SYDNEY, May 26 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * China PM Li: China's economy is expected to grow at 7.0 percent this year (in line with recent comments) * PM Li also said data in April and May data showed the Chinese economy had maintained momentum * Fed's Fischer: "misleading" to give so much importance to the Fed's first interest rate hike since the process of returning to a more normal level will take a few years. * BOJ Gov Kuroda: Cannot allow Japan to be in deflation, but also cannot allow CPI to greatly exceed price target Macro themes in play * Market still coming to terms with liquidity void created by the long weekend which was enjoyed by the UK and US and along with most of Europe * DXY index up another 0.4% on Monday to add to its 0.93% gain on Friday * Corrective activity overdue but not until sellers exhausted on the downside in EUR/USD * Deputy Chair Stanley Fischer suggests first US rate hike sooner rather than later but not that important in the overall scheme of things as it will take years for US rates to return to normal levels. Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks None available due to holiday closure of trading centres on Monday. ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ remained firm on Monday led by USD/SGD after soft CPI data * Korean markets re-open after being closed Monday for Buddha's birthday * USD/TWD weighed down by month end flows despite c/b activity * Data wise Singapore Q1 GDP, Philippines and Thailand's trade data out today USD/KRW South Korean markets closed on Monday for Buddha's birthday. USD/SGD traded a 1.3367-1.3427 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3415. The Straits Times index closed up 0.3%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6030-3.6155 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6155. The KLSE index closed down 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13180-13190 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13184. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13186. The IDX Composite closed down 0.5%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-64 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.615. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 33.47-56 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.55. The Set closed down 1.0%. USD/TWD traded a 30.466-519 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.51. The Taiex closed up 0.07%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1165 slightly higher than the previous 6.1131 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1979-6.2025 range; last at 6.2020. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2028; range 6.2007-45. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed up 3.3%. The property sub sector closed up 3.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.53-67 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.57. The Sensex closed down 1.1%. Economic data releases (GMT) 26 May 21:00 KR Consumer Sentiment Index 26 May 22:45 NZ Trade - Imports 26 May 22:45 NZ Trade Balance 26 May 22:45 NZ Trade - Exports 26 May 00:00 SG GDP Final 26 May 01:00 PH Imports 26 May 01:00 PH Trade Balance 26 May 05:00 SG Manufacturing Output Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13260 No Trades 13260-13280 USD/JPY 121.78 121.44 121.57 INR 63.96 No Trades 63.93-97 EUR/USD 1.1010 1.0959 1.0976 KRW 1099 No Trades 1097-1099 EUR/JPY 133.83 133.27 133.49 MYR 3.6200 No Trades 3.6200-40 GBP/USD 1.5508 1.5457 1.5472 PHP 44.67 No Trades 44.67-69 USD/CAD 1.2319 1.2276 1.2315 TWD 30.49 No Trades 30.47-48 AUD/USD 0.7839 0.7804 0.7826 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1290-10 NZD/USD 0.7316 0.7293 0.7310 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1850-90 USD/SGD 1.3427 1.3367 1.3418 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2440-80 USD/THB 33.60 33.47 33.60 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18232 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.21% 2.21% S&P 500 2126 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.62% 0.62% NASDAQ 5089 Mkt Clsd 30-year 2.99% 2.99% FTSE 7032 Mkt Clsd Spot Gold($) 1208.00 1206.20 DAX 11815 Mkt Clsd Nymex 59.80 59.72 Nikkei 20264 +61 +0.30 Brent 65.90 65.37 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)