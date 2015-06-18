BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
SYDNEY, June 19 (IFR) - Headlines from Thursday night * ECB told EZ FinMins it was not sure if Greek banks would be able to open Mon * Greece's Varoufakis about capital controls, says they are the anti-thesis of monetary union * Greece's Varoufakis says put on table radical proposal for independent fiscal council monitoring budget execution w/automated hard deficit break * German newspaper Die Zeit report on Greece extension denied by EU diplomats * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says creditors are prepared for eventualities other than deal w/Greece, but this is not the preferred scenario * Greek banks see surge in deposit withdrawals; about EUR2bln, this wk (Mon-Wed) * IMF's Lagarde Greece will be in default vis-à-vis the IMF on July 1 * Germany's Gabriel aid wud continue even if Greece leaves EZ (Wirtschaftwoche) * SNB's Jordan says could raise sight deposit charge further (CNBC) * US Core CPI MM, SA May 0.1%, f/c 0.2%, 0.30%-prev * US Weekly Jobless Claims 267k v 277k exp * US Real Weekly Earnings MM May -0.1%, 0.00%-prev * US Philly Fed Business Index Jun 15.2, f/c 8, 6.7-prev * US Philly Fed Employment Jun 3.8, 6.7-prev * US Philly Fed Prices Paid Jun 17.2, -14.2-prev * US Philly Fed New Orders Jun 15.2, 4-prev * GB May Retail sales 0.2% m/m, 4.6% y/y vs prev 0.9%/4.6% rvsd. 0.0%/4.8% exp * EZ Q1 labour costs 2.2% y/y vs prev 1.2% rvsd * EZ Q1 Wages in EZ 2.2% vs prev 1.1% rvsd * CH May Trade 3433mln vs prev 2658mln rvsd * Norges bank cuts int rates by 25bp to 1%, says rates could be lowered further * SNB keeps target rate for 3-mth libor unchanged at -0.25% * SNB lifts 2015/2016 inflation forecasts by 0.1% to -1.0%/-0.4% Macro themes in play * USD bounced off soft CPI lows after solid Philly, rebound from FOMC slide * Greek extension talk lifts euro; though gains lost as doubts revived * GBP off session highs put in after UK ret sales beat remains firm by 1.5880 * US short rates remain weak, curve steepens, Gold rallies back above 1200 * EM reverses some of post-Fed gains, rate hike outlook obfuscated, GS pushes out US hike to Dec from Sept, Citi pushes up Hike to Sept from Dec Overnight currency summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Bounces off hourly supt in Europe, broad based USD then sees lift to 1.1420 * Dip near 1.1390 into NY open get bought, CPI miss sees spike up to 1.1430 * Good claims data gives USD life & pair slips toward 1.1385 but buyers lurk * NY notes RM buys, pair lifts even as DAX rises & USD stays firm * 1.1440 high then seen but all gains erased on Greek headlines * Pair dives to 1.1340 but Greek headlines denied * Pair then lingers near 1.1370 for remainder of session USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post FOMC slide got to 122.48 after mixed US CPI & Claims data * Above f/c Philly Fed & HLs about a Greek deal into yr-end got it to 123.16 * Tsy yields bounced off lows, US stocks surged, but N225 futs trailed badly * Uptrend from Apr at risk of broader 61.8% retracement at 121.55 * EUR/JPY rallied to 140.87 on Greek deal hopes, fell below 140 on doubts * Yen widely bid as underwater shorts exit; prices, MOF flows go against them GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved off early high in NY aft as Greek extension headlines lift USD * Extension talk denied; Eurogroup seeks more credible proposal by Monday's meet * Cable rose to 7-mos high of 1.5930 after UK ONS retail sales data release * Positive UK data lifting the pound as US growth outlook slips * EUR/GBP held near minor Fib support at 0.7153 ends NY by 0.7163 * Diverging UK-EZ growth/int rate path & Greek uncertainty favors cross weakness USD/CHF * SNB kept target rate & sight deposit charge unch * SNB: CHF is significantly overvalued * Lifts 15/16 inflation forecasts by 0.1% to -1.0%/-0.4% * EUR/CHF slipped after SNB, then rallied on new Greek deal hope hype * CH trade surplus widens in May ; reduces CHF fears * USD/CHF rebounds from 0.9151 NY low on Philly Fed beat, Greek hopes USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2153/2238, NorAm range 1.2127/2250, closed 1.2235 (+71 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.6%, WTI +0.1%, aluminum +1.0%, copper (Ju1) +0.1%, gold +2.1% * AUD/CAD closed +0.65%, 0.9530, CAD/JPY -0.3%, 100.56, EUR/CAD +0.35%, 1.3907 * DXY -0.25%; Oil fell 0.9-1.3% in NY trade after USD whipsaw move to cycle low * US CPI 0.1% blw f/c, UST 10-yr yld -2bp then +9bp; H/L-print error caused drop * Greek headlines created volatility, aided the USD/CAD rally on negative news AUD/USD * Broad base USD weakness in Europe sees rally toward 0.7820 into NY open * Early NY USD weakness persists, below f/c CPI hits USD again * AUD/USD spikes to 0.7849, gains erode fast as good claims data bounces USD * Philly Fed beat & US Tsy yield bounce aids slide, * Sub-0.7800 & 55-DMA seen late in day, cloud based capping NZD/USD * Pair rises in Europe's morning on braod USD weakness, hits 0.6960 * Dips sub-0.6940 into NY open, dip bought, CPI miss pushes lift further * Pair hits pre-NZ GDP level (0.6982) but gains erode on USD & UST yield bounce * Heavy for rest of NY, touches 0.6920 and hovers just above late in the day LATAM * LatAm CCYs reverse early gains vs USD, Greek headlines lift USD broadly * Talk of Greek extension, denied, lifted USD in NorAm afternoon * USD/MXN moved off early NY low 15.17 Fib support, back abv daily cloud 15.33 * USD/BRL near flat on the session by 3.0560, Wed swap adjustment shrugged off * Brazil hawkish cycle keeps BR-US yield diff constant, despite dovish Fed * USD/CLP ends NY by 630, holds gains re Wed dovish leaning Fed; copper flat ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Washout of USD/AXJ long positions (thru OTC /NDF) continued overnight * This came despite analysts advising use the dip to re-load USD longs * September rate cut still on table - but everyone knows this * Could be a long Northern summer with choppy directionless trading to persist * Quiet session ahead/Greek headlines creates blips in volatility USD/KRW traded an 1105.5-1113.8 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1107.1. The Kospi closed up 0.34%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3295-75 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 1.3306. The Straits Times closed down 0.75%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7045-3.7380 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 3.7090. The KLSE index closed down 0.5%. USD/IDR traded a 13300-13345 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 13302. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13341. The IDX Composite closed down 0.0%. USD/PHP traded a 44.95-45.065 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 44.95. The PSE index closed up 0.9%. USD/THB traded a 33.59-665 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 33.62. The Thai set index closed down 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 30.788-884 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 30.81. The Taiex closed up 0.3%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Thursday at 6.1126 slightly lower than the previous 6.1158 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2068-6.2100 range; last at 6.2075. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2051; range 6.2040-6.2088. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2410-6.2430. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.65%. The property sub sector closed down 2.65%. USD/INR traded a 63.70-95 range in Asia on Thursday; last at 63.72. The Sensex closed up 1.05%. Economic data releases (GMT) 19 Jun 21:00 KR PPI Growth 19 Jun 04:00 MY CPI 19 Jun 07:30 TH Currency Swaps 19 Jun 07:30 TH Forex Reserves 19 Jun 11:30 IN FX Reserves Looking ahead - events, other releases (GMT) 03:00 JP Bank of Japan MPC Statement/Kuroda Press Conference 06:36 JP BOJ Nakaso makes a speech OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13360 13400 13365 13380-13410 USD/JPY 123.61 122.47 122.96 INR 64.09 64.11 63.95 63.94-97 EUR/USD 1.1440 1.1330 1.1359 KRW 1104.5 1105 1102.5 1106-1107 EUR/JPY 140.67 139.49 139.72 MYR 3.7170 3.7170 3.7100 3.7120-40 GBP/USD 1.5930 1.5808 1.5879 PHP 45.00 44.99 44.94 44.94-96 USD/CAD 1.2250 1.2127 1.2222 TWD 30.65 30.67 30.60 30.62-65 AUD/USD 0.7849 0.7711 0.7804 CNY 1-mth 6.1220 6.1200 6.1210-20 NZD/USD 0.6989 0.6880 0.6925 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1745-65 USD/SGD 1.3375 1.3285 1.3341 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2405-25 USD/THB 33.665 33.58 33.645 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18116 +180 +1.01 10-year 2.34% 2.32% S&P 500 2121 +21 +0.99 2-year 0.64% 0.66% NASDAQ 5133 +68 +1.34 30-year 3.13% 3.095% FTSE 6708 +27 +0.41 Spot Gold($) 1201.80 1183.90 DAX 11100 +122 +1.11 Nymex 60.49 59.92 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)
