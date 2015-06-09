SYDNEY, June 10 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * MSCI says expects to include China A shares in global benchmarks after remaining issues related to market accessibility resolved * MSCI says will form working group with China securities regulatory commission to successfully resolve issues * MSCI says may announce China A shares decision as soon as issues outlined are resolved, could happen outside regular schedule of classification reviews * MSCI says will review MSCI Pakistan index for potential reclassification to emerging markets in 2016 annual market classification review * MSCI says China A shares to remain on 2016 review list for potential inclusion into emerging markets * ECB's Makuch QE impact seen in higher inflation, indirectly in GDP & EUR rate * Schaeuble after talks w/ Varoufakis says differences remain with Greece * Dijsselbloem: We & Greece do not fully agree on what has to happen by EOM * EU's Dombrovskis important for Greece to say what measures they don't like & what they are willing to do * Japan govt panel says to raise sales tax in 2017 * US JOLTS Job Openings Apr +5.376m, f/c 5.030m, +5.109m-prev, record high * US NFIB Bus Idx May 98.3, 96.9-prev * MX 12-Month Inflation May 2.88%, f/c 2.92%, 3.06%-prev * EZ Q1 GDP rvsd 0.4% q/q, 1.0% q/q vs prev 0.4%/1.0%. 0.4%/1.0% exp * GB Apr Global goods balance -8.561bln vs prev -10.70bln rvsd. -9.9bln exp. * GB Apr Total goods/srvcs trade bal -1.2bln vs prev -3.4bln rvsd. -3.0bln exp * GB May BRC Retail sales 0.0% vs prev -2.4% * CH CPI +0.2% m/m, -1.2% y/y vs prev -0.2%/-1.1%. 0.1%/-1.2% exp * CH May Unemployment rate unadj 3.2% vs prev 3.3%. Adj 3.3% vs prev 3.3% Macro themes in play * DXY ends slightly lower as Euro QE trade continues to unwind; Bunds, DAX at new lows for move; steepening yield curve casts some doubt on ECB commitment to full QE path; strong commodities put offer to USD * EURUSD turned away on first look at 1.1360 resistance; ends steady but remains firm; USDJPY heavy, spot Nikkei sits on 8-mth trendline support; Cable survives whipsaw session to end higher * CAD big winner on oil up 4%; AUD choppy, ends lower, poor price action given strong CRB (+1.5%); EM higher despite higher rates and generally lower equities, bullish change in behavior Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Europe walks in with pair near T-L resistance off May high, bears push lower * Near 1.1265 into NY open, more pressure applied & 1.1250 support cleared * Stops run & 1.1214 low made, pair rallies as DE yields rally again * US JOLTS job data sees brief dip but was short lived, buyers emerge * EC VP Dombrovskis somewhat optimistic Greek comments push rally further * Lifts above 1.1290 & nearby late in the day; Wed might be rangy USD/JPY * USD/JPY 123.86 low right at hourly up TL off last week's low; triggers bounce * 1% N225 futures slide weighed o/n as May N225 outperformance was reset * Abe govt panel kept Apr '17 VAT hike on govt's agenda, mutatis mutandis * Solid US data not enough to clear Tenkan, 200-HMA & o/n high at 124.68-74 * EUR/JPY so far stalled in retest of last week's 141.06 high; slave to bunds GBP/USD * Cable fell by a cent from 1.5374 in early Europe ahead of UK trade data * The pound moved off hourly cloud support to trade 1.5275-1.5325 in early NY * Cable rose w/euro in NY's aft as UST/Bunds remained weak, commodities rally * EUR/GBP reversed recent gains ending the day at 0.7336 * UK trade beat moves sentiment to pot'l early UK hike, Wed MH speech in focus * GBP shorts lightened ahead of MH speech, Carney hawkish MH speech lifted GBP * Mansion House text released at 5PM BST, 4 hrs prior to actual delivery USD/CHF * Greek concerns hurt EUR/CHF early, but EUR rallied w Bund ylds in NorAm * Back up by upper 30-day Bolli at 1.0520 & Apr's 1.0524 high * Tight USD/CHF range, but a new Jun low of 0.9247 before bouncing in Ldn * Inability of USD to hold gains after 280k NFP is a worry for USD bulls * Swiss CPI falls 1.2% y/y in May vs -1.1% y/y last USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2377/2442, NorAm range 1.2308/83, closed 1.2340 (-42 pips in NY) * Brent crude +3.8%, WTI +4.1%, aluminum +0.7%, copper (Jul) +0.7%, gold +0.3% * Oil was bid all day * AUD/CAD closed -0.8%, 0.9480, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 100.78, EUR/CAD -0.6%, 1.3918 * DXY down (0.15%) after opening NY "unch", US JOLTS a record high, didn't help * CTAs, algos, real money USD/CAD sellers & EUR/CAD sales weighed down USD/CAD AUD/USD * Europe puts in day's bottom, from there pair up to 0.7723 high into NY open * Steady slide ensues as USD lifts from lows, US yield lift drives * AUD/USD down to 0.7670 and lingers below figure for rest of NY * Yield spreads tighten & RSIs biased down, suggests downside risks * Stevens due, could bolster risks, likely to note ease bias & jawbone AUD lower NZD/USD * NZD generally stayed on back foot in Asia eyeing -0.30% into early Europe * USD buyback weighed in Welly am session till bids emerged c0.7120 * EUR run to intraday high lifted most agst USD with NZD standout exception * Govt residential property price index up 9% in yr to May from 8.4% in Apr * National residential property values rise at fastest pace in 15 mths * Underlines dilemma confronting RBNZ mulling OCR easing cycle LATAM * Bund weakness lifts USD, still; China CPI weak mkt eyes increased stimulus * USD/MXN moves below 100-HMA (15.5979) holds abv daily tenkan (15.5268) * Mex inflation/growth low, Banxico expected to hike w/US to help support peso * USD/BRL moves to low by 21-DMA (3.0896), ends NY session by 3.10 * Pres Rousseff announces concessions expected to attract USD64bln in capital * USD/CLP ends NY at 625 session low, copper +0.65%, weak China CPI ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ stayed firm offshore despite small DXY (0.15%) loss * Remains a headline driven market - commodities the overnight star * CRB index up 1.5%; WTI +3.1%; Brent +3.8% = NOK and CAD big winners * EUR crosses messy after single currency fails ahead of 1.1360 * MSCI delays including China A shares for benchmark index [ID: nL1N0YV2QC] USD/KRW traded an 1117.2-1121.5 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1118.9. The Kospi closed down 0.06%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3522-1.3556 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3538. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7455-3.7650 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7550. The KLSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/IDR traded a 13300-13385 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13300. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13362. The IDX Composite closed down 2.3%. USD/PHP traded a 44.96-45.08 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 44.99. The PSE index closed down 2.16%. USD/THB traded a 33.715-775 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.755. The Thai set index closed down 1.06%. USD/TWD traded a 31.04-31.125 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 31.11. The Taiex closed down 1.9%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1179 slightly lower than the previous 6.1205 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.1980-6.2067 range; last at 6.2057. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2132; range 6.2080-6.2137. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2440-6.2460. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.36%. The property sub sector closed down 1.24%. USD/INR traded a 63.86-64.01 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.93. The Sensex closed down 0.16%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 10 Jun 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales 10 Jun 23:00 KR Unemployment Rate 10 Jun 23:50 JP Machinery Orders 10 Jun 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price 10 Jun 01:00 PH Exports 10 Jun 03:00 KR L-Money Supply Growth 10 Jun 07:30 TH BOT Rate Decision* Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) --:-- JP Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato speaks at Kofu OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13435 13475 13440 13450-13470 USD/JPY 124.74 123.86 124.35 INR 64.30 64.46 64.35 64.42-43 EUR/USD 1.1347 1.1214 1.1281 KRW 1121.2 1124 1119 1122-22.5 EUR/JPY 141.02 139.40 140.30 MYR 3.7640 3.7630 3.7540 3.7550-70 GBP/USD 1.5389 1.5257 1.5384 PHP 45.27 45.33 45.29 45.23-26 USD/CAD 1.2442 1.2308 1.2338 TWD 31.12 31.15 31.045 31.12-14 AUD/USD 0.7723 0.7647 0.7690 CNY 1-mth 6.1320 6.1300 6.1310-20 NZD/USD 0.7180 0.7087 0.7136 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1840-60 USD/SGD 1.3556 1.3489 1.3515 CNY 1-yr 6.2495 6.2465 6.2490-10 USD/THB 33.775 33.70 33.70 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17764 -3 -0.01 10-year 2.44% 2.38% S&P 500 2080 +1 +0.04 2-year 0.72% 0.685% NASDAQ 5014 -8 -0.15 30-year 3.17% 3.115% FTSE 6754 -26 -0.53 Spot Gold($) 1176.80 1174.30 DAX 11001 -64 -0.58 Nymex 60.54 58.14 Nikkei 20096 -361 -1.76 Brent 65.10 62.81 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)