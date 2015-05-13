SYDNEY, May 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * US Retail Sales MM Apr 0%, f/c 0.2%, 1.1%-prev * US Retail Control Apr 0%, f/c 0.5%, 0.5%-prev * US econ on track to grow 0.7% in Q2 after weak ret sales, vs 0.8% in April (Atl Fed's GDPnow) * ECB's Coeure not worried about increase in bond yields * BOE's Carney expects further pass through of GBP strength into UK econ * Canada's Oliver frustrated Keystone oil pipeline awaits White House approval * US Export Prices MM Apr -0.7%, f/c 0.1%, 0.1%-prev * GB Apr Claimant count -12.6k s prev -16.7k rvsd. -20.0k exp * GB Mar ILO Unemployment rate 5.5% vs prev 5.6%. 5.5% exp * GB Avg wkly earnings 1.9% y/y in 3mths through Mar vs prev 1.7%. 1.7% exp * DE Q1 GDP flash estimate 1.1% y/y vs 1.6% Q4, 1.2% exp * EZ Q1 GDP flash estimate 0.4% q/q, 1.0% y/y vs prev 0.3%/0.9%. 0.5%/1.1% exp * EZ Mar Ind. prod -0.3% m/m, 1.8% y/y vs prev 1.0%/1.9% rvsd. 0.0%/1.8% exp * BOE: Rate rise broadly in line with mkt exp would be consistent with returning infl to target * BOE sees lower growth due to higher int rates, stronger stg, less home building/weaker prod Macro themes in play * Dollar hammered on Retail Sales miss; odds for Fed rate move lengthen further; commodities bid, precious metals break out; consensus trades across asset classes liquidated * Atlanta Fed model drops Q2 GDP call to 0.7%; big gap vs private f'casts * Bund still under pressure on French, Italian GDP beats; inflation forwards at new highs YTD; DAX down hard; Q1 currency hedges in EUR go into full reverse * Commodity currencies big winners; AUD, RUB up near 2%; USDCAD at lowest close since Jan; EM mixed, torn between lower USD, higher commods and lower stocks * Cable up 1% vs USD on year; up on better earnings data but dovish BOE mitigates move; USDJPY looks toward lower end of recent range on general dollar selloff; Nikkei futures down 0.5% Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Choppy action in Europe, pair near 1.1225 at NY open & pre-sales data * Weak US retail sales see broad based USD sales & Tsy yields dive * EUR/USD spikes up, dips very shallow & 1.1380/00 zone pressed * Bund sell-off, spread tightening & oil rally persist and help rise * Techs remain bullish, above 1.1400 eyes 1.1450 then Feb high * Sub-1.1040/60 needed to ease bull pressure USD/JPY * USD/JPY fell thru its Cloud base & 100-DMA at 119.34 on weak US data * Bids into 119 holding so far; stops below figure. Key Apr lows by 118.50 * EUR/JPY up on EUR short-covering, Bund yield rise & Tenkan line support * 136 May peak next pivot point; 200-DMA is beyond Feb high at 137.29 * 50% Fibo & weekly Kijun breakout at 95.91 in AUD/JPY on carry rebound GBP/USD * Profit-taking on GBP longs after dovish BoE QIR weighed on cable * GBP/USD reversed early strength to 1.5749, moved to low at 1.5634 * Carney: GBP strength relevant to interest rate projections * Weak US ret sales lifted GBP to new highs by 1.5768 before settling by 1.5745 * EUR/GBP bounced off 20-day low by 0.7123 pre-BoE QIR, ends NY > 0.7210 * EUR continues to strengthen as long EZ equities & bond trades are exited USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell in broad USD selling after a soft Retail Sales report * Last 3 days' lows removed. May 7 low by key Fibo at 0.9071 is key support * EUR/USD gain outpaced USD/CHF drop, but EUR/USD capped @ May 7 high * GBP/CHF slammed after lower UK GDP f/c & false down TL breakout * Next Swiss data is April Producer & Import Prices USD/CAD * O/N rg 1.1967/1.2028, NorAm range 1.1928/81, closed c 1.1973 (-5 pips in NY) * Brent crude opened NY firmer (+0.6%) closed -0.36%, WTI -0.76% -1.57% in NY) * US retail sales missed to the downside at "0" vs +0.2% f/c * March data revised up 0.2% & 0.3% respectively; 10-yr yield fell below 2.19% * 10-Yr yield up to 2.28%, oil lower but DXY can't lift head off the canvas * DXY -0.9%, bearish IMM players inflicting the damage as longs culled AUD/USD * Soft USD and firm commodities aid lift in Europe * Near 0.8040 into NY open, rise pace upped after bad retail sales * April high cleared, stops above run, 76.4 Fib of 0.8295-0.7534 pierced * New trend high set, more gains likely as RSIs biased up & spreads widen * Pullbacks are shallow & dips now being bought * Jan 22 high (0.8137) & 0.8170/80 are resistance before Jan high NZD/USD * Soft USD adds to post-FSR squeeze in Europe, pair near 0.7440 into NY * 200-HMA, daily cloud top & 10-DMA cleared post-US retail sales miss * Pair trades above 0.7500 but gains at bit tempered on RBNZ cut fears * AUD/NZD bounces back near 1.0850 aids to keep rally in check * S-T techs lean bullish, day RSI diverges & bull engulfing candle forms * 0.7520/35 is key, 55-DMA, May 11 high, 50 Fib of 0.7744-0.7318 there * Break could signal return to 0.7740/50, NZ Q1 retail sales the risk in Asia LATAM * Weak retail sales set the early tone pushing the USD to lows v LatAm's * USTs rallied on the weak RS data, reversed course after a weak 10-yr auction * USD/BRL moved below 3.00 to 2.9830 before reversing to 3.04 as NY closes * USD/CLP fell to 6 mos lows < 600 before reversing to end the session by 601.50 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * DXY tumbles 0.9% after big miss on US retail sales data * EUR/USD and commodity currencies (AUD, RUB, NZD and CAD) lead charge * USD/AXJ down across the board but as usual players circumspect * Strong USD/KRW rally in Asia mostly reversed offshore; BOK Friday * BSP central bank rate decision - Reuters poll no change USD/KRW traded a 1089.3-1100.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1099.7. The Kospi closed up 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3308-63 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3308. The Straits Times index closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5930-3.6115 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.5930. The KLSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 13135-13195 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13135. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13203. The IDX Composite closed up 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 44.71-82 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.725. The PSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.59-725 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.59. The Set closed up 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.658-726 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.673. The Taiex closed up 0.45%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1123 slightly lower than the previous 6.1155 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2032-6.2083 range; last at 6.2044. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2029; range 6.2020-6.2108. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.55%. The property sub sector closed down 0.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.94-64.215 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 64.15. The Sensex closed up 1.4%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 14 May 22:45 NZ Retail Sales 14 May 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 14 May 03:00 NZ RBNZ Offshore Holdings* 14 May 04:00 MY Current Account Balance 14 May 04:00 MY Net Portfolio Flow 14 May 08:00 PH Central Bank Policy OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13250 13250 13195 13200-13225 USD/JPY 120.10 119.03 119.15 INR 64.49 64.44 64.32 64.48-50 EUR/USD 1.1383 1.1202 1.1356 KRW 1099 1096.8 1092 1093.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 135.50 134.24 135.27 MYR 3.6040 3.6050 3.5880 3.5930-60 GBP/USD 1.5768 1.5634 1.5745 PHP 44.80 44.82 44.67 44.69-71 USD/CAD 1.2028 1.1928 1.1959 TWD 30.67 30.67 30.59 30.65-66 AUD/USD 0.8124 0.7950 0.8115 CNY 1-mth 6.1220 6.1200 6.1200-10 NZD/USD 0.7506 0.7318 0.7481 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-00 USD/SGD 1.3363 1.3235 1.3248 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2490 6.2480-00 USD/THB 33.725 33.505 33.505 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18060 -8 -0.05 10-year 2.29% 2.25% S&P 500 2098 -1 -0.03 2-year 0.58% 0.60% NASDAQ 4982 +6 +0.12 30-year 3.085% 3.01% FTSE 6950 +16 -1.36 Spot Gold($) 1216.00 1193.80 DAX 11351 -121 -1.06 Nymex 60.50 60.75 Nikkei 19765 +140 +0.71 Brent 66.50 67.25 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)