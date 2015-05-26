SYDNEY, May 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * US Durable Goods Nondefense Ex-Air Apr 1%, f/c 0.4%, 1.50% -prev * Fed's Fischer Fed's responsibility not unbounded; Fed is not the world's c/b * U.S. seen growing 0.8% in second quarter, up from 0.7% (Atlanta Fed's GDPNow) * EC's Juncker growing feeling Greek default can be avoided (MNI) * Varoufakis says Greece will make June 5 IMF pmt; there will be a deal by then * Greek 'red lines' in talks w/creditors on funding for reforms too rigid (EZ) * Bk of Portugal: exposure of banks to sov debt/real estate poses risks to financial stability * Fitch Brazil's fiscal effort threatened by recession, revenue weakness and rising interest costs * German official: Not aware of any plans for special meeting of eurogroup in early June * GB May CBI distributive trades 15 vs prev 12. 17 exp * CH non-farm payrolls rise 0.8% in Q1 Macro themes in play * USD extends rally on better Core Durable Goods data; Fed rate hike chances improve; as was case with last week's CPI, markets focus on 'core' readings; headline numbers still unimpressive; Markit PMI misses * CRB breaks, stays offered, keeps USD bid; correlation btwn asset classes tight * Stocks down hard as energy sector collapses; oil -3% at May lows; EM underperforms; EEM worst in 7 weeks * USD/JPY gives little back after breaking out of 6-month range; Nikkei futures hold up better than most major markets; GBP down but better CBI stats limit loss * AUD, CAD big losers after specs get long in prior week's CFTC report; Copper lowest in a month Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Bounce off Europe's low stalls at 1.0940 in early NY trading * USD & US Tsy yield rise off US durable core beat sees steady slide ensue * 55-DMA cleared & pair dives deeper into the daily cloud * Wider DE-US yield spreads & bearish RSIs keep pressure on late in day * Mooted 1.0850 barrier to lend support, a break puts 1.0660 on radar scopes * No major EZ or US econ data to drive market USD/JPY * Breaks out above 122.04 high and 123 barrier to 123.33 - highest since 2007 * Huge Tsy curve flattening on Fed hike hopes & shift from stocks to bonds * US data generally supportive of USD advance; 123.63 closest Fibo target * 2007 peak & M-T & L-T Fibo objectives are at 124.14, 124.90 & 125.18 * Excellent support is at 122.48-40; importers trailing bids up; 125 crucial * EUR/JPY low by May 5 swing low; hi-betas hurt by commodity/stocks drop GBP/USD * EUR/GBP fell to 11-wk low of 0.7060 in NY's aft amid Greek concerns * US durables beat put US hikes back in focus, diverging rate path hits GBP/USD * GBP/USD nears 3-wk low by 61.8% Fib at 1.5366, rallies to 1.54 by NY close * BOE expected to hike early in '16, weak inflation weighs on UK economy * Q1 GDP 2nd release & GFK cons conf on Thursday will hint at recovery USD/CHF * USD/CHF surged toward the 200-DMA at 0.9523 * Swiss 10-yr yields fell below zero again * USD strong enough to underpin USD, though stocks drop bears watching USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2304/74, NorAm rg 1.2354/1.2448, closed 1.2430 (+ 65 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -2,65%, aluminum -0.4%, copper (Jun5) -1.3%, gold -1.3% * AUD/CAD closed -0.5%, 0.9605, CAD/JPY 0.45%, 99.00, EUR/CAD -0.05% 1.3505 * DXY higher-slew of strong US data, led by US durable goods upward revisions * BoC meet not expected to produce much movement, traders still being cautious AUD/USD * Pressure applied in Europe on massive USD rally, NY applies pressure as well * USD rally persists after US durables core beats & lifts USD & US yields * Pair dives below 61.8 Fib of 0.7534-0.8164, presses daily cloud top * Little bounce & pair sits just above the cloud top late in the day * Bears reign as yield spreads tighten & RSIs give bearish momentum * RBA's Lowe speaks at Thomson Reuters Regulatory Summit later NZD/USD * Rally in Europe stalls near daily lows set earlier in week * NY opens near 0.7300, bears take control early on * Solid US durable core number boosts US yields & USD * Pair dives, clears 0.7273/83 support & goes on to set new trend low * Little bounce seen, pair just off day's 0.7225 low late in the day * Techs bearish after s-t consolidation break lower & RSIs weigh LATAM * US data (core durables) beats lifts rate hike sentiment * Grexit fears lifts safe haven USTs & USD, commodities weaken * USD/BRL on weak confidence, C/A woes moves to high by 3.15 * USD/MXN probes above Fib res at 15.3249 to 15.34, despite ret sales beat * USD/CLP ends NY session near 3-wk high by 613, copper off 1.2% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ higher across the board after DXY surges 1.3% on Tuesday * The USD/AXJ moves however on the topside somewhat contained/circumspect * USD/JPY culprit - breaks out of a 6-mth range/hits levels not seen since '07 * KRW NDFs within a whisker of 1110 courtesy of collapsing JPY/KRW rate * High beta MYR NDFs hit 6.65 courtesy of surging USD/collapsing crude px (-3%) USD/KRW traded a 1096.5-1101.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1101. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3405-1.3494 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3489. The Straits Times index closed down 0.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6140-3.6310 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6305. The KLSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13188-13215 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13210. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13192. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.645-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.705. The PSE index closed down 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 33.60-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.775. The Set closed down 0.67%. USD/TWD traded a 30.498-637 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.62. The Taiex closed up 0.25%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1172 slightly higher than the previous 6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2025-6.2072 range; last at 6.2040. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2067; range 6.2034-83. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.0%. The property sub sector closed up 2.7%. USD/INR traded a 63.60-64.005 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.98. The Sensex closed down 0.4%. Economic data releases (GMT) 27 May 01:30 AU construction work done Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 23:50 JP Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of its April policy meeting 01:30 JP Bank of Japan D/Gove Kikuo Iwata meets business leaders in Sapporo OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13320 13340 13320 13330-13350 USD/JPY 123.33 121.52 123.10 INR 64.27 64.36 64.30 64.36-39 EUR/USD 1.0981 1.0864 1.0872 KRW 1107.3 1109.2 1105.5 1108.8-09.4 EUR/JPY 134.51 133.10 133.85 MYR 3.6375 3.6525 3.6395 3.6480-00 GBP/USD 1.5475 1.5355 1.5383 PHP 44.80 44.84 44.75 44.82-84 USD/CAD 1.2448 1.2304 1.2434 TWD 30.61 30.69 30.56 30.65-68 AUD/USD 0.7839 0.7728 0.7735 CNY 1-mth 6.1320 6.1305 6.1310-30 NZD/USD 0.7322 0.7222 0.7230 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-20 USD/SGD 1.3504 1.3405 1.3500 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2540 6.2520-40 USD/THB 33.785 33.60 33.73 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18042 -190 -1.04 10-year 2.14% 2.21% S&P 500 2104 -22 -1.03 2-year 0.61% 0.62% NASDAQ 5033 -56 -1.11 30-year 2.90% 2.99% FTSE 6949 -83 -1.18 Spot Gold($) 1188.00 1208.00 DAX 11625 -190 -1.61 Nymex 58.03 59.80 Nikkei 20437 +24 +0.12 Brent 63.97 65.90 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)