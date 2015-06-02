SYDNEY, June 3 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * EU, ECB, IMF agree on terms of debt deal to put to Greece * US Factory Orders MM Apr -0.4%, f/c 0%, 2.2%-prev * US Non-def Cap Ex-Air R MM Apr -0.3%, 1%-prev * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem: Greek payment deal not expected this week * Fed's Brainard Econ Slowdown may be more significant than expected, int'l issues weak exports could weigh heavily on pace of recovery * Fonterra's GDT dipped 4.3%, with an avg selling price of USD 2,412/tonne * BR Industrial Output MM Apr -1.2%, f/c -1.4%, -0.7%-prev, weakness pervades * DE May Unemployment change SA -6k vs -8k prev, -10k exp * DE May Unemployment rate SA 6.4% vs 6.4% prev, 6.4% exp * UK Apr BoE consumer Cr. +1.173bln vs 1.242bln prev, 1.0bln exp * UK Apr Mtg Lending, +1.735bln vs 1.829bln prev, 1.9bln exp * UK May Cons PMI 55.9 vs 54.2 prev, 55.0 exp * EZ May flash CPI 0.3% yy vs 0.2% prev, 0.0% exp * EZ Apr Prod. Prices -2.2% yy vs -2.3% prev, -2.0% exp Macro themes in play * Dollar down hard as Bund yields, commodities spike higher; WTI breaks through primary downtrend line; OPEC Friday * EUR up > 2% as Euro QE trade unwinds; EZ CPI beats; QE frontloading not evident; Bunds + 18bps; Spanish, Italian bonds through 2% in highest yield YTD; Euro stocks weak; ECB/Draghi tomorrow * Cable up but lags despite Construction PMI beat; EURGBP best in 2 ½ weeks; USDJPY in bear reversal after printing new highs * AUD big winner after RBA; CRB up 1%; CAD, MXN, EM higher on oil, metals * US Factory Orders miss, YoY rate declines for 6th straight month; rates higher as Bunds weigh on all bonds; curve steepens, pulls down on USD Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Greek optimism broadly lifts EUR in Europe's morning; EUR/JPY breaks 200-DMA * EUR/GBP clears 0.7200/10 & tests 100-DMA, EUR/USD breaks 1.1010 * 1.1030 into NY, US yields firm but no USD benefit, broad based sales ensue * EUR/USD spikes; stop run in thin liquidity; 1.12 neared; 1.1150 at close * 1.1200/20 (5/22 high, 61.8 Fib 1.1468-1.0819) next res, if breaks 1.1325 eyed * ECB & US jobs the big risks; Draghi comments likely an attempt to soften EUR * Only above 1.1530/40 does bear outlook get dented USD/JPY * USD/JPY's 125.07 o/n hi a poor pay-off for RKO/125 stop buyers & by LT Fibo * Yen weaker on day vs all majors save beleaguered USD; US data soft again * Outside-down reversal day threatened after L-T Fibo tgt at 125.17 neared * 23.6% Fibo & May 28 low by 123.50 are pivotal into US data deluge Wed-Fri * Bund collapse/EUR short-squeeze sent EUR/JPY past 200-DMA at 127.17 * 50% of Dec-Apr dive & weekly Kijun also cleared at 137.93 * JPY Markit Services PMI Wed; Most options 124 or lower into Fri GBP/USD * Cable held support abv the 100-DMA (1.5168) closing the NY session near 1.5360 * The pound initially gained after positive UK Mfg PMI data * Cable drew further support as euro stops were run & US data disappointed * Bunds sell off; EUR rallies as talk of Greek bailout ahead of Jun 5 deadline * EUR/GBP rallies to early May high 0.7304, ends NY 0.7273, res 100-DMA (0.7308) * EZ NCB demand tipped as the catalyst, linked to May month end demand USD/CHF * EUR-led broad-based USD plunge dropped USD/CHF to 0.9311 in late Ldn * Rumors abound re Greek, deal, but moves mostly about deleveraging today * EUR/CHF surged as EUR shorts remain biggest at-risk positions * USD data, save for Auto Sales, missed, added to USD/CHF slide * May 22 low at 0.9288 is next USD/CHF support USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2491/535, NorAm range 1.2368/2528, closed 1.2400 (-121 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.17%, WTI +1.88, aluminum -0.7%, copper (Jun) +0.6%, gold +0.4% * AUD/CAD closed +1.3%, 0.9638, CAD/JPY +0.46%, 99.99, EUR/CAD +1.2%, 1.3844 * DXY down 1.5%; DXY slumped on poor US factory orders & dovish Fed comments * Greek headlines exacerbated volatility in highly illiquid markets * ECB meeting tom increased tensions. Canadian trade data due (f/c -2.1bn) AUD/USD * Europe consolidates post-RBA gains, NY opens near 0.7680 * Mkt shrugs off rising US Tsy yields and broad USD weakness takes hold * Pair lifts from 0.7685 area; powers through 10-DMA & thin daily cloud * Offers into 55-DMA & 0.7800 res cap, very little pullback; 0.7772 close * Mkt remains short & daily RSI needs o/s unwind so further squeeze may be due * AUS May AiG PSI & Q1 GDP the risks in Asia NZD/USD * Ranges 0.7095/0.07035 in Europe's morning, can't rally due to AUD/NZD lift * NY opens near 0.7110; broad based USD weakness allows lift near 0.7200 * Fonterra auction sees GDT PI -4.3% & WMP -3.1%, pair slips to 0.7142 * Dip bought as USD rout intensifies, 0.7203 hit, nearby late in day * Techs across many time frames flash warnings to bears * ANZ May commodity PI & Oz Q1 GDP might impact kiwi in Asia trade LATAM * USD loses ground on talk of Greek bailout deal ahead of June 5 deadline * USD/MXN off early highs by 15.50, below daily pivot (15.47) & 55-HMA (15.43) * Holds above 100-HMA (15.38) to close at 15.40 * USD/BRL is ending the NY session by 3.13 off session highs near 3.1750 * BRL gains despite weak IP data, Petrobras' successful century bond offer Mon * USD/CLP holding near flat at 623, shrugs off rising copper/commodities ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ trades sharply lower as EUR/USD rallies 2.1% on Greek deal * DXY down 1.5%, AUD/USD up 2.2%; 10-yr UST +9bps, 10-yr bund +18bps * Stocks down smalls but many worried after bond yield spike * USD/AXJ complex moves modest compared to rest; possibly more downside in Asia * Move up in EUR/USD o/n set to continue; market caught wrong footed USD/KRW traded an 1112.1-1116.6 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1112.4. The Kospi closed down 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3539-1.3573 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3564. The Straits Times closed down 1.5%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6890-3.7070 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.6975. The KLSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/IDR Indonesian financial markets closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. USD/PHP traded a 44.60-71 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.71. The PSE index closed down 1.5%. USD/THB traded a 33.74-81 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.79. The Thai set index closed down 1.3%. USD/TWD traded a 30.851-935 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.88. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1225 slightly higher than the previous 6.1207 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1967-6.2003 range; last at 6.1984. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2011; range 6.1994-6.2058. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2510-6.2530. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.7%. The property sub sector closed up 3.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.66-97 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.825. The Sensex closed down 2.3%. Economic data releases (GMT) 03 Jun 21:00 KR FX Reserves 03 Jun 01:30 AU GDP 03 Jun 01:45 CN HSBC Services PMI 03 Jun 02:30 HK HSBC PMI 03 Jun 05:00 IN HSBC Markit Svcs PMI Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) --:-- JP BOJ board member Sayuri Shirai speaks at meeting with biz leaders OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13295 13300 13265 13255-13270 USD/JPY 125.07 123.75 124.13 INR 64.24 64.25 64.02 64.03-06 EUR/USD 1.1195 1.0915 1.1150 KRW 1114.7 1115.3 1109 1108.5-09.5 EUR/JPY 138.88 136.11 138.39 MYR 3.7070 3.7100 3.6885 3.6840-60 GBP/USD 1.5367 1.5181 1.5342 PHP 44.74 44.75 44.69 44.66-69 USD/CAD 1.2535 1.2368 1.2401 TWD 30.86 30.85 30.75 30.76-79 AUD/USD 0.7790 0.7604 0.7772 CNY 1-mth 6.1295 6.1255 6.1245-60 NZD/USD 0.7203 0.7093 0.7181 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1790-10 USD/SGD 1.3573 1.3455 1.3486 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2470 6.2430-50 USD/THB 33.81 33.69 33.71 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18012 -28 -0.16 10-year 2.27% 2.18% S&P 500 2109 -2 -0.10 2-year 0.66% 0.65% NASDAQ 5077 -6 -0.12 30-year 3.02% 2.935% FTSE 6928 -26 -0.37 Spot Gold($) 1193.00 1189.00 DAX 11329 -107 -0.94 Nymex 61.04 60.20 Nikkei 20543 -27 -0.13 Brent 65.35 64.95 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)