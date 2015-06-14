SYDNEY, June 15 (IFR) - News from the weekend
Greece submits fresh proposals in Brussels to try and break deadlock
* Greek negotiators arrived in Brussels Saturday with fresh proposals
* Greek PM Tsipras set to compromise in return for debt relief
* Bloomberg reports EU's Juncker wants accord by the time markets open Monday
Negotiations for an 11th hour deal between Greece and its creditors are taking
place this weekend. Greek PM Tsipras has reported made concessions in a
compromise proposal, but insists on some form of debt relief and would reject
any settlement that would isolate Greece from the rest of Europe. Reuters
reports that Tsipras will have a difficult time selling some of the concessions
involved in the Greek proposal without EU concessions on debt.
Judging by how the Greece debt crisis has played out in the past - it isn't
likely an accord between Greece and its creditors will be struck this weekend.
But some analysts believe the end-game is approaching and the sense of urgency
may see a compromise deal agreed to - if not this weekend - then before Athens
must repay 1.6bln to IMF with money it does not have in around two weeks time.
If a deal is reached as soon as Monday - there will likely be a relief rally in
risk assets and a knee-jerk move higher in the EUR. However the market hasn't
really priced in a Greek default and GREXIT - so the reaction may be short
lived. It is also worth noting the EUR/USD has held up well in recent weeks - in
part due to the inverse correlation between the EUR and German DAX. Presumably
European stock markets will surge if an accord is reached.
If a deal isn't agreed to, but there is some hope the door will remain open to
further negotiations - it will mean status quo for the markets as the saga drags
on. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Headlines from Friday night
* Greece says to restart talks in Brussels, submit counter-proposals, closer
than ever to a deal
* Greek ready to intensify negotiations on a political level (govt official)
* ECB's Costa warns long period of low rates could undermine stability
* S&P revises UK credit outlook to negative from stable; current rating 'AAA',
potential Brexit weighs on ability to finance ext debt & large twin deficits
* US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM May 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, -0.20%-prev
* NOK gains 1.6% vs EUR after Norway oil/gas investment outlook
* Norway oil/gas investment seen up 1.4% in 2016
* Merkel: Too strong Euro makes reforms harder in Spain, Ireland - Bbg
* German Govt spksm: Germany working to keep Greece in the euro zone
* German FinMin spksm: Not the case that IMF has broken off talks with Greece
* Eurogroup chief: Talks await 'serious proposals' from Greece
* BOE Mccafferty: Time of extraordinary pol. stance gradually drawing to a close
* EZ Apr Ind prod 0.1% m/m, 0.8% y/y vs prev -0.4%/2.1% rvsd. 0.3%/1.1% exp
* GB Apr Construction O/P vol -0.8% m/m, 1.5% y/y vs prev 1.4%/5.0% rvsd.
Themes from Friday's trading
* The mood Friday soured, as it became increasingly apparent that Greece and its
creditors were no closer to coming to an agreement to avoid a default. In fact
the latest headlines suggested related parties might be moving further apart.
* The angst over the Greece situation mostly impacted equity markets - where a
near 6% fall in Athens resulted in a 1.2% fall in the German DAX; a 1.4% fall in
the French CAC; a 1.3% fall in Milan and a 1.1% fall in the Spanish Ibex.
* The markets were choppy all week, as the news from Athens swung between
positive and negative. Despite the choppiness - the German DAX closed the week
virtually unchanged and the Athens market fell less than 1.5% for the week.
* The London FTSE was less impacted - falling 0.9% while Wall Street fell around
0.7%. The FTSE fell just 0.3% for the week.
* For the week Dow gained 0.3%; S&P eked out a 0.1% gain and NASDAQ fell 0.3%.
* For sixth straight week the net change in the S&P for week was less than 1%.
* Potential Greece-related event risk at the weekend and the looming FOMC
meeting resulted in some safe-haven flows - sending the 10-yr German Bund 4bps
lower to 0.85% - while the 10-yr US Treasury yield fell to 2.33% at one stage
before closing unchanged at 2.38%.
* Treasury yields bounced from the lows in part due to better than expected Univ
of Mich Consumer Sentiment - which ended a pretty good week for US data heading
into next week's Fed meeting.
* The VIX index spiked up 7.2% from Thursday's close - to 13.78 - but for the
week it was a mere 3% lower.
* Key commodities were mixed with Lon Copper gaining 0.55% to claw back some of
the 2.5% loss on Thursday - while NYMEX Crude fell 1.3% to close at 59.92. For
the week London Copper fell 0.4% while NYMEX Crude gained 1.3% for the week.
* Iron ore edged 0.61% lower to 65, but posted a 1.88% gain for the week. Iron
ore is up over 39% since the early April low of 46.70. Gold edged slightly lower
to 1,180 from Thursday's close at 1,181.50. For the week gold gained 0.75%.
* The rise in risk aversion and continued NZD selling sent commodity currencies
lower across the board.
* NZD/USD fell 0.4% to close the week at 0.6986 and complete a bearish outside
week reversal. The next level of significant support for NZD/USD is found at the
50% retracement of the GFC 0.4895 low/0.8842 post-float high at 0.6865.
* AUD/USD was dragged lower by NZD/USD selling and rise in risk aversion to
close 0.4% lower at 0.7724. AUD/NZD gained 2.1% for the week, as the RBNZ
surprise rate cut and better Aus jobs data had a big impact.
* The fall in Crude on Friday weighed on the CAD - as the USD/CAD closed 0.2%
higher at 1.2318.
* Despite all the negative Greece sentiment; USD-favourable widening of UST /
German Bund 10-yr yields; German PM Merkel lauding benefits of a weak EUR and
better US data - EUR/USD ended day virtually unchanged at 1.1265. EUR/USD
received support from ongoing inverse correlation between German DAX and EUR.
* Greece concerns manifested in a 0.45% fall in the EUR/CHF, as the CHF ended up
being the best performing currency on the day and EUR/GBP weakness. GBP/USD
gained 0.3% on the day to close at 1.5565.
* USD/JPY also went nowhere on Friday on an open/close basis - ending the day
unchanged around 123.45.
* The US Dollar index closed unchanged at 94.97.
Wrap-up
When Asia opens on Monday morning - it is likely negotiations in Brussels on a
deal to avoid a Greek default will be continuing. According to a Bloomberg
report, EU President Juncker is hopeful a deal will be agreed to before the
markets in Europe open. There will likely be a lot of skepticism that an accord
will be reached, as history tells us that these emergency summits in Europe tend
to drag out endlessly. If it does appear a deal is close to being agreed to that
will avoid a Greek default and "GREXIT" - then we could see a decent rally in
risk assets and a knee-jerk move higher in the EUR/USD. Fading extended moves
higher in the EUR/USD would be the preferred strategy, as the market's attention
will quickly shift to the FOMC meeting Wednesday.
If talks in Brussels get caught up in a stalemate, then expect to see status quo
and a fairly quiet start to the week. Most market will likely remain stuck in
ranges ahead of the Fed meeting Wednesday. There wasn't anything meaningful to
glean from Friday's trading and there are few if any trends developing in the FX
market at least.
RBA, RBNZ and German Chancellor Merkel talked down the currencies they represent
and there is a perception in the market the Fed will go out of its way not to
give the market more ammunition to take the US dollar higher. Going against that
trend is the BOJ and most notably BOJ Governor Kuroda who suggested the move in
USD/JPY to 125 is plenty for the time-being. It is worth noting the market is
very long USD/JPY - at least judging by the sharp increase in IMM spec JPY
shorts. If risk assets start to struggle and the FOMC doesn't act as a catalyst
to push the USD and US yields higher - we could see the USD/JPY correct towards
120.00 in the weeks ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ buffeted by EUR/USD gyrations Friday night and little else
* EUR/USD sold early Ldn on Merkel (wants a soft EUR) but losses then pared
* Many think end game for Greece close but still time to kick can down the road
* Overall USD/AXJ a mixed bag - USD/KRW elevated on rate cut/weak Yen
* USD/SGD finding headwinds as EUR/USD keeps coming up for air
* FOMC meeting/Yellen presser Wednesday night key event this week
USD/KRW traded an 1109-1115.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1114.7. The Kospi
closed down 0.2%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3433-1.3515 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3511. The
Straits Times closed up 0.2%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7280-3.7610 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7600. The KLSE
index closed up 0.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 13310-13335 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13330. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13317. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.14%.
USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Friday.
USD/THB traded a 33.665-78 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.77. The Thai set
index closed down 0.4%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.883-959 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.93. The Taiex
closed down 0.0%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1167 slightly higher than the previous
6.1150 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2059-6.2086 range; last at 6.2081. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2137; range 6.2107-6.2140. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2500-6.2520. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub
sector closed up 1.0%.
USD/INR traded a 63.895-64.145 range in Asia on Friday; last at 64.065. The
Sensex closed up 0.2%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
15 Jun 00:00 KR Trade Balance Revised
15 Jun 00:00 KR Export Growth Revised
15 Jun 00:00 KR Import Growth Revised
15 Jun 02:30 SG Final Unemployment Rate
15 Jun 05:00 SG Retail Sales
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
The week ahead - FOMC/Central Banks and Greece in spotlight
Central Banks C/bank meetings and Minutes will play a huge role in determining
the direction of currencies and all asset markets for that matter. The major
event will be FOMC meeting Wednesday, but there will also be a key SNB meeting;
Norges Bank meets along with the BOJ and the release of the BOE and RBA
Minutes.
FOMC No one is expecting the Fed to announce a policy change at this meeting,
but the markets will hang on every word of the statement and Yellen's comments
in the press conference that follows. The markets will also asses the Fed "plot
the dots" release at Wednesday's meeting.
The Fed statement and Yellen in her conference after the meeting have the tricky
task of acknowledging the fact the US labor market is improving and the weak
data in Q1 was weather related - while at the same time not sounding hawkish
enough to push up US yields, upsetting markets and sending the US dollar higher.
The Fed will likely emphasize that every meeting for the rest of 2015 will be
"live" and decisions on whether or not to lift the Fed Funds rate will be
entirely "data dependent". The FOMC and Chair Yellen will at the same time
emphasize that the Fed is not on a time related monetary policy path.
If the Fed is successful in assuring the markets that while rate hikes may
happen at any of the next few meetings - they will remain cautious and watchful
- the Fed will likely achieve its aim of putting a cap on Treasury yields and
taking the wind out of the sails of the USD. I expect the price action to be
choppy around the FOMC, but the ultimate risk is for the USD to correct lower.
SNB, Norges, BOJ, BOE and RBA On Thursday the SNB meets and according to 30
analysts polled by none are looking for a policy change at this
meeting. Persistently low Swiss inflation and CHF strength against the EUR will
likely seen the SNB maintain an easing bias. Also on Thursday - the Norges Bank
meets and the market is expecting them to announce a 25 BP rate cut. However
some analysts say it will be a close call due to improving inflation data and
rising house prices.
The BOJ meets on Friday and no one is looking for the BOJ to take any policy
action. Recent comments from BOJ officials and most notably Governor Kuroda -
suggest the BOJ is not as dovish as the market previously presumed. This makes
Kuroda's press conference a key event this coming week, as the market will seek
clarification on the impression he gave last week that a 125 USD/JPY rate had
gone far enough.
The BOE Minutes will be released on Wednesday and they are expected to show a
9-0 vote to keep policy unchanged. The RBA Minutes could be interesting, as the
statement after the June meeting was viewed as "neutral" - but a speech by RBA
Governor Stevens last week reinstated an easing bias. We expect the Minutes to
be interpreted as more dovish than the statement.
Greece The Greek debt drama continues to drag on and on. While the market is
suffering from "Greek debt crisis fatigue" - a growing number of analysts warn
the end game is approaching. Greece remains the elephant in the room and the
markets may be forced to react if a resolution to the crisis remains elusive. If
there is a resolution - a positive market reaction will likely be short-lived,
as worst case scenarios have not been fully priced in.
Key data in the week ahead
It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. The standouts will be CPI and Philly
Fed on Thursday. Earlier in the week there will be US Housing Starts and
Building Permits. The key data event in Europe will be EZ inflation data on
Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for data in Asia - with China House Prices on
Thursday the key event. NZ GDP will be out Thursday and could gather attention
after the RBNZ commenced an easing cycle last week.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 14th June
Equities
S&P The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation, but
they aren't trending lower. Support has formed around 2,065/2,075 with break
below 2,060 likely to confirm a trend lower in underway. Key support at the
200-dma at 2,047 as S&P has been above that reading since Oct, 2014. A break
above all-time high at 2,134 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,094}
DAX The short-trend lower lost momentum last week, as 5-dma flattened out and
appears ready to point higher. Break above 20-dma at 11,474 would confirm trend
lower ended and target May 26 trend high at 11,920. A break below last week's
10864 low would reignite trend lower and target 200-dma at 10,445. {Last 11196}
ASX The price action Thurs/Fri suggested the trend lower is at least stalling
for the time being. The 61.8 of the 5,142/5,997 move comes in around 5.470. Even
though it traded below that level on Wednesday - it managed to close above that
reading on a daily basis. A break and close below 5,465 would reignite trend
lower and target 2015 low at 5,267. A break and close above the 200-dma at 5,586
would suggest at least a period of consolidation. {Last 5,545}
Commodities
Gold is consolidating, but the short-term moving averages are lined up in a
bearish formation. A close above the 20-dma at 1,190 would relieve downward
pressure while a close above the 200-dma at 1,207 would target the May 18 trend
high at 1.232. Key support is found at 1,130/1,150 and a break below that window
would be very bearish. {Last 1,180}
Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish
formation and pointing higher to confirm the trend higher remains in place. The
objective of the current trend higher is the 200-dma at 67.38. A break below the
20-dma at 61.92 would warn the trend higher has lost momentum and a break below
the 100-dma at 58.88 would confirm that to be the case. . {Last 65.00}
Lon Copper is trending lower and is approaching the 61.8 fibo of 5,339/6,481
move at 5,775. The price needs to break back above the 20-dma at 6,080 to ease
the downward pressure. {Last 5,912}
NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and
62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50
targets the 200-dma at 63.85 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2
fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.96}
FX
EUR/USD The short-date moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but
the 20-dma points lower - so no trend to speak of at present. Key resistance
May 15 trend high 1.1468 while support found at 20-dma at 1.1125. A break below
1.1125 targets 61.8 fibo of 1.0819/1.1387 move at 1.1035. {Last 1.1265}
USD/JPY The trend higher lost momentum and the 5-dma appears poised to cross
below the 10-dma - thus confirming the short-term trend higher has ended.
Support is found at last week's 1.2246 low - with break targeting the 61.8 fibo
of the 118.88/125.86 move at 121.55. Resistance at the daily Tenkan line with
break above confirming trend higher is ready to resume. {Last 123.47}
AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction and is consolidating between a
quadruple bottom around 0.7600 and the June 3 trend high at 0.7819. A break of
either level should see some decent follow-through. The June 3 high also lined
up with the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8164/0.7598 move. {Last 0.7724}
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13430 13425 13410 13425-13445 USD/JPY 123.82 123.14 123.47
INR 64.48 64.56 64.45 64.45-50 EUR/USD 1.1296 1.1151 1.1265
KRW 1117.5 1117 1113.5 1112.5-13.5 EUR/JPY 139.32 138.00 130.05
MYR 3.7730 3.7650 3.7600 3.7580-00 GBP/USD 1.5598 1.5468 1.5565
PHP 45.58 45.52 45.47 45.47-50 USD/CAD 1.2347 1.2279 1.2318
TWD 30.90 30.92 30.91 30.89-90 AUD/USD 0.7758 0.7678 0.7724
CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1280 6.1280-95 NZD/USD 0.7026 0.6943 0.6986
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1830-50 USD/SGD 1.3515 1.3420 1.3441
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2480-00 USD/THB 33.78 33.655 33.66
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17899 -140 -0.78 10-year 2.39% 2.38%
S&P 500 2094 -15 -0.70 2-year 0.725% 0.72%
NASDAQ 5051 -32 -0.62 30-year 3.10% 3.095%
FTSE 6785 -62 -0.90 Spot Gold($) 1181.00 1182.00
DAX 11196 -137 -1.21 Nymex 59.96 60.54
Nikkei 20407 +24 +0.12 Brent 63.87 64.85
(Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)