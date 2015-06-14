SYDNEY, June 15 (IFR) - News from the weekend Greece submits fresh proposals in Brussels to try and break deadlock * Greek negotiators arrived in Brussels Saturday with fresh proposals * Greek PM Tsipras set to compromise in return for debt relief * Bloomberg reports EU's Juncker wants accord by the time markets open Monday Negotiations for an 11th hour deal between Greece and its creditors are taking place this weekend. Greek PM Tsipras has reported made concessions in a compromise proposal, but insists on some form of debt relief and would reject any settlement that would isolate Greece from the rest of Europe. Reuters reports that Tsipras will have a difficult time selling some of the concessions involved in the Greek proposal without EU concessions on debt. Judging by how the Greece debt crisis has played out in the past - it isn't likely an accord between Greece and its creditors will be struck this weekend. But some analysts believe the end-game is approaching and the sense of urgency may see a compromise deal agreed to - if not this weekend - then before Athens must repay 1.6bln to IMF with money it does not have in around two weeks time. If a deal is reached as soon as Monday - there will likely be a relief rally in risk assets and a knee-jerk move higher in the EUR. However the market hasn't really priced in a Greek default and GREXIT - so the reaction may be short lived. It is also worth noting the EUR/USD has held up well in recent weeks - in part due to the inverse correlation between the EUR and German DAX. Presumably European stock markets will surge if an accord is reached. If a deal isn't agreed to, but there is some hope the door will remain open to further negotiations - it will mean status quo for the markets as the saga drags on. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Headlines from Friday night * Greece says to restart talks in Brussels, submit counter-proposals, closer than ever to a deal * Greek ready to intensify negotiations on a political level (govt official) * ECB's Costa warns long period of low rates could undermine stability * S&P revises UK credit outlook to negative from stable; current rating 'AAA', potential Brexit weighs on ability to finance ext debt & large twin deficits * US PPI ex-Food/Energy MM May 0.10%, f/c 0.10%, -0.20%-prev * NOK gains 1.6% vs EUR after Norway oil/gas investment outlook * Norway oil/gas investment seen up 1.4% in 2016 * Merkel: Too strong Euro makes reforms harder in Spain, Ireland - Bbg * German Govt spksm: Germany working to keep Greece in the euro zone * German FinMin spksm: Not the case that IMF has broken off talks with Greece * Eurogroup chief: Talks await 'serious proposals' from Greece * BOE Mccafferty: Time of extraordinary pol. stance gradually drawing to a close * EZ Apr Ind prod 0.1% m/m, 0.8% y/y vs prev -0.4%/2.1% rvsd. 0.3%/1.1% exp * GB Apr Construction O/P vol -0.8% m/m, 1.5% y/y vs prev 1.4%/5.0% rvsd. Themes from Friday's trading * The mood Friday soured, as it became increasingly apparent that Greece and its creditors were no closer to coming to an agreement to avoid a default. In fact the latest headlines suggested related parties might be moving further apart. * The angst over the Greece situation mostly impacted equity markets - where a near 6% fall in Athens resulted in a 1.2% fall in the German DAX; a 1.4% fall in the French CAC; a 1.3% fall in Milan and a 1.1% fall in the Spanish Ibex. * The markets were choppy all week, as the news from Athens swung between positive and negative. Despite the choppiness - the German DAX closed the week virtually unchanged and the Athens market fell less than 1.5% for the week. * The London FTSE was less impacted - falling 0.9% while Wall Street fell around 0.7%. The FTSE fell just 0.3% for the week. * For the week Dow gained 0.3%; S&P eked out a 0.1% gain and NASDAQ fell 0.3%. * For sixth straight week the net change in the S&P for week was less than 1%. * Potential Greece-related event risk at the weekend and the looming FOMC meeting resulted in some safe-haven flows - sending the 10-yr German Bund 4bps lower to 0.85% - while the 10-yr US Treasury yield fell to 2.33% at one stage before closing unchanged at 2.38%. * Treasury yields bounced from the lows in part due to better than expected Univ of Mich Consumer Sentiment - which ended a pretty good week for US data heading into next week's Fed meeting. * The VIX index spiked up 7.2% from Thursday's close - to 13.78 - but for the week it was a mere 3% lower. * Key commodities were mixed with Lon Copper gaining 0.55% to claw back some of the 2.5% loss on Thursday - while NYMEX Crude fell 1.3% to close at 59.92. For the week London Copper fell 0.4% while NYMEX Crude gained 1.3% for the week. * Iron ore edged 0.61% lower to 65, but posted a 1.88% gain for the week. Iron ore is up over 39% since the early April low of 46.70. Gold edged slightly lower to 1,180 from Thursday's close at 1,181.50. For the week gold gained 0.75%. * The rise in risk aversion and continued NZD selling sent commodity currencies lower across the board. * NZD/USD fell 0.4% to close the week at 0.6986 and complete a bearish outside week reversal. The next level of significant support for NZD/USD is found at the 50% retracement of the GFC 0.4895 low/0.8842 post-float high at 0.6865. * AUD/USD was dragged lower by NZD/USD selling and rise in risk aversion to close 0.4% lower at 0.7724. AUD/NZD gained 2.1% for the week, as the RBNZ surprise rate cut and better Aus jobs data had a big impact. * The fall in Crude on Friday weighed on the CAD - as the USD/CAD closed 0.2% higher at 1.2318. * Despite all the negative Greece sentiment; USD-favourable widening of UST / German Bund 10-yr yields; German PM Merkel lauding benefits of a weak EUR and better US data - EUR/USD ended day virtually unchanged at 1.1265. EUR/USD received support from ongoing inverse correlation between German DAX and EUR. * Greece concerns manifested in a 0.45% fall in the EUR/CHF, as the CHF ended up being the best performing currency on the day and EUR/GBP weakness. GBP/USD gained 0.3% on the day to close at 1.5565. * USD/JPY also went nowhere on Friday on an open/close basis - ending the day unchanged around 123.45. * The US Dollar index closed unchanged at 94.97. Wrap-up When Asia opens on Monday morning - it is likely negotiations in Brussels on a deal to avoid a Greek default will be continuing. According to a Bloomberg report, EU President Juncker is hopeful a deal will be agreed to before the markets in Europe open. There will likely be a lot of skepticism that an accord will be reached, as history tells us that these emergency summits in Europe tend to drag out endlessly. If it does appear a deal is close to being agreed to that will avoid a Greek default and "GREXIT" - then we could see a decent rally in risk assets and a knee-jerk move higher in the EUR/USD. Fading extended moves higher in the EUR/USD would be the preferred strategy, as the market's attention will quickly shift to the FOMC meeting Wednesday. If talks in Brussels get caught up in a stalemate, then expect to see status quo and a fairly quiet start to the week. Most market will likely remain stuck in ranges ahead of the Fed meeting Wednesday. There wasn't anything meaningful to glean from Friday's trading and there are few if any trends developing in the FX market at least. RBA, RBNZ and German Chancellor Merkel talked down the currencies they represent and there is a perception in the market the Fed will go out of its way not to give the market more ammunition to take the US dollar higher. Going against that trend is the BOJ and most notably BOJ Governor Kuroda who suggested the move in USD/JPY to 125 is plenty for the time-being. It is worth noting the market is very long USD/JPY - at least judging by the sharp increase in IMM spec JPY shorts. If risk assets start to struggle and the FOMC doesn't act as a catalyst to push the USD and US yields higher - we could see the USD/JPY correct towards 120.00 in the weeks ahead. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ buffeted by EUR/USD gyrations Friday night and little else * EUR/USD sold early Ldn on Merkel (wants a soft EUR) but losses then pared * Many think end game for Greece close but still time to kick can down the road * Overall USD/AXJ a mixed bag - USD/KRW elevated on rate cut/weak Yen * USD/SGD finding headwinds as EUR/USD keeps coming up for air * FOMC meeting/Yellen presser Wednesday night key event this week USD/KRW traded an 1109-1115.5 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1114.7. The Kospi closed down 0.2%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3433-1.3515 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3511. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7280-3.7610 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7600. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13310-13335 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13330. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13317. The IDX Composite closed up 0.14%. USD/PHP Philippine markets were closed on Friday. USD/THB traded a 33.665-78 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.77. The Thai set index closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.883-959 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.93. The Taiex closed down 0.0%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1167 slightly higher than the previous 6.1150 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2059-6.2086 range; last at 6.2081. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2137; range 6.2107-6.2140. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2500-6.2520. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.9%. The property sub sector closed up 1.0%. USD/INR traded a 63.895-64.145 range in Asia on Friday; last at 64.065. The Sensex closed up 0.2%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 15 Jun 00:00 KR Trade Balance Revised 15 Jun 00:00 KR Export Growth Revised 15 Jun 00:00 KR Import Growth Revised 15 Jun 02:30 SG Final Unemployment Rate 15 Jun 05:00 SG Retail Sales Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - FOMC/Central Banks and Greece in spotlight Central Banks C/bank meetings and Minutes will play a huge role in determining the direction of currencies and all asset markets for that matter. The major event will be FOMC meeting Wednesday, but there will also be a key SNB meeting; Norges Bank meets along with the BOJ and the release of the BOE and RBA Minutes. FOMC No one is expecting the Fed to announce a policy change at this meeting, but the markets will hang on every word of the statement and Yellen's comments in the press conference that follows. The markets will also asses the Fed "plot the dots" release at Wednesday's meeting. The Fed statement and Yellen in her conference after the meeting have the tricky task of acknowledging the fact the US labor market is improving and the weak data in Q1 was weather related - while at the same time not sounding hawkish enough to push up US yields, upsetting markets and sending the US dollar higher. The Fed will likely emphasize that every meeting for the rest of 2015 will be "live" and decisions on whether or not to lift the Fed Funds rate will be entirely "data dependent". The FOMC and Chair Yellen will at the same time emphasize that the Fed is not on a time related monetary policy path. If the Fed is successful in assuring the markets that while rate hikes may happen at any of the next few meetings - they will remain cautious and watchful - the Fed will likely achieve its aim of putting a cap on Treasury yields and taking the wind out of the sails of the USD. I expect the price action to be choppy around the FOMC, but the ultimate risk is for the USD to correct lower. SNB, Norges, BOJ, BOE and RBA On Thursday the SNB meets and according to 30 analysts polled by none are looking for a policy change at this meeting. Persistently low Swiss inflation and CHF strength against the EUR will likely seen the SNB maintain an easing bias. Also on Thursday - the Norges Bank meets and the market is expecting them to announce a 25 BP rate cut. However some analysts say it will be a close call due to improving inflation data and rising house prices. The BOJ meets on Friday and no one is looking for the BOJ to take any policy action. Recent comments from BOJ officials and most notably Governor Kuroda - suggest the BOJ is not as dovish as the market previously presumed. This makes Kuroda's press conference a key event this coming week, as the market will seek clarification on the impression he gave last week that a 125 USD/JPY rate had gone far enough. The BOE Minutes will be released on Wednesday and they are expected to show a 9-0 vote to keep policy unchanged. The RBA Minutes could be interesting, as the statement after the June meeting was viewed as "neutral" - but a speech by RBA Governor Stevens last week reinstated an easing bias. We expect the Minutes to be interpreted as more dovish than the statement. Greece The Greek debt drama continues to drag on and on. While the market is suffering from "Greek debt crisis fatigue" - a growing number of analysts warn the end game is approaching. Greece remains the elephant in the room and the markets may be forced to react if a resolution to the crisis remains elusive. If there is a resolution - a positive market reaction will likely be short-lived, as worst case scenarios have not been fully priced in. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. The standouts will be CPI and Philly Fed on Thursday. Earlier in the week there will be US Housing Starts and Building Permits. The key data event in Europe will be EZ inflation data on Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for data in Asia - with China House Prices on Thursday the key event. NZ GDP will be out Thursday and could gather attention after the RBNZ commenced an easing cycle last week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 14th June Equities S&P The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation, but they aren't trending lower. Support has formed around 2,065/2,075 with break below 2,060 likely to confirm a trend lower in underway. Key support at the 200-dma at 2,047 as S&P has been above that reading since Oct, 2014. A break above all-time high at 2,134 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,094} DAX The short-trend lower lost momentum last week, as 5-dma flattened out and appears ready to point higher. Break above 20-dma at 11,474 would confirm trend lower ended and target May 26 trend high at 11,920. A break below last week's 10864 low would reignite trend lower and target 200-dma at 10,445. {Last 11196} ASX The price action Thurs/Fri suggested the trend lower is at least stalling for the time being. The 61.8 of the 5,142/5,997 move comes in around 5.470. Even though it traded below that level on Wednesday - it managed to close above that reading on a daily basis. A break and close below 5,465 would reignite trend lower and target 2015 low at 5,267. A break and close above the 200-dma at 5,586 would suggest at least a period of consolidation. {Last 5,545} Commodities Gold is consolidating, but the short-term moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation. A close above the 20-dma at 1,190 would relieve downward pressure while a close above the 200-dma at 1,207 would target the May 18 trend high at 1.232. Key support is found at 1,130/1,150 and a break below that window would be very bearish. {Last 1,180} Iron Ore The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher to confirm the trend higher remains in place. The objective of the current trend higher is the 200-dma at 67.38. A break below the 20-dma at 61.92 would warn the trend higher has lost momentum and a break below the 100-dma at 58.88 would confirm that to be the case. . {Last 65.00} Lon Copper is trending lower and is approaching the 61.8 fibo of 5,339/6,481 move at 5,775. The price needs to break back above the 20-dma at 6,080 to ease the downward pressure. {Last 5,912} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and 62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50 targets the 200-dma at 63.85 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.96} FX EUR/USD The short-date moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma points lower - so no trend to speak of at present. Key resistance May 15 trend high 1.1468 while support found at 20-dma at 1.1125. A break below 1.1125 targets 61.8 fibo of 1.0819/1.1387 move at 1.1035. {Last 1.1265} USD/JPY The trend higher lost momentum and the 5-dma appears poised to cross below the 10-dma - thus confirming the short-term trend higher has ended. Support is found at last week's 1.2246 low - with break targeting the 61.8 fibo of the 118.88/125.86 move at 121.55. Resistance at the daily Tenkan line with break above confirming trend higher is ready to resume. {Last 123.47} AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction and is consolidating between a quadruple bottom around 0.7600 and the June 3 trend high at 0.7819. A break of either level should see some decent follow-through. The June 3 high also lined up with the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8164/0.7598 move. {Last 0.7724} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13430 13425 13410 13425-13445 USD/JPY 123.82 123.14 123.47 INR 64.48 64.56 64.45 64.45-50 EUR/USD 1.1296 1.1151 1.1265 KRW 1117.5 1117 1113.5 1112.5-13.5 EUR/JPY 139.32 138.00 130.05 MYR 3.7730 3.7650 3.7600 3.7580-00 GBP/USD 1.5598 1.5468 1.5565 PHP 45.58 45.52 45.47 45.47-50 USD/CAD 1.2347 1.2279 1.2318 TWD 30.90 30.92 30.91 30.89-90 AUD/USD 0.7758 0.7678 0.7724 CNY 1-mth 6.1290 6.1280 6.1280-95 NZD/USD 0.7026 0.6943 0.6986 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1830-50 USD/SGD 1.3515 1.3420 1.3441 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2480-00 USD/THB 33.78 33.655 33.66 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17899 -140 -0.78 10-year 2.39% 2.38% S&P 500 2094 -15 -0.70 2-year 0.725% 0.72% NASDAQ 5051 -32 -0.62 30-year 3.10% 3.095% FTSE 6785 -62 -0.90 Spot Gold($) 1181.00 1182.00 DAX 11196 -137 -1.21 Nymex 59.96 60.54 Nikkei 20407 +24 +0.12 Brent 63.87 64.85 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)