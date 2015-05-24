SYDNEY, May 25 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday night * Tsy yields & USD rally after Core US CPI +0.3% in Apr v 0.2% exp; Overall 0.1% * Yellen says appropriate to hike rates if econ remains on current path * France's Sapin says no plan B for Greece; no possibility of parallel CCY * BOE's Carney: conditions merit rate increases; will proceed at a gradual rate * DE May IFO Business climate 108.5 vs prev 108.6. 108.3 exp * DE May IFO Current conditions 114.3 vs prev 114.0 rvsd. 113.5 exp * DE May IFO Expectations 103.0 vs prev 103.4 rvsd. 103.1 exp * GB Apr PSNB 6.038bln vs prev 6.060bln. 7.800bln exp * GB Apr PSNCR -4.044bln vs prev 21.595bln rvsd * IFO: Global econ not providing additional impulses, main driver dom demand Macro themes in play * Rates, USD rise as Core CPI beats; odds for Fed move by year end firm to 92%; * DXY up 0.93% to its highest close in 3 weeks * EUR, GBP down hard in thin conditions; revisit breakout levels; Greece weighs; * USDJPY new closing high YTD; AUD, CAD lower = commodities; oil -1.5%; CRB -1% * Precious metals steady; buck trend of higher USD * Stocks little changed despite new low in Dow Transports Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Sell stops were run below 1.1060 post US CPI & the surge in US STIR * Initial breakdown brushed bids by 1.10, before a modest late-Ldn lift * Yellen's speech then brought 1.10 defenses into play again * Stops mixed w bids below there & a 50% Fibo & Cloud top at 1.0994/78 * Weekly close below 1.1065 will trigger some trend following sales * Draghi says reforms needed/No Greek deal/Yellen hopeful may = a sell USD/JPY * USD/JPY surged after core CPI beat, flattening Tsy curve on tightening fears * 121.57 hi hit the 161.8% Fibo off the May 14-15 base & the upper 21-wk Bolli * Some mid-Mar highs nearby, by the 122.04 trend high is the key historical * Yellen's speech affirmed that light tightening this year remains the base-case * USD/JPY closes near the high * Hi-beta crosses hurt by US tightening bias; EUR/JPY near c133.50 sppts GBP/USD * Cable slid after US CPI data beat f/c reviving hopes of US rate liftoff * GBP/USD fell fm near 1.5670 to lows by 1.5670 despite recent positive UK data * EUR/GBP short squeeze lifted the cross to 0.7164 early Friday * CPI data hit euro hard moving EUR/USD to 1-mos lows by 1.1003, cross to 0.7116 * Carney says conditions merit rate increases; will proceed at a gradual pace USD/CHF * Core US CPI rise sent USD/CHF up to new May high of 0.9456 * 50% of the Apr-May range is nearby at 0.9467 * Mar-Apr low & the 200-DMA are clustered either side of 0.9500 * Yellen's gave a late lift, but was consistent w the Fed tightening bias * EUR/CHF remains above recent lows, 50% Fibo & Kijun props in 1.0380s USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2173/2209, NorAm rg 1.2199/1.2322, closed 1.2315 (+ 4 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.7%, WTI -1.75%, aluminum -0.5%, copper -1.5%, gold +0.1% * AUD/CAD closed -0.1%, 0.9620, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 98.75, EUR/CAD +0.00% * Soft Canadian CPI was offset by stronger retail sales, US core CPI outweighed. * +1.8% Y/Y popped the DXY (+0.85%), hammered EUR/CAD from 1.3660 to 1.3512 * BoC meeting has traders edgy after recent poor data & today's Canada CPI AUD/USD * AUD/USD opened NYC 0.7888, -7 pips vs the close * EUR/CAD was the AM driver, macro bids out of the Continent * Small RM AUD sales had also been noted but market on hold for US CPI * Core +1.8%y/y slightly above f/c but caught market positioned poorly * EUR/USD plunged, AUD/USD followed but at a slower pace * Pair peaked 1.4196 pre-NY open, EUR/AUD trawled 1.4059 low & dead cat bounce NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NYC 0.7369, +0.2% vs the close * O.7396 was the O/N high, triggered by stops in the 0.7360/75 area * Pre US CPI Kiwi was trading 0.7364, slumped to 0.7315 as EUR/USD plunged * EUR/NZD crushed (Hi 1.5206/ Lo 1.5038) and is struggling c 1.5075 rebound * AUD/NZD sold off to 1.0977, but rebounded to 1.0700 opening levels * AUD/NZD holds 200-DMA 1.0696. Linear shift in USD changed tech picture LATAM * USD rose broadly v EM/DM ccys after better than f/c US CPI data * The dollar held on to gains after Fed Chair Yellen said hikes appropriate * USD/MXN moved to 15.33 on CPI beat, then drifted lower during Yellen's speech * Mex inflation near target despite weak peso, Mexico will extend daily intvtn * USD/BRL moved higher as well, ending the NY session near highs at 3.0870 * Brazil inflation well abv target, Rousseff to unveil a BRL 70b spending freeze * USD/BRL moved to highs by 608.50, copper fell 1.4% adding to peso weakness ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher across the board in wake of higher than exp US CPI data * Markets caught poorly positioned on US CPI = DXY down a whopping 0.93% * Mkt moves overdone as no one ready to open fresh positions ahead of long w/e * Monday will be difficult - very thin conditions to dictate moves * Asia will prefer to concentrate on month end flows and little else USD/KRW traded a 1088.8-1093.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1090.1. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3288-1.3367 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3299. The Straits Times index closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.5830-3.5980 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.5850. The KLSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13130-13166 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13150. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13136. The IDX Composite closed up 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.44-56 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.545. The PSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/THB traded a 33.345-445 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.35. The Set closed up 0.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.394-475 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.425. The Taiex closed up 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1131 slightly lower than the previous 6.1139 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1924-6.1997 range; last at 6.1976. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.1985; range 6.1938-99. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.8%. The property sub sector closed up 3.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.50-63 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.55. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 25 May 23:50 JP Trade Balance 25 May 23:50 JP Imports 25 May 23:50 JP Exports 25 May 05:00 SG Consumer Price Index 25 May 08:00 TW Industrial Output 25 May 08:10 TW Money Supply OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13230 13250 13205 13210-13230 USD/JPY 121.57 120.64 121.55 INR 63.87 63.92 63.80 63.83-85 EUR/USD 1.1208 1.1002 1.1017 KRW 1091.5 1097 1091.4 1096-1097 EUR/JPY 135.33 133.74 133.83 MYR 3.5910 3.6100 3.5900 3.6060-90 GBP/USD 1.5689 1.5460 1.5486 PHP 44.60 44.67 44.65 44.65-68 USD/CAD 1.2322 1.2173 1.2280 TWD 30.35 30.41 30.35 30.42-43 AUD/USD 0.7932 0.7811 0.7830 CNY 1-mth 6.1265 6.1230 6.1255-65 NZD/USD 0.7396 0.7298 0.7305 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-15 USD/SGD 1.3376 1.3283 1.3365 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2370 6.2400-20 USD/THB 33.52 33.33 33.50 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18232 -54 -0.29 10-year 2.21% 2.19% S&P 500 2126 -5 -0.22 2-year 0.62% 0.58% NASDAQ 5089 -2 -0.04 30-year 2.99% 2.99% FTSE 7032 +19 +0.26 Spot Gold($) 1206.20 1206.30 DAX 11815 -50 -0.42 Nymex 59.72 60.69 Nikkei 20264 +61 +0.30 Brent 65.37 66.50 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)