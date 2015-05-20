SYDNEY, May 21 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night
* Fed minutes see June hike unlikely owing to weak Q1, sees Q1 weakness as
temporary; USD initially rallies then reverses to pre-Fed levels
* Greece's Filis says it will default in June without aid from lenders
* Greece's Varoufakis if can't pay IMF and salaries we shall prioritize
pensioners & workers
* Moody's high likelihood that capital controls and a deposit freeze as savers
flee Greek banks over fears of a national bankruptcy and a Greek EZ exit
* BOE minutes show 2 members policy remains finely balanced b/w a rate hold or
hike, expects inflation to rise toward YE 2015
* CA Wholesale Trade MM Mar 0.8%, f/c 0.9%, -0.4%-prev, 1st gain in 3-mos
* Greek finmin: Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece (DIE ZEIT)
* Fed Evans: Likely will not be appropriate to begin raising Fed funds until
early 2016
* Evans: FOMC should not raise rates until confidence that infl 1-2yrs out will
be 2% target
* DE Apr Producer prices 0.1% m/m, -1.5% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-1.7%. -1.4% exp
* CH May ZEW Investor sentiment -0.1 vs prev -23.2
* Portugal, negative rates, 6mth avg yield -0.002% in auction
Macro themes in play
* Broad based USD bid persists; EUR & JPY hit new s-t trend lows as US Tsy
yields stick near recent highs
* Ongoing Greek concerns see EUR heavy across the board
* Copper & iron-ore slumps keep AUD heavy, NZD tracks its antipodean cousin
* Bounce in oil aids CAD rebound from key resistance
* Choppy USD and Tsy market action post Fed-minutes as minutes note June hike
unlikely but that liftoff could occur at any meeting
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks
EUR/USD
* Europe takes run at key 1.1050/60 supp, test fails, lifts near 1.1150 into NY
* Offers in 1.1150/70 zone combine with USD rebound to see pair slip
* Support zone tested again but fails, mid-range into Fed minutes
* Choppy action post-minutes sees supported tested gain but USD fades
* 1.1150 neared but offers cap again, near mid-range late in day
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY breaks above 8-week range to 121.49 before Tsy yield drop weighs
* Fed Minutes not what USD bulls had hoped; leaves mkts data-dependent
* Nikkei story saying BOJ may raise econ view post Q1 GDP: a tiny JPY +
* Market slowly shifting its view of BOJ QQE3 toward Apr '16 from Oct '15
* Big GBP/JPY rebound on slightly more hawkish MPC view
* EUR/JPY pullback stalled by EUR/USD's key 1.1062 support hold
GBP/USD
* GBP traded around daily pivot (1.5544) after hawkish MPC mins
* Settled near 1.5545 ahead of Fed mins, whipsawed 1.5495-1.5555 after release
* Fed unlikely to hike in June owing to weak data, sees Q1 weakness as temporary
* Greece doubtful to make June payment w/o additional aid weighs on euro
* EUR/GBP makes another run at Apr low by 0.7118, finds bids at 0.7127
* Bounces to 0.7156 by NY's close. Fed minutes: [ID: nW1N0YA007]
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF rise fm last wk's double-bottom by key Fibo slows w/o Tsy yld help
* No US data, just Fed Minutes, which left doubts about early Fed tightening
* Some May US data out Thur, so better Q2 rates & Fed view in prospect
* Still numerous tech hurdles in the 0.9500 vicinity
* EUR/CHF hit by EUR sales, but EUR/USD holds key 1.1062 Mar high sppt
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2216/57, NorAm range 1.2170/1.2247, closed 1.2188 (-47 pips in NY)
* Brent crude +1.5%, WTI +1.6%, aluminum -0.3%, copper -0.4%, gold +0.3%
* AUD/CAD closed +0.15%, 0.9564, CAD/JPY +0.9%, EUR/CAD -0.7%, DXY +0.2%
* Lower than f/c Cda wholesale sales, +0.8% vs +0.9/1.0% f/c & downward rvsns
* CAD headed into Fed minutes 1.2191, dovish take drove USD lower
* Some June hike holdouts added some uncertainty, stopped deeper USD losses
AUD/USD
* Lift into NY open rebuffed & gains quickly erased
* Broad USD bid combines with soft copper & iron-ore prices to weigh
* Pair slips & hugs 0.7880 area until Fed minutes
* New low set initially, then choppy but USD eventually yields
* Fed minutes deemed bit dovish, AUD/USD near 0.7920/30 but gains not sustained
* May Consumer inflation expectations due in Asia zone
NZD/USD
* NZD heavy in Europe & US sessions, slight lift in US open erodes on USD bid
* Tracks AUD lower as commodities a bit heavy, May 13 low breaks
* Limited action until Fed minutes, choppy post-minutes with new low set
* USD weakness emerges & 0.7335 neared but late day slip sees 0.7320
* Techs remain bearish, 0.7270/75 is key support, a break eyes 2015 low
LATAM
* LatAm's gained after the release of slightly dovish Fed minutes, USTs rally
* Weak data to keep Fed from hiking in June, though weakness likely temporary
* USD/MXN moves from 15.19 pre-mins to 15.14, oil follows USTs higher
* USD/BRL moves to low by 3.00, US hike delay buys more time to stir growth
* USD/CLP ends Nor Am near flat at 605, as copper reverses early losses
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* Messy offshore session - initial dovish take on Fed mins ultimately reversed
* US Dollar still king with USD/AXJ to open modestly higher on Thursday
* USD/KRW will be knocking on the door of 1100; USD/SGD to test 1.34
* Taiwan posts bigger than expected fall in April export orders (-4.0%y/y)
* Focus now turns today to China HSBC flash PMI - f'cast 49.3 prior 48.9
USD/KRW traded a 1093.5-1097 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1096. The Kospi
closed up 0.9%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3340-94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3370. The
Straits Times index closed down 0.4%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6035-3.6210 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6145. The
KLSE index closed up 0.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 13165-13180 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13170. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13169. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.4%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.57-66 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.60. The PSE
index closed up 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 33.49-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.59. The Set
closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.476-549 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.50. The Taiex
closed down 0.3%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1125 slightly higher than the previous
6.1098 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2020-6.2069 range; last at 6.2038. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2067; range 6.2053-6.2110. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.1%. The property sub
sector closed up 2.8%.
USD/INR traded a 63.66-885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.82. The Sensex
closed up 0.7%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
21 May 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash
21 May 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash
21 May 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
23:00 AU RBA A/Gov Malcolm Edey speaks at nnual cards & ayments conference
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13255 13260 13220 13200-13220 USD/JPY 121.49 120.58 121.38
INR 64.13 64.25 63.95 64.01-03 EUR/USD 1.1153 1.1062 1.1092
KRW 1097 1099.5 1095.5 1098.5-99.5 EUR/JPY 134.86 133.93 134.59
MYR 3.6235 3.6250 3.6100 3.6090-10 GBP/USD 1.5588 1.5473 1.5534
PHP 44.66 44.64 44.57 44.59-62 USD/CAD 1.2257 1.2170 1.2208
TWD 30.51 30.545 30.43 30.45-46 AUD/USD 0.7935 0.7861 0.7874
CNY 1-mth 6.1280 6.1265 6.1260-80 NZD/USD 0.7372 0.7284 0.7308
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.3402 1.3340 1.3370
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2510-30 USD/THB 33.65 33.49 33.55
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18285 -27 -0.15 10-year 2.26% 2.29%
S&P 500 2126 -2 -0.09 2-year 0.59% 0.62%
NASDAQ 5072 +2 +0.04 30-year 3.06% 3.07%
FTSE 7007 +12 +0.17 Spot Gold($) 1210.50 1207.90
DAX 11848 -5 -0.04 Nymex 58.76 57.26
Nikkei 20196 +170 +0.85 Brent 64.90 64.47
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)