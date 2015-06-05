SYDNEY, June 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * Greece asks IMF to bundle all June pmts; be paid on June 30 (Kathimerini); * Bundling is not a good sign - EU official * IMF says US should delay any rate hike to H1 2016 * EU to host new talks late Friday, but EU official says Tsipras won't come * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem differences w/Greece quite large, gap narrowed Wed * US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 276k, f/c 279k, 284k-prev, slight beat into NFP * US Labor Costs Revised Q1 6.7%, f/c 5.9%, 5.00%-prev, surprises higher * UK May Halifax hse px +8.6% 3mth/yy vs 8.5% prev, 8.5% exp * FR Q1 ILO Jobless rate 10.3% vs 10.4% prev Macro themes in play * DXY ends steady after early plunge; Bund market still primary driver, finishes higher for first time in 4 days after look at 1%; European stocks weak as Euro QE trades unwound; DAX on edge of technical break * Volatility spooks across asset classes; widespread risk aversion; broader markets brace for fallout from spike in bond/FX vol; CHF firm * US rates down; Fed Gov Tarullo talks dovish; IMF downgrades US econ outlook, urges Fed to hold rate hikes until 2016; US jobs data tomorrow * EUR slightly lower after 4% up-move on week; Greece down; Cable holds 200 hma, stays up on day; USDJPY ends unch, midrange on day, sideshow * Commodity currencies/EM hurt by sharp drop in oil, metals; AUD never recovers from Oz data; CAD lower despite huge beat in Ivey PMI; USDMXN breaking pennant top, bullish; RUB crushed Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Just above 1.1350 into NY open, pressure early as RM sellers emerge * Slide accelerates on better claim & labor cost data sub-1.1240 hit * Tight range for time then pair lifts on dovish Tarullo & Greek bundle proposal * 1.1320 neared but the lift fails & new session low (1.1222) then set * Broad based USD bid & long unwinds ahead of US jobs data apply pressure * Daily techs bearish as RSI diverges & long upper wick forms on daily candle USD/JPY * USD/JPY failed again at Wed's 124.68 high as risk-aversion weighed on prices * US stocks & N225 futures fell in NY, eventually denting yield spreads, too * JGB 10-yr yields surged o/n past prior peak by 48bp * 123.75 and 123.50 are key supports into NFP after failed 125 B/O Monday * EUR/JPY followed the reversal in Bund ylds (1% peak) lower GBP/USD * EUR/GBP extended north to 0.7387 during European AM, Bund rises near 1% * Gilts, USTs weak, Bund reverses early losses as global equities sell off * 0.7387 high since UK Election Day, 0.7482 = May 7 high * Cable early low 1.5304, stops run above 1.5375/1.5400 in sympathy w/rising EUR * 1.5441 days high, Cable ends NY near 1.5380 as equities hit & USTs rally * BOE keeps rate/APP steady, MPC meeting minutes due June 17 USD/CHF * EUR/CHF's finally skipped a beat as Bund ylds hit rsst by 1% after doubling * 1.0574 hi followed by slide back below prior hurdles @1.0523-4 cleared Wed * 1.0461 is 38.2% of the recent Bund-led price surge * USD/CHF spiked down to 0.9279 session lows in early Ldn Bunds dive * Low US Claims a slight USD fillip, but Bund hedging main mover * May Swiss currency reserves Fri into US NFP event risk USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2437/92, NorAm range 1.2437/2503, closed 1.2493 (+50 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.57%, WTI -2.63, aluminum -0.8%, copper (Jun) -1.4%, gold -0.7% * Oil was really whippy, opened the NY session roughly flat then got crushed * AUD/CAD closed +-1.25%, 0.9550, CAD/JPY -0.09%, 99.50, EUR/CAD +0.1%, 1.4045 * DXY down (-0.05%) after opening NY -0.6% -positive Challenger & US claims data * Canadian Ivey PMI came in at a strong 62.3 sa, f/c 55.5, 65.2 unadjusted AUD/USD * Europe erodes some post-Oz data losses, pair near 0.7760 into NY open * Bounce runs out of gas as USD bid emerges & EUR/AUD pierces 1.4710 * Sharp drop on upped volume aided by below f/c US claims, pair hits 0.7664 low * Little bounce seen; sits near 0.7685 late in the day, daily techs lean bearish NZD/USD * Europe tests 0.7170 on broad based USD weakness, rally then stalls * Early NY sees USD rebound on better jobless claims & upped labor costs * Pair steady slide for remainder of session, 0.7103 hit, and little bounce seen * Techs are leaning bearish again as mkt awaits US jobs data LATAM * USD mostly higher vs EM, loses ground vs DM, despite UST rally * Banxico keeps rate steady sees slack in labor/econ; no 2nd round inflation * Mex inflation exp to stay below 3% target for '15, int'l uncertainty a concern * USD/BRL trades tight range offshore ends NY 3.1450, local mkt on holiday * COPOM hikes 50bps to 13.75 mkt sees min 25bps further in July * USD/CLP ends NY up slightly at 629, copper off 1.4%, EM braces for Friday NFP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ NDF/OTC end higher in NY as EUR/USD complete u-turn off 1.1380 hi * No particular trigger for the EUR reversal; bund yields reverse in sync * Real money noted along with position adjustments' ahead of NFP * Stocks slide 1.0%; Greek deadline pushed back to 30th June for IMF repayments * Volatile week (re EUR, Yen and AUD) - Asia will hug sidelines ahead of US NFP USD/KRW traded an 1106.5-1113.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1113.9. The Kospi closed up 0.47%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3418-86 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3441. The Straits Times closed down 0.15%. USD/MYR traded a 3.6880-3.7080 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6970. The KLSE index closed down 0.45%. USD/IDR traded a 13230-13290 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13275. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13243. The IDX Composite closed down 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 44.75-845 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.815. The PSE index closed down 0.1%. USD/THB traded a 33.625-775 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.72. The Thai set index closed up 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.784-894 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.86. The Taiex closed down 2.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1164 slightly lower than the previous 6.1176 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1968-6.2040 range; last at 6.2010. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2035; range 6.1980-6.2071. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2370-6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.75%. The property sub sector closed down 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 63.98-64.26 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 64.01. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic data releases (GMT) 05 Jun 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves 05 Jun 00:00 PH Forex Reserves 05 Jun 01:00 PH CPI 05 Jun 04:01 MY Exports 05 Jun 04:01 MY Imports 05 Jun 04:01 MY Trade Balance 05 Jun 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 05 Jun 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 05 Jun 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 05 Jun 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 05 Jun 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves 05 Jun 08:30 HK FX Reserves 05 Jun 09:00 MY Reserves 05 Jun 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13395 13425 13400 13290-13405 USD/JPY 124.68 123.78 124.37 INR 64.50 64.45 64.35 64.35-38 EUR/USD 1.1380 1.1222 1.1238 KRW 1112.5 1115.5 1112 1114-1115 EUR/JPY 141.06 139.55 139.79 MYR 3.7060 3.7250 3.7090 3.7220-50 GBP/USD 1.5441 1.5304 1.5365 PHP 44.98 45.05 44.95 45.02-05 USD/CAD 1.2504 1.2437 1.2503 TWD 30.82 30.89 30.85 30.88-89 AUD/USD 0.7787 0.7664 0.7688 CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1260 6.1270-80 NZD/USD 0.7168 0.7103 0.7130 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1785-05 USD/SGD 1.3486 1.3418 1.3479 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2385-05 USD/THB 33.775 33.625 33.71 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17906 -171 -0.94 10-year 2.31% 2.36% S&P 500 2096 -18 -0.86 2-year 0.665% 0.67% NASDAQ 5059 -40 -0.79 30-year 3.04% 3.10% FTSE 6859 -91 -1.32 Spot Gold($) 1176.50 1186.30 DAX 11341 -79 -0.69 Nymex 57.98 59.65 Nikkei 20488 +15 +0.07 Brent 62.12 63.77 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)