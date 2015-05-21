SYDNEY, May 22 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * US Apr Existing Home Sales -3.3% v 0.8% exp, 6.5% prev * US Philly Fed erratic, employment & prices paid lower vs April, new orders up * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 274k, f/c 271k, 264k-prev - at 15-yr lows * BOE's Weale nearly all of expected boost to UK growth from lower oil still to come, lower oil may have bigger than expected impact on 2016 UK inflation * BR IBC-BR Econ Activity Mar -1.07%, f/c -0.5%, 0.36%-prev * GB Apr Retail sales 1.2% m/m, 4.7% y/y vs prev -0.7%/4.0% rvsd. 0.4%/3.8% exp * GB CBI May Mfg Order Book Bal. -5, low since Oct vs +1 in Apr * GB CBY May Mfg Output Exp. Bal +15 vs +16 April * EZ May Mfg flash PMI 52.3 vs prev 52.0. 52.0 exp * DE May Comp flash PMI 52.8 vs prev 54.1 * FR May Mfg flash PMI 49.3 vs prev 48.0. 48.5 exp

Macro themes in play * US rates, dollar down on existing home sales miss; EUR up despite PMI slip; Greece better; Bund yields back above 200 dma * GBP big winner on UK Retail Sales beat; bulls now lean against Tuesday's lows; USDJPY sideways, ends slightly lower on general USD selling * EM trades heavy, lower yields and higher commodities of no help; Brazil down hard on negative Economic Activity data * AUD, CAD unimpressive; commodities strong, led by oil; WTI +3% * Markets conflicted, opinions split on whether recent Bund/oil/dollar unwind over or has more to go * US CPI tomorrow; fall expected even though energy up big in April; rate hike odds for year-end fall back to 80%

Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Rally toward 1.1180/00 just ahead of NY's morning on short covering * Gains looked set to push further on softer US econ data * USD a bit soft initially but buyers emerge, EUR/USD slips in NY morning * Support near 1.1100 tested but holds, pairs then lingers near 1.1125/30 * General lack of interest & upcoming US holiday sees market settle quickly * US April CPI Friday, if above f/c mkt might make push for key 1.1050 area * Stops noted below, if run door open to 1.0820/50 zone USD/JPY * The 5-day USD/JPY rally was capped by Fed Minutes * Mostly weaker-than-f/c US data Thur reinforced the yld-driven sell-off * Slide so far stopped at Apr's 120.84 high into the BOJ meeting end Friday * Japanese data have been slowly improving; reducing BOJ's QQE3 talk * WTI is threatening a bullish breakout, which would lift Japanese CPI * EUR/JPY's pullback on hold while EUR/USD is above 1.1062 support * GBP/JPY's 190 high is the highest since Sep '08 GBP/USD * Cable extends north from 1.5525 to 1.57 after strong UK Apr retail sales * Positive housing data & cons confidence has mkt shrug off weak inflation * GBP/USD holds near session highs, traded 1.5660/80 for most of NY session * EUR/GBP fell to 2-mos low by 0.7090, daily pvt sup by 0.7091 USD/CHF * Thur's USD/CHF high at 0.9406 has sufficed amid falling US yields * Dovish Fed Minutes were followed by mostly below-f/c US econ data today * Quiet trading expected into US CPI Fri & a long weekend for many * EUR/CHF held above supports in the 1.0380s, but below 21-DMA at 1.0421 * Eyes on 1.1062 support in EUR/USD after also-soft EUR data today * SNB Danthine said econ hit from CHF rise will be temporary USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2172/2211, NorAm rg 1.2188/1.2243, closed 1.2203 (+ 4 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.5%, WTI +3.1%, aluminum -0.1%, copper +0.7%, gold -0.3% * AUD/CAD closed +0.2%, 0.9625 (unch in NY) CAD/JPY 99.20 EUR/CAD +0.3% * DXY -0.2% after soft data sets dropped US10-Yr yields 4-5bp, 2.19% last * Somewhat of a negative vibe about CAD ahead of next week's BoC meet * Canadian retail sales (f/c +0.3%) & CPI tom (f/c Y/Y 1.0% & 2.4%, H/L & core) AUD/USD * Consolidation remains the theme during Europe & NY * Pair holds near recent low & sticks within 0.7860/0.7920 range * Yield spreads tighten & long upper wicks form on daily & monthly candles * Suggests downside risks remain, 0.7840/60 break should see next bear leg * US April CPI the next big risk, if above f/c bears take hold of AUD/USD NZD/USD * Like the AUD consolidation takes hold * Moderate 0.7348-0.7294 range holds, break to downside likely * Techs show momentum with bears still, 0.7273/76 is support * A break there puts the 2015 low back in play * If US CPI is above f/c pair likely ends consolidation and moves lower LATAM * LatAm shrugged off low global yields and rising cmdty prices; lower v USD * USD/MXN moved to highs at 15.26 before reversing to end the session by 15.22 * RM short USD covering ahead of holiday weekend, Mex econ activity & GDP beat * Mexico Finance ministry joins Banxico cutting 2015 growth f/c * USD/BRL +1% ends NY by 3.0350, Brazil econ act missed, unemp higher * USD/CLP offshore flows light owing to holiday, copper +0.8% CLP positive ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * US Treasury yields slide in wake of Wednesday's Fed minutes * Crude prices rally hard = WTI +2.9%; Brent +1.5%; CRB index +0.8% * US Dollar index down just 0.1% as EUR/USD pare gains; GBP star performer +0.8% * USD/AXJ touch lower overall but moves timid ahead of Yellen speech tonight * Long w/e in the US should ensure a quiet Friday session to end the week USD/KRW traded a 1093.1-1097.4 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1094. The Kospi closed down 0.8%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3343-84 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3348. The Straits Times index closed up 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5985-3.6075 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6010. The KLSE index closed down 0.8%. USD/IDR traded a 13110-13168 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13130. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13150. The IDX Composite closed up 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.465-55 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.49. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 33.41-58 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.435. The Set closed up 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.452-516 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.452. The Taiex closed down 1.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1139 slightly higher than the previous 6.1125 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1959-6.2045 range; last at 6.1968. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1995; range 6.1988-6.2058. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2430-6.2450. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.9%. The property sub sector closed up 1.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.62-75 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.64. The Sensex closed down 0.1%.

Economic data releases (GMT) 22 May 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI 22 May 00:30 TW Jobless Rate 22 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 22 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 22 May 08:30 TW GDP Revised 22 May 09:00 MY Reserves

Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 03:00 JP Bank of Japan monetary policy statement/ Kuroda presser

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13190 13220 13200 13190-13210 USD/JPY 121.39 120.84 121.02 INR 63.99 64.04 63.92 63.98-01 EUR/USD 1.1182 1.1077 1.1112 KRW 1094.5 1096.2 1094.5 1093.5-94.5 EUR/JPY 135.35 134.20 134.53 MYR 3.6100 3.6130 3.6010 3.6040-70 GBP/USD 1.5700 1.5525 1.5660 PHP 44.55 44.60 44.49 44.55-57 USD/CAD 1.2243 1.2172 1.2197 TWD 30.40 30.43 30.41 30.39-40 AUD/USD 0.7913 0.7866 0.7895 CNY 1-mth 6.1250 6.1240 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.7348 0.7294 0.7348 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-20 USD/SGD 1.3384 1.3342 1.3361 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-50 USD/THB 33.58 33.385 33.415 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18286 +1 +0.00 10-year 2.19% 2.26% S&P 500 2131 +5 +0.23 2-year 0.58% 0.59% NASDAQ 5091 +19 +0.38 30-year 2.99% 3.06% FTSE 7013 +6 +0.08 Spot Gold($) 1206.30 1210.50 DAX 11865 +17 +0.14 Nymex 60.69 58.76 Nikkei 20203 +6 +0.03 Brent 66.50 64.90

(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)