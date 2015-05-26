SYDNEY, May 27 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night
* US Durable Goods Nondefense Ex-Air Apr 1%, f/c 0.4%, 1.50% -prev
* Fed's Fischer Fed's responsibility not unbounded; Fed is not the world's c/b
* U.S. seen growing 0.8% in second quarter, up from 0.7% (Atlanta Fed's GDPNow)
* EC's Juncker growing feeling Greek default can be avoided (MNI)
* Varoufakis says Greece will make June 5 IMF pmt; there will be a deal by then
* Greek 'red lines' in talks w/creditors on funding for reforms too rigid (EZ)
* Bk of Portugal: exposure of banks to sov debt/real estate poses risks to
financial stability
* Fitch Brazil's fiscal effort threatened by recession, revenue weakness and
rising interest costs
* German official: Not aware of any plans for special meeting of eurogroup in
early June
* GB May CBI distributive trades 15 vs prev 12. 17 exp
* CH non-farm payrolls rise 0.8% in Q1
Macro themes in play
* USD extends rally on better Core Durable Goods data; Fed rate hike chances
improve; as was case with last week's CPI, markets focus on 'core' readings;
headline numbers still unimpressive; Markit PMI misses
* CRB breaks, stays offered, keeps USD bid; correlation btwn asset classes tight
* Stocks down hard as energy sector collapses; oil -3% at May lows; EM
underperforms; EEM worst in 7 weeks
* USD/JPY gives little back after breaking out of 6-month range; Nikkei futures
hold up better than most major markets; GBP down but better CBI stats limit loss
* AUD, CAD big losers after specs get long in prior week's CFTC report; Copper
lowest in a month
EUR/USD
* Bounce off Europe's low stalls at 1.0940 in early NY trading
* USD & US Tsy yield rise off US durable core beat sees steady slide ensue
* 55-DMA cleared & pair dives deeper into the daily cloud
* Wider DE-US yield spreads & bearish RSIs keep pressure on late in day
* Mooted 1.0850 barrier to lend support, a break puts 1.0660 on radar scopes
* No major EZ or US econ data to drive market
USD/JPY
* Breaks out above 122.04 high and 123 barrier to 123.33 - highest since 2007
* Huge Tsy curve flattening on Fed hike hopes & shift from stocks to bonds
* US data generally supportive of USD advance; 123.63 closest Fibo target
* 2007 peak & M-T & L-T Fibo objectives are at 124.14, 124.90 & 125.18
* Excellent support is at 122.48-40; importers trailing bids up; 125 crucial
* EUR/JPY low by May 5 swing low; hi-betas hurt by commodity/stocks drop
GBP/USD
* EUR/GBP fell to 11-wk low of 0.7060 in NY's aft amid Greek concerns
* US durables beat put US hikes back in focus, diverging rate path hits GBP/USD
* GBP/USD nears 3-wk low by 61.8% Fib at 1.5366, rallies to 1.54 by NY close
* BOE expected to hike early in '16, weak inflation weighs on UK economy
* Q1 GDP 2nd release & GFK cons conf on Thursday will hint at recovery
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF surged toward the 200-DMA at 0.9523
* Swiss 10-yr yields fell below zero again
* USD strong enough to underpin USD, though stocks drop bears watching
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2304/74, NorAm rg 1.2354/1.2448, closed 1.2430 (+ 65 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -2,65%, aluminum -0.4%, copper (Jun5) -1.3%, gold -1.3%
* AUD/CAD closed -0.5%, 0.9605, CAD/JPY 0.45%, 99.00, EUR/CAD -0.05% 1.3505
* DXY higher-slew of strong US data, led by US durable goods upward revisions
* BoC meet not expected to produce much movement, traders still being cautious
AUD/USD
* Pressure applied in Europe on massive USD rally, NY applies pressure as well
* USD rally persists after US durables core beats & lifts USD & US yields
* Pair dives below 61.8 Fib of 0.7534-0.8164, presses daily cloud top
* Little bounce & pair sits just above the cloud top late in the day
* Bears reign as yield spreads tighten & RSIs give bearish momentum
* RBA's Lowe speaks at Thomson Reuters Regulatory Summit later
NZD/USD
* Rally in Europe stalls near daily lows set earlier in week
* NY opens near 0.7300, bears take control early on
* Solid US durable core number boosts US yields & USD
* Pair dives, clears 0.7273/83 support & goes on to set new trend low
* Little bounce seen, pair just off day's 0.7225 low late in the day
* Techs bearish after s-t consolidation break lower & RSIs weigh
LATAM
* US data (core durables) beats lifts rate hike sentiment
* Grexit fears lifts safe haven USTs & USD, commodities weaken
* USD/BRL on weak confidence, C/A woes moves to high by 3.15
* USD/MXN probes above Fib res at 15.3249 to 15.34, despite ret sales beat
* USD/CLP ends NY session near 3-wk high by 613, copper off 1.2%
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ higher across the board after DXY surges 1.3% on Tuesday
* The USD/AXJ moves however on the topside somewhat contained/circumspect
* USD/JPY culprit - breaks out of a 6-mth range/hits levels not seen since '07
* KRW NDFs within a whisker of 1110 courtesy of collapsing JPY/KRW rate
* High beta MYR NDFs hit 6.65 courtesy of surging USD/collapsing crude px (-3%)
USD/KRW traded a 1096.5-1101.4 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1101. The Kospi
closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3405-1.3494 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3489. The
Straits Times index closed down 0.0%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6140-3.6310 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6305. The
KLSE index closed down 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 13188-13215 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13210. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13192. The IDX Composite
closed up 0.6%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.645-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.705. The PSE
index closed down 0.4%.
USD/THB traded a 33.60-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.775. The Set
closed down 0.67%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.498-637 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.62. The Taiex
closed up 0.25%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1172 slightly higher than the previous
6.1165 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2025-6.2072 range; last at 6.2040. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2067; range 6.2034-83. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2510-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.0%. The property sub sector
closed up 2.7%.
USD/INR traded a 63.60-64.005 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.98. The
Sensex closed down 0.4%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
27 May 01:30 AU construction work done
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
23:50 JP Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of its April policy meeting
01:30 JP Bank of Japan D/Gove Kikuo Iwata meets business leaders in Sapporo
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13320 13340 13320 13330-13350 USD/JPY 123.33 121.52 123.10
INR 64.27 64.36 64.30 64.36-39 EUR/USD 1.0981 1.0864 1.0872
KRW 1107.3 1109.2 1105.5 1108.8-09.4 EUR/JPY 134.51 133.10 133.85
MYR 3.6375 3.6525 3.6395 3.6480-00 GBP/USD 1.5475 1.5355 1.5383
PHP 44.80 44.84 44.75 44.82-84 USD/CAD 1.2448 1.2304 1.2434
TWD 30.61 30.69 30.56 30.65-68 AUD/USD 0.7839 0.7728 0.7735
CNY 1-mth 6.1320 6.1305 6.1310-30 NZD/USD 0.7322 0.7222 0.7230
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-20 USD/SGD 1.3504 1.3405 1.3500
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2540 6.2520-40 USD/THB 33.785 33.60 33.73
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18042 -190 -1.04 10-year 2.14% 2.21%
S&P 500 2104 -22 -1.03 2-year 0.61% 0.62%
NASDAQ 5033 -56 -1.11 30-year 2.90% 2.99%
FTSE 6949 -83 -1.18 Spot Gold($) 1188.00 1208.00
DAX 11625 -190 -1.61 Nymex 58.03 59.80
Nikkei 20437 +24 +0.12 Brent 63.97 65.90
