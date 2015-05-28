SYDNEY, May 29 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * Yen rebounds after Japan FinMin Aso calls recent yen drop "rough" - will closely monitor currency markets * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 282k, f/c 270k, 275k-prev, * US Pending Home Sales Chg MM Apr 3.4%, f/c 0.9%, 1.2%-prev - disregarded * Fed's Kocherlakota (dove) raising int rates this yr not consistent w/Fed mandates, doesn't expect inflation to return to 2% until 2018 * IMF says Greece did not ask to move repayments to end-June; work still needs to be done on negotiations w/Greece, Talks intense * IMF's Lagarde Greek exit a possibility but probably not end of euro (FAZ) * CA Current Account CAD Q1 -17.47b, f/c -18.50b, -13.05b-prev * Reuters Poll ECB will end QE in Sept 2016 (54/75 economists) * EZ May Business climate 0.28 vs prev 0.33 rvsd. 0.35 exp * EZ May Economic sentiment 103.8 vs prev 103.80 rvsd. 103/5 exp * EZ May Consumer confidence final -5.5 vs prev -4.6. -5.5 exp * EZ May Cons Infl expec 3.6 vs prev 0.7 * GB Q1 GDP 2nd release 0.3% q/q, 2.4% y/y v sprev 0.3%/2.4%. 0.4%/2.5% exp * GB Q1 Bus Invest prelim 1.7% q/q, 3.7% y/y vs prev -0.9%/3.7%. 1.0% q/q exp * CH Apr Trade 2856mln vs prev 2497mln rvsd. Exports fell 1.3% in real terms * CH Q1 Industrial orders -5.0% y/y vs prev 2.5% Macro themes in play * Rates ease; follow inflation forwards lower as commodities down early; sharp drop in Shanghai keeps stocks offered; DXY slips * US short rates give back all of yield gains since US CPI data; mkt skeptical of recent improvement in data points; leaves USD vulnerable; Q1 GDP tom * EUR tracking oil intra-day, starts lower, ends higher; USDJPY gives back early gains on Aso comments; GBP weak on GDP miss * Gold, oil, copper all survive looks at uptrend support, end slightly higher, puts lid on USD * CAD recovers slightly with oil; AUD, EM continue to trade heavy Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Choppy trade for Europe & NY again, lifts near 1.0950 rebuffed in Europe * USD bid across the board sees slide in early NY 1.0867 low hit * Greenback rally stalls & gains being to erode, pair lifts near 1.0925 * IMF Lagarde comments to FAZ on Grexit see 1.0885 hit * Dip bought as USD sold hard, 55-DMA pierced & 1.0950/60 threatened late * Daily techs flash warnings to bears, a squeeze may be due USD/JPY * 12-yr USD/JPY highs neared 124.50 barriers before FinMin Aso talked it down * Aso called recent yen drop rough; will closely monitor * USD softened when Tsy ylds fell despite strong US Pending Home Sales * Late-wk P/T claimed stops sub 124, but recent hourly uptrend held by 123.60 * Main tech & option targets/resistance are by 125, but R/R thins on approach * EUR/JPY on rebound, but commodity crosses struggle post SSE collapse * Raft of JPY data Fri, including CPI; GPIF report also awaited GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.5260, 76.4% Fib of 1.5088-1.5815, in early NY, ends day 1.5315 * In-court US jobless claims and pending hm sales surprise weighed on GBP early * GBP entered NY session on back-foot after disappointing UK GDP release * GBP res at daily kijun/Thurs high area by 1.5385, poll sees rate hike Q1 '16 * EUR/GBP ends session near highs at 0.7150, month-end demand touted * Despite no deal on Greece, sentiment tipped to some form of bailout on the way USD/CHF * Franc was an outperformer, gaining on all the majors * A USD pullback & EUR/CHF selling on fading Greek hopes hit USD/CHF * Last two days' highs only marginally cleared 200-DMA * 61.8% of the Apr-May slide at 0.9560 is the key upside pivot point * EUR/CHF is probing May lows by 1.0305; SNB eyed mid 1.0200s * CH trade surplus widens, exports fall USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2438/94, NorAm range 1.2428/1.2538, closed 1.2435 (-50 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.3%, WTI +0.8%, aluminum +1.0%, copper (Jun5) +0.4%, gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD closed -1.1%, 0.9505, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 99.67, EUR/CAD +0.25%, 1.3603 * DXY up a tad (-0.37%) Another oil inventory draw sparked oil/commodity rebound * US data mixed, Canadian IPPI weaker than f/c, RMPI much higher, Q1 C/A -17.5bn * Canadian GDP due tom, March f/c +0.2%, Q1 annualized f/c +0.3% Y/Y +2.1% AUD/USD * Europe pushes below 76.4 Fib of 0.7534-0.8164 due to CAPEX effect * NY opens just above T-L off April low, breaks early on as USD broadly bid * New trend low (0.7618) hit, USD gives erode, AUD/USD near 0.7650 * Bear lurk & mkt looks to sell rallies as RBA cut chances upped * Oz Apr housing & private sector credit data the risks in Asia * Some talk of USD sales vs. AUD due for month-end NZD/USD * Real money names sold pair hard prior to NY open, near 0.7220 early * More RM sales in early NY as USD broadly bid, April low cleared * Slide extends to new trend low as 0.7170/75 stops run * Bounce off 0.7130 low seen as some USD gains given back * Pair near 0.7170 late in day, rally sellers extant, March 2011 in play * NZ Apr building permits & May NBNZ business outlook risks in Asia LATAM * USD rallied early as Greek bailout risks linger and Chinese equities sank o/n * US Jobless claims were in court, pending home sales surprised to the upside * USD/MXN ran into RM sellers once again abv 15.40 and fell to 15.34 by NY close * Mex unemployment rate moved up but is still at 2-yr lows * USD/BRL reversed off the early NY high by 3.1886 to end the session by 3.1650 * USD/CLP moved off day's high at 618.50 as copper rallied late in the session ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ 'flattish' after mixed session o/n that's sees DXY down 0.36% Thur * USD bought in London but gains pared in NY with USD/JPY retreating on Aso * Crude closed up 1.0%ish after a week of heavy falls; AUD and NZD hard down * AXJ moves overall in response to moves in 'majors' remains moderate * Plenty of data releases today for month end; London fix shd be volatile USD/KRW traded an 1105.8-1110.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1105.8. The Kospi closed up 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3474-1.3523 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3489. The Straits Times index closed down 0.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6360-3.6510 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6410. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13195-13224 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13215. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13205. The IDX Composite closed down 0.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.57-73 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.58. The PSE index closed down 1.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.71-86 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.745. The Set closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.593-688 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.616. The Taiex closed up 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1202 slightly higher than the previous 6.1198 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1953-6.2027 range; last at 6.2012. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2040; range 6.2005-64. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2535-6.2550. The Shanghai Composite closed down 6.5%. The property sub sector closed down 8.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.795-64.00 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.82. The Sensex closed down 0.5%. Economic data releases (GMT) 29 May 21:00 KR BOK Manufacturing BSI 29 May 22:45 NZ Building Consents 29 May 23:00 KR Industrial Output 29 May 23:00 KR Service Sector Output 29 May 23:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence 29 May 23:30 JP All Household Spending 29 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio 29 May 23:30 JP CPI 29 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate 29 May 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim 29 May 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 29 May 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 29 May 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 29 May 01:30 AU Housing Credit 29 May 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 29 May 02:00 SG Bank Lending 29 May 05:00 JP Housing Starts 29 May 05:00 JP Construction Orders 29 May 05:30 IN GDP 29 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 29 May 07:30 TH Imports 29 May 07:30 TH Exports 29 May 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 29 May 07:30 TH Trade Account 29 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 29 May 07:30 TH Current Account 29 May 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 29 May 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 29 May 09:00 MY Money Supply Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13280 13295 13270 13265-13280 USD/JPY 124.46 123.50 123.95 INR 64.17 64.23 64.13 64.13-16 EUR/USD 1.0959 1.0867 1.0949 KRW 1107 1112.3 1109.5 1109.5-1110 EUR/JPY 135.85 134.76 135.70 MYR 3.6505 3.6660 3.6570 3.6570-00 GBP/USD 1.5385 1.5260 1.5315 PHP 44.67 44.65 44.61 44.61-64 USD/CAD 1.2538 1.2422 1.2436 TWD 30.60 30.64 30.62 30.61-63 AUD/USD 0.7762 0.7618 0.7651 CNY 1-mth 6.1330 6.1320 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.7273 0.7130 0.7178 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1890 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.3535 1.3474 1.3485 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2540 6.2540-60 USD/THB 33.86 33.71 33.765 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18126 -37 -0.20 10-year 2.135% 2.13% S&P 500 2121 -3 -0.13 2-year 0.63% 0.65% NASDAQ 5098 -9 -0.17 30-year 2.89% 2.87% FTSE 7041 +8 +0.11 Spot Gold($) 1188.50 1188.10 DAX 11678 -93 -0.79 Nymex 57.97 57.62 Nikkei 20551 +79 +0.39 Brent 62.87 62.35 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)