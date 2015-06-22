SYDNEY, June 23 (IFR) - Market Brief * EU's Moscovici says still work to be done on Greek proposal * Germany's Merkel: No basis for a decision on Greece on Monday * France's Hollande New Greek proposal is better, but issues remain * Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem says impossible to have final assessment Monday * No need for Greek govt measures on banks at this stage (Official) * Weekly ECB sovereign bond buying rises by EUR 12 bln, (to EUR 182b from 170b) * BOE's Cunliffe sees Britain's reserve of spare labour running out, productivity rising in '16/'17 * US Existing Home Sales May 5.35m, f/c 5.25m, 5.09m-prev * US Exist. Home Sales % Chg May 5.1%, f/c 4.2%, -2.3%-prev * Brazil's econ outlook worsens in BCB poll, '15 inflation at 8.97%, GDP growth -1.45% Macro themes in play Greece dominates headlines but EUR oddly detached from action in other asset markets, ends unch; Euro stocks up big, DAX up 4%, Athens up 9% Markets unsure as to state of play for Euro QE until Greece out of the way; weakness in Bunds problematic for EUR bears; head-and-shoulders bottom neckline at 1.1450 key DXY improves slightly; USDJPY winner as major equity markets rally; US rates edge higher on Existing Home Sales beat but futures mkt still prices chance of Sep Fed move under 50% AUD, CAD down as oil, metals sag; NZD at new YTD lows; EM resilient, firm; Cable offered as EURGBP finds bottom Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 01:30 AU Home Price Index* Q1 2.3%, f/c 2.19%, 1.9%-prev * 01:35 JP Manufacturing PMI Flash Jun 50.9-prev * 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Jun 49.4, f/c 49.5, 49.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Greek uncertainty sinks pair near 1.1310 in Europe's morning * Tests near 1.1310 before bounce into NY open, USD soft in early NY * Lift persists, accelerates a bit on some Greek optimism, 1.1410 hit * Sellers emerge & USD rally resumes, pair slides & near 1.1335/40 late * Greek headlines the driver still, choppy action to persist until results seen * L-T charts show that bear trend still intact, above 1.1530/40 may dent that view USD/JPY * Yen struggled amid rising risk-taking as a Greek can-kick was anticipated * USD/JPY aided by US Home Sales; near Tenkan at 123.55 in NY P.M. * Mon's 122.56 low was same as Fri's & also at Kijun; stops below * Prices tied mostly to 2-yr yld spreads; upside ltd due to Fed hike doubts * EUR/JPY's Greek rally faltered pre Thur's high; deal seen another stop-gap * Offers into 141.02/06 June highs; stops above; 138 key support * Markit PMIs for June key events from Japan to US Tues GBP/USD * Cable remained offered in NY after putting in a high by 1.5910 in Europe * Progress on Greek reforms led to a rally in the EUR, w/ safe have GBP getting hit * Cable fell to session low at 1.5806, near Thurs low, stops tipped below 1.5800 * EUR/GBP moved off session lows at 0.7136 rallying to 0.7211 before reversing * The pair fell as initial euro euphoria on Greek progress ebbed * Talk some EZ FinMins want cap controls, ELA limits * GBP strength may limit BOE's ability to hike in near-term USD/CHF * CHF went fm strongest to one of weakest of DMs between Fri & today on Greece * Most now think the Greek can will surely be kicked, immediate stress lifted * EUR/CHF low just 2 tics above Jun 17 & 19 lows at 1.0404 (SNB?) * Cloud base & 61.8% supports are at 1.0392; Cloud top 1.0483 Tues * Strong US Home Sales helped USD/CHF, but 0.9250 Fri high is intact * June Markit PMIs in EZ, US key events Tues beyond Greece HLs USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2228/77, NorAm range 1.2218/1.2329, closed 1.2320 (+83 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.57%, WTI +0.12%, off 0.4-0.5% in NY trading, DXY +0.26% * AUD/CAD closed flat, 0.9516, CAD/JPY +0.32%, 100.14, EUR/CAD +0.37%, 1.3974 * US equities +0.7/0.8%, excellent US existing home sales gave them a boost * EUR/CAD was a primary driver, gaining 1.1% at one stage on Greek headlines * Slew of US data tomorrow, durable goods the primary driver [page:2417] AUD/USD * Slow & steady slide in Europe's morning tests 200-HMA into NY open * Early NY sees bounce as USD rally fades. bounce is meager though * Sellers emerge near 0.7780, USD lift resumes, 200-HMA pierced, commodities weigh * Pair begins working through bids ahead of 0.7710 support as 21-DMA pierced * Oz Q1 house price index & China June HSBC Mfg PMI the risks is Asia * If China data soft AUD likely stays heavy and test of 0.7600 area likely NZD/USD * Bear pressure applied in Europe's morning, near 0.6870 into NY open * Light short squeeze in early NY as USD rally gives back some gains * Pair tests hourly res near 0.6900 but can't break, steady slide ensues * Drop makes new trend low & pierces 50 Fib of 2009-11 rally & monthly cloud base * 0.6864 low set and little bounce as pair hovers just above late in the day * China's June HSBC Mfg PMI some risk for kiwi traders in Asia LATAM * LatAm CCYs moved off early strength on optimism over Greek proposal * Global equities rallied and peripheral yields (risk) moved lower * USD/MXN moved to lows by 15.28, near Fri's low before reversing to 15.33 * Mex Apr retail sales were weak hints at weak recovery in domestic demand * USD/BRL remains offered ends NY at 3.0840, despite rising inflation/low growth * USD/CLP ends NY at 631.75 (-0.2%), off session lows by 628 as copper falls * Brazil's BCB poll: Greece makes new proposal, awaits response Greece/EU continue ball/court exercise, Greece sends revised reforms Reforms to gradually raise retirement age to 67, streamline exemptions Offers to have 23% main VAT, 13% for energy/basic food, 6% for medicine/books Creditor institutions unlikely to formulate common position Monday Monday could be step towards deal in coming days Markets more confident deal in works, Greece won't default (From New York BUZZ team) Asian currency outlook USD/Asians bounce off lows seen in Far East dealings, boosted by strong US Home Sales data, rally in USD/JPY. EUR/USD retreats, equities rally on Greek agreement optimism, despite lack of details. Focus on China PMI data. June HSBC Mfg PMI due 0145GMT, forecast 49.4 vs 49.2 last. Eyes on China stocks after hefty sell-off, Shanghai composite index down 6.3% on Friday. USD/KRW ended onshore at 1098.8, after trading between 1097.5-1104.3 intraday. Rally in USD/JPY overnight underpin, exp consolidation above 1100. NDFs bounced back above 1100, traded 1100-1103 rg overnight, closed at 1102.0-1102.50 in NY. USD/SGD survived attack at 1.3300, bounced back to 1.3362 high overnight on strong US Home sales, higher DXY. Pair traded 1.3328-62 range overnight, clsd at 1.3362 in NY. Expect range amid 1.3330-80 intraday. May CPI due at 0500GMT, f/c -0.45%y/y vs -0.50%y/y previous. USD/MYR attracted good buying at 3.7200 low in Asia, bounced back to close 3.7300 on shore. Higher USD overnight, fresh selling in UST to see renewed selling in MYR. Expect fresh rally towards 3.77 high last week. NDFs traded 3.7300-70 range overnight, clsd 3.7355-90 in NY. USD/THB holds firm bias above 33.60 - funds and models remain long this pair. Further cuts in GDP growth and exports outlook by BOT, stocks related outflows weigh on THB. USD/THB traded 33.63-33.69 rg o/n, clsd 33.69 in NY. USD/IDR underpinned by risk aversion, growth slowdown. Weakness in stocks (JKSE worst performer in Asia ytd), strong local USD demand underpin. JKSE bucked regional trend yest too, clsd -0.5% despite gains elsewhere. FinMin once again cut growth outlook in 2016 to 5.5-6.0% vs 5.8-6.2% previous target. USD/IDR to maintain firm bais above 13300, matter of time before spike thru 13400. NDFs traded 13340-13445 rg o/n, clsd 13340-13370 in NY. USD/PHP to remain sideways amid 45.00-45.20. Slower demand from China, region, higher DXY to underpin. Sell-off in UST overnight to weigh on PHP too. NDFs traded 44.98-45.02 rg o/n, clsd 45.00-45.05 in NY. USD/TWD risks spike above 31.00 on rally in USD/JPY overnight. Pair pressured by strong inflows but stubborn CBC intervention continued to check falls. Pair ended at 30.97 yest intvn ahead of close. May see 30.90-31.10 range intraday. May exports due at 0800GMT, exp -0.65%y/y vs -4.0%y/y previous. USD/CNH likely to see further consolidation amid 6.2000-6.2100, higher USD overseas to underpin. Focus on China PMI data and stocks. June HSBC Mfg PMI due 0145GMT, forecast 49.4 vs 49.2 last - still in contraction. Shanghai composite closed -6.3% on Friday. USD/CNY markets to reopen today after a long weekend. Pair ended at 6.2075 on Friday, after traded btw 6.2070-6.2180 range intraday. PBOC fixed mid at 6.1104. No trades in NDFs overnight, but forwards shifted left across curve on selling pressure from funds. USD/INR may trade firmer today on higher USD overseas, spike in DXY. Pair ended at 63.51 yest on strong inflows into bonds and stocks. Pair bumped off 63.46 low on intervention from RBI. Expect range amid 63.50-63.70 intraday. Sensex closed +1.52%. NDFs traded 63.76-82 rg o/n, clsd 63.80-85 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13340 13345 13340 13340-370 Med USD/JPY 123.43 122.56 123.37 INR 63.77 63.85 63.76 63.80-85 Med EUR/USD 1.1411 1.1312 1.1341 KRW 1100 1103 1100 1102-02.5 Med EUR/JPY 140.64 139.27 139.92 MYR 3.7330 3.7370 3.7300 3.7355-90 Med GBP/USD 1.5897 1.5910 1.5825 PHP 45.0 45.02 44.98 45.00-05 Low USD/CAD 1.2329 1.2218 1.2308 TWD 30.66 30.69 30.66 30.68-71 Low AUD/USD 0.7797 0.7721 0.7729 CNY 1-mth No Trades 6.1170-85 NZD/USD 0.6930 0.6862 0.6864 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1380-05 USD/SGD 1.3362 1.3328 1.3362 CNY 1-yr No0 Trades 6.2375-00 USD/THB 33.69 33.63 33.69 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 18120 +104 +0.58 10-year 2.37% 2.26% S&P 500 2123 +13 +0.61 2-year 0.66% 0.62% Nasdaq 5154 +37 +0.72 30-year 3.16% 3.05% FTSE 6826 +115 +1.72 Spot Gold($) 1184.70 1198.65 DAX 11461 +420 +3.81 Nymex 60.38 59.61 Nikkei 20428 +254 +0.92 Brent 63.34 63.02 (Catherine Tan, Head of Regional Foreign Exchange Thomson Reuters)