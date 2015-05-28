SYDNEY, May 29 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night
* Yen rebounds after Japan FinMin Aso calls recent yen drop "rough" - will
closely monitor currency markets
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 282k, f/c 270k, 275k-prev,
* US Pending Home Sales Chg MM Apr 3.4%, f/c 0.9%, 1.2%-prev - disregarded
* Fed's Kocherlakota (dove) raising int rates this yr not consistent w/Fed
mandates, doesn't expect inflation to return to 2% until 2018
* IMF says Greece did not ask to move repayments to end-June; work still needs
to be done on negotiations w/Greece, Talks intense
* IMF's Lagarde Greek exit a possibility but probably not end of euro (FAZ)
* CA Current Account CAD Q1 -17.47b, f/c -18.50b, -13.05b-prev
* Reuters Poll ECB will end QE in Sept 2016 (54/75 economists)
* EZ May Business climate 0.28 vs prev 0.33 rvsd. 0.35 exp
* EZ May Economic sentiment 103.8 vs prev 103.80 rvsd. 103/5 exp
* EZ May Consumer confidence final -5.5 vs prev -4.6. -5.5 exp
* EZ May Cons Infl expec 3.6 vs prev 0.7
* GB Q1 GDP 2nd release 0.3% q/q, 2.4% y/y v sprev 0.3%/2.4%. 0.4%/2.5% exp
* GB Q1 Bus Invest prelim 1.7% q/q, 3.7% y/y vs prev -0.9%/3.7%. 1.0% q/q exp
* CH Apr Trade 2856mln vs prev 2497mln rvsd. Exports fell 1.3% in real terms
* CH Q1 Industrial orders -5.0% y/y vs prev 2.5%
Macro themes in play
* Rates ease; follow inflation forwards lower as commodities down early; sharp
drop in Shanghai keeps stocks offered; DXY slips
* US short rates give back all of yield gains since US CPI data; mkt skeptical
of recent improvement in data points; leaves USD vulnerable; Q1 GDP tom
* EUR tracking oil intra-day, starts lower, ends higher; USDJPY gives back early
gains on Aso comments; GBP weak on GDP miss
* Gold, oil, copper all survive looks at uptrend support, end slightly higher,
puts lid on USD
* CAD recovers slightly with oil; AUD, EM continue to trade heavy
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks
EUR/USD
* Choppy trade for Europe & NY again, lifts near 1.0950 rebuffed in Europe
* USD bid across the board sees slide in early NY 1.0867 low hit
* Greenback rally stalls & gains being to erode, pair lifts near 1.0925
* IMF Lagarde comments to FAZ on Grexit see 1.0885 hit
* Dip bought as USD sold hard, 55-DMA pierced & 1.0950/60 threatened late
* Daily techs flash warnings to bears, a squeeze may be due
USD/JPY
* 12-yr USD/JPY highs neared 124.50 barriers before FinMin Aso talked it down
* Aso called recent yen drop rough; will closely monitor
* USD softened when Tsy ylds fell despite strong US Pending Home Sales
* Late-wk P/T claimed stops sub 124, but recent hourly uptrend held by 123.60
* Main tech & option targets/resistance are by 125, but R/R thins on approach
* EUR/JPY on rebound, but commodity crosses struggle post SSE collapse
* Raft of JPY data Fri, including CPI; GPIF report also awaited
GBP/USD
* Cable fell to 1.5260, 76.4% Fib of 1.5088-1.5815, in early NY, ends day
1.5315
* In-court US jobless claims and pending hm sales surprise weighed on GBP early
* GBP entered NY session on back-foot after disappointing UK GDP release
* GBP res at daily kijun/Thurs high area by 1.5385, poll sees rate hike Q1 '16
* EUR/GBP ends session near highs at 0.7150, month-end demand touted
* Despite no deal on Greece, sentiment tipped to some form of bailout on the way
USD/CHF
* Franc was an outperformer, gaining on all the majors
* A USD pullback & EUR/CHF selling on fading Greek hopes hit USD/CHF
* Last two days' highs only marginally cleared 200-DMA
* 61.8% of the Apr-May slide at 0.9560 is the key upside pivot point
* EUR/CHF is probing May lows by 1.0305; SNB eyed mid 1.0200s
* CH trade surplus widens, exports fall
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2438/94, NorAm range 1.2428/1.2538, closed 1.2435 (-50 pips in NY)
* Brent crude +1.3%, WTI +0.8%, aluminum +1.0%, copper (Jun5) +0.4%, gold +0.25%
* AUD/CAD closed -1.1%, 0.9505, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 99.67, EUR/CAD +0.25%, 1.3603
* DXY up a tad (-0.37%) Another oil inventory draw sparked oil/commodity rebound
* US data mixed, Canadian IPPI weaker than f/c, RMPI much higher, Q1 C/A -17.5bn
* Canadian GDP due tom, March f/c +0.2%, Q1 annualized f/c +0.3% Y/Y +2.1%
AUD/USD
* Europe pushes below 76.4 Fib of 0.7534-0.8164 due to CAPEX effect
* NY opens just above T-L off April low, breaks early on as USD broadly bid
* New trend low (0.7618) hit, USD gives erode, AUD/USD near 0.7650
* Bear lurk & mkt looks to sell rallies as RBA cut chances upped
* Oz Apr housing & private sector credit data the risks in Asia
* Some talk of USD sales vs. AUD due for month-end
NZD/USD
* Real money names sold pair hard prior to NY open, near 0.7220 early
* More RM sales in early NY as USD broadly bid, April low cleared
* Slide extends to new trend low as 0.7170/75 stops run
* Bounce off 0.7130 low seen as some USD gains given back
* Pair near 0.7170 late in day, rally sellers extant, March 2011 in play
* NZ Apr building permits & May NBNZ business outlook risks in Asia
LATAM
* USD rallied early as Greek bailout risks linger and Chinese equities sank o/n
* US Jobless claims were in court, pending home sales surprised to the upside
* USD/MXN ran into RM sellers once again abv 15.40 and fell to 15.34 by NY close
* Mex unemployment rate moved up but is still at 2-yr lows
* USD/BRL reversed off the early NY high by 3.1886 to end the session by 3.1650
* USD/CLP moved off day's high at 618.50 as copper rallied late in the session
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ 'flattish' after mixed session o/n that's sees DXY down 0.36% Thur
* USD bought in London but gains pared in NY with USD/JPY retreating on Aso
* Crude closed up 1.0%ish after a week of heavy falls; AUD and NZD hard down
* AXJ moves overall in response to moves in 'majors' remains moderate
* Plenty of data releases today for month end; London fix shd be volatile
USD/KRW traded an 1105.8-1110.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1105.8. The
Kospi closed up 0.15%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3474-1.3523 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3489. The
Straits Times index closed down 0.1%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6360-3.6510 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6410. The
KLSE index closed up 0.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 13195-13224 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13215. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13205. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.3%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.57-73 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.58. The PSE
index closed down 1.2%.
USD/THB traded a 33.71-86 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.745. The Set
closed down 0.6%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.593-688 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.616. The Taiex
closed up 0.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1202 slightly higher than the previous
6.1198 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1953-6.2027 range; last at 6.2012. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2040; range 6.2005-64. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at
6.2535-6.2550. The Shanghai Composite closed down 6.5%. The property sub sector
closed down 8.1%.
USD/INR traded a 63.795-64.00 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.82. The
Sensex closed down 0.5%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
29 May 21:00 KR BOK Manufacturing BSI
29 May 22:45 NZ Building Consents
29 May 23:00 KR Industrial Output
29 May 23:00 KR Service Sector Output
29 May 23:05 GB GfK Consumer Confidence
29 May 23:30 JP All Household Spending
29 May 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio
29 May 23:30 JP CPI
29 May 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate
29 May 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim
29 May 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook
29 May 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales
29 May 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity
29 May 01:30 AU Housing Credit
29 May 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit
29 May 02:00 SG Bank Lending
29 May 05:00 JP Housing Starts
29 May 05:00 JP Construction Orders
29 May 05:30 IN GDP
29 May 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
29 May 07:30 TH Imports
29 May 07:30 TH Exports
29 May 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index
29 May 07:30 TH Trade Account
29 May 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
29 May 07:30 TH Current Account
29 May 07:30 TH Private Investment Index
29 May 08:30 HK Money Supply M3
29 May 09:00 MY Money Supply
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13280 13295 13270 13265-13280 USD/JPY 124.46 123.50 123.95
INR 64.17 64.23 64.13 64.13-16 EUR/USD 1.0959 1.0867 1.0949
KRW 1107 1112.3 1109.5 1109.5-1110 EUR/JPY 135.85 134.76 135.70
MYR 3.6505 3.6660 3.6570 3.6570-00 GBP/USD 1.5385 1.5260 1.5315
PHP 44.67 44.65 44.61 44.61-64 USD/CAD 1.2538 1.2422 1.2436
TWD 30.60 30.64 30.62 30.61-63 AUD/USD 0.7762 0.7618 0.7651
CNY 1-mth 6.1330 6.1320 6.1315-30 NZD/USD 0.7273 0.7130 0.7178
CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1890 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.3535 1.3474 1.3485
CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2540 6.2540-60 USD/THB 33.86 33.71 33.765
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 18126 -37 -0.20 10-year 2.135% 2.13%
S&P 500 2121 -3 -0.13 2-year 0.63% 0.65%
NASDAQ 5098 -9 -0.17 30-year 2.89% 2.87%
FTSE 7041 +8 +0.11 Spot Gold($) 1188.50 1188.10
DAX 11678 -93 -0.79 Nymex 57.97 57.62
Nikkei 20551 +79 +0.39 Brent 62.87 62.35
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)