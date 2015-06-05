SYDNEY, June 5 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night
* Greece asks IMF to bundle all June pmts; be paid on June 30 (Kathimerini);
* Bundling is not a good sign - EU official
* IMF says US should delay any rate hike to H1 2016
* EU to host new talks late Friday, but EU official says Tsipras won't come
* Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem differences w/Greece quite large, gap narrowed Wed
* US Initial Jobless Claims w/e 276k, f/c 279k, 284k-prev, slight beat into NFP
* US Labor Costs Revised Q1 6.7%, f/c 5.9%, 5.00%-prev, surprises higher
* UK May Halifax hse px +8.6% 3mth/yy vs 8.5% prev, 8.5% exp
* FR Q1 ILO Jobless rate 10.3% vs 10.4% prev
Macro themes in play
* DXY ends steady after early plunge; Bund market still primary driver, finishes
higher for first time in 4 days after look at 1%; European stocks weak as Euro
QE trades unwound; DAX on edge of technical break
* Volatility spooks across asset classes; widespread risk aversion; broader
markets brace for fallout from spike in bond/FX vol; CHF firm
* US rates down; Fed Gov Tarullo talks dovish; IMF downgrades US econ outlook,
urges Fed to hold rate hikes until 2016; US jobs data tomorrow
* EUR slightly lower after 4% up-move on week; Greece down; Cable holds 200 hma,
stays up on day; USDJPY ends unch, midrange on day, sideshow
* Commodity currencies/EM hurt by sharp drop in oil, metals; AUD never recovers
from Oz data; CAD lower despite huge beat in Ivey PMI; USDMXN breaking pennant
top, bullish; RUB crushed
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks
EUR/USD
* Just above 1.1350 into NY open, pressure early as RM sellers emerge
* Slide accelerates on better claim & labor cost data sub-1.1240 hit
* Tight range for time then pair lifts on dovish Tarullo & Greek bundle proposal
* 1.1320 neared but the lift fails & new session low (1.1222) then set
* Broad based USD bid & long unwinds ahead of US jobs data apply pressure
* Daily techs bearish as RSI diverges & long upper wick forms on daily candle
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY failed again at Wed's 124.68 high as risk-aversion weighed on prices
* US stocks & N225 futures fell in NY, eventually denting yield spreads, too
* JGB 10-yr yields surged o/n past prior peak by 48bp
* 123.75 and 123.50 are key supports into NFP after failed 125 B/O Monday
* EUR/JPY followed the reversal in Bund ylds (1% peak) lower
GBP/USD
* EUR/GBP extended north to 0.7387 during European AM, Bund rises near 1%
* Gilts, USTs weak, Bund reverses early losses as global equities sell off
* 0.7387 high since UK Election Day, 0.7482 = May 7 high
* Cable early low 1.5304, stops run above 1.5375/1.5400 in sympathy w/rising EUR
* 1.5441 days high, Cable ends NY near 1.5380 as equities hit & USTs rally
* BOE keeps rate/APP steady, MPC meeting minutes due June 17
USD/CHF
* EUR/CHF's finally skipped a beat as Bund ylds hit rsst by 1% after doubling
* 1.0574 hi followed by slide back below prior hurdles @1.0523-4 cleared Wed
* 1.0461 is 38.2% of the recent Bund-led price surge
* USD/CHF spiked down to 0.9279 session lows in early Ldn Bunds dive
* Low US Claims a slight USD fillip, but Bund hedging main mover
* May Swiss currency reserves Fri into US NFP event risk
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2437/92, NorAm range 1.2437/2503, closed 1.2493 (+50 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -2.57%, WTI -2.63, aluminum -0.8%, copper (Jun) -1.4%, gold -0.7%
* Oil was really whippy, opened the NY session roughly flat then got crushed
* AUD/CAD closed +-1.25%, 0.9550, CAD/JPY -0.09%, 99.50, EUR/CAD +0.1%, 1.4045
* DXY down (-0.05%) after opening NY -0.6% -positive Challenger & US claims data
* Canadian Ivey PMI came in at a strong 62.3 sa, f/c 55.5, 65.2 unadjusted
AUD/USD
* Europe erodes some post-Oz data losses, pair near 0.7760 into NY open
* Bounce runs out of gas as USD bid emerges & EUR/AUD pierces 1.4710
* Sharp drop on upped volume aided by below f/c US claims, pair hits 0.7664 low
* Little bounce seen; sits near 0.7685 late in the day, daily techs lean bearish
NZD/USD
* Europe tests 0.7170 on broad based USD weakness, rally then stalls
* Early NY sees USD rebound on better jobless claims & upped labor costs
* Pair steady slide for remainder of session, 0.7103 hit, and little bounce seen
* Techs are leaning bearish again as mkt awaits US jobs data
LATAM
* USD mostly higher vs EM, loses ground vs DM, despite UST rally
* Banxico keeps rate steady sees slack in labor/econ; no 2nd round inflation
* Mex inflation exp to stay below 3% target for '15, int'l uncertainty a concern
* USD/BRL trades tight range offshore ends NY 3.1450, local mkt on holiday
* COPOM hikes 50bps to 13.75 mkt sees min 25bps further in July
* USD/CLP ends NY up slightly at 629, copper off 1.4%, EM braces for Friday NFP
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ NDF/OTC end higher in NY as EUR/USD complete u-turn off 1.1380 hi
* No particular trigger for the EUR reversal; bund yields reverse in sync
* Real money noted along with position adjustments' ahead of NFP
* Stocks slide 1.0%; Greek deadline pushed back to 30th June for IMF repayments
* Volatile week (re EUR, Yen and AUD) - Asia will hug sidelines ahead of US NFP
USD/KRW traded an 1106.5-1113.9 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1113.9. The
Kospi closed up 0.47%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3418-86 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3441. The
Straits Times closed down 0.15%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.6880-3.7080 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.6970. The
KLSE index closed down 0.45%.
USD/IDR traded a 13230-13290 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13275. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13243. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.7%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.75-845 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.815. The PSE
index closed down 0.1%.
USD/THB traded a 33.625-775 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.72. The Thai
set index closed up 0.6%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.784-894 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.86. The Taiex
closed down 2.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1164 slightly lower than the previous
6.1176 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1968-6.2040 range; last at 6.2010. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2035; range 6.1980-6.2071. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2370-6.2400. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.75%. The property sub
sector closed down 1.2%.
USD/INR traded a 63.98-64.26 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 64.01. The
Sensex closed down 0.1%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
05 Jun 23:50 JP Foreign Reserves
05 Jun 00:00 PH Forex Reserves
05 Jun 01:00 PH CPI
05 Jun 04:01 MY Exports
05 Jun 04:01 MY Imports
05 Jun 04:01 MY Trade Balance
05 Jun 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
05 Jun 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
05 Jun 07:30 TH Forex Reserves
05 Jun 07:30 TH Currency Swaps
05 Jun 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserves
05 Jun 08:30 HK FX Reserves
05 Jun 09:00 MY Reserves
05 Jun 11:30 IN FX Reserves
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13395 13425 13400 13290-13405 USD/JPY 124.68 123.78 124.37
INR 64.50 64.45 64.35 64.35-38 EUR/USD 1.1380 1.1222 1.1238
KRW 1112.5 1115.5 1112 1114-1115 EUR/JPY 141.06 139.55 139.79
MYR 3.7060 3.7250 3.7090 3.7220-50 GBP/USD 1.5441 1.5304 1.5365
PHP 44.98 45.05 44.95 45.02-05 USD/CAD 1.2504 1.2437 1.2503
TWD 30.82 30.89 30.85 30.88-89 AUD/USD 0.7787 0.7664 0.7688
CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1260 6.1270-80 NZD/USD 0.7168 0.7103 0.7130
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1785-05 USD/SGD 1.3486 1.3418 1.3479
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2385-05 USD/THB 33.775 33.625 33.71
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17906 -171 -0.94 10-year 2.31% 2.36%
S&P 500 2096 -18 -0.86 2-year 0.665% 0.67%
NASDAQ 5059 -40 -0.79 30-year 3.04% 3.10%
FTSE 6859 -91 -1.32 Spot Gold($) 1176.50 1186.30
DAX 11341 -79 -0.69 Nymex 57.98 59.65
Nikkei 20488 +15 +0.07 Brent 62.12 63.77
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)