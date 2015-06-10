SYDNEY, June 11 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * NZ c/bank cuts rates by 25bps, says further easing possible * German spokesman says will only accept Greek deal approved by three institutions, all else is pure invention * Merkel govt may be satisfied w/Greece committing to at least one reform to open door to bailout funds - BBG * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says deal with Greece still possible only a few issues remain; still open to alternatives but last Greek proposals not of sufficiently high standard * ECB raises emergency funding cap for Greek banks by EUR 2.3b * OPEC says oil market oversupply to ease, but raises output again * Japan EconMin Amari: FX mkt seems to have misinterpreted Kuroda remarks on yen * BR IPCA Inflation Index YY May 8.47%, f/c 8.32%, 8.17%-prev * 10-yr German bund yields topped 1 percent for the first time since Sept * GB Apr Ind O/P 0.4% m/m, 1.2% y/y vs prev 0.6%/1.1% rvsd. 0.1%/0.6% exp * GB Apr Mfg O/P -0.4% m/m, 0.2% y/y vs prev 0.4%/1.2% rvsd. 0.1%/0.4% exp Macro themes in play * USD broadly lower for third day as commodity rally advances; USD/JPY never recovers from Kuroda comments, ends at lows of day; EUR up as Euro QE trades under further pressure; Bund yields top 1%; Greece up big * Oil extends higher; CRB forming head-and-shoulders bottom; correlation weighs on USD; dollar bulls cling to hope of strong Retail Sales tomorrow * Cable above 200-dma in clean break on IP beat; CAD up for fourth day; AUD runs with Copper, Iron ore; RUB, MXN fly Currency summaries courtesy of NY IFR and BUZZ desks EUR/USD * Choppy range trade the theme in NY, 1.1275/1.1350 covered NY's interest * Directionless as pair buffeted by USD holding near lows/ Bund yields falling * Near 1.1320 late leave it up on day and gives techs a bullish tint USD/JPY * USD weakness spread to USD/JPY after Kuroda's JPY REER comment o/n * So far, daily Kijun & 50% of the 118.89-125.86 rise at 122.37 are intact * Doubt BOJ wants yen to rise, as would make 2% CPI target even less likely * EconMin Amari hinted at same, but recent hefty long specs traumatized * Weak intraday USD/JPY bounces put more weight on US Retail Sales GBP/USD * UK IP beat lifts GBP to highs by 1.5555, despite weak Mfg o/p * Rising IP, + Tues lower trade deficit, keeps UK rate hike sentiment in focus * Carney Mansion House: no comment on mon pol, more volatility expected * EUR/GBP off lows at 0.7267 by 61.8% Fib of 0.7057-0.7389, ends NY by 0.7290 * Bunds rally into close and upbeat Greek headlines in NY aft lift the cross USD/CHF * USD/CHF hit new a Jun low at 0.9234 before bouncing toward Tues high * O/N USD/JPY drop came on Kuroda comments re a cheap JPY REER * Rumors of a Greek two-stage deal w creditors lifted EUR/CHF & USD/CHF * Cross ran stops above Tues high & the Cloud top at 1.0518 * Looking for 1st close above Cloud since Mar 30; 1.0574 June high next USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2217/2352, NorAm range 1.2217/89, closed 1.2260 (+10 pips in NY) * Brent crude +1.15%, WTI +1.9%, aluminum +1.1%, copper (Ju1) +1.2%, gold +0.7% * AUD/CAD closed +0.3%, 0.9510, CAD/JPY -0.66%, 100.04, EUR/CAD -0.28%, 1.3676 * DXY -0.55%; Loonie surged on buoyant oil prices, ebbed as WTI gave up gains * WTI opened NY trading 61.27 (+2.25%) peaked at 61.82 & closed 61.27 * Profit taking in CAD futures & EUR/CAD helped prop USD/CAD back by midday AUD/USD * Market action cools early NY, USD rebound sees slip from 0.7775/80 to 0.7728 * Dip gets bought as some USD weakness resumes, 0.7740/70 then defines NY rg * Mkt taking cues off broader USD moves but risks ahead in Asia session * Oz jobs & China new loans, IP & retail sales for May all due * AUD/USD down 0.3% late on RBNZ rate cut (NZD/USD down 1.8%) NZD/USD * Tight ranges in Europe & NY as o/n gains consolidate & USD slide abates * 0.7174/0.724 basically defines the range for both sessions * RBNZ cuts 25bps - possible more cuts to come - NZD collapses - last down 1.8% LATAM * LatAm shrugs off broad USD weakness, after Kuroda comments hit USD o/n * USD/MXN bounces off support by June 3 low at 15.4050 ends NY near 15.45 * USD/BRL off session low by 3.06; ends NorAm at 3.11, inflation to new highs * BCB likely to hike by another 50bps to try and arrest un-anchored inflation * USD/CLP off lows by 620 rises near 630, BCCh poll sees rate hike in 11-mos ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Strong Yen sunk USD/AXJ in Asia and early Europe before consolidation * One side positioning/lack of liquidity force out USD longs * Style of trading once USD longs are rebuilt * Some correction in Asia possible today but plenty of damage done Wed * Remaining China data dump/AUS jobs headline Asian session USD/KRW traded an 1107.2-1122.5 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1108.2. The Kospi closed down 0.6%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3415-1.3548 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3431. The Straits Times closed up 0.9%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7280-3.7600 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7340. The KLSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/IDR traded a 13295-13337 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13310. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13329. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 44.87-5.045 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 44.91. The PSE index closed up 0.8%. USD/THB traded a 33.60-76 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.66. The Thai set index closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 30.907-31.124 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.907. The Taiex closed up 1.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1173 slightly lower than the previous 6.1179 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2044-6.2071 range; last at 6.2061. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2090; range 6.2082-6.2133. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.15%. The property sub sector closed up 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 63.78-64.05 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.85. The Sensex closed up 1.13%. Economic data releases (GMT) 11 Jun KR Bank of Korea Base Rate 11 Jun 01:30 AU Full Time Employment 11 Jun 01:30 AU Employment 11 Jun 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate 11 Jun 01:30 AU Participation Rate 11 Jun 04:01 MY Industrial Output 11 Jun 05:30 CN Retail Sales 11 Jun 05:30 CN Urban investment 11 Jun 05:30 CN Industrial Output Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13410 13425 13340 13310-13340 USD/JPY 124.63 122.46 122.68 INR 64.18 64.24 64.18 64.14-18 EUR/USD 1.1387 1.1260 1.1322 KRW 1110.3 1115 1111.5 1111-11.5 EUR/JPY 140.66 138.44 138.90 MYR 3.7430 3.7420 3.7325 3.7280-00 GBP/USD 1.5554 1.5371 1.5529 PHP 45.19 45.22 45.20 45.18-22 USD/CAD 1.2352 1.2202 1.2254 TWD 30.88 30.94 30.84 30.84-87 AUD/USD 0.7785 0.7636 0.7762 CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1260 6.1250-70 NZD/USD 0.7233 0.7108 0.7198 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1810-30 USD/SGD 1.3548 1.3405 1.3415 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2440-70 USD/THB 33.76 33.59 33.605 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18000 +236 +1.33 10-year 2.49% 2.44% S&P 500 2105 +25 +1.20 2-year 0.73% 0.72% NASDAQ 5077 +63 +1.26 30-year 3.215% 3.17% FTSE 6830 +76 +1.13 Spot Gold($) 1186.40 1176.80 DAX 11265 +264 +2.40 Nymex 61.43 60.54 Nikkei 20046 -50 -0.25 Brent 65.55 65.10 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)