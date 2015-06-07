SYDNEY, June 8 (IFR) - Headlines from Friday night
* US Non-Farm Payrolls May +280k, f/c 225k, +221k-prev
* US Unemployment Rate May 5.5%, f/c 5.4%, 5.4%-prev
* US Average Earnings MM May 0.3%, f/c 0.2%, 0.1%-prev
* US Participation Rate May 65.9% v 65.8%
* Dudley does not see big gap b/w mkt expectations of rates & likely Fed path
* Fed's Dudley concerned labor market may stall; still sees 2015 hike, worried
strong job gains mask weak productivity, high levels of p/t and LT unemployed
* Greece's Tsipras says we need end of austerity with debt relief; dismisses
creditors' plan
* Greek poll shows 60% of Greeks back govts negotiating strategy w/lenders
* OPEC agrees to maintain oil output target
* Reuters Poll 14/16 primary dealers see Fed Funds hike in Sept, 13/16 expect 2
hikes by YE '15
* DE Apr Ind Orders 1.4 m/m vs 0.9% prev, 0.5% exp
Macro themes in play
* Broad USD rally on NFP, wages beat; rates rise; Fed odds rise to 62% in Sept,
100% by year end
* EUR settles midrange on week, next leg unclear; impact of higher US rate
prospects opposed by unwinding of Euro QE trades; European equities, bonds still
heavy; DAX through trendline support
* USD/JPY pops to new highs on data, trades sideways rest of NYC session
* CAD higher on jobs beat, oil; USDMXN extends on pennant top break
* OPEC keeps production unch, crude ends higher after whipsaw day
EUR/USD
* Pair slips from 1.1280 high in Europe's morning as DE yields slip
* EUR/USD near 1.1225 into jobs data, spike near 1.1280 initial reaction
* Lift likely due to algo read of higher unemployment rate
* Gains gone quickly as USD & US Tsy yield prevail, pair dives to1.1049 low
* Leveraged noted sellers, bounce near 1.1135 on USD long p/t, near 1.1115 late
* Techs lean bearish, daily RSI biased down; bear pennant forming on mthly chart
USD/JPY
* Stops above Mon's 125.07 high were run after NFPs beat by a wide margin
* 125.86 the high so far on the back of higher yield spreads
* Dec '02 peak at 125.73; Jun '02 high at 125.91; Mar '02 low 126.36
* Internals of Jobs report less bullish than NFP & Dudley remains cautious
* Yen was on back foot before NFP on GPIF's confidence in yen's downtrend
* EUR/JPY dipped to 139 after NFP on EUR sales, but near flat toward close
* GBP/JPY is nearing the its Mar '08 swing low at 192.46
GBP/USD
* Cable fell 130 pips, to 1.5320, after the release of abv f/c US NFP/PP data
* Sterling drifted to lows at 1.5191 before reversing to end in NY by 1.5278
* UST yields rallied as FF futures priced a Oct '15 US liftoff
* Dudley comments (dovish) late in NY saw short GBP covering
* EUR/GBP moved to lows at 0.7270 after the data, held 0.7270-0.7285 in NY
* Defensive Greek h'lines sees deal optimism ebb away
USD/CHF
* EUR/CHF retreat extended on Fri, sans a Greek deal or higher Bund ylds
* Thu-Fri slide robs pair of a clear closing B/O above the Apr high at 1.0524
* Greek IMF debt pymts now at mo-end; PM Tsipras dismisses Troika offer
* US Job data spiked USD/CHF fm 0.9310 to the 0.9503 session high
* Prices fell back below 0.9400 & the 55-DMA at 0.9479
* Dudley dovish & early USD gains whittled away
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2483/53, NorAm range 1.2436/2563, closed 1.2440 (-85 pips in NY)
* Brent crude +1.9%, WTI +1.9, aluminum +0.3%, copper (Jul) 0.3%, gold -0.4%
* Oil was really whippy, opened the NY session +0.5% plunged 1.5% and rebounded
* AUD/CAD closed -1.4%, 0.9475, CAD/JPY +0.55%, 100.88, EUR/CAD -1.45%, 1.3840
* DXY up (+0.85%) after opening NY +0.17% Huge beat in NFP spiked USD higher
* Canadian jobs even stronger (+58.9k) sparked EUR/CAD sales by macro funds
AUD/USD
* Bounce off 0.7675/80 support in Europe sees pair near 0.7710 in US jobs data
* Solid report sends USD & US Tsy yields soaring, AUD/USD dives sharply
* Massive spike up in volume as RM names were noted sellers, 0.7598 low hit
* Relief bounce on USD long p/t sees 0.7662 hit, near old support/now resistance
* Sellers lurk & pair slips, sits 0.7630 at close
* AU holiday Mon, China trade Mon & CPI Tues are risks, Stevens speaks June 11
NZD/USD
* Choppy range in Europe's morning, 0.7117/45, near upper limit into US jobs
* Above f/c jobs sees pair tumble as divergent CB views more evident
* Monday low made easy work of & new trend low (0.7025) set, RM & leveraged sold
* Bounce near 0.7065 meets sellers & pair near 0.7045 late
* Techs bearish as RSIs biased down, Sep & Aug 2010 next supports
* RBNZ June 11, near 45% chance of 25 bps cuts priced by mkt
* If cut seen mkt has May 2010 low (0.6561) on the radar scope
LATAM
* US NFP number didn't disappoint, 280k v 225k Rtrs f/c, avg earning higher
* UST yields rise, equities weaker, Dudley skeptical on prod gains
* USD/MXN rallies abv 15.670, all-time high to 15.77 by Banxico intervention lvl
* Ends NY session, near 15.70. Banxico lvl for Monday 15.9312, Rising 55-HMA sup
* USD/BRL moved to session high at 3.1889 before reversing to 3.1518 by NY close
* USD/CLP ends by session highs at 637, despite rise in copper
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ steady until release of better than expected US NFP data
* USD scorched higher across the board after momentary misread by the algo's
* 280k new jobs smashed 225k f'cast - unemployment up on higher participation
* Market now building in 62% chance of a Sept rate hike (up from 51% prior data)
* KRW NDFs hit 1125 (pushing JPY/KRW to 8.96); TWD NDFs charged thru 31.00
USD/KRW traded an 1110.5-1114.6 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1111.1. The
Kospi closed down 0.2%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3475-92 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3481. The Straits
Times closed down 0.35%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7085-3.7220 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7195. The KLSE
index closed up 0.2%.
USD/IDR traded a 13280-13295 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13280. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13288. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 44.85-45.00 range in Asia on Friday; last at 44.87. The PSE
index closed down 0.35%.
USD/THB traded a 33.71-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.72. The Thai set
index closed up 1.1%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.827-919 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.845. The Taiex
closed down 0.1%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1181 slightly higher than the previous
6.1164 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2011-6.2096 range; last at 6.2034. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2069; range 6.2050-6.2126. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2400-6.2420. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.5%. The property sub
sector closed up 3.9%.
USD/INR traded a 63.75-64.02 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.755. The Sensex
closed down 0.17%.
Economic data releases (GMT)
08 Jun 23:50 JP Bank Lending
08 Jun 23:50 JP Current Account
08 Jun 23:50 JP GDP
08 Jun 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll
08 Jun --:-- CN Exports
08 Jun --:-- CN Imports
08 Jun --:-- CN Trade Balance
08 Jun 08:00 TW Exports of Goods
08 Jun 08:00 TW Trade Balance
08 Jun 08:00 TW Imports of Goods
08 Jun 09:00 SG Foreign Reserves
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13405 13520 13420 13500-13520 USD/JPY 125.86 124.36 125.65
INR 64.20 64.50 64.20 64.44-48 EUR/USD 1.1280 1.1049 1.1113
KRW 1114 1125 1114.5 1125.1-26.6 EUR/JPY 140.69 139.03 139.57
MYR 3.7320 3.7730 3.7360 3.7680-10 GBP/USD 1.5370 1.5191 1.5274
PHP 45.05 45.45 45.08 45.42-45 USD/CAD 1.2563 1.2428 1.2441
TWD 30.84 31.065 30.87 31.05-07 AUD/USD 0.7740 0.7598 0.7630
CNY 1-mth 6.1310 6.1280 6.1290-06 NZD/USD 0.7160 0.7025 0.7045
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1810-30 USD/SGD 1.3598 1.3470 1.3575
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2425-45 USD/THB 33.95 33.71 33.93
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17849 -57 -0.32 10-year 2.41% 2.31%
S&P 500 2093 -3 -0.14 2-year 0.72% 0.665%
NASDAQ 5068 +9 +0.18 30-year 3.115% 3.04%
FTSE 6805 -54 -0.79 Spot Gold($) 1171.20 1176.50
DAX 11197 -144 -1.27 Nymex 59.13 57.98
Nikkei 20461 -27 -0.13 Brent 63.23 62.12
