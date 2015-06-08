SYDNEY, June 9 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night
* Japanese PM Abe: will keep eyes on softer yen's impact
* ECB's Noyer too early to consider changing ECB monetary policy
* Greece, creditors consider extending EZ bailout until March (WSJ)
* Juncker waiting for Greece to 'build its part of bridge' to move closer to
creditor demands
* Turkish CB cuts USD depo rate to 3.5% from 4.0%
* CBT cuts depo rte to 1.5% from 2.0%
* G7 leaders urge tough line on Russia at Alpine summit
* G7 Obama and Merkel agree Greece must reform
* DE Apr Ind Output, +0.9% m/m vs -0.5% prev, +0.5% exp
* DE Apr Trade Bal. +E22.3bln vs 19.3bln prev, 19.4bln exp
Macro themes in play
* Dollar hammered as Euro QE trade unwinds trumps all else; DXY settles below
Friday pre-NFP levels; poor price action suggests larger move down
* EUR big winner as Bunds, DAX settle at new lows; EUR/USD highest close in 3
weeks; Euribor curve steepening shows market opinion changing on forward rates
path; Street still universally bearish, complains of illiquidity
* USD/JPY down as major equity markets drop; Nikkei futures -.75%; Cable up but
held back by sharp move up in EUR/GBP
* Commodity/EM better despite lower oil/lower stocks; change fm recent behavior
* Greece down; G7 a non-event for FX
Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks
EUR/USD
* Recent shorts cover in Europe due to lack of bear follow thru post-jobs data
* Near 1.1130 into NY open, bull pressure then in place for remainder of NY
* USD generally soft as were UST yields, EZ ylds firm, mkt shrugs-off ECB Noyer
* Noyer - too early to consider ECB mon pol change; too early to claim victory
* Leveraged buys overtake RM sales, Friday high cleared & 1.1295/00 neared
* Light USD rebound sees pair near 1.1275 late in day
* EZ Q1 GDP revisions the big risk in Europe
GBP/USD
* Cable fell to 1.5222 after WH denied Obama said strong USD a problem
* GBP/USD to high by 1.5350 as Bunds/DAX selloff has Long USD hedges unwind
* Post-NFP long USD unwind favors weaker EUR, EUR/GBP to 4-wk high by 0.7350
* Weak UK ser PMI, Brexit and talk of extension of Greek bailout support EUR
* UK inflation in negative territory also dashes hopes of early UK rate rise
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF NFP rebound Fri gave way to fresh Bund-linked selling Monday
* Flirting with Thur's 0.9280 correction low toward day's end
* Driven by unwinding of short EUR hedges v long Bund & EZ stock trades
* EUR/CHF's Bund-related gains ltd by rising Greek default risk
* Swiss CPI (-1.3% y/y exp); -1.1% prev) & Employment reports are out Tues
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2422/73, NorAm range 1.2398/2452, closed 1.2408 (-36 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -0.96%, WTI -1.6, aluminum -0.8%, copper (Jul) +0.4%, gold +0.5%
* WTI was choppy, opened the NY session -0.7%, slipped 1.5% and rebounded 0.6%
* AUD/CAD closed +0.9%, 0.9545, CAD/JPY -0.45%, 100.44, EUR/CAD +1.2%, 1.3984
* DXY up (-1.1%) after opening NY -0.11%, Canadian housing data beat f/c
* Both starts and building permits were above f/c and prompted USD/CAD sell off
AUD/USD
* Pair hugs 0.7640 area for most of NY, ignores soft US yields & sliding USD
* USD slide intensifies late in day, lead by USD/JPY, AUD/USD spikes up
* Intra-day volumes upped as pair pierces 200-HMA & nears Friday high
* Back near 0.7680 late in day as USD rebounds a bit
* May China CPI & Oz NAB biz condi/conf & Apr house finance the risks in Asia
NZD/USD
* Steady short covering lifts in Europe, near 0.7080 into NY open
* USD weakness & soft UST yields see bull pressure applies in early NY
* 0.7090/00 res holds initially, USD weakness upped in NY's afternoon
* NZD/USD spikes above 200-HMA & hits 0.7150 high, near 0.7140 late
* China May CPI & NZ Q1 Mfg sales some risk in Asia
* Market more focused on RBNZ, near 45% chance of 25bps cut
LATAM
* USD moved broadly lower as markets reversed Friday's NFP-related strength
* USD/MXN moved off early European lows, by 15.76, as tipped RM sales weigh
* Mex elections see Pres Nieto's party hold on to majority
* USD/BRL holds support 3.1043 50% Fib of 3.3275-2.8875, res at 10-DMA (3.1470)
* BCB weekly poll sees '15 low growth high inflation, more rate hikes exp'd
* USD/CLP lower w/broad mkt, despite lower copper revenues, weak China trade
* Pierces daily pvt by 634.03 holds ahead of Fridays low (328.14) by 630
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* US Dollar in retreat offshore as post US NFP gains are unwound
* No real trigger just positioning - EUR shorts large and hence squeezed
* USD/SGD after leading the pack higher in Asia fell to 1.3525
* USD/JPY fell back to 124.50 allowing KRW and TWD NDFs to ease
* China trade not great but no brake for the runaway SHCOMP
USD/KRW traded an 1118.1-1124.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1123.3. The
Kospi closed down 0.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3579-1.3634 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3624. The
Straits Times closed down 0.4%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7535-3.7700 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7680. The KLSE
index closed down 0.3%.
USD/IDR traded a 13352-13375 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13360. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13360. The IDX Composite closed
down 1.7%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.02-15 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.025. The PSE index
closed down 0.55%.
USD/THB traded a 33.805-91 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.835. The Thai set
index closed up 0.05%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.983-31.103 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.082. The
Taiex closed up 0.3%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1205 slightly higher than the previous
6.1181 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2026-6.2083 range; last at 6.2056. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2118; range 6.2070-6.2134. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.2%. The property sub
sector closed up 2.0%.
USD/INR traded a 64.00-167 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.09. The Sensex
closed down 0.9%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
09 Jun 22:45 NZ Manufacturing Sales
09 Jun 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales
09 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads
09 Jun 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance
09 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads
09 Jun 01:30 AU Housing Finance
09 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence
09 Jun 01:30 CN CPI
09 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions
09 Jun 01:30 CN PPI
09 Jun 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index
Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13515 13510 13490 13450-13470 USD/JPY 125.68 124.29 124.50
INR 64.53 64.50 64.40 64.36-38 EUR/USD 1.1307 1.1082 1.1293
KRW 1124 1125.5 1120.5 1119.5-20.5 EUR/JPY 140.73 139.06 140.58
MYR 3.7830 3.7860 3.7700 3.7680-10 GBP/USD 1.5364 1.5222 1.5353
PHP 45.40 45.54 45.42 45.32-35 USD/CAD 1.2473 1.2383 1.2410
TWD 31.09 31.18 31.093 31.085-095 AUD/USD 0.7713 0.7602 0.7701
CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1295 6.1270-90 NZD/USD 0.7158 0.7028 0.7146
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-20 USD/SGD 1.3634 1.3525 1.3531
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2420-40 USD/THB 33.91 33.74 33.745
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17767 -82 -0.46 10-year 2.38% 2.41%
S&P 500 2079 -14 -0.65 2-year 0.685% 0.72%
NASDAQ 5022 -46 -0.92 30-year 3.115% 3.115%
FTSE 6790 -15 -0.21 Spot Gold($) 1174.30 1171.20
DAX 11065 -132 -1.18 Nymex 58.14 59.13
Nikkei 20457 -4 -0.02 Brent 62.81 63.23
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)