Headlines from Tuesday Night * Atlanta Fed Now sees US econ on track to grow 0.7% in Q2, unch from May 13 * BoC's Poloz growth partially rebounding in Q2 '15, January rate cut is working * Fonterra Dairy prices fall 2.2%, volumes drop at auction -NZ's Fonterra * Mexico's Carstens most likely will have to raise rates, further cuts unlikely * ECB Coeure: To frontload asset purchases in May/Jun due to low mkt liquidity in Jul/Aug * ECB Noyer: ECB ready to take further action to meet inflation target * GB Apr CPI 0.2% m/m, -0.1% y/y vs prev 0.2%/0.0%. 0.4%/0.0% exp * GB Apr PPI core o/p NSA 0.0% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.1%. 0.0%/0.1% exp * GB Mar ONS house prices 9.6% y/y vs 7.4% in Feb * DE May ZEW Econ sent 41.9 vs prev 53.3. 49.0 exp * DE May Current conditions 65.7 vs prev 70.2. 68 exp * EZ Mar Eurostat trade NSA 23.4bln vs prev 20.3bln. 22.8bln exp * EZ Apr Inflation final 0.2% m/m, 0.0% y/y vs prev 1.1%/0.0%. 0.2/0.0% exp Macro Themes in Play * US-Europe policy divergence back in play; EUR dumps as Coeure says frontloading of QE to happen in early summer; Euro stocks explode higher; US rates rise on Housing Starts beat, San Fran Fed paper * Commodities down hard, push USD rally; DXY highest in 2 weeks; Fed Funds odds for hike back up to 84% by YE; Street reloads on long USD ahead of Fed mins Wed * GBP down as CPI goes negative; GBP/USD retraces to upside breakout point 1.5450/00; SNB says will expand balance sheet if necessary * USDJPY pushes top of range; Nikkei futures up 0.9%, indicate another look at YTD cash highs at 20,252 * Commodity currencies/EM lower on sharp break in oil, metals; higher rates hurt Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Pair bounces toward 1.1215 into NY after ECB's Coeure comments digested * Bears take control early, momentum names sell; US housing data helps * USD & US yields soar on housing beat; EUR/USD dives, 100-DMA pierced * Stops sub-May 11 low run; slide extends below 1.1120, bounces into close * US yields give back some gains to aid lift, little EZ data overnight * Fed minutes the risk in NY USD/JPY * USD/JPY cleared offers by 120.50 (May's prior high 120.51) on Housing Starts * Rise outpaced the rise in USD-JPY yield spreads on upside breakout hopes * Apr 13 high at 120.85 is next major hurdle, as low vols & ADX rebound * 10 wks of mutually overlapping trading ranges. Strong open next wk a breakout * EUR/JPY led European crosses lower as ECB QE & ZEW GBP/USD * GBP hit after by -0.1% UK CPI, Zero was consensus expectation * Cable moves to low by 1.5447 after us housing data beat, holds by 50% Fib * Diverging US-UK econ outlook, Carney dovish QIR weighs on GBP * EUR/GBP lower, as ECB's Coeure says to front load ECB QE purchases * Market shrugs off Greece focus on ECB QE and lower EZ rates * As US deliberates its rate path GBP strength best expressed via EUR * BOE and Fed minutes on Wednesday looked to for hints of possible liftoff USD/CHF * USD/CHF climbed on ECB QE front-loading, weak ZEW & US Housing beat * Swiss ZEW is Wed, but likely bad result mostly expected after German miss * USD/CHF double-bottom now seen above last 2 wks' lows by key 38.2% Fibo * New May highs today w Mar-Apr lows & 200-DMA around 0.9500 targeted USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2130/98, NorAm range 1.2163/1.2250, closed 1.2225 (+50 pips in NY) * Brent crude -3.0%, WTI -3.6%, aluminum -1.8%, copper -2.6% * AUD/CAD closed -0.4%, 0.9670, CAD/JPY +0.25%, EUR/CAD -0.9%, DXY +1.1% * Strong US housing starts & permits plus upward revisions piled on pressure * Soft German ZEW & UK inflation below "0" Y/Y had DXY up 0.75% at the open AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe but bear bias as RBA & weak commodities weigh * Near 0.7970 into NY open, bears take control early on US housing data * USD & Tsy yield rally sees pair run stops sub-0.7950 * Broad based USD rally persisted, AUD/USD slide extends, nears 0.7900/05 * Short & longer-term techs lean bearish, T-L & 21-DMA pierced, RSIs weigh * RBA's Lowe speech risk in Asia NZD/USD * Lift post-NZ inflation rebuffed in Europe, stalls by 10-DMA & daily cloud base * Near 0.7410 into NY, bear pressure applied early after solid US housing data * Fonterra milk auction sees more weakness, GDT PI -2.2%, WMP -0.5% * Asia low eventually breaks, slide extends past 0.7340 little bounce seen * Firm USD and weak commodities keep pair near low late in day LATAM * LatAm CCYs weakened after US data beat f/c's, RM accts tipped as buyers * USD/MXN moved abv daily cloud res to a high by 15.23, ending NY by 15.20 * Banxico cut growth f/c for 2015/16, while keeping the inflation f/c by 3% * USD/BRL moved to a session high at 3.0425 before ending by 3.0250 * USD/CLP moved above 10-DMA res by 603.57 to a high by 604.77 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ set to open higher across the board after a very pro USD mkt o/n * DXY up 1.1% as we head towards release of the FOMC minutes Wed night * Moves this week and last has the US Dollar back on top against the field * Commodities and commodity currencies hit o/n seemingly playing catch-up * Asia will trade cautiously but seemingly no one wants to be short USD again USD/KRW traded a 1088.1-1093 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1088.1. The Kospi closed up 0.34%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3271-1.3320 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3315. The Straits Times index closed down 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5820-3.5920 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.5910. The KLSE index closed down 0.75%. USD/IDR traded a 13125-13185 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13125. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13183. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.49-57 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.51. The PSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/THB traded a 33.345-445 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.42. The Set closed up 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.43-484 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.45. The Taiex closed up 1.15%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1098 slightly higher than the previous 6.1079 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2037-6.2067 range; last at 6.2066. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2067; range 6.2048-6.2084. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.1%. The property sub sector closed up 2.8%. USD/INR traded a 63.545-81 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.67. The Sensex closed down 0.15%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 20 May 23:50 JP GDP 20 May 08:00 TW Export Orders 20 May 08:10 TW Current Account 20 May 08:10 TW Balance of Payments Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13205 13320 13275 13285-13305 USD/JPY 120.74 119.83 120.69 INR 63.96 64.25 64.05 64.17-19 EUR/USD 1.1326 1.1118 1.1150 KRW 1091 1096.5 1090.5 1096-1097 EUR/JPY 135.82 133.95 134.54 MYR 3.5990 3.6155 3.5980 3.6110-30 GBP/USD 1.5669 1.5447 1.5516 PHP 44.60 44.68 44.62 44.67-70 USD/CAD 1.2250 1.2130 1.2233 TWD 30.43 30.50 30.42 30.49-51 AUD/USD 0.8010 0.7907 0.7912 CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1270 6.1280-95 NZD/USD 0.7444 0.7338 0.7343 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1865-85 USD/SGD 1.3365 1.3271 1.3355 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2480 6.2520-50 USD/THB 33.525 33.345 33.525 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18312 +13 +0.07 10-year 2.29% 2.23% S&P 500 2128 -1 -0.06 2-year 0.62% 0.58% NASDAQ 5070 -8 -0.17 30-year 3.07% 3.03% FTSE 6995 +26 +0.37 Spot Gold($) 1207.90 1225.00 DAX 11853 +259 +2.23 Nymex 57.26 59.55 Nikkei 20026 +136 +0.68 Brent 64.47 66.22

