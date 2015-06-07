SYDNEY, June 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday night * US Non-Farm Payrolls May +280k, f/c 225k, +221k-prev * US Unemployment Rate May 5.5%, f/c 5.4%, 5.4%-prev * US Average Earnings MM May 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev * US Participation Rate May 65.9% v 65.8% * Dudley does not see big gap b/w mkt expectations of rates & likely Fed path * Fed's Dudley concerned labor market may stall; still sees 2015 hike, worried strong job gains mask weak productivity, high levels of p/t and LT unemployed * Greece's Tsipras says we need end of austerity with debt relief; dismisses creditors' plan * Greek poll shows 60% of Greeks back govts negotiating strategy w/lenders * OPEC agrees to maintain oil output target * Reuters Poll 14/16 primary dealers see Fed Funds hike in Sept, 13/16 expect 2 hikes by YE '15 * DE Apr Ind Orders 1.4 m/m vs 0.9% prev, 0.5% exp Macro themes in play * Broad USD rally on NFP, wages beat; rates rise; Fed odds rise to 62% in Sept, 100% by year end * EUR settles midrange on week, next leg unclear; impact of higher US rate prospects opposed by unwinding of Euro QE trades; European equities, bonds still heavy; DAX through trendline support * USD/JPY pops to new highs on data, trades sideways rest of NYC session * CAD higher on jobs beat, oil; USDMXN extends on pennant top break * OPEC keeps production unch, crude ends higher after whipsaw day Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Pair slips from 1.1280 high in Europe's morning as DE yields slip * EUR/USD near 1.1225 into jobs data, spike near 1.1280 initial reaction * Lift likely due to algo read of higher unemployment rate * Gains gone quickly as USD & US Tsy yield prevail, pair dives to1.1049 low * Leveraged noted sellers, bounce near 1.1135 on USD long p/t, near 1.1115 late * Techs lean bearish, daily RSI biased down; bear pennant forming on mthly chart USD/JPY * Stops above Mon's 125.07 high were run after NFPs beat by a wide margin * 125.86 the high so far on the back of higher yield spreads * Dec '02 peak at 125.73; Jun '02 high at 125.91; Mar '02 low 126.36 * Internals of Jobs report less bullish than NFP & Dudley remains cautious * Yen was on back foot before NFP on GPIF's confidence in yen's downtrend * EUR/JPY dipped to 139 after NFP on EUR sales, but near flat toward close * GBP/JPY is nearing the its Mar '08 swing low at 192.46 GBP/USD * Cable fell 130 pips, to 1.5320, after the release of abv f/c US NFP/PP data * Sterling drifted to lows at 1.5191 before reversing to end in NY by 1.5278 * UST yields rallied as FF futures priced a Oct '15 US liftoff * Dudley comments (dovish) late in NY saw short GBP covering * EUR/GBP moved to lows at 0.7270 after the data, held 0.7270-0.7285 in NY * Defensive Greek h'lines sees deal optimism ebb away USD/CHF * EUR/CHF retreat extended on Fri, sans a Greek deal or higher Bund ylds * Thu-Fri slide robs pair of a clear closing B/O above the Apr high at 1.0524 * Greek IMF debt pymts now at mo-end; PM Tsipras dismisses Troika offer * US Job data spiked USD/CHF fm 0.9310 to the 0.9503 session high * Prices fell back below 0.9400 & the 55-DMA at 0.9479 * Dudley dovish & early USD gains whittled away USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2483/53, NorAm range 1.2436/2563, closed 1.2440 (-85 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.9%, WTI +1.9, aluminum +0.3%, copper (Jul) 0.3%, gold -0.4% * Oil was really whippy, opened the NY session +0.5% plunged 1.5% and rebounded * AUD/CAD closed -1.4%, 0.9475, CAD/JPY +0.55%, 100.88, EUR/CAD -1.45%, 1.3840 * DXY up (+0.85%) after opening NY +0.17% Huge beat in NFP spiked USD higher * Canadian jobs even stronger (+58.9k) sparked EUR/CAD sales by macro funds AUD/USD * Bounce off 0.7675/80 support in Europe sees pair near 0.7710 in US jobs data * Solid report sends USD & US Tsy yields soaring, AUD/USD dives sharply * Massive spike up in volume as RM names were noted sellers, 0.7598 low hit * Relief bounce on USD long p/t sees 0.7662 hit, near old support/now resistance * Sellers lurk & pair slips, sits 0.7630 at close * AU holiday Mon, China trade Mon & CPI Tues are risks, Stevens speaks June 11 NZD/USD * Choppy range in Europe's morning, 0.7117/45, near upper limit into US jobs * Above f/c jobs sees pair tumble as divergent CB views more evident * Monday low made easy work of & new trend low (0.7025) set, RM & leveraged sold * Bounce near 0.7065 meets sellers & pair near 0.7045 late * Techs bearish as RSIs biased down, Sep & Aug 2010 next supports * RBNZ June 11, near 45% chance of 25 bps cuts priced by mkt * If cut seen mkt has May 2010 low (0.6561) on the radar scope LATAM * US NFP number didn't disappoint, 280k v 225k Rtrs f/c, avg earning higher * UST yields rise, equities weaker, Dudley skeptical on prod gains * USD/MXN rallies abv 15.670, all-time high to 15.77 by Banxico intervention lvl * Ends NY session, near 15.70. Banxico lvl for Monday 15.9312, Rising 55-HMA sup * USD/BRL moved to session high at 3.1889 before reversing to 3.1518 by NY close * USD/CLP ends by session highs at 637, despite rise in copper ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ steady until release of better than expected US NFP data * USD scorched higher across the board after momentary misread by the algo's * 280k new jobs smashed 225k f'cast - unemployment up on higher participation * Market now building in 62% chance of a Sept rate hike (up from 51% prior data) * KRW NDFs hit 1125 (pushing JPY/KRW to 8.96); TWD NDFs charged thru 31.00 USD/KRW traded an 1110.5-1114.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1111.1. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3475-92 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3481. The Straits Times closed down 0.35%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7085-3.7220 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7195. The KLSE index closed up 0.2%. USD/IDR traded a 13280-13295 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13280. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13288. The IDX Composite closed up 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 44.85-45.00 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.87. The PSE index closed down 0.35%. USD/THB traded a 33.71-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.72. The Thai set index closed up 1.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.827-919 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.845. The Taiex closed down 0.1%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1181 slightly higher than the previous 6.1164 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2011-6.2096 range; last at 6.2034. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2069; range 6.2050-6.2126. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.5%. The property sub sector closed up 3.9%. USD/INR traded a 63.75-64.02 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.755. The Sensex closed down 0.17%. Economic data releases (GMT) 08 Jun 23:50 JP Bank Lending 08 Jun 23:50 JP Current Account 08 Jun 23:50 JP GDP 08 Jun 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll 08 Jun --:-- CN Exports 08 Jun --:-- CN Imports 08 Jun --:-- CN Trade Balance 08 Jun 08:00 TW Exports of Goods 08 Jun 08:00 TW Trade Balance 08 Jun 08:00 TW Imports of Goods 08 Jun 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13405 13520 13420 13500-13520 USD/JPY 125.86 124.36 125.65 INR 64.20 64.50 64.20 64.44-48 EUR/USD 1.1280 1.1049 1.1113 KRW 1114 1125 1114.5 1125.1-26.6 EUR/JPY 140.69 139.03 139.57 MYR 3.7320 3.7730 3.7360 3.7680-10 GBP/USD 1.5370 1.5191 1.5274 PHP 45.05 45.45 45.08 45.42-45 USD/CAD 1.2563 1.2428 1.2441 TWD 30.84 31.065 30.87 31.05-07 AUD/USD 0.7740 0.7598 0.7630 CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1280 6.1290-06 NZD/USD 0.7160 0.7025 0.7045 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1810-30 USD/SGD 1.3598 1.3470 1.3575 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2425-45 USD/THB 33.95 33.71 33.93 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17849 -57 -0.32 10-year 2.41% 2.31% S&P 500 2093 -3 -0.14 2-year 0.72% 0.665% NASDAQ 5068 +9 +0.18 30-year 3.115% 3.04% FTSE 6805 -54 -0.79 Spot Gold($) 1171.20 1176.50 DAX 11197 -144 -1.27 Nymex 59.13 57.98 Nikkei 20461 -27 -0.13 Brent 63.23 62.12 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)