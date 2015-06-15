SYDNEY, June 16 (IFR) - Headlines from Monday night * US Industrial Output MM May -0.2%, f/c 0.2%, -0.5%-prev; Jun NAHB at 59 * CA Mfg Sales MM Apr -2.1%, f/c -0.5%, 2.7%-prev * ECB's Draghi liquidity will be extended as long as Greek banks solvent * ECB's Draghi says latest data show econ recovery proceeding at moderate pace, expects inflation to remain low before rising by YE'15 * ECB's Praet says monitoring FI volatility to see if affects mon pol stance * Greek non-payment of ECB bonds mat Jul/Aug would not mean default rating (S&P) * EU fin Ministers to discuss bank structural reform Friday, banks w/trading activity over EUR 100b would face full requirements of new reform law * Reuters Poll US FF rate seen 0.375% at end Q3, 0.625% YE '15, 1.625 YE '16 * EZ Apr Eurostat trade NSA 24.9bln vs prev 23.4bln * CH May Producer/import price -0.8% m/m, -6.0% y/y vs prev -2.1%/-5.2% * CH Apr Retail sales 1.6% y/y vs prev -2.8% * CH sight deposits rise w/e Jun 12 to 383.387bln vs 379.905bln the prev week Macro themes in play * Dollar broadly softer as May IP misses; rates down ahead of Fed; STIR markets skeptical over recent strong NFP, Retail Sales showings; Sep hike odds fall back to only slightly better than 50/50 * EUR recovers from Greek weakness early; finishes higher as European stocks hit hard; DAX at lowest close for move; YTD gains cut in half; lack of inflow hedging pressure squeezing EUR; CFTC spec shorts down by 40% from April peak * USDJPY sideways; trades heavy as big build in short JPY positions last week now trapped; Cable at highest close in 3 weeks * AUD, CAD gain despite lower commodities; Canada mfg Shipments miss badly * Oil down but off lows; stuck in middle of 2-month sideways chop; Gold, Silver with sneaky bid finish higher but still nowhere; EM slightly lower but firm Overnight currency summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Losses in Europe erased in NY session, opens sub-1.1220 & lifts form there * Bouts of soft US data put US Tsy yields & USD on the back foot * Yield spreads contract and shorts cover, pair up to 1.1288 high * Draghi little effect, was somewhat upbeat but cautious as well, helped lift * Continuation of DAX slide to sub-11,000 levels also helps pair rally * Little pullback seen as settles just below high late in the day * Action likely choppy until FOMC Wed or substantial Greek news hits wires USD/JPY * Yen weakest of the majors save for the CHF today * USD/JPY little changed & inside Friday's range pre FOMC * US data mixed today, NAHB the bright spot ahead of more housing data Tues * Hefty COT spec short JPY positioning offside of late; 122.37 Fibo/Kijun key * Sep Fed hike favored; M-T BOJ QQE3 losing favor amid data improvement * EUR/JPY resilient above 138 Fibo support despite Grexit chatter GBP/USD * Cable finds support by 1.5488 after extending south from Friday's 1.5598 high * Weak US data & expectations of better UK data lifted GBP back near 1.5600 * EUR/GBP moved to session low at 0.7205 before reversing to 0.7230 by NY close * EUR gains as Draghi sees recovery, inflation begin to pick up by YE '16 * Pledges to maintain mon policy, seeks structural reform, cloud base weighs USD/CHF * Franc slipped after weak Swiss data raised SNB rate cut fear into Thur meet * Despite Grexit chatter, EUR/CHF surged fm new low in Asia to 1.0542 in NY * Inside day for USD/CHF; US data not supportive pre FOMC USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2301/58, NorAm range 1.2298/2361, closed 1.2315 (-37 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.0%, WTI -0.7%, aluminum -0.7%, copper (Ju1) -1.1%, gold +0.6% * AUD/CAD closed +0.47%, 0.9560, CAD/JPY +0.1%, 100.18, EUR/CAD +0.6%, 1.3890 * DXY -0.15%; Loonie surged on EUR/CAD sales as leveraged names booked profit * WTI based at 58.73 in NY trade rebounded 1.6% prompting algo USD/CAD sales * US Empire state data disappointed but all eyes are on the Fed meeting Tue/Wed AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair off the 200-HMA, near 0.7730 into NY open * NY keeps lift going as AUD crosses more of a drive for price action * EUR/AUD to 1.4431 & AUD/NZD to 1.1112 give AUD broad based bid * NY takes out Asia's high & 0.7778 high is hit, action then settles quickly * Mkt now focused on RBA minutes, likely dovish & AUD jawboning to be heard * Pair likely slips but drop might be tempered as Fed meeting looms NZD/USD * Tight range in Europe & NY but with a slight bullish tint to action * Lift in Europe off 0.6960/65 area sees near 0.6980 into NY open * Lift persists in early NY as a bout of soft US data hits USD & Tsy yields * 0.7010 was all squeeze could muster, gains tempered by AUD/NZD lift to 1.1112 * Bulls also held in check on fear of next Fonterra milk auction tomorrow * If soft chance of RBNZ cut upped as Wheeler watches milk very closely now LATAM * USD/BRL reversed early lows 3.0925 after CB poll data indicated higher inflat * Rallied to 3.1150 after long US yields moved higher on US rate hike sentiment * USD/MXN ends NY by 15.44 up 0.2%, diverging rate views lifting USD over MXN * Wed FOMC rates/presser lifts USD; Banxico MPC mins Thurs * USD/CLP ends NY 634 +0.45%, weak copper, Chilean/China growth weighs on peso ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ touch softer as Asian gains unwound in overnight trading * Algo nexus between soft DAX implies higher EUR/USD caught market out again * AUD/USD best performing ccy for reasons hard to ascertain * Greece remains omnipresent but the immediate focus is tomorrows US FOMC * Unchanged "dots" forecast could see US Dollar roar back to life USD/KRW traded an 1112-1118.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1117.3. The Kospi closed down 0.5%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3438-98 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3477. The Straits Times closed down 0.9%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7585-3.7680 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7630. The KLSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/IDR traded a 13330-13337 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13334. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13333. The IDX Composite closed down 2.0%. USD/PHP traded a 45.19-31 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.20. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 33.67-75 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.73. The Thai set index closed down 0.4%. USD/TWD traded a 30.93-31.00 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.97. The Taiex closed down 0.45%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1169 slightly higher than the previous 6.1167 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2080-6.2098 range; last at 6.2090. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2130; range 6.2120-6.2157. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2540-6.2555. The Shanghai Composite closed down 2.0%. The property sub sector closed down 1.85%. USD/INR traded a 64.99-64.175 range in Asia on Monday; last at 64.165. The Sensex closed up 0.6%. Economic data releases (GMT) 01:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales 23:50 JP Exports 23:50 JP Imports 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 01:30 AU RBA June Meeting Minutes The week ahead - FOMC/central banks and Greece in spotlight Central bank meetings and minutes will play a huge role in determining the direction of currencies and all asset markets for that matter. The major event will be FOMC meeting Wednesday, but there will also be a key SNB meeting; Norges Bank meets along with the BOJ and the release of the BOE and RBA Minutes. No one is expecting the Fed to announce a policy change at this meeting, but the markets will hang on every word of the statement and Yellen's comments in the press conference that follows. The markets will also asses the Fed "plot the dots" release at Wednesday's meeting. The Fed statement and Yellen in her conference after the meeting have the tricky task of acknowledging the fact the US labor market is improving and the weak data in Q1 was weather related - while at the same time not sounding hawkish enough to push up US yields, upsetting markets and sending the US dollar higher. The Fed will likely emphasize that every meeting for the rest of 2015 will be "live" and decisions on whether or not to lift the Fed Funds rate will be entirely "data dependent". The FOMC and Chair Yellen will at the same time emphasize that the Fed is not on a time related monetary policy path. If the Fed is successful in assuring the markets that while rate hikes may happen at any of the next few meetings - they will remain cautious and watchful - the Fed will likely achieve its aim of putting a cap on Treasury yields and taking the wind out of the sails of the USD. I expect the price action to be choppy around the FOMC, but the ultimate risk is for the USD to correct lower. SNB, Norges, BOJ, BOE and RBA On Thursday the SNB meets and according to 30 analysts polled by none are looking for a policy change at this meeting. Persistently low Swiss inflation and CHF strength against the EUR will likely seen the SNB maintain an easing bias. Also on Thursday - the Norges Bank meets and the market is expecting them to announce a 25 BP rate cut. However some analysts say it will be a close call due to improving inflation data and rising house prices. The BOJ meets on Friday and no one is looking for the BOJ to take any policy action. Recent comments from BOJ officials and most notably Governor Kuroda - suggest the BOJ is not as dovish as the market previously presumed. This makes Kuroda's press conference a key event this coming week, as the market will seek clarification on the impression he gave last week that a 125 USD/JPY rate had gone far enough. The BOE Minutes will be released on Wednesday and they are expected to show a 9-0 vote to keep policy unchanged. The RBA Minutes could be interesting, as the statement after the June meeting was viewed as "neutral" - but a speech by RBA Governor Stevens last week reinstated an easing bias. We expect the Minutes to be interpreted as more dovish than the statement. The Greek debt drama continues to drag on and on. While the market is suffering from "Greek debt crisis fatigue" - a growing number of analysts warn the end game is approaching. Greece remains the elephant in the room and the markets may be forced to react if a resolution to the crisis remains elusive. If there is a resolution - a positive market reaction will likely be short-lived, as worst case scenarios have not been fully priced in. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. The standouts will be CPI and Philly Fed on Thursday. Earlier in the week there will be US Housing Starts and Building Permits. The key data event in Europe will be EZ inflation data on Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for data in Asia - with China House Prices on Thursday the key event. NZ GDP will be out Thursday and could gather attention after the RBNZ commenced an easing cycle last week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 14th June Equities S&P The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation, but they aren't trending lower. Support has formed around 2,065/2,075 with break below 2,060 likely to confirm a trend lower in underway. Key support at the 200-dma at 2,047 as S&P has been above that reading since Oct, 2014. A break above all-time high at 2,134 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,094} DAX The short-trend lower lost momentum last week, as 5-dma flattened out and appears ready to point higher. Break above 20-dma at 11,474 would confirm trend lower ended and target May 26 trend high at 11,920. A break below last week's 10864 low would reignite trend lower and target 200-dma at 10,445. {Last 11196} ASX The price action Thurs/Fri suggested the trend lower is at least stalling for the time being. The 61.8 of the 5,142/5,997 move comes in around 5.470. Even though it traded below that level on Wednesday - it managed to close above that reading on a daily basis. A break and close below 5,465 would reignite trend lower and target 2015 low at 5,267. A break and close above the 200-dma at 5,586 would suggest at least a period of consolidation. {Last 5,545} Commodities Gold is consolidating, but the short-term moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation. A close above the 20-dma at 1,190 would relieve downward pressure while a close above the 200-dma at 1,207 would target the May 18 trend high at 1.232. Key support is found at 1,130/1,150 and a break below that window would be very bearish. {Last 1,180} Iron ore: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher to confirm the trend higher remains in place. The objective of the current trend higher is the 200-dma at 67.38. A break below the 20-dma at 61.92 would warn the trend higher has lost momentum and a break below the 100-dma at 58.88 would confirm that to be the case. . {Last 65.00} Lon Copper is trending lower and is approaching the 61.8 fibo of 5,339/6,481 move at 5,775. The price needs to break back above the 20-dma at 6,080 to ease the downward pressure. {Last 5,912} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and 62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50 targets the 200-dma at 63.85 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.96} FX EUR/USD The short-date moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma points lower - so no trend to speak of at present. Key resistance May 15 trend high 1.1468 while support found at 20-dma at 1.1125. A break below 1.1125 targets 61.8 fibo of 1.0819/1.1387 move at 1.1035. {Last 1.1265} USD/JPY The trend higher lost momentum and the 5-dma appears poised to cross below the 10-dma - thus confirming the short-term trend higher has ended. Support is found at last week's 1.2246 low - with break targeting the 61.8 fibo of the 118.88/125.86 move at 121.55. Resistance at the daily Tenkan line with break above confirming trend higher is ready to resume. {Last 123.47} AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction and is consolidating between a quadruple bottom around 0.7600 and the June 3 trend high at 0.7819. A break of either level should see some decent follow-through. The June 3 high also lined up with the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8164/0.7598 move. {Last 0.7724}