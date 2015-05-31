SYDNEY, June 1 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday Night * US Chicago PMI May 46.2, f/c 53, 52.3-prev * US GDP Prelim Q1 -0.7%, f/c -0.8%, 0.2%-prev * EUR/CHF rises off lows by 1.0280 to flash high at 1.0365, SNB tipped in mkt * BR GDP QQ Q1 -0.2%, f/c -0.5%, 0.3%-prev * CH Q1 GDP -0.2% q/q, 1.1% y/y vs prev 0.6%/1.9%. -0.1%/1.5% exp * CH May KOF indicator 93.1 vs prev 89.8 rvsd. 90.0 exp Macro Themes in Play * Rates fall as US Core PCE misses, Q1 GDP revised negative; Chicago PMI down big; year-end Fed hike odds dip to 80%; DXY slips; stocks lower, Europe crushed * EUR firms for third day but contained by 200 hma; USDJPY sideways, highest weekly close in >12 years; GBP down on carryover from GDP miss, UK rates lower * EURCHF active on month end fix trade; ends at 5 week lows * CAD hit on GDP weakness, losses mitigated by higher oil; AUD a sideshow, NZD sees real money selling on new lows; EM down with equities, BRL at 2 month lows * Mixed message in commodities; CRB rebounds, Gold, Oil trendline support holds but Copper fails; crude +5% Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Choppy in early NY after gains in Europe's morning consolidate * NY opens near 1.0960, early USD weakness sees above 1.0980 * GDP beat initially spikes pair near NY open, dip bought as USD lift fades * Large 1.10 XXX becomes magnetic & Chi. PMI miss sees extension to 1.1006 * Offers 1.1010/20 zone (hourly high/low, 200-HMA) untouched, 1.0980 late in day * S-T techs a warning to shorts but l-t suggests bears still rein * EZ May PMIs, US May ISM & Apr PCE kick-off the econ data on Monday USD/JPY * Big Chicago PMI miss only caused a brief USD/JPY dip to 123.73 * With Tsy yields & stocks down, USD/JPY kept well below 124.50 barriers * Hourly Cloud & up TL off May 27 hourly low sufficing as support * Japanese JGB selling to buy foreign assets underpins, but specs nervous * EUR/JPY's rebound getting closer to May peak, despite yld spreads drop GBP/USD * Month-end buying of EUR/GBP flagged as factor in cross rise to 0.7203 * 'Brexit' fears and weak data also weighed on GBP, EUR/GBP ends NY at 0.7183 * Cross res at 0.7216 the daily cloud base, 0.7230 23.6% Fib of 0.7283-0.7056 * EUR/GBP demand influences cable drop to threaten 1.5237 near May 8 low * GBP near lows not seen since election, cons conf falls, hike sentiment ebbs USD/CHF * EUR/CHF hit sell stops under the May 7 low at 1.0305 after weak Chi PMI * Risk-off flows into the CHF were hammered by suspected SNB pre Fix surge * Market speculation is the SNB want EUR/CHF to remain above 1.03 * CH economy contracted in Q1 but it could have been worse * KOF indicator rises, suggest Q1 contraction could be reversed * USD/CHF broken below the 10-DMA after the very weak Chi PMI report USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2411/50, NorAm range 1.2426/1.2527, closed 1.2442 (+9 pips in NY) * Brent crude +4.6%, WTI +4.4%, aluminum -1.9%, copper (Jun) +1.2%, gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD closed +0.1%, 0.9520, CAD/JPY "unch", 99.67, EUR/CAD +0.4%, 1.3664 * DXY down a tad (-0.07%) Loonie slumped on GDP miss, Q1 ann. -0.6% f/c +0.3% * Q4 downward rev. also hurt. Fixed investment -15.4% the culprit (oil shock) * Revised Q1 US GDP -0.7% (f/c -0.8%) Mon RBC Mfg PMI, Slew US data AUD/USD * Tight ranges hold for Europe & NY as pair consolidates recent losses * NY opens just above 0.7655, bear pressure gets applied early * Better than f/c US GDP sees USD lift, AUD/USD sold on upped volume * 0.7620/30 support tested but holds, short covering sees 0.7655 late in day * China May PMI & RBA early week risks, no RBA cut f/c but dovish lean likely NZD/USD * RM sales weigh in Europe, down to 0.7110 then ranges 0.7110/40 into NY open * NY opens near bottom of range, early lift to high rebuffed on GDP beat * USD slip sees range top retest, RM sellers lurk & hit pair through 0.7110 * Stops below run & volume spikes, slide extend to new l-t trend low (0.7081) * Profit take induced bounce sees 0.7110 late in day * Techs bearish, mkt eyes sub-0.66 now as RBNZ cut chances upped LATAM * USD rallied as weak US GDP data fails to assuage US liftoff later in '15 * Real outpaced its LatAm peers on speculation BCB will reduce swap rollovers * USD/BRL moved to high at 3.1960 before reversing to end the session by 3.1850 * USD/MXN higher high/higher low adds to bid tone, stops tipped above 15.45 * 15.4440 was the early high, USTs rally in NY aft weighs slightly into NY close * USD/CLP rises to 618.50 despite Mfg/copper o/p beats, copper off 1.3% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ again mixed on Friday in a messy end to the month * Hard to explain some moves with MYR NDFs up again despite crude +4.0% surge * KRW NDFS trade up 1116 in wake of BOK "salvo' during the Asian session * Majors mixed - commodity ccy's soft led by NZD (under intense RM pressure) * May window dressing likely to be unwound on Monday - expect soft stocks USD/KRW traded an 1106.6-1108.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1108.2. The Kospi closed up 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3465-1.3496 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3485. The Straits Times index closed down 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6405-3.6685 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.6670. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 13200-13225 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13220. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13211. The IDX Composite closed down 0.4%. USD/PHP traded a 44.52-61 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.59. The PSE index closed up 1.0%. USD/THB traded a 33.675-77 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.69. The Set closed up 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 30.622-70 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.68. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1196 slightly lower than the previous 6.1202 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1964-6.2025 range; last at 6.1985. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2035; range 6.2015-50. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2575-6.2590. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. The property sub sector closed down 0.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.69-88 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.83. The Sensex closed up 1.17%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Jun 23:50 JP Business Capex (MOF) 01 Jun KR HSBC/Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jun 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 Jun 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 Jun 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 Jun 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Jun 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 01 Jun 01:30 AU Building Approvals 01 Jun 01:30 AU Gross Company Profits 01 Jun 01:30 AU Business Inventories 01 Jun 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 01 Jun 01:30 AU Company Profits Pre-Tax 01 Jun 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Jun 02:00 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jun 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13290 13295 13280 13280-13300 USD/JPY 124.19 123.60 124.17 INR 64.15 64.15 64.08 64.13-15 EUR/USD 1.1006 1.0926 1.0992 KRW 1110 1116 1110 1115.2-15.7 EUR/JPY 136.49 135.45 136.45 MYR 3.6750 3.6780 3.6660 3.6610-30 GBP/USD 1.5343 1.5237 1.5290 PHP 44.66 44.62 44.60 44.57-60 USD/CAD 1.2527 1.2411 1.2454 TWD 30.69 30.80 30.72 30.79-81 AUD/USD 0.7674 0.7629 0.7646 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1290 6.1270-90 NZD/USD 0.7195 0.7081 0.7110 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1860-80 USD/SGD 1.3501 1.3465 1.3474 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 33.77 33.63 33.705 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18011 -115 -0.64 10-year 2.12% 2.135% S&P 500 2107 -13 -0.63 2-year 0.61% 0.63% NASDAQ 5070 -28 -0.55 30-year 2.88% 2.89% FTSE 6984 -57 -0.81 Spot Gold($) 1191.10 1188.50 DAX 11414 -264 -2.26 Nymex 60.30 57.97 Nikkei 20563 +11 +0.06 Brent 65.56 62.87 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)