SYDNEY, May 14 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * US PPI Final Demand YY Apr -1.3%, f/c-0.8%, -0.8%-prev * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 264k, f/c 275k, 265k-prev; near 15-yr low * ECB's Draghi will implement APP in full, little indication that financial imbalances are emerging * Greek FinMin: repayment of debt to ECB after Jul/Aug should be pushed back * BOE Carney: Companies say not halting inv, hiring due to concerns over EU referendum * Carney: GBP strength is a bit of a dampener on growth Macro themes in play * Dollar, rates down as PPI misses most in 5 years; Fed odds slip further as Fed Funds at new contract highs; year-end hike less than 75% chance; yield curve steepest since October * EUR ends higher despite dovish Draghi; Bund yields ease but USD-down momentum still in play; precious metals extend on breakout; Gold closes abv 200 dma * USD/JPY sideways chop, still heavy; CAD weaker on lower oil, Housing Prices miss; GBP higher but post-election rise slowing * Stocks up on easier rates, receding Fed threat; EM outperforms, LatAm up big, MXN best in a month; DXY lowest close since Jan, up only 3.5% YTD after nearly 12% at March highs
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD First daily range below the daily Cloud (119.34) since last July US PPI drop hit Tsy yields & USD/JPY, risk rebound lifted later in the day J bidders remain below 119, with tech support at 118.75/60/50 EUR/JPY rise stalled by Feb high & Fibo-projected top at 136.70/66 Bund yields failed to retest last week's peak; pullback hit EUR Draghi's affirmation of a full ECB QE program also hurt EUR intraday USD/JPY First daily range below the daily Cloud (119.34) since last July US PPI drop hit Tsy yields & USD/JPY, risk rebound lifted later in the day J bidders remain below 119, with tech support at 118.75/60/50 EUR/JPY rise stalled by Feb high & Fibo-projected top at 136.70/66 Bund yields failed to retest last week's peak; pullback hit EUR Draghi's affirmation of a full ECB QE program also hurt EUR intraday GBP/USD Cable tripped stops above 1.5770 & 1.58 en route to 6-mos high at 1.5815 1.5826, 1.5880 & 1.5945 res, Carney (BBC) says rates may be higher next yr GBP firm, longs lighten despite weak US PPI, US bank targets 1.60 EUR/GBP tripped stops abv 0.7230 early Europe, en route to 0.7244 21-DMA Draghi commits to seeing QE all way through pushes cross to lows by 0.7200 USD/CHF USD/CHF back by May 7 0.9072 low & 38.2% of post Jan 15 rebound Big US PPI miss hit Tsy yields & USD, outweighing the low Claims Prices rebounded after Bund yields failed to retest last week's peak Draghi's affirmation of a full course of ECB QE also hurt EUR & CHF Swiss Apr Producer & Import Prices out Fri exp unch at -3.4% y/y USD/CAD O/N range 1.1920/65, NorAm rg 1.1925/1.2007, closed c 1.1995 (+40 pips NY) Brent crude opened NY firmer(+0.2%) closed -0.3%, WTI -1.2% (-1.1% in NY) US PPI miss drove yields lower. Poor 30-yr auction caused choppy PM trade Mkt chose to ignore strong weekly claims data & downside miss CAD new HPI Profit-taking/WTI slide triggered algo USD buying, EUR/CAD also hurt CAD Turnaround in AUD, NZD and base metals dragged the Loonie lower also AUD/USD Macro sales, iron-ore slip & AUD/NZD test sub-1.0750 hit pair in Europe 0.8060/70 supt test holds, NY opens just above, bounce persists in NY Early USD weakness sees steady climb to hourly res near 0.8135/40 EUR/AUD 100 pip lift & USD/JPY lift off 118.95 sees support retested Little bounce seen as metals stay heavy, near low late in day * S-T techs suggest a pullback, l-t still lean bullish NZD/USD Europe erases NZ sales data gains, tests near 0.7465/75 support zone NY sees bounce as USD soft even as claims data better than f/c USD rebounds as pair near 0.7540/50, steady slide remainder of session Tracks AUD and generally soft commodities lower Near 0.7490 late in day, logs taking profit might drive into weekend Long upper wick on daily candle a warning to weak bulls LATAM US PPI miss trumps jobless claims beat (near 15-yr low), yields move lower RM sellers push USD/MXN < daily cloud base to 61.8% Fib by 15.0765 Banxico prepared to hike rates if inflation rises, wary of low growth USD/BRL moves to low by 2.99 ends NY by 3.00 despite weak ret sales USD/CLP to 6-mos lows by 594, BCCh expected to hold rates steady at 3% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ down across the board as US rate hike odds before YE down to 75% * EM currencies, led by Latam surges with AXJ taking up a supporting role * Stocks up shaply on both sides of the Atlantic - Wall Street +1.0% * Focus turns to BOK decision in Asia; long odds for rate cut but cld surprise * Nomura lead the rate cut brigade although more expect June cut
USD/KRW traded a 1090.3-1097.5 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1090.5. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3166-67 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3204. The Straits Times index closed up 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5695-3.5970 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.5810. The KLSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/IDR Local Indonesian markets closed on Thursday for a public holiday. USD/PHP traded a 44.52-65 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.54. The PSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 33.33-555 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.495. The Set closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.532-597 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.54. The Taiex closed down 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1093 slightly lower than the previous 6.1123 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1989-6.2025 range; last at 6.2012. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2020; range 6.1988-6.2027. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.07%. The property sub sector closed down 2.915. USD/INR traded a 63.61-64.03 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.64. The Sensex closed down 0.15%.
Economic data releases (GMT) 15 May 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 15 May 00:00 KR Import Growth Revised 15 May KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 15 May 00:00 KR Trade Balance Revised 15 May 00:00 KR Export Growth Revised 15 May 03:00 MY GDP 15 May 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index 15 May 05:00 SG Retail Sales 15 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 15 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 15 May 08:30 HK GDP 15 May 11:30 IN Bank Loan Growth 15 May 11:30 IN Deposit Growth 15 May 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking ahead - events, other Releases (GMT) 03:40 JP BOJ Governor Kuroda speaks at the Yomiuri Intl Economic Society
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13170 13150 13100 13120-13130 USD/JPY 119.34 118.88 119.18 INR 64.34 64.10 63.75 63.81-86 EUR/USD 1.1445 1.1340 1.1410 KRW 1092.2 1092 1088.5 1090.5-1091 EUR/JPY 136.42 135.25 136.00 MYR 3.5860 3.5820 3.5680 3.5670-85 GBP/USD 1.5815 1.5731 1.5776 PHP 44.66 44.65 44.49 44.45-48 USD/CAD 1.2007 1.1920 1.1982 TWD 30.54 30.54 30.48 30.50-51 AUD/USD 0.8164 0.8064 0.8079 CNY 1-mth 6.1235 6.1215 6.1225-35 NZD/USD 0.7564 0.7478 0.7496 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1805-25 USD/SGD 1.3267 1.3165 1.3198 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2460-80 USD/THB 33.555 33.33 33.48 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18252 +192 +1.06 10-year 2.23% 2.29% S&P 500 2121 +23 +1.08 2-year 0.55% 0.58% NASDAQ 5051 +69 +1.39 30-year 3.05% 3.085% FTSE 6973 +23 +0.34 Spot Gold($) 1221.00 1216.00 DAX 11560 +209 +1.84 Nymex 59.74 60.50 Nikkei 19570 -194 -0.98 Brent 66.56 66.50
