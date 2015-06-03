SYDNEY, June 4 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * ECB leaves int rates unchanged * ECB's Draghi APP proceeding well, QE to run until Sep 2016, inflation set to increase later in '15 * ECB's Draghi won't plan to change monetary policy stance in response to mkt volatility, present policy stance adequate to reach objective * EU's Moscovici deal on Greece is only option there is no plan B * German Fgn Min up to Greece to adopt creditor reforms, Grexit catastrophic * Greek Creditor proposal assumes 1% primary surplus '15, 2% in '16, 3% in '17 * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow U.S. to grow 1.1% in Q2 after trade data vs 0.8% June 1 * Fed Beige Bk Strong USD hurting some industries, slight wage/emp growth * US ADP National Employment May 201.0k, f/c 200k, +165k-prev * US International Trade MM USD Apr -40.88b, f/c -44.0b, -50.57b-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Idx May 55.7; 57.8-prev, 57 exp * US ISM N-Mfg Employment Idx May 55.3, 56.7-prev * US ISM N-Mfg Price Paid Idx May 55.9, 50.1-prev * BR HSBC Comp PMI May 42.9, 44.2-prev, Growth weak- BCB exp'd to hike 50bps * UK May N/Wide Hse Px +4.6% yy vs 5.2% prev, 4.7% exp * DE May Service PMI 53.0 vs 52.9 Prev, 52.9 exp * EZ Apr Retail Sales 2.2% yy vs 1.6% prev, 2.0% exp * EZ Apr Jobless 12.4% vs 11.3% prev, 11.2% exp * EZ May final Service PMI 53.8 vs 53.3 prev, 53.3 exp Macro themes in play * EUR surges as Bund yields hit highest since Nov * USD mostly higher outside of EUR; Tsy yields rising sharply, too * Draghi to see QE through, but bond wipe-out little deterred * US data remain mixed, like Beige Book Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Heavy in Europe as USD firms & yield spreads edged further in USD's favor * Near 1.1120 into NY, hits 1.1079 low early on in Draghi's presser * Note econ risk on downside but more balanced & inflation increases in '15 lift * Comment that ECB will look beyond volatility sends bund yields & EUR soaring * Stops above 1.1220 run & pair hits 1.1285 high, USD rebounds near 1.1250 late USD/JPY * EUR/JPY again main event; clearing 139 barriers & nearby upper 21-wk Bolli * 10-yr Bund yields up 40bp on week, JGBs just 8bp & Tsys up 25bp * 61.8% of the Dec-Apr slide at 140.73 eyed next in EUR/JPY * Peripheral ylds almost giving Tsy yields a run for their money again * USD/JPY stalled c125 RM/Spec/Export offers; soft US ISM Services * J bids under 124, with 123.75/50 pivotal, 50 more so in this O/B mkt GBP/USD * EUR/GBP catapults higher after Draghi says will look past mkt volatility * Mkt read Draghi as no measures to cap Bund freefall, pushed EUR higher * Cross rallied from 0.7290 to 0.7353 before ending NY at 0.7344 * Cable rallied off early lows by 1.5255 put in after UK Svc PMI miss * Hovered between 1.5320-50 most of post-Draghi NY, offered into close * Real money & leveraged names on the offer all day USD/CHF * EUR & Bund yld updrafts sent EUR/CHF above Apr's hi & 50% Fibo @1.0524 * Closing near those prior hurdles after a 3% gain from Fri's lows * ECB to persist with QE as planned; still no hard Greek deal * 10-yr DEM-CHF yield spreads up to 83bp vs 53 last wk, 23 in Apr * USD/CHF collapsed after ADP, Trade couldn't lift; Services ISM hurt, too * EUR/CHF gains limiting USD/CHF losses USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2385/460, NorAm range 1.2412/2510, closed 1.2460 (+10 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -2.5, aluminum +1.0%, copper (Jun) -0.4%, gold -0.7% * Oil really whippy, staged a 1.4% AM rally from the lows, crushed USD/CAD * AUD/CAD closed +0.5%, 0.9678, CAD/JPY -0.1%, 99.79, EUR/CAD +1.4%, 1.4018 * DXY down (-0.4%) off 0.8% in NY trade, EUR/USD rally after ECB did most damage * Canadian trade -2.9bn vs -2.1bn f/c hit Loonie. Soft Non-Mfg ISM hurt USD AUD/USD * Choppy action in Europe & NY, bears press in Europe, near 0.7765 into NY open * Early NY sees bear follow through but quickly reverses on broad USD weakness * Mkt ignores rising US yields and takes pair near day's high, USD then bounces * Oz Apr retail sales & trade balance the risks in Asia NZD/USD * Heavy in Europe as USD firm & pair fails to crack 0.7200, near 0.7135 into NY * 0.7118 trades early as USD lift persists but losses erode quickly * Broad based USD sales ensue seemingly induced by EUR/USD reaction to Draghi * 0.7184 limits the bounce, USD rebounds as mkt takes note of US Tsy rally * Pair near 0.7140 late in day, no NZ data due, OZ data might impact * US jobs data looms and will be ultimate arbiter of pair's direction LATAM * USD loses ground Bund/UST selloff ignites eur stop purchases across EM/DM's * EUR/MXN to 4-wk high by 17.55 ends NY session at 17.45, res 61.8% Fib 17.645 * USD/MXN off highs by 15.54 ends NY near session high 14.51, 55-HMA sup 15.46 * USD/BRL rises though less than LatAm peers despite weak HSBC PMI data * BCB exp'd to hike 50bps, Moody's says high rates a burden, rating safe for now * USD/CLP to high at 628 on weak copper, BCCh low growth may delay hikes ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ mixed offshore - EUR/USD up 1.1% after 10-yr bund yields surged 20bps * USD/JPY held its own with EUR/JPY up 1.2% - takes toll on short Yen crosses * USD/SGD down 0.45% closing in NY at 1.3425 on back of EUR strength * KRW NDFs higher matching moves in Yen rather than DXY * Market now awaits US non-farm payrolls on Friday night - more AUS data today USD/KRW traded an 1104.2-1109.9 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1104.7. The Kospi closed up 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3451-1.3503 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3477. The Straits Times closed up 0.25%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6700-3.6860 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.6800. The KLSE index closed up 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 13195-13220 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13220. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13196. The IDX Composite closed down 1.6%. USD/PHP traded a 44.59-74 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.74. The PSE index closed up 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 33.62-75 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.69. The Thai set index closed up 0.35%. USD/TWD traded a 30.77-829 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.804. The Taiex closed down 0.6%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1176 slightly lower than the previous 6.1225 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1936-84 range; last at 6.1976. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2004; range 6.1980-6.2010. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2450-6.2470. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.0%. The property sub sector closed up 0.6%. USD/INR traded a 63.75-64.07 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.90. The Sensex closed down 1.3%. Economic data releases (GMT) 04 Jun 23:00 KR GDP 04 Jun 01:30 AU Retail Sales 04 Jun 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 04 Jun 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 04 Jun 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 04 Jun 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 00:00 JP BOJ BOJ Gov Kuroda speaks on mon pol at the c/bank's conference OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13295 13320 13310 13220-13235 USD/JPY 124.68 123.79 124.24 INR 64.34 64.45 64.22 64.38-42 EUR/USD 1.1286 1.1079 1.1275 KRW 1108 1110.5 1106.2 1108.5-1109 EUR/JPY 140.12 138.08 140.02 MYR 3.6950 3.7000 3.6950 3.6950-80 GBP/USD 1.5375 1.5252 1.5338 PHP 44.85 44.88 44.80 44.84-86 USD/CAD 1.2510 1.2385 1.2452 TWD 30.81 30.82 30.73 30.75-76 AUD/USD 0.7819 0.7751 0.7786 CNY 1-mth 6.1270 6.1250 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.7193 0.7118 0.7156 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1760-75 USD/SGD 1.3514 1.3405 1.3425 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2410-30 USD/THB 33.75 33.62 33.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18076 +64 +0.36 10-year 2.36% 2.27% S&P 500 2114 +4 +0.21 2-year 0.67% 0.66% NASDAQ 5099 +22 +0.44 30-year 3.10% 3.02% FTSE 6950 +22 +0.31 Spot Gold($) 1186.30 1193.00 DAX 11420 +91 +0.81 Nymex 59.65 61.04 Nikkei 20473 -70 -0.34 Brent 63.77 65.35 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)