0.7976 CNY 1-mth 6.1280 6.1270 6.1270-90 NZD/USD 0.7402 0.7328 0.7360 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1870-90 USD/SGD 1.3401 1.3331 1.3354 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2580-00 USD/THB 33.89 33.70 33.72 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18068 -37 -0.21 10-year 2.25% 2.29% S&P 500 2099 -6 -0.29 2-year 0.60% 0.62% NASDAQ 4976 -18 -0.35 30-year 3.01% 3.05% FTSE 6934 -96 -1.36 Spot Gold($) 1193.80 1183.70 DAX 11472 -201 -1.72 Nymex 60.75 59.30 Nikkei 19625 +4 +0.02 Brent 67.25 64.75 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)