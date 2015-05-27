SYDNEY, May 28 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * EUR rebounds after Greek official says Brussels group has started procedure to draw up staff-level agreement, but steadies after EZ officials dismiss Greek comments on deal being drafted (Reuters) * Bank of Canada leaves rate steady at 0.75%, shrugs off weak US Q1, net effect of recent strong CAD/higher oil if sustained will need to be assessed as more data becomes available * US Treasury's Lew back half of 2015 should be much stronger than first half * Chilean CB poll sees rates steady over next 12-mos, was expected to hike w/US * Fitch Brazil has much worse econ indicators than countries w/similar ratings * Brazil's government cuts 2016 growth forecast to 1.0 pct * Danish PM calls for a national election on 18 June * DE GfK Consumer sentiment 10.2 vs prev 10.1. 10.0 exp * CH Apr UBS consumption indicator 1.25 vs prev 1.34 Macro themes in play * EUR ends steady in two-way trade after look at 1.0800 early; Greece higher on conflicting accounts debt breakthrough; European stocks up big, Eurostoxx best in a month * Macros surprised by quickness of EUR down trade, hope for Greek-inspired lift to 1.1000-1.1100 to sell * USDJPY prints > 124.00 on momentum; Nikkei futures up 1% into new territory; EURJPY firms through 200 hma * AUD, CAD lower as CRB routed for third straight day; oil down hard ahead of June 5 OPEC; markets fearful of repeat of Nov meeting that triggered USD30 dump * Major bond market rates all back below 200-dma as commodities slide, inflation forwards fall * EM steady-to-better on lower rates/higher stocks; still trade poorly Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Europe drives pair down from 55-DMA on wider yield spreads & surging USD * New trend low set in early NY, 1.0819 hit before bounce takes hold * Greek headlines hinting at potential deal reverse losses, 1.0910 hit * Some gains given back as German officials report little progress * Pair around 1.09 late in day & up slightly, doji candle forms * A bounce may be due as daily RSI diverges, l-t still bearish though USD/JPY * Best of the major USD pairs today, mostly due to JPY weakness * Nearly reached '07 peak at 124.14 in NY; stops eyed above there * Some yen selling ahead of GPIF's Q1 asset allocation report this week * Big RKO defense at 125 & two major tech targets by there attract prices * EUR/JPY rallied toward 135.03 Tenkan on dubious Greek deal claims * JPY Weekly Fund Flows & Apr Retail Sales on tap tonight GBP/USD * Cable was offered broadly during NorAm session holds 30-WMA by 1.5301 * GBP rises to 1.5335 as Greek bailout deal talk gains momentum, not confirmed * EUR/GBP rose from 0.7057 to 0.7113 high before reversing to 0.7100 USD/CHF * Steadies on lack of new US data & EUR/USD's rise on dubious Greek HLs * USD/CHF prices attracted to the 200 DMA at 0.9525 * Next hurdle is 0.9600, the Apr 28 high & 50% of the Mar-May slide * EUR/CHF sports a long-legged Candle for a 3rd straight day * Cross finds bids before the May low at 1.0305 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2398/1.2465, NorAm range 1.2424/93, closed 1.2470 (+20 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -0.85%, aluminum -1.0%, copper -0.3%, gold "unch" * AUD/CAD closed +0.05%, 0.9620, CAD/JPY 0.5%, 99.35, EUR/CAD +0.4%, 1.3570 * DXY up a tad (+0.08%) Only light US data & no surprises at the BoC * No BoC surprises, data dependent, CAD concerns * Option barrier at 1.2500 pressured but remains pristine, good bids 1.2420/25 AUD/USD * Surging USD & tighter yield spreads see pair set new trend low in early NY * 0.7673/83 supt zone threatened but untouched as bear only reach 0.7690 * USD gives back some gains on EUR rally, AUD/USD lifts toward 0.7735 * Bounce fades as USD regains footings, pair near 0.7720 late in day * Techs favor bears, suggest lower levels due, sub-0.7673 eyes 0.7530/50 * Oz Q1 CAPEX the risk in Asia NZD/USD * Choppy action in NY hours, early on sees new trend low (0.7212) set * USD pulls back lead by EUR/USD lift off Greek headlines, 0.7260 neared * Rally sold as USD surges again, pair near 0.7230 late in day * Fonterra farmgate milk price forecast expected soon * If weak NZD likely hit & 2015 low comes under threat LATAM * USD broadly firm as US rate liftoff & Greek bailout uncertainty remain focus * Positive US data/pro-hike rhetoric from Yellen/Fischer lift USD, UST yields * USD/BRL moved to 2-mos high at 3.1850 before reversing to 3.15 at NY's close * Concern over Rousseff/Levy's ability to garner necessary budget cuts weighs * USD/CLP remains firm ended the NY session by 616, copper fell 0.4% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ traded mixed offshore with DXY paring gains to end down tiny * Wild ride for many major pair - EUR/USD trades down to 1.0820; back to 1.09 * USD/JPY continues its merry march higher trading abv 124 - NY cl 123.68 +0.73% * JPY/KRW edges lower again after break of 9.00 on Tuesday night * USD/SGD all over the place before closing in NY just at 1.3509 USD/KRW traded an 1104.5-1109.3 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1105.5. The Kospi closed down 1.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3475-1.3512 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3478. The Straits Times index closed down 1.0%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6300-3.6430 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6330. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13200-13236 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13200. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13229. The IDX Composite closed down 1.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.68-78 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.69. The PSE index closed down 1.7%. USD/THB traded a 33.73-84 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.775. The Set closed up 0.2%. USD/TWD traded a 30.616-721 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.616. The Taiex closed up 0.25%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1198 slightly higher than the previous 6.1172 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2010-6.2061 range; last at 6.2014. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2037; range 6.2037-98. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500-6.2520. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.6%. The property sub sector closed down 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 63.895-64.16 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 64.035. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic data releases (GMT) 28 May 01:30 AU Plant/Machinery Capex 28 May 01:30 AU Capital Expenditure 28 May 01:30 AU Building Capex 28 May 02:00 PH GDP 28 May 08:30 HK Exports 28 May 08:30 HK Imports Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 06:20 US Federal Reserve Bank of San Fran President John Williams speaks before the Monetary Authority of Singapore Banking Supervision and Regulation joint conference OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13290 13330 13270 13270-13280 USD/JPY 124.09 122.77 123.67 INR 64.34 64.50 64.23 64.25-27 EUR/USD 1.0929 1.0819 1.0904 KRW 1106 1113.5 1108 1110.7-10.9 EUR/JPY 135.01 133.78 134.86 MYR 3.6430 3.6630 3.6460 3.6540-70 GBP/USD 1.5437 1.5301 1.5352 PHP 44.80 44.80 44.70 44.69-71 USD/CAD 1.2493 1.2396 1.2452 TWD 30.61 30.675 30.64 30.60-63 AUD/USD 0.7769 0.7690 0.7730 CNY 1-mth 6.1325 6.1310 6.1315-25 NZD/USD 0.7269 0.7212 0.7266 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1895-15 USD/SGD 1.3542 1.3475 1.3508 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2540 6.2530-50 USD/THB 33.91 33.73 33.74 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18163 +121 +0.67 10-year 2.13% 2.14% S&P 500 2123 +19 +0.92 2-year 0.65% 0.61% NASDAQ 5107 +74 +1.48 30-year 2.87% 2.90% FTSE 7033 +84 +1.21 Spot Gold($) 1188.10 1188.00 DAX 11771 +146 +1.25 Nymex 57.62 58.03 Nikkei 20472 +35 +0.17 Brent 62.35 63.97 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)