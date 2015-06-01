SYDNEY, June 2 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday Night * US ISM Mfg Prices Paid May 49.5, f/c 42.5, 40.5-prev * US ISM Mfg Employment Idx May 51.7, f/c 49.2, 48.3-prev * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: US econ on track to grow 0.8% after Apr cons spending * Fed's Rosengren (dove) conditions for Fed rate hike not yet met * Fed's Fischer main place we look for potential problems is real estate; don't see crisis on horizon * UK govt will push benefits of staying in EU if happy with reform-Hammond * Italy's Padoan Grexit would be a reason to accelerate EZ integration * US PCE Price Index MM Apr 0%, 0.20%-prev, weak PCE moves USD lower pre-ISM * US Construction Spending MM Apr 2.2%, f/c 0.7%, 0.50%-prev * BCB Poll Brazil '15 inflation f/c 8.39 v 8.37% prev wk, '15 growth-1.27 * CH May Mfg PMI 49.4 vs 47.9 prev, 48.4 exp * DE May Mfg PMI 51.1 vs 51.4 prev, 51.4 exp * EZ May Mfg PMI 52.2 vs 52.3 prev, 52.3 exp * UK May Mfg PMI 52 vs 51.9 prev, 52.5 exp Macro Themes in Play * Rates, dollar up on ISM Mfg beat; stocks, commodities mixed; Atlanta Fed model for Q2 at 0.8%, Street at 2+% * Bunds back in play after 2 weeks on technical bear reversal; QE buying results disappoint; Euro bond prices, spreads and equities all heavy * EUR rallies early in NYC, turned away by 200 hma for 2nd time in 2 days, finishes lower; Greece down; Cable at 1 month lows on PMI miss * USDJPY looks at 125.00; CFTC shows big build in spec JPY shorts * Commodity currencies hit hard; short rates in NOK, CAD and AUD all off sharply; global growth warning; EM lower: ZAR, TRY, RUB, MXN break Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Pair sub-1.09; little follow through, shorts cover, near 1.0920 into NY open * Below f/c PCE prices & personal spending for Apr see US Tsy yields & USD slip * Spurious rumor (later denied) on Greek lifts, as does above f/c DE May HICP * 1.0980 & 200-HMA neared but untouched, US ISM-Mfg beat erases gains * Dive to 1.0887 ensues, nice bounce near 1.0940 on EUR/JPY lift to 136.50 * EUR/USD last in NY 1.0925, May DE jobs & EZ CPI data risk for tomorrow USD/JPY * Soft NY start on flat Personal Spending, but USD/JPY scooped up sub 124 * 1.3b of 124.50 expires & upwardly revised Markit PMI lifted it toward 124.50 * Above/f/c ISM, strong Construction Spending ran it past 124.50 barriers * Been probing 161.8% off Mar base by 124.92 since, w big RKOs at 125 * Some concern Abe govt will talk yen up to limit a big 125 breakout * EUR/JPY recovered to Fri's 136.50 high; still no Greek deal GBP/USD * Cable slides to 3-wk low by 1.5170 on weak UK mfg PMI. US ISM Mfg beats * UK Mfg miss; mkt to reassess potential BOE rate hikes, as US eyes YE '15 hike * Breaks below 1.5191- 50% Fib of 1.4567-1.5815, holds abv 100-DMA sup (1.5167) * EUR/GBP ends NY near flat at 0.7188, early weakness on weak DE/EZ Mfg PMI data * Rumors (denied) of Greek deal lifts cross off early lows by 0.7146 * GBP reverts to weak-leg as spate of poor UK econ data/Brexit fears weigh USD/CHF * Just going along for the USD ride higher was USD/CHF Monday * USD-CHF 2-yr spreads made new post-floor-break highs * USD/CHF remains stuck below 55-DMA, last at 0.9518 * Weekly Sight Deposits were flat; SNB's Jordan warned of intervention on w/e * Another sloppy Ldn fix for EUR/CHF & another suspicious spike fm below 1.03 USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2440/2527, NorAm range 1.2465/2563, closed 1.2515 (+33 pips in NY) * Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -0.2%, aluminum +0.8%, copper (Jun) +0.6%, gold +0.1% * AUD/CAD closed +0.18%, 0.9520, CAD/JPY +0.12%, 99.67, EUR/CAD +0.06%, 1.3682 * DXY down (-0.5%) Loonie slumped on strong US ISM, job, orders, prices all up * RBC Mfg PMI +0.8 to 49.8 outweighed by strong US data stream * 1.2550 option barriers erased, USD/JPY stall caused afternoon USD/CAD sell off AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's after another failed attempt to crack 0.7670/80 resistance * Near 0.7625 in early NY but soft USD & commodity bounce sees 0.7660 trade * US ISM-Mfg a generally solid report, lifts UST yields and USD goes broadly bid * AUD/USD dives on increased intra-day volume, 0.7598 low hit & little bounce * Near session low late in day as mkt awaits RBA * No cut f/c but mkt think explicit easing bias from Stevens due NZD/USD * Short covering in Europe persists in early NY, pair lifts near 0.7150 * Softer than f/c Apr PCE prices & personal spending aid the pair's lift * Rally was on light volume so lift was likely suspect * US ISM-Mfg handily beats, USD 7 US Tsy yields rally, NZD/USD hit hard * Slid sees NY low of 0.7082 with pair only slightly above late in day * NZ Q1 terms of trade and RBA rate decision the risks in Asia trade LATAM * USD higher vs LatAm, mkt focuses on US ISM beats, shrugs off weak US PCE data * USD/MXN runs stops abv upper Bolli (15.50), to 4-wk high 15.54, ends NY 15.50 * Mex HSBC Mfg PMI < prev (7-mos low), indicates malaise in econ * BRL fares better than peers despite weak PMI data, Brazil trade balance higher * USD/BRL riding upper 21-d Bolli higher, repels by daily pvt res at 3.2207 * USD/CLP to 2-mos high by 624, copper lower ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ mostly firm offshore as players re-position for the new month * Yen weakness continues with break of 125 in sight - KRW tries to track JPY * EUR/USD sellers strike on European open but find support below 1.09 * Commodity and EM currencies generally unloved and follow DXY move * USD/SGD and USD/MYR generally leading the pack higher; MYR NDFs top 3.70 o/n USD/KRW traded an 1108.8-1114.7 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1110.2. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3481-1.3520 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3516. Singaporean markets closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/MYR traded a 3.6600-3.6845 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.6840. The KLSE index closed down 0.25%. USD/IDR traded a 13210-13235 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13220. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13230. The IDX Composite closed down 0.05%. USD/PHP traded a 44.515-59 range in Asia on Monday; last at 44.53. The PSE index closed up 1.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.64-755 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.68. Thai markets closed on Monday for a public holiday. USD/TWD traded a 30.727-79 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.74. The Taiex closed down 0.8%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1207 slightly higher than the previous 6.1196 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1941-6.2008 range; last at 6.1995. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2040; range 6.1980-6.2051. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2530-6.2550. The Shanghai Composite closed up 4.7%. The property sub sector closed up 5.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.58-80 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.705. The Sensex closed up 0.07%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Jun 23:00 KR CPI Growth 02 Jun 01:30 AU Net Exports Contribution 02 Jun 01:30 AU Current Account Deficit 02 Jun 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 02 Jun 04:00 TH CPI 02 Jun 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate 02 Jun 05:30 IN Repo Rate 02 Jun 05:30 IN Reverse Repo Rate 02 Jun 05:30 IN Cash Reserve Ratio 02 Jun 08:30 HK Retail Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13280 13300 13268 13280-13310 USD/JPY 124.92 123.85 124.80 INR 63.98 64.00 63.90 63.94-96 EUR/USD 1.0990 1.0887 1.0925 KRW 1114 1118 1113.5 1117-1118 EUR/JPY 136.62 135.16 136.35 MYR 3.6940 3.7030 3.6890 3.6980-00 GBP/USD 1.5305 1.5170 1.5202 PHP 44.60 44.66 44.59 44.63-66 USD/CAD 1.2563 1.2440 1.2522 TWD 30.78 30.88 30.80 30.88-89 AUD/USD 0.7668 0.7598 0.7605 CNY 1-mth 6.1320 6.1300 6.1310-20 NZD/USD 0.7150 0.7072 0.7089 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1890-10 USD/SGD 1.3569 1.3481 1.3561 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-60 USD/THB 33.755 33.63 33.735 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18040 +29 +0.16 10-year 2.18% 2.12% S&P 500 2111 +4 +0.21 2-year 0.65% 0.61% NASDAQ 5083 +13 +0.26 30-year 2.935% 2.88% FTSE 6954 -30 -0.44 Spot Gold($) 1189.00 1191.10 DAX 11436 +22 +0.19 Nymex 60.20 60.30 Nikkei 20570 +7 +0.03 Brent 64.95 65.56