Headlines from Friday Night * US Industrial Output MM Apr -0.3%, f/c 0.1%, -0.30%-prev * US Mfg Output MM Apr 0%, f/c 0.2%, 0.30%- prev * US U Mich Sentiment Prelim May 88.6, f/c 96, 95.9-prev * Greek PM - reached common ground on fiscal targets, optimistic close to deal * NY Fed f'casts 2.5% GDP rest of '15/16, 5% now natural rate of unemployment * CH Apr Producer/Import price -2.1% m/m, -5.2% y/y vs prev 0.2%/-3.4% * GB Mar Cons O/P 3.9% m/m, vs prev -0.3% m/m. 2.5% exp. Macro Themes in Play * US dollar lower for 5th week as IP down for 5th straight month; UoM Consumer Sentiment misses badly; rates fall, Fed odds receding; 10-yr yields lower * EUR highest close since Feb; Bund yields ease but stocks trade poorly; investors cautious on Europe, lack of inflow hedging exposes EUR shorts; CHF falls on collapse in Import and Producer Prices * AUD, CAD modestly weaker on pullback in oil, commodities; CAD existing Home sales miss; RUB big winner despite negative Q1 GDP * Cable a sideshow but highest weekly close YTD; EM outperforms on weaker USD * Precious metals solid, consolidating breakout; signal further USD weakness Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Broad USD bid & wider spreads see profit taking slip in Europe's morning * Above 1.1360 into NY open, bear pressure persists early NY, 1.1340 stops hit * Limited follow through as shorts buy, 1.1320/25 tested before bounce ensues * Slew of worse than f/c US econ data sees USD tumble & spreads tighten * Spike up pauses short of 1.1450 barriers, barrier cleared eventually * New trend high set as 1.1485/00 res neared, more gains likely * Techs bullish, RSIs biased up bull outside daily candle in place USD/JPY * First daily range below the daily Cloud (119.34) since last July * US PPI drop hit Tsy yields & USD/JPY, risk rebound lifted later in the day * J bidders remain below 119, with tech support at 118.75/60/50 * EUR/JPY rise stalled by Feb high & Fibo-projected top at 136.70/66 * Bund yields failed to retest last week's peak; pullback hit EUR * Draghi's affirmation of a full ECB QE program also hurt EUR intraday GBP/USD * Cable eyes mooted bids at 1.57 after sliding from 1.5784 (early Europe high) * UK Cons o/p beat, but markets wary of GBP strength slowing growth hit bids * GBP/USD moved steadily lower until weak US IP/CU & U Mich hit the USD * Weak data releases has moved some banks & Fed branches to lower Q2 GDP f/c * EUR/GBP ends NY near session highs as the focus was on Fed delaying rate hikes * Cross resistance at 0.7300/05 50% Fib & daily cloud top USD/CHF * Franc sold after huge downside miss in Producer Prices * 5.2% y/y price drop raised fear of SNB action: either more neg rates or FX * USD/CHF already on rebound fm Thur's 2nd failed test of 0.9071 38.2% Fibo * USD weakness due to more below-f/c US data erased most of the day's rise * EUR/CHF rallied on CHF weakness & EUR buys as Bund correction turns * 50% of 1.0811-1.0236 slide & Apr 30 high by 1.0524 key resistance USD/CAD * O/N range 1.1920/65, Noram range 1.1925/1.2007, clsd c 1.1995 (+40 pips in NY) * Brent crude opened NY firmer (+0.2%) closed -0.34%, WTI -1.2% (-1.1% in NY) * US PPI miss drove yields lower. Poor 30-yr auction caused choppy PM trade * Market chose to ignore strong weekly claims data & downside miss Cda new HPI * Profit-taking / WTI slide triggered algo USD buying; EUR/CAD also hurt Loonie * Turnaround in AUD, NZD and base metals dragged the Loonie lower AUD/USD * Firm USD & soft-iron ore sees steady slide in Europe's morning * NY keeps pressure on early, sub-0.80 tested but losses quickly erode * Sub-par US data sends USD tumbling & commodities rebound * AUD/USD presses res near 0.8065/70 slips toward 0.8036 late in day * EUR/AUD rally near 1.4240 & AUD/NZD down to 1.0738 helps weigh * AUS consumer sentiment, RBA minutes China HSBC Mfg PMI risks next week NZD/USD * 0.7415/25 support threatened in early NY hours, broad base USD bid the driver * Slew of sub-par US econ data sinks USD & US yields * Pair rallies above 200-HMA & erases most losses due to Fonterra news * 0.7495/05 resistance threatened, pair just below it late in the day * RBNZ Q2 inflation expectations the main NZD risk next week LATAM * More weak US data has mkt question US rate liftoff, Q2 GDP f/c lowered * Delayed liftoff buys time for LatAm's to get their respective houses in order * USD/MXN below daily cloud support, dipped below 15.00, ends NY by 15.02 * RM on the offer (USD/BRL as well), delayed US liftoff has carry back in focus * USD/BRL ends NY < 3.00, BRL strength likely short-lived * USD/CLP flat by 596, CB held rates at 3%, watching inflation, moderate growth ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * It was a very mixed/messy session for most USD/AXJ pairs on Friday * Broad ranges seen with players seemingly unable to make up their minds * USD/SGD got all the way to 1.3268 in early Ldn only to close at 1.3207 in NY * Collapse in USD/KRW OTC & NDF mkts after official activity took a break * EUR/USD closed at its highest level since Fed; DXY down 5 weeks in a row USD/KRW traded a 1085.4-1095 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1085.7. The Kospi closed down 0.65%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3195-1.3245 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3242. The Straits Times index closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5635-3.5790 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5635. The KLSE index closed up 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 13080-13100 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13089. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13090. The IDX Composite closed down 0.35%. USD/PHP traded a 44.46-56 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.50. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 33.47-615 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.555. The Set closed down 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.444-544 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.462. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1085 slightly lower than the previous 6.1093 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2025-6.2070 range; last at 6.2061. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2065; range 6.2010-6.2081. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2470-6.2490. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.55%. The property sub sector closed down 1.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.46-61 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.51. The Sensex closed up 0.45%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 17 May 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 18 May 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 18 May 00:30 SG Non-Oil Exports 18 May 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 18 May 01:30 CN China House Prices 18 May 02:30 TH GDP 18 May 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev 18 May 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 23:30 AU RBA D/Gov Philip Lowe speaks at the Corporate Finance Forum

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13175 13260 13210 13170-13190 USD/JPY 119.93 119.16 119.25 INR 63.88 64.00 63.75 63.81-84 EUR/USD 1.1468 1.1323 1.1450 KRW 1087.5 1091.2 1085.3 1084.5-85.5 EUR/JPY 136.82 135.71 136.69 MYR 3.5720 3.5830 3.5690 3.5680-00 GBP/USD 1.5809 1.5702 1.5729 PHP 44.54 44.54 44.44 44.42-45 USD/CAD 1.2068 1.1982 1.2013 TWD 30.42 30.50 30.38 30.38-40 AUD/USD 0.8089 0.7997 0.8036 CNY 1-mth 6.1255 6.1220 6.1225-35 NZD/USD 0.7502 0.7431 0.7477 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1805-25 USD/SGD 1.3268 1.3193 1.3207 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2480 6.2460-80 USD/THB 33.615 33.45 33.47 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18273 +21 +0.11 10-year 2.15% 2.23% S&P 500 2123 +2 +0.08 2-year 0.54% 0.55% NASDAQ 5048 -3 -0.06 30-year 2.94% 3.05% FTSE 6960 -13 -0.19 Spot Gold($) 1224.50 1221.00 DAX 11447 -113 -0.98 Nymex 59.69 59.74 Nikkei 19733 +163 +0.83 Brent 66.81 66.56

