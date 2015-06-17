SYDNEY, June 18 (IFR) - Headlines from Wednesday night * US Fed keeps rate steady, cuts '15 GDP growth f/c, sees FF rate at 0.625% YE '15, lowered '16/'17 FF target by 25bps, risks to economy/labor mkt remain nearly balanced * Fed's Yellen beginning hikes too early risks derailing recovery, waiting too long risks overshooting target * BOE's Forbes latest wage data shows date when rates go up is coming closer * Greece's Varoufakis does not believe a deal can be reached at Eurogroup meeting Thursday * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem we want a credible Greece deal but preparing for all eventualities * ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks by EUR 1.1bln to EUR 84.1bln Macro themes in play USD down as Fed downgrades 2015 GDP, rate path; dovish tilt sends rate hike odds lower; Fed sees 2 hikes by year end, futures market sees only 82% of ONE hike * US short rates fall sharply, curve steepens, Gold higher; long USD trade at risk as primary premise undercut * EM flies as rates fall, commodities firm, stocks rise Overnight currency summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Choppy action ahead of Fed. NYT sees early drop from 1.1285 to 1.1225 * USD broadly bid as US Tsy yields were firm early in session * Pair near 1.1265 into Fed, initial reaction is spike down to 1.1206 * Losses reverse though as Fed lowers '15 econ f/c & dots deemed a bit dovish * US Tsy yields & USD dive, 1.1300 quickly hit with only a slight pullback * Yellen presser keeps the somewhat dovish theme, pair trades above 1.1340 USD/JPY * Pre-FOMC USD/JPY buying cleared the Jun 11 rebound high at 124.20 * FOMC's weaker '15 SEPs slammed it fm a 124.46 spike high to new lows * Yellen presser clearly leaning on dovish side, cautiousness * Tsy curve steepened as rate hikes partly priced out; undermines USD * Threatening stops below 123.30; Heavy spec buys in recent weeks weigh * EUR/JPY stalled again by 140; GBP/JPY uptrend hastened by UK data * MOF weekly flow data tonight into BOJ announcement (steady) Friday GBP/USD * Cable vaults 1.57 en route to 1.5750 after big UK avg earnings beat * Remains bid after dovish Fed cuts '15 GDP f/c, '16/17 FF target (-25bps) * Finds res by 1.5830, ahead of upper 21-w Bolli, next res 1.5880 50% Fib * EUR/GBP holds lows after UK avg earnings beat, UK-EZ rate divergence weighs * May 29 low at 0.7140 supports, May 27 low at 0.7056 attracts USD/CHF * CHF's haven bids amid Grexit fears slammed USD/CHF o/n * FOMC's weaker '15 SEPs slammed it again to new low of 0.9225 in NY * Yellen presser clearly leaning on dovish side, cautiousness * Tsy curve steepened as rate hikes partly priced out * EUR/CHF tumbled toward June 3 low of 1.0400 on Greek woes, SNB doubts * ECB & SNB meets on Thur (both on hold); also CHF May Trade data USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2312/47, NorAm range 1.2236/2355, closed 1.2239 (-75 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.25%, WTI -0.1%, aluminum +0.5%, copper (Ju1) +0.3%, gold +0.5% * AUD/CAD closed -0.5%, 0.9475, CAD/JPY +0.6%, 100.80, EUR/CAD +0.3%, 1.3862 * DXY -0.74%; Post FOMC volatility was responsible for the DXY's losses * Strong Canadian wholesale sales data at +1.9% vs +0.3/0.4% failed to pop CAD * FOMC statement intimates 2 rate hikes in 2015 but downgraded GDP forecasts AUD/USD * Slide begun in Asia persists in Europe & pre-Fed NY action on broad USD bid * New low set & near 0.7670 into Fed, spikes down initially, hits 0.7636 * Losses quickly erased though after mkt takes second look at statement * Fed econ f/c for 2015 lower & dots taken as a bit dovish, AUD/USD rallies * Most o/n losses erode as pair tests 0.7755/70 res late in day * Long lower wick on daily candle a warning to recent bears * RBA bulletin and NZ GDP some risks in Asia NZD/USD * Steady slide lower in Europe & most of NY session as USD broadly bid * Pair dips near 0.6905 before bouncing above 0.6920 pre-Fed * Pair spikes to 0.6880 initially but then reverses as Fed econ f/c worsen * US yields & USD dive, NZD/USD gains for day nearly erased * Yellen presser taken more dovish than anything * Pair threatens 0.7700/25 resistance late in the day LATAM * LatAm rally as Fed keeps rates on hold, drops '15 GDP f/c, '16/'17 FF target * Yellen wants more decisive evidence moderate econ growth will be sustained * USD/MXN falls to daily cloud top/61.8% Fib by 15.28, hold by low into NY close * USD/BRL falls to 3.0520, bounces back abv 50-DMA (3.0590) closes NY by 3.0650 * USD/CLP moves to 635 in light offshore trade, copper up 0.32% ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ whipsawed offshore and on back of pre and post FOMC dealings * Fed median for FF rate at end of year unchanged at 0.625% * However mean forecast fell from 77% to 57% * Indicates core voters changed from predicting two 25bps rate hikes to just one * Upshot Fed rate hike data dependent - mkt has a 82% prob of a 25bps rate hike * USDs purged - EUR and GBP big winners - up 0.8% and 1.2% respectively USD/KRW traded an 1116.5-1119 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1117.9. The Kospi closed up 0.3%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3423-72 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3466. The Straits Times closed up 0.85%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7380-3.7555 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7555. The KLSE index closed up 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13360-13371 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13365. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13367. The IDX Composite closed up 1.5%. USD/PHP traded a 45.08-185 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.18. The PSE index closed up 0.4%. USD/THB traded a 33.665-715 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.71. The Thai set index closed up 0.8%. USD/TWD traded a 30.896-94 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.92. The Taiex closed down 0.25%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1158 slightly higher than the previous 6.1155 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2060-6.2100 range; last at 6.2096. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2097; range 6.2080-6.2106. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2470-6.2500. The Shanghai Composite closed up 1.65%. The property sub sector closed up 1.2%. USD/INR traded a 64.09-19 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 64.12. The Sensex closed up 0.55%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 22:45 NZ GDP 23:30 JP Reuters Tankan DI Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) --:-- JP Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting (to June 19) OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13450 13465 13450 13400-13420 USD/JPY 124.46 123.21 123.43 INR 64.50 64.55 64.26 64.26-30 EUR/USD 1.1358 1.1206 1.1337 KRW 1119 1124.7 1113.5 1114-1115 EUR/JPY 140.03 138.74 139.91 MYR 3.7640 3.7710 3.7550 3.7390-10 GBP/USD 1.5847 1.5627 1.5834 PHP 45.27 45.38 45.12 45.07-09 USD/CAD 1.2355 1.2221 1.2227 TWD 30.87 30.94 30.745 30.76-78 AUD/USD 0.7770 0.7636 0.7746 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1230 6.1220-35 NZD/USD 0.7013 0.6880 0.6986 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1745-60 USD/SGD 1.3505 1.3355 1.3360 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2405-25 USD/THB 33.80 33.60 33.61 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17936 +32 +0.18 10-year 2.32% 2.31% S&P 500 2100 +4 +0.20 2-year 0.66% 0.69% NASDAQ 5065 +9 +0.19 30-year 3.095% 3.04% FTSE 6681 -29 -0.43 Spot Gold($) 1183.90 1182.50 DAX 10978 -66 -0.60 Nymex 59.92 60.01 Nikkei 20219 -39 -0.19 Brent 63.70 63. (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)