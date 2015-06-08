SYDNEY, June 9 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * Japanese PM Abe: will keep eyes on softer yen's impact * ECB's Noyer too early to consider changing ECB monetary policy * Greece, creditors consider extending EZ bailout until March (WSJ) * Juncker waiting for Greece to 'build its part of bridge' to move closer to creditor demands * Turkish CB cuts USD depo rate to 3.5% from 4.0% * CBT cuts depo rte to 1.5% from 2.0% * G7 leaders urge tough line on Russia at Alpine summit * G7 Obama and Merkel agree Greece must reform * DE Apr Ind Output, +0.9% m/m vs -0.5% prev, +0.5% exp * DE Apr Trade Bal. +E22.3bln vs 19.3bln prev, 19.4bln exp Macro themes in play * Dollar hammered as Euro QE trade unwinds trumps all else; DXY settles below Friday pre-NFP levels; poor price action suggests larger move down * EUR big winner as Bunds, DAX settle at new lows; EUR/USD highest close in 3 weeks; Euribor curve steepening shows market opinion changing on forward rates path; Street still universally bearish, complains of illiquidity * USD/JPY down as major equity markets drop; Nikkei futures -.75%; Cable up but held back by sharp move up in EUR/GBP * Commodity/EM better despite lower oil/lower stocks; change fm recent behavior * Greece down; G7 a non-event for FX Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Recent shorts cover in Europe due to lack of bear follow thru post-jobs data * Near 1.1130 into NY open, bull pressure then in place for remainder of NY * USD generally soft as were UST yields, EZ ylds firm, mkt shrugs-off ECB Noyer * Noyer - too early to consider ECB mon pol change; too early to claim victory * Leveraged buys overtake RM sales, Friday high cleared & 1.1295/00 neared * Light USD rebound sees pair near 1.1275 late in day * EZ Q1 GDP revisions the big risk in Europe GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.5222 after WH denied Obama said strong USD a problem * GBP/USD to high by 1.5350 as Bunds/DAX selloff has Long USD hedges unwind * Post-NFP long USD unwind favors weaker EUR, EUR/GBP to 4-wk high by 0.7350 * Weak UK ser PMI, Brexit and talk of extension of Greek bailout support EUR * UK inflation in negative territory also dashes hopes of early UK rate rise USD/CHF * USD/CHF NFP rebound Fri gave way to fresh Bund-linked selling Monday * Flirting with Thur's 0.9280 correction low toward day's end * Driven by unwinding of short EUR hedges v long Bund & EZ stock trades * EUR/CHF's Bund-related gains ltd by rising Greek default risk * Swiss CPI (-1.3% y/y exp); -1.1% prev) & Employment reports are out Tues USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2422/73, NorAm range 1.2398/2452, closed 1.2408 (-36 pips in NY) * Brent crude -0.96%, WTI -1.6, aluminum -0.8%, copper (Jul) +0.4%, gold +0.5% * WTI was choppy, opened the NY session -0.7%, slipped 1.5% and rebounded 0.6% * AUD/CAD closed +0.9%, 0.9545, CAD/JPY -0.45%, 100.44, EUR/CAD +1.2%, 1.3984 * DXY up (-1.1%) after opening NY -0.11%, Canadian housing data beat f/c * Both starts and building permits were above f/c and prompted USD/CAD sell off AUD/USD * Pair hugs 0.7640 area for most of NY, ignores soft US yields & sliding USD * USD slide intensifies late in day, lead by USD/JPY, AUD/USD spikes up * Intra-day volumes upped as pair pierces 200-HMA & nears Friday high * Back near 0.7680 late in day as USD rebounds a bit * May China CPI & Oz NAB biz condi/conf & Apr house finance the risks in Asia NZD/USD * Steady short covering lifts in Europe, near 0.7080 into NY open * USD weakness & soft UST yields see bull pressure applies in early NY * 0.7090/00 res holds initially, USD weakness upped in NY's afternoon * NZD/USD spikes above 200-HMA & hits 0.7150 high, near 0.7140 late * China May CPI & NZ Q1 Mfg sales some risk in Asia * Market more focused on RBNZ, near 45% chance of 25bps cut LATAM * USD moved broadly lower as markets reversed Friday's NFP-related strength * USD/MXN moved off early European lows, by 15.76, as tipped RM sales weigh * Mex elections see Pres Nieto's party hold on to majority * USD/BRL holds support 3.1043 50% Fib of 3.3275-2.8875, res at 10-DMA (3.1470) * BCB weekly poll sees '15 low growth high inflation, more rate hikes exp'd * USD/CLP lower w/broad mkt, despite lower copper revenues, weak China trade * Pierces daily pvt by 634.03 holds ahead of Fridays low (328.14) by 630 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * US Dollar in retreat offshore as post US NFP gains are unwound * No real trigger just positioning - EUR shorts large and hence squeezed * USD/SGD after leading the pack higher in Asia fell to 1.3525 * USD/JPY fell back to 124.50 allowing KRW and TWD NDFs to ease * China trade not great but no brake for the runaway SHCOMP USD/KRW traded an 1118.1-1124.4 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1123.3. The Kospi closed down 0.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3579-1.3634 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3624. The Straits Times closed down 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7535-3.7700 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7680. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13352-13375 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13360. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13360. The IDX Composite closed down 1.7%. USD/PHP traded a 45.02-15 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.025. The PSE index closed down 0.55%. USD/THB traded a 33.805-91 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.835. The Thai set index closed up 0.05%. USD/TWD traded a 30.983-31.103 range in Asia on Monday; last at 31.082. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1205 slightly higher than the previous 6.1181 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2026-6.2083 range; last at 6.2056. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2118; range 6.2070-6.2134. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed up 2.2%. The property sub sector closed up 2.0%. USD/INR traded a 64.00-167 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.09. The Sensex closed down 0.9%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 09 Jun 22:45 NZ Manufacturing Sales 09 Jun 23:01 GB BRC Retail Sales 09 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 09 Jun 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance 09 Jun 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 09 Jun 01:30 AU Housing Finance 09 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence 09 Jun 01:30 CN CPI 09 Jun 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions 09 Jun 01:30 CN PPI 09 Jun 05:00 JP Consumer Confidence Index Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13515 13510 13490 13450-13470 USD/JPY 125.68 124.29 124.50 INR 64.53 64.50 64.40 64.36-38 EUR/USD 1.1307 1.1082 1.1293 KRW 1124 1125.5 1120.5 1119.5-20.5 EUR/JPY 140.73 139.06 140.58 MYR 3.7830 3.7860 3.7700 3.7680-10 GBP/USD 1.5364 1.5222 1.5353 PHP 45.40 45.54 45.42 45.32-35 USD/CAD 1.2473 1.2383 1.2410 TWD 31.09 31.18 31.093 31.085-095 AUD/USD 0.7713 0.7602 0.7701 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1295 6.1270-90 NZD/USD 0.7158 0.7028 0.7146 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1800-20 USD/SGD 1.3634 1.3525 1.3531 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2420-40 USD/THB 33.91 33.74 33.745 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17767 -82 -0.46 10-year 2.38% 2.41% S&P 500 2079 -14 -0.65 2-year 0.685% 0.72% NASDAQ 5022 -46 -0.92 30-year 3.115% 3.115% FTSE 6790 -15 -0.21 Spot Gold($) 1174.30 1171.20 DAX 11065 -132 -1.18 Nymex 58.14 59.13 Nikkei 20457 -4 -0.02 Brent 62.81 63.23 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)