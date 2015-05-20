SYDNEY, May 21 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * Fed minutes see June hike unlikely owing to weak Q1, sees Q1 weakness as temporary; USD initially rallies then reverses to pre-Fed levels * Greece's Filis says it will default in June without aid from lenders * Greece's Varoufakis if can't pay IMF and salaries we shall prioritize pensioners & workers * Moody's high likelihood that capital controls and a deposit freeze as savers flee Greek banks over fears of a national bankruptcy and a Greek EZ exit * BOE minutes show 2 members policy remains finely balanced b/w a rate hold or hike, expects inflation to rise toward YE 2015 * CA Wholesale Trade MM Mar 0.8%, f/c 0.9%, -0.4%-prev, 1st gain in 3-mos * Greek finmin: Schaeuble makes mistakes in his analysis of Greece (DIE ZEIT) * Fed Evans: Likely will not be appropriate to begin raising Fed funds until early 2016 * Evans: FOMC should not raise rates until confidence that infl 1-2yrs out will be 2% target * DE Apr Producer prices 0.1% m/m, -1.5% y/y vs prev 0.1%/-1.7%. -1.4% exp * CH May ZEW Investor sentiment -0.1 vs prev -23.2 * Portugal, negative rates, 6mth avg yield -0.002% in auction

Macro themes in play * Broad based USD bid persists; EUR & JPY hit new s-t trend lows as US Tsy yields stick near recent highs * Ongoing Greek concerns see EUR heavy across the board * Copper & iron-ore slumps keep AUD heavy, NZD tracks its antipodean cousin * Bounce in oil aids CAD rebound from key resistance * Choppy USD and Tsy market action post Fed-minutes as minutes note June hike unlikely but that liftoff could occur at any meeting

Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Europe takes run at key 1.1050/60 supp, test fails, lifts near 1.1150 into NY * Offers in 1.1150/70 zone combine with USD rebound to see pair slip * Support zone tested again but fails, mid-range into Fed minutes * Choppy action post-minutes sees supported tested gain but USD fades * 1.1150 neared but offers cap again, near mid-range late in day USD/JPY * USD/JPY breaks above 8-week range to 121.49 before Tsy yield drop weighs * Fed Minutes not what USD bulls had hoped; leaves mkts data-dependent * Nikkei story saying BOJ may raise econ view post Q1 GDP: a tiny JPY + * Market slowly shifting its view of BOJ QQE3 toward Apr '16 from Oct '15 * Big GBP/JPY rebound on slightly more hawkish MPC view * EUR/JPY pullback stalled by EUR/USD's key 1.1062 support hold GBP/USD * GBP traded around daily pivot (1.5544) after hawkish MPC mins * Settled near 1.5545 ahead of Fed mins, whipsawed 1.5495-1.5555 after release * Fed unlikely to hike in June owing to weak data, sees Q1 weakness as temporary * Greece doubtful to make June payment w/o additional aid weighs on euro * EUR/GBP makes another run at Apr low by 0.7118, finds bids at 0.7127 * Bounces to 0.7156 by NY's close. Fed minutes: [ID: nW1N0YA007] USD/CHF * USD/CHF rise fm last wk's double-bottom by key Fibo slows w/o Tsy yld help * No US data, just Fed Minutes, which left doubts about early Fed tightening * Some May US data out Thur, so better Q2 rates & Fed view in prospect * Still numerous tech hurdles in the 0.9500 vicinity * EUR/CHF hit by EUR sales, but EUR/USD holds key 1.1062 Mar high sppt USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2216/57, NorAm range 1.2170/1.2247, closed 1.2188 (-47 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.5%, WTI +1.6%, aluminum -0.3%, copper -0.4%, gold +0.3% * AUD/CAD closed +0.15%, 0.9564, CAD/JPY +0.9%, EUR/CAD -0.7%, DXY +0.2% * Lower than f/c Cda wholesale sales, +0.8% vs +0.9/1.0% f/c & downward rvsns * CAD headed into Fed minutes 1.2191, dovish take drove USD lower * Some June hike holdouts added some uncertainty, stopped deeper USD losses AUD/USD * Lift into NY open rebuffed & gains quickly erased * Broad USD bid combines with soft copper & iron-ore prices to weigh * Pair slips & hugs 0.7880 area until Fed minutes * New low set initially, then choppy but USD eventually yields * Fed minutes deemed bit dovish, AUD/USD near 0.7920/30 but gains not sustained * May Consumer inflation expectations due in Asia zone NZD/USD * NZD heavy in Europe & US sessions, slight lift in US open erodes on USD bid * Tracks AUD lower as commodities a bit heavy, May 13 low breaks * Limited action until Fed minutes, choppy post-minutes with new low set * USD weakness emerges & 0.7335 neared but late day slip sees 0.7320 * Techs remain bearish, 0.7270/75 is key support, a break eyes 2015 low LATAM * LatAm's gained after the release of slightly dovish Fed minutes, USTs rally * Weak data to keep Fed from hiking in June, though weakness likely temporary * USD/MXN moves from 15.19 pre-mins to 15.14, oil follows USTs higher * USD/BRL moves to low by 3.00, US hike delay buys more time to stir growth * USD/CLP ends Nor Am near flat at 605, as copper reverses early losses

ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Messy offshore session - initial dovish take on Fed mins ultimately reversed * US Dollar still king with USD/AXJ to open modestly higher on Thursday * USD/KRW will be knocking on the door of 1100; USD/SGD to test 1.34 * Taiwan posts bigger than expected fall in April export orders (-4.0%y/y) * Focus now turns today to China HSBC flash PMI - f'cast 49.3 prior 48.9 USD/KRW traded a 1093.5-1097 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1096. The Kospi closed up 0.9%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3340-94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3370. The Straits Times index closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6035-3.6210 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6145. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13165-13180 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13170. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13169. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.57-66 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.60. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 33.49-65 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.59. The Set closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.476-549 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.50. The Taiex closed down 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1125 slightly higher than the previous 6.1098 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2020-6.2069 range; last at 6.2038. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2067; range 6.2053-6.2110. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2520-6.2540. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.1%. The property sub sector closed up 2.8%. USD/INR traded a 63.66-885 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.82. The Sensex closed up 0.7%.

Economic data releases (GMT) 21 May 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash 21 May 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash 21 May 08:30 HK Consumer Price Index Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 23:00 AU RBA A/Gov Malcolm Edey speaks at nnual cards & ayments conference

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13255 13260 13220 13200-13220 USD/JPY 121.49 120.58 121.38 INR 64.13 64.25 63.95 64.01-03 EUR/USD 1.1153 1.1062 1.1092 KRW 1097 1099.5 1095.5 1098.5-99.5 EUR/JPY 134.86 133.93 134.59 MYR 3.6235 3.6250 3.6100 3.6090-10 GBP/USD 1.5588 1.5473 1.5534 PHP 44.66 44.64 44.57 44.59-62 USD/CAD 1.2257 1.2170 1.2208 TWD 30.51 30.545 30.43 30.45-46 AUD/USD 0.7935 0.7861 0.7874 CNY 1-mth 6.1280 6.1265 6.1260-80 NZD/USD 0.7372 0.7284 0.7308 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.3402 1.3340 1.3370 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2510-30 USD/THB 33.65 33.49 33.55 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18285 -27 -0.15 10-year 2.26% 2.29% S&P 500 2126 -2 -0.09 2-year 0.59% 0.62% NASDAQ 5072 +2 +0.04 30-year 3.06% 3.07% FTSE 7007 +12 +0.17 Spot Gold($) 1210.50 1207.90 DAX 11848 -5 -0.04 Nymex 58.76 57.26 Nikkei 20196 +170 +0.85 Brent 64.90 64.47

