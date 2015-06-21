SYDNEY, June 22 (IFR) - News and data out of Europe * Greek Finmin: No discussion of Greek proposal in EG meeting on Thurs - Rtrs * EU Finmins reach an agreement on draft law to rein in trading risks at banks - Rtrs * Greek CB chief: Confims the stability of the banking system - Rtrs * Russian dep PM: Russian could consider giving financial aid to Greece * Kremlin spksm: Needs to hear proposal from Greece before doing anything - Rtrs * Russian Dep Finmin: Greece is in no financial position to ask for sovereign loan - Rtrs * Greek banks saw deposit outflows surge to more than 1bln euros Thurs - Rtrs * EU leaders summit called for 17:00 GMT Monday to discuss Greece * EZ Apr C/A NSA 20.4bln vs prev 24.4bln rvsd. SA 22.3bln vs prev 18.0bln rvsd * EZ Apr Net investment flow 37.5bln vs prev -39.6bln rvsd * GB May PSNB 9.350bln vs prev 5.459bln rvsd. 10.050bln exp * GB May PSNCR 12.383bln vs prev -2.731bln rvsd * Greek regulators battling hedge funds behind-the-scenes - FT * BoJ leaves policy as is, vote 8-1, keeps upbeat view of economy * 1/3 of Japan firms see profit plans hurt with USD/JPY 120-125 Rtrs News and data out of North America * ECB raises ELA cap for Greek banks by EUR 1.8 bln (Greek official) * Greek deposit outflows reach about EUR 1.2 bln Friday (Bankers) * EZ officials to discuss on Monday handling of Greek default if no new reform proposals arrive * Germany's Merkel important to stick w/the principle that the institutions must first reach a deal w/Greece * Fed's Williams wants stronger inflation data before hiking rates, believes this is the year for liftoff, some of decline in labor force participation suggest slack, but it is shrinking * Fed's Mester economy can now support 25bp hike, expects inflation to start to rise on heels of dollar, oil moves * Bank of England's McCafferty sees chance of 2015 rate rise, hinges on data News from the weekend Greece cabinet meets Sunday as another deadline approaches * Greek cabinet meeting Sunday ahead of emergency EU Summit * Varoufakis promises more concessions but maintains anti-austerity stance * EU meeting to be brought forward to 10:30 GMT Monday The latest phase of the Greek crisis faces a crucial test on Monday when EU leaders meet in an emergency summit Monday to try and hammer out an 11th hour compromise (yes - another one) to avoid a Greek default and/or GREXIT by unlocking 7.2 BLN EUR in new bailout funds. Greek leaders promised on Saturday they are willing to make further concessions, but according to Greek Finance Minister Varoufakis - Greece is unwilling to accept new loans with conditions attached that make it impossible for Greece to repay the loans. Speaking to German newspaper FAZ he said that German Chancellor Merkel faces a "stark choice" over whether to accept a "fair agreement" to end the crisis. EU leaders believe it is the Greek leadership that must make the choice to accept tough conditions or risk default and leaving the Euro zone. According to various reports - Greek leaders will on Sunday discuss eliminating some tax breaks and perhaps making some cuts on pensions, but not to the degree previously insisted on by the IMF and EU. It an agreement isn't reached on Monday - Greece may have to impose capital controls amid reports Greek depositors are fleeing Greek banks at a rate of around 1 BLN EUR per day and the pace of withdrawals are quickening. The ECB is providing a lifeline for Greek banks through its ELA facility, but Greece may be forced to put in place capital controls if an agreement isn't reached on Monday, according to some reports. It is highly unlikely the ECB will be the ones deciding on cutting off funding of Greek banks, as it would spell disaster for Greece and a call of hat magnitude will be made by the EU politicians (German Chancellor Merkel in particular) and not the ECB. If a deal isn't agreed to on Monday - the likelihood of a Greece default increases dramatically, but if a political solution is agreed to in principle - a deal could be reached by the end of the month to avoid worst case scenarios. There is loan repayment to the IMF on June 30, but since it doesn't involve private investors - a late payment will not be as dramatic as it would be otherwise. In other words - even if there isn't a deal struck on Monday it won't necessarily be the "end game" for Greece even though the crisis will get messier as each day/hour passes. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com IMM specs ditched chunk of USD longs before FOMC * Data released Friday showed big reduction of USD longs as of day before FOMC * IMM Specs reduced USD longs from 34.7 BLN USD to 23.8 BLNUSD/lowest in 11 mths * JPY shorts fell sharply from 116.3 K contracts to 80.7 K contracts * Net EUR shorts plummeted from 138 K contracts to 80.7 K contracts * Net EUR shorts have been more than halved from 165.5 K contracts 2 weeks ago * Specs obviously ignoring Greece as motive to short EUR/USD * Reflects unwind of shorts related to unwind of long EZ bond & DAX positions * Next week's data likely to show more USD long unwinding in wake of dovish Fed John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com The week ahead - Greece (again), US and China data in focus (Greece) Monday morning will be dominated by reports from the emergency EU leaders summit - as a last second deal to save Greece from default hangs in the balance. Like all other "emergency summits" that have taken place since the EZ sovereign debt crisis began - there isn't likely going to be a black and white resolution and there is every possibility the drama could drag on through the week. Key data in the week ahead It isn't a very busy week for data, but as the Fed is clearly "data dependent" all US data takes on added importance. The highlights from the US calendar include Existing Home Sales on Monday; Durable Goods and New Home Sales on Tuesday; revised Q1 GDP and PCE on Wednesday followed by Univ of Mich sentiment on Friday. Wednesday will be the most interesting, as US Q1 GDP is expected to be revised from minus 0.7 to minus 0.2% and the PCE is the Fed's favoured inflation gauge. With concerns over China's growth path and various asset bubbles - the market will pay close attention to the HSBC China Flash PMI for June to be released on Tuesday. According to a Reuters poll - it is expected to improve to 49.4 from 49.2 - but still in contraction. It just might be the case where a weaker number will be well received by markets hoping for more urgent stimulus from the PBOC and government. Flash Manufacturing PMI will be the main event on the Euro zone calendar it will also be released on Tuesday. The key event in Japan this week will be Wednesday's CPI data. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY June12 June 19 %Change GBP 1.5565 1.5873 1.98% CHF 0.9282 0.9181 1.09% EUR 1.1265 1.1350 0.75% JPY 123.47 122.70 0.62% AUD 0.7724 0.7770 0.60% CAD 1.2318 1.2276 0.34% NZD 0.6986 0.6910 -1.09% Comment: The table looks remarkably similar to last week's results - with the GBP the best performing currency for the second straight week and the NZD being the worst. The GBP/USD has gained 3.89% over the past two weeks - due in part to some GBP-favourable safe-haven flows, but mostly due to the growing view the BOE will be hiking rates soon due to the improving UK economy. Conversely - RBNZ expectations have taken a significantly dovish turn in recent weeks with the markets pricing in a 75% chance the RBNZ will ease 25 BPS in July. The EUR has given ground against the GBP, JPY and CHF over the past two weeks, but has remained very resilient against the USD where it has risen over 2% in the past two weeks. This is in great part due to the unwinding of the ECB QE trade that involved buying EZ government debt and the DAX - while hedging the purchases by selling the EUR/USD. As investors get out of the DAX and unload EZ bonds - they are also unwinding the short EUR/USD hedges in place. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The main themes dominating Friday's trading were: 1) Ongoing uncertainty regarding Greece causing investors to be cautious. 2) Alarm at the size of the falls in the China stock market following Friday's 6.36% plunge on the Shanghai Comp and 1.3% slide for the week. 3) Differing views on when and how much the Fed will tighten after somewhat conflicting comments from the Fed's Williams. * Greece remains a major focal point for headline writers at news agencies, but it is difficult to work out if the market is paying much attention. * No visible progress was made on Friday ahead of the "crunch" emergency EU meeting Monday and the ECB provided 1.8 BLN EUR in funding to keep Greek banks afloat through Monday. * Despite the uncertainty and headlines about the rapidly approaching end-game for Greece - European stock markets mostly moved higher - including Athens (up 0.57%) and excluding the German DAX (down 0.54%). * Peripheral EZ yields eased on Friday - with the 10-year Greek bond yield falling 35 BPS. It was almost like the markets were pricing in a positive resolution to the crisis. * The EUR/USD closed at 1.1350 - virtually unchanged from Thursday's close and the third straight day it closed within 15 pips of 1.1350. * The FX market appears to be hedging Greece related tail risk to EUR/CHF - which closed down 0.45% on Friday and posted its lowest daily close since June 2. * Wall Street fell on Friday - with some saying it was due to nervousness about Greece, but it is more likely the market simply consolidated Thursday's gains. * The Dow fell 99.89 points or 0.55% to 18,015.95; the S&P eased 11.25 points or 0.53% to 2,109.99 and the NASDAQ fell 15.95 points or 0.31% to 5,117. * For the week the Dow gained 0.60%; the S&P rose 0.70% and the NASDAQ gained 1.3%. Remarkably - the S&P has made less than a 1% move for the week for the seventh week running. * The VIX index closed at 13.96 - up 5.84% from Thursday's close at 13.35. For the week it was virtually unchanged. * The huge 6.3% fall in the Shanghai Composite on Friday with large volumes changing hands has rattled some investors. The question being asked in the market place is whether the steep falls in China equities is a bubble bursting or simply an overheated market correcting. * According to the FT - a survey of global fund managers by BAML showed that seven out of 10 believe China's equity market is in a "bubble". * China equity funds registered outflows of 2.1 BLN USD for the week ending Wednesday, following a 7.1 BLN USD the previous week, according to EPFR Global data cited by ANZ. * There are growing fears that if we are seeing a bubble burst in the China stock markets - it will have negative knock-on impacts on overheated credit markets and the fragile China property market. * China-sensitive key commodities were soft on Friday, but the moves weren't big. Lon Copper fell 1.67%; NYMEX Crude fell 1.39% and iron ore edged 0.33% lower. For the week Lon Copper fell a whopping 4.28% and is down 12.65% in less than two weeks from the June 9 peak at 6,481. Iron ore fell 6.62% last week while NYMEX Crude only edged 0.58% lower. * The weak commodity picture weighed on commodity currency sentiment - with the AUD and CAD the worst performing currencies on Friday. They both fell 0.44% against the USD - while easing 0.65% against the JPY, 0.81% against the CHF and 0.35% against the EUR. * Treasury yields eased on Friday - in part following the leads from Europe and in part due to Greece and possibly China concerns. * SF Fed President Williams (voter and closely aligned with Fed Chair Yellen) spoke on Friday. His speech was interpreted as slightly "dovish" - saying the Fed was still in "wait and see" mode needing more confidence that inflation will reach the Fed's objective. But in the Q&A portion he said that if his forecasts proved correct he favoured two rate hikes before the end of 2015. * The Treasury market didn't seem to take too much notice of his stance, as the 2-year yield dipped 2 BPS to 0.62% and the 10-year yield fell 9 BPS to 2.26%. * For the week the 2-year Treasury yield fell 10 BPS and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 11 BPS. * The fall in Treasury yields broadly weighed on the USD last week - with the DXY easing 0.94% last week. Wrap-up No doubt Greece will dominate the headlines and focus of the markets on Monday. While there may be knee-jerk reactions to a flood of headlines and comments from both sides of the drama - it is unlikely going to see a sustained market reaction no matter what transpires. If there is a breakthrough - risk assets will likely appreciate to some degree, but since the markets never really priced in a full-blown crisis in the first place - it is hard to see a huge relief rally. The EUR might eventually weaken if there is a breakthrough, as it has appreciated through the crisis due to unwinding of short EUR hedges being unwound, as cautious investors pared back long European equity and government bond positions. If Monday doesn't produce a "kick the can down the road" resolution - the market will likely maintain hope there will be more "11th hour" summits to avoid worse case scenarios such as a Greek default and GREXIT. It appears that most major funds believe there will be an eventual breakthrough due to the fact Greece isn't yet at the point where they feel they might as well leave the euro because things couldn't be worse than they are if they remain in the single currency union. The latest polls show that 62% of the Greek population wants to remain in the euro and the Greek business community is putting enormous pressure on the Syriza-led government to do what it needs to avoid a Grexit. It is also very likely that the main player on the other side - namely German Chancellor Merkel would prefer Greece remaining in the euro even if some in her government feel it may be time for Greece to leave. It seems that concerns over the economic and financial health of China are growing. Some key commodities linked to the China story were hit hard last week and the 13%-plus fall in the Shanghai Composite has raised eyebrows. Turnover in China equity markets has been huge of late and around double the turnover on Wall Street. Some analysts feel this is classic bubble territory and anytime a bubble bursts there are unforeseen consequences. If the selloff in China equities continues next week - it could start to weigh on AUD sentiment and emerging markets in general. The dovish turn in Fed expectations following last week's FOMC helped provide support for EM assets and currencies, but the comments made during the Q&A session of SF Fed Williams speech on Friday suggest there remains a real possibility the Fed will go ahead with two 25 BP hikes before the end of 2015 - if US data is strong enough to support the moves. It might be a busier than normal northern summer. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Technical view Equities S&P Technical outlook improving, but there is still isn't trend emerging just yet after seven straight weeks of less than a 1.0% weekly moves in either direction. The 20-day MA is still above the 10-day MA, but the 5-day has crossed above the 10-day and both are pointing higher. The S&P needs to break above May 20 all-time high at 2,134 to reignite trend higher. Support at 2,100 where 10-day, 20-day and 50 day Moving averages converge. Break and close below 2,100 probably indicates more range trading/consolidation ahead. {Last 2,109.99} DAX The DAX continues to trend lower, but momentum isn't strong. A double bottom has formed at 10.795/10,805 and a break below that window would see momentum lower accelerate. A close above 20-day MA (11,300 on Friday) targets 61.8 fibo 11,920/10,795 move at 11,490. {Last 11,040.10} ASX The 5-day MA has crossed above the 10-day MA - signaling the trend lower has ended for the time being. There isn't any indication the ASX 200 is ready to commence trending higher, but the technical picture is improving. A daily close above the 20-day MA (5,609 on Friday) would be mildly bullish and target 38.2 Fibonacci of the 5,997/5,453 move at 5,660. A daily close below 5,470 would be bearish and suggest the trend lower is ready to resume. ({Last 5,596.99} Commodities Gold Gold isn't trending higher yet - but the technical outlook is improving. A break and close above the 200-day MA (1,206 on Friday) would suggest upside pressure is building and lining up for a test of May 18 trend high at 1,232. Support formed around 1,185 where 10-day and 20-day moving averages converge and close below would suggest more sideways range trading. {Last 1,200} Iron Ore The terrible price action last week abruptly ended the trend higher. The 5-day MA has plunged below the 10 and 20-day moving averages, which is a precursor to a down-trend. Key support at 58.65 where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages converge. The pullback from the June 11 high at 65.40 validates the 200-day MA (66.72 on Friday) as major resistance. {Last 60.70} Lon Copper London copper is looking decidedly bearish. The trend lower is clear and is picking up momentum. The break and close below 5,775 (61.8 fibo of the 5,339/6,481) was a bearish event and the next level of support is found at the March 22 plunge low at 5,622. A break below 5.620 targets a complete retracement to the year's 5.339 low. A close above the 10-day MA (5,845 on Friday) would ease the downward momentum. {Last 5,659} NYMEX Crude (no change from last week's comments) NYMEX Crude isn't trending and is consolidating between 56.50 and 62.50. A break of either level should see a sustained move. A break above 62.50 targets the 200-day MA at 63.85 while a break below 56.59 targets 54.70 - the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.58 move. {Last 59.61} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD has commenced trending higher - with the 5/10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and all trending higher. Key resistance at the May 15 trend high at 1.1468 and a break above that level should see the trend higher accelerate. while support found at the 20-day MA at 1.1170 and a break below would warn the trend higher has run its course. {Last 1.1350} USD/JPY The USD/JPY trend higher ended on Monday and the moving average studies have started to line up in a bearish formation. The 20-day MA is still pointing higher - so it is still to early to say it will start trending lower. Support has formed at 122.45/50 where a double-bottom is in place amd the daily kinjun line is found. A break below the 50% of the 118.50/125.86 move at 122.15 would suggest the trend lower is in place and a test of the 61.8 fibo of the aforementioned move at 121. 30 is likely. {Last 122.70} AUD/USD The AUD/USD isn't trending in either direction - but the short-date moving averages are now aligned in a bullish formation. Resistance is found at the 50% retracement of the 0.8164/0.7598 move at 0.7880 with a break targeting the 61.8 fibo of that move at 0.7947. {Last 0.7770} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Asian currency outlook USD/Asians likely to consolidate. SGD and KRW to benefit from risk off selling but growth slowdown, export competitiveness to check gains. China markets closed for holiday on Monday - focus on Greece/Eurogroup headlines. USD/KRW ended onshore at 1107.1 on Friday, after trading between 1099.9-1107.30 intraday. Intervention fears, MERs weighed on KRW. Selling pressure in NDFs overnight to cap rallies. Strong support at 1099.9 Friday low - strong sell orders from exports eyed on break. NDFs traded 1104-1107 range o/n, clsd 1104-1105 in NY. Stops below 1100. USD/SGD whacked lower overnight on failure ahead of 1.3382, higher EUR. Safe haven buying in JPY and CHF, spike in UST further boosted SGD gains. May see further consolidation amid 1.3280-1.3380. USD/SGD ended NY session at 1.3337, traded 1.3314-1.3382 range o/n. USD/MYR may trade 3.73-3.76 range - lower USD overnight to weigh on pair but domestic (weak exports, 1MDB debts) woes, ratings cut fear to continue to haunt the MYR. Bullish tech outlook in both USD/MYR and SGD/MYR add to negative MYR sentiment. NDFs traded 3.7500-3.7430 rg o/n, clsd 3.7430-70 in NY. USD/THB holds firm bias above 33.60 - funds and models remain long this pair. Further cuts in GDP growth and exports outlook by BOT, stocks related outflows weigh on THB. USD/THB traded 33.60-33.70 rg o/n, clsd 33.65 in NY. USD/IDR underpinned by risk aversion, growth slowdown. Weakness in stocks (JKSE worst performer in Asia ytd), strong local USD demand underpin. USD/IDR likely to hold 13300-13400 range this week -exp BI to remain vigilant. NDFs traded 13380-13400 rg o/n, clsd 13380-13410 in NY. USD/PHP likely sideways amid 45.00-45.20. Greece risk fears to underpin but rally in UST overnight shld hinder gains. NDFs traded 45.10-45.13 rg o/n, clsd 45.03-45.09 in NY. USD/TWD markets closed for holiday on Friday. Pair ended onshore at 31.06 on Thursday. May see range amid 31.00-20 intact, CBC exp to remain supportive of pair. NDFs traded 30.68-30.73 rg o/n, clsd 30.66-69 in NY. May unemployment rate due on Monday, last 3.75%. USD/CNH closed o/n at 6.2075, traded 6.2055-6.2139. USD/CNY ended at 6.2075, traded btw 6.2070-6.2180 range intraday. PBOC fixed mid at 6.1104. China markets to close for holiday on Monday - normal trades to resume on Tuesday. USD/INR risks test at 63.50, surge in foreign bond buying, spike in EUR and GBP, lower NDFs weigh. Bonds attracted strong buying on news RBI and the govt are in talks to convert foreign ownership limit in sovereign bonds to local terms from USD as of current practice. If the proposal is accepted by the finance ministry, the conversion of the limits into rupee terms at the current exchange rate would give room for an additional inflow of about 370 billion rupees, the finance ministry official said. Benchmark 10yr bond yield ended 37.71% vs 7.76% last. USD/INR closed onshore at 63.55, vs 63.73 previous day's close. Sensex ended +0.74%. NDFs traded btw 63.77-63.88 rg o/n, clsd 63.78-83 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13390 13400 13380 13380-410 Med USD/JPY 123.22 122.56 122.67 INR 63.85 63.88 63.77 63.78-83 Med EUR/USD 1.1398 1.1292 1.1347 KRW 1107 1107 1104 1104-05 Hi EUR/JPY 140.09 138.93 139.24 MYR 3.75 3.75 3.743 3.7430-70 Med GBP/USD 1.5897 1.5836 1.5875 PHP 45.13 45.13 45.10 45.03-09 Med USD/CAD 1.2296 1.2216 1.2272 TWD 30.71 30.73 30.68 30.66-69 Hi AUD/USD 0.7823 0.7673 0.7803 CNY 1-mth Traded 6.1210 6.1200-30 NZD/USD 0.7815 0.7737 0.7773 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1425-65 USD/SGD 1.3382 1.3314 1.3337 CNY 1-yr No0 Trades 6.2410-60 USD/THB 33.70 33.60 33.65 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18016 -100 -0.55 10-year 2.26% 2.34% S&P 500 2110 -11 -0.53 2-year 0.62% 0.64% Nasdaq 5117 -16 -0.31 30-year 3.05% 3.13% FTSE 6710 +3 +0.04 Spot Gold($) 1198.65 1201.80 DAX 11040 -60 -0.54 Nymex 59.61 60.49 Nikkei 20174 +183 +0.92 Brent 63.02 64.25 (Peter Whitley, Senior Foreign Exchange Analyst)