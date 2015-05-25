SYDNEY, May 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night
* China PM Li: China's economy is expected to grow at 7.0 percent this year (in
line with recent comments)
* PM Li also said data in April and May data showed the Chinese economy had
maintained momentum
* Fed's Fischer: "misleading" to give so much importance to the Fed's first
interest rate hike since the process of returning to a more normal level will
take a few years.
* BOJ Gov Kuroda: Cannot allow Japan to be in deflation, but also cannot allow
CPI to greatly exceed price target
Macro themes in play
* Market still coming to terms with liquidity void created by the long weekend
which was enjoyed by the UK and US and along with most of Europe
* DXY index up another 0.4% on Monday to add to its 0.93% gain on Friday
* Corrective activity overdue but not until sellers exhausted on the downside in
EUR/USD
* Deputy Chair Stanley Fischer suggests first US rate hike sooner rather than
later but not that important in the overall scheme of things as it will take
years for US rates to return to normal levels.
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks
None available due to holiday closure of trading centres on Monday.
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ remained firm on Monday led by USD/SGD after soft CPI data
* Korean markets re-open after being closed Monday for Buddha's birthday
* USD/TWD weighed down by month end flows despite c/b activity
* Data wise Singapore Q1 GDP, Philippines and Thailand's trade data out today
USD/KRW South Korean markets closed on Monday for Buddha's birthday.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3367-1.3427 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3415. The
Straits Times index closed up 0.3%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6030-3.6155 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6155. The KLSE
index closed down 1.1%.
USD/IDR traded a 13180-13190 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13184. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13186. The IDX Composite closed
down 0.5%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.59-64 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.615. The PSE index
closed down 0.6%.
USD/THB traded a 33.47-56 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.55. The Set closed
down 1.0%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.466-519 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.51. The Taiex
closed up 0.07%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1165 slightly higher than the previous
6.1131 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1979-6.2025 range; last at 6.2020. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2028; range 6.2007-45. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.3%. The property sub sector
closed up 3.3%.
USD/INR traded a 63.53-67 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.57. The Sensex
closed down 1.1%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
26 May 21:00 KR Consumer Sentiment Index
26 May 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports
26 May 22:45 NZ Trade Balance
26 May 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports
26 May 00:00 SG GDP Final
26 May 01:00 PH Imports
26 May 01:00 PH Trade Balance
26 May 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13260 No Trades 13260-13280 USD/JPY 121.78 121.44 121.57
INR 63.96 No Trades 63.93-97 EUR/USD 1.1010 1.0959 1.0976
KRW 1099 No Trades 1097-1099 EUR/JPY 133.83 133.27 133.49
MYR 3.6200 No Trades 3.6200-40 GBP/USD 1.5508 1.5457 1.5472
PHP 44.67 No Trades 44.67-69 USD/CAD 1.2319 1.2276 1.2315
TWD 30.49 No Trades 30.47-48 AUD/USD 0.7839 0.7804 0.7826
CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1290-10 NZD/USD 0.7316 0.7293 0.7310
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1850-90 USD/SGD 1.3427 1.3367 1.3418
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2440-80 USD/THB 33.60 33.47 33.60
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18232 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.21% 2.21%
S&P 500 2126 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.62% 0.62%
NASDAQ 5089 Mkt Clsd 30-year 2.99% 2.99%
FTSE 7032 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1208.00 1206.20
DAX 11815 Mkt Clsd Nymex 59.80 59.72
Nikkei 20264 +61 +0.30 Brent 65.90 65.37
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)