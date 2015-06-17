SYDNEY, June 17 (IFR) - Headlines from Tuesday night * Greece's Tsipras held phone call w/US treasury's Lew, Greece expressed intention to bridge differences in talks (Greek govt official) * EU's Juncker blames Greek Govt for telling voters things that are not what Juncker told Govt * ECB's Knot Greek banks solvent now, would be in trouble if Greek govt defaults * Dairy prices fall 1.3%, volumes drop 13.2% at auction -NZ's Fonterra * U.S. seen growing 1.9% after housing data (Atlanta Fed GDPNow) * US Building Permits: Number May 1.275m, f/c 1.100m, 1.140m-prev * US Housing Starts Number MM May 1.036m, f/c 1.100m, 1.165m-prev * Nearly 90% of respondents see Fed hiking rates Q3 '15, rest hike Q4 (Sifma) * GB May CPI 0.2% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.2%/-0.1%. 0.2%/0.1% exp * GB May PPI I/P px -0.9%m/m, -12.0%y/y vs prv 1.4%/-11.0% rvsd. 0.4%/-11.4% exp * GB May PPI O/P pxs 0.1% m/m, -1.6% y/y vs prev 0.1% rvsd/-1.7%. 0.1%/-1.6% exp * GB May PPI core O/P 0.0% m/m, 0.1% y/y vs prev 0.0%/0.1%. 0.0%/0.1% exp * EZ Q1 Employment 0.1% q/q, 0.8% y/y vs prev 0.1%/0.9%. * DE Jun ZEW economic sentiment 31.5 vs prev 41.9. 37.1 exp * DE Jun ZEW current conditions 62.9 vs prev 65.7. 63.0 exp Macro themes in play * USD mixed in quiet NYC trade; DXY firmer but dollar down against CAD and GBP; Cable continues to grind higher despite Core CPI miss, up 6 out of last 7 days * EUR down modestly as Greece falls apart; Athens at 3 yr lows, -15% YTD; 2yr notes yield 30%; CHF, JPY bid as safe havens against global equity roil * US rates down ahead of Fed; treasury benchmarks now at lower yields than before pivotal NFP (June 5); no fear of Fed, likely to play 'international' card * AUD choppy, sideways; ditto NZD, no lasting impact from weaker milk auction * CRB up but in range; WTI crude ends higher, holds 40-dma support again; EM higher; MXN best finish in 2 weeks; BRL, RUB outperform * China a wildcard for global risk; extreme equity volatility possibly marking a top after 135% run; China CDS bid, Copper falls to 3 month lows Overnight currency summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Pair heavy into NY open after German ZEW miss erodes overnight gains * 200-HMA (1.1242) tested & holds just ahead of NY open * Early spike down to 1.1205 after US housing data but losses stall * Pair then bounces near 1.1255 before hugging 200-HMA for rest of session USD/JPY * USD/JPY flat outside the short-lived pop on Kuroda's REER clarification * US data too mixed to change muted views into the FOMC on Wed * Bids by 123.30 holding; NY stocks bounce no help; mkt still spec-heavy * Similar short-lived spikes in the crosses; EUR/JPY holding above 138 GBP/USD * Cable rose off early 1.5542 low after UK core CPI miss, ends NY by 1.5641 * UK core CPI +0.9% y/y in May vs +1.0% f/c. headline CPI +0.1% y/y, as f/c * GBP safe haven as Grexit uncertainty lingers, USD longs lighten pre-Fed * EUR/GBP falls to 2-wk low at 0.7174 ends NY by 0.7185 * EZ-UK rate differentials support GBP strength as EZ remains committed to QE USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2312/47, NorAm range 1.2306/46, closed 1.2316 (-8 pips in NY) * Brent crude -0.3%, WTI +0.9%, aluminum -0.9%, copper (Ju1) -1.2%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD closed -0.3%, 0.9533, CAD/JPY +0.2%, 100.15, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.3841 * DXY +0.2%; Tight ranges as the FOMC 2-day meeting got underway AUD/USD * Bids ahead of 0.7700 stall slide in early Europe, short covers ensue * Weak USD & EUR/AUD slide aids lift, pair near 0.7740 into NY open * Rally pushed further on US housing starts miss, res near 0.7770 holds * Gains fade and pair near 0.7740 late in the day * Market awaits Fed, if Sep lift-off on track AUD/USD likely trades lower NZD/USD * Tight ranges in Europe & NY, 0.6970/01 defines range for both sessions * US data had little impact as mkt more focused on Fonterra auction * RBNZ note on milk prices garnering lots of attention for the auction * GDT PI down 1.3% and WMP down only 0.1% * Pair lifted to NY high on tiny WMP drop & mkt short NZD * Sub-0.70 levels for rest of session as mkt awaits Fed LATAM * USD/MXN moved below daily pivot at 15.4337, held narrow 15.3950-15.43 range * US housing data was mixed starts missed but permits rose, FOMC Wed in focus * USD/BRL ending NorAm by session lows despite weak retail sales * USD/CLP ends NY 636.25 -0.4%, copper -1.2%, poll f/c rates on hold in '15 ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ barely changed in a modest affair offshore ahead of FOMC * Today should be equally quiet as players retreat to the sidelines * Tonight it will all be about the "dots" - set up for possible fireworks * Divergence between mkts view on rates and the Fed's - someone wrong * If Fed sticks to its forecasts - cld see a big move in short end rates USD/KRW traded an 1115.3-1119 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1118.6. The Kospi closed down 0.7%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3444-76 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3460. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7420-3.7570 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7495. The KLSE index closed down 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13328-13350 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13348. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13333. The IDX Composite closed up 0.7%. USD/PHP traded a 45.10-225 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.14. The PSE index closed up 0.65%. USD/THB traded a 33.665-73 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.685. The Thai set index closed up 0.1%. USD/TWD traded a 30.905-937 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.915. The Taiex closed down 0.5%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1155 slightly lower than the previous 6.1169 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2072-6.2090 range; last at 6.2084. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2105; range 6.2085-6.2120. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2550-6.2575. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.4%. The property sub sector closed down 3.95%. USD/INR traded a 64.05-305 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 64.26. The Sensex closed up 0.4%. Economic data releases (GMT) 22:45 NZ Current Account - Qtrly* Q1 f/c 0.235b, -3.190b-prev 22:45 NZ Current Account- Annual* Q1 f/c -9.10b, -7.82b-prev 22:45 NZ Cact Balance To GDP Q1 f/c -3.80%, -3.30%-prev 23:30 JY Reuters Tankan DI Jun 13-prev 01:30 AU Westpac Leading Idx m/m May 0.1%-prev Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - FOMC/central banks and Greece in spotlight Central Banks: C/bank meetings and Minutes will play a huge role in determining the direction of currencies and all asset markets for that matter. The major event will be FOMC meeting Wednesday, but there will also be a key SNB meeting; Norges Bank meets along with the BOJ and the release of the BOE Minutes. FOMC: No one is expecting the Fed to announce a policy change at this meeting, but the markets will hang on every word of the statement and Yellen's comments in the press conference that follows. The markets will also asses the Fed "plot the dots" release at Wednesday's meeting. The Fed statement and Yellen in her conference after the meeting have the tricky task of acknowledging the fact the US labor market is improving and the weak data in Q1 was weather related - while at the same time not sounding hawkish enough to push up US yields, upsetting markets and sending the US dollar higher. The Fed will likely emphasize that every meeting for the rest of 2015 will be "live" and decisions on whether or not to lift the Fed Funds rate will be entirely "data dependent". The FOMC and Chair Yellen will at the same time emphasize that the Fed is not on a time related monetary policy path. If the Fed is successful in assuring the markets that while rate hikes may happen at any of the next few meetings - they will remain cautious and watchful - the Fed will likely achieve its aim of putting a cap on Treasury yields and taking the wind out of the sails of the USD. I expect the price action to be choppy around the FOMC, but the ultimate risk is for the USD to correct lower. SNB, Norges, BOJ, and BOE: On Thursday SNB meets and according to 30 analysts polled by none are looking for a policy change. Persistently low Swiss inflation and CHF strength against the EUR will likely seen the SNB maintain an easing bias. Also on Thursday - Norges Bank meets and the market is expecting them to announce a 25bp rate cut. However some analysts say it will be a close call due to improving inflation data and rising house prices. BOJ meets on Friday and no one is looking for the BOJ to take any policy action. Recent comments from BOJ officials and most notably Governor Kuroda - suggest the BOJ is not as dovish as the market previously presumed. This makes Kuroda's presser a key event this coming week, as the market will seek clarification on the impression he gave last week that a 125 USD/JPY rate had gone far enough. The BOE Minutes will be released Wednesday and they are expected to show a 9-0 vote to keep policy unchanged. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly quiet week for US data. The standouts will be CPI and Philly Fed on Thursday. The key data event in Europe will be EZ inflation data on Wednesday. It will be a quiet week for data in Asia - with China house prices on Thursday the key event. NZ GDP will be out Thursday and could gather attention after the RBNZ commenced an easing cycle last week. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 14th June Equities S&P The daily moving average studies are lined up in a bearish formation, but they aren't trending lower. Support has formed around 2,065/2,075 with break below 2,060 likely to confirm a trend lower in underway. Key support at the 200-dma at 2,047 as S&P has been above that reading since Oct, 2014. A break above all-time high at 2,134 would reignite trend higher. {Last 2,094} DAX The short-trend lower lost momentum last week, as 5-dma flattened out and appears ready to point higher. Break above 20-dma at 11,474 would confirm trend lower ended and target May 26 trend high at 11,920. A break below last week's 10864 low would reignite trend lower and target 200-dma at 10,445. {Last 11196} ASX: The price action Thurs/Fri suggested the trend lower is at least stalling for the time being. The 61.8 of the 5,142/5,997 move comes in around 5.470. Even though it traded below that level on Wednesday - it managed to close above that reading on a daily basis. A break and close below 5,465 would reignite trend lower and target 2015 low at 5,267. A break and close above the 200-dma at 5,586 would suggest at least a period of consolidation. {Last 5,545} Commodities: Gold is consolidating, but the short-term moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation. A close above the 20-dma at 1,190 would relieve downward pressure while a close above the 200-dma at 1,207 would target the May 18 trend high at 1.232. Key support is found at 1,130/1,150 and a break below that window would be very bearish. {Last 1,180} Iron Ore: The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bullish formation and pointing higher to confirm the trend higher remains in place. The objective of the current trend higher is the 200-dma at 67.38. A break below the 20-dma at 61.92 would warn the trend higher has lost momentum and a break below the 100-dma at 58.88 would confirm that to be the case. . {Last 65.00} Lon Copper: is trending lower and is approaching the 61.8 fibo of 5,339/6,481 move at 5,775. The price needs to break back above the 20-dma at 6,080 to ease the downward pressure. {Last 5,912} NYMEX Crude: NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and 62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50 targets the 200-dma at 63.85 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.96} FX EUR/USD The short-date moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation, but the 20-dma points lower - so no trend to speak of at present. Key resistance May 15 trend high 1.1468 while support found at 20-dma at 1.1125. A break below 1.1125 targets 61.8 fibo of 1.0819/1.1387 move at 1.1035. {Last 1.1265} USD/JPY The trend higher lost momentum and the 5-dma appears poised to cross below the 10-dma - thus confirming the short-term trend higher has ended. Support is found at last week's 1.2246 low - with break targeting the 61.8 fibo of the 118.88/125.86 move at 121.55. Resistance at the daily Tenkan line with break above confirming trend higher is ready to resume. {Last 123.47} AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction and is consolidating between a quadruple bottom around 0.7600 and the June 3 trend high at 0.7819. A break of either level should see some decent follow-through. The June 3 high also lined up with the 38.2 fibo of the 0.8164/0.7598 move. {Last 0.7724} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13450 13455 13440 13435-13445 USD/JPY 123.81 123.29 123.37 INR 64.58 64.70 64.60 64.58-60 EUR/USD 1.1330 1.1205 1.1248 KRW 1120 1121 1119.5 1119-1120 EUR/JPY 140.00 138.27 138.77 MYR 3.7610 3.7660 3.7565 3.7550-70 GBP/USD 1.5655 1.5542 1.5648 PHP 45.45 45.45 45.37 45.31-34 USD/CAD 1.2347 1.2312 1.2294 TWD 30.89 30.91 30.84 30.83-85 AUD/USD 0.7781 0.7722 0.7752 CNY 1-mth 6.1285 6.1270 6.1280-85 NZD/USD 0.7010 0.6972 0.6990 CNY 6-mth 6.1865 6.1845 6.1845-60 USD/SGD 1.3476 1.3421 1.3421 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2540-50 USD/THB 33.73 33.665 33.675 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17904 +113 +0.63 10-year 2.31% 2.36% S&P 500 2096 +12 +0.57 2-year 0.69% 0.705% NASDAQ 5056 +26 +0.52 30-year 3.04% 3.09% FTSE 6710 -1 -0.01 Spot Gold($) 1182.50 1186.10 DAX 11044 +59 +0.54 Nymex 60.01 59.52 Nikkei 20256 -130 -0.64 Brent 63.70 62.60 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)