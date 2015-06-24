SYDNEY, June 25 (IFR) - Mean reversions amid new Greek doubts Market brief Greek Official says creditors presented new proposals that burdened pensioners and wage earners in unfair way, talks will continue after Eurogroup meeting German FinMin still long way to go before Greek deal reached, up to Greece IMF's Lagarde says Greek plan can't be based only on tax pledges ECB's Knot role on Greece now limited to supporting Greek banks ECB's Visco says that for time being there are no signs low interest rates are creating imbalances US GDP Final: Q1-0.2%, f/c -0.2%, -0.7%-prev US GDP Cons Spending Final: Q1 2.1%, 1.8%-prev US Core PCE Prices Final: Q1 0.8%, f/c 0.8%, 0.8%-prev Brazil's CB sees '15 inflation at 9.0% v 7.9% pvs in '15, GDP growth at -1.1% vs -0.5 pvs, says outlook for inflation to converge to target in 2016 has strengthened, mon pol should remain vigilant Macro themes in play Markets reverse action of yesterday; Greece lower, drags equity markets down, pushes EUR up; debt settlement talks continue DXY slightly lower as final US Q1 GDP reading improves but still negative; big inventory build to draw from Q2 activity; rates soften, one rate hike by year end down to 76% chance USDJPY fails to hold 124 for second day; lower stocks weigh; cable slips as EURGBP finds support on key trendline; AUD, CAD lower with commodities Oil -1.5% after DOE storage stats, still in choppy range; EM broadly lower with stocks, CRB Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1850.6b-prev 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -413.2b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency summaries EUR/USD Tight ranges in Europe & NY. pair slides from 1.1235 in Europe's morning Soft June IFO and Greek concerns weigh, NY adds more weight early USD sees broad based rally post-GDP data, US Tsy yields lift as well Pair tests hourly support in 1.1160/70 zone, area holds as USD lift reverses Back near 1.1220 late in day as mkt indecisive with Greek issue lingering Good amount of US data tomorrow might impact but Greece may overshadow USD/JPY USD/JPY rallied to 124.38 on post GDP-rev USD bids & Greek hopes Greek hopes retreated by afternoon as lenders made sharp deal revisions High completed a minor objective off the Jun 18 base; 123.64--76 now sppt 123.56, 61.8% of June's range, is the key topside pivot pt EUR/JPY tight, but holding above key supports by 138 so far EU Summit & US PCE key events for Thursday GBP/USD Offers by 1.5800 cap early Europe gains on hawkish Weale FT USTs/USD rally into NY close on safe haven flows Greek uncertainty remains, talk of progress but no deal as of NY close EU's Juncker to meet w/Tsipras Weds evening Cable moved below key 1.5700 support to lows at 1.5667, ends NY 1.5685 EUR/GBP finds bids at 0.7085 near Tues low, month end Sovereign buying tipped USD/CHF USD/CHF consolidated early-week gains between the tenkan & Tues's high 55-DMA at 0.9396 last will be by Tues's 0.9388 high on Thursday Need a close above those hurdles to open the way to May-Jun highs EUR/CHF firmed despite another Greek deal detour & weak German IFO Daily Cloud top slips to 1.0468 on Thur; Tenkan at today's 1.0473 high EU Summit & US PCE key events for Thursday USD/CAD O/N range 1.2276/2341, NorAm range 1.2300/2423, closed 1.2400 (+86 pips NY) Brent crude -1.4%, WTI -1.2%, -1.2% & 1.1% in NY trading, DXY -0.17% AUD/CAD closed +0.24%, 0.9553, CAD/JPY -0.6%, 199.84, EUR/CAD +0.95% 1.3777 US equities -0.75/-0.55%, traders fret over Greek debt talk Final Q1 US GDP came in on f/c at -0.2% vs -0.7% last, inventories were up USD/CAD up mainly due to stops 1.2400/05 & in EUR/CAD 1.3875, oil prx drop AUD/USD Europe lifts to 0.7770 on USD weakness and bounces in iron-ore & copper Pair then hugs 200-HMA into NY open, USD firm in early NY even as data a bit soft Support at 0.7710 breaks & pair nears June 23 low but can't reach AUD/NZD break of 1.1225 & EUR/AUD lift above 1.4500 aid pair's slide Reversal for USD lift sees pair near 0.7710 late in the day No Oz data, US data Thurs & Greek likely only impacts for pair NZD/USD Stop run above 0.6875 sees 0.6900 neared in Europe's morning USD weakness drives but gains then fade, near 0.6875 into NY open Broad based USD bid emerges as US Tsy yields lift Hourly support near 0.6845/50 tested but holds as USD rally fades Back near session highs before dipping near 0.6885 late in the day No data to drive, action might stay muted into weekend LATAM USD getting a late boost as Greek drama plays on, talk of progress but no deal USTs rally on safe haven, oil metals weak into the NY close USD/MXN rises as Mex inflation remains below target, Econ act sees slight beat m/m USD/BRL +0.7%, Brazil CB f/c '15 inflation at 9%, sees GDP falling further BCB pledges to remain vigilant on inflation, recent measures (hikes) not sufficient USD/CLP holds steady at 633, copper rally supporting the peso Greece/EU: The clock is ticking The Greek proposal earlier prompted creditors to hand Greece a revised proposal. The 11th hour is fast approaching Greek PM Tsipras meets the heads of the institutions today (ECB, EU and IMF). Whether we get a staff level agreement today is uncertain, but this will be required if there is to be sign off at the Thur-Fri summit. Two points stand out as potential obstacles to a deal 1) IMF concerns that the Greek proposal leans too heavily on tax hikes and not enough on spending cuts and 2) the lack of any focus on debt relief. These are issues that are likely to need attention before the parliamentary approval processes start and will be a focus for today and Thursday. If no agreement is struck by Tuesday, then the existing programme expires and the EU would be unable to disburse the remaining EUR 3.6 bln of bailout funds. This would in turn raise the prospect of default and full Grexit. The clock is ticking. ( From NY FX BUZZ/IFR team) Asian currency outlook USD/Asians to stay firm as Fed uncertainty, risk aversion on Greece underpin. Weak regional growth, slowdown in China demand to continue to weigh on Asian currencies. Setback in USD overnight, lower DXY to cap rallies though. May see consolidation ahead of further US data tonight - initial claims, personal income and services PMI eyed. USD/KRW traded firm yest but rallies capped by shipbuilders/exporters sales. Pair ended onshore at 1108.4, after trading between 1104.6-1110.7 range intraday. Pair likely to trade 1109-1113 range, buy dips preferred. S Korea June consumer sentiment drops to 99 vs 105 in May. NDFs traded btw 1110-1113 rg overnight, closed at 1110.5-1111.00 in NY. USD/SGD continues higher, markets stay long. Lower inflation, risk of MAS easing in Oct underpin. Pair traded btw 1.3431-67 range overnight, closed 1.3443 in NY. Buy dips preferred, next hurdle at 1.3500 psychological resistance. USD/MYR uptrend intact, eyes fresh ytd highs today on rally in NDFs. Pair may trade 3.76-3.78 range intraday. Bullish tech, SGD/MYR buying underpin. Domestic/political concerns, growth worries weigh on MYR. NDFs traded 3.7640-3.7810 range overnight, clsd 3.7760-90 in NY. USD/THB maintains bullish bias on sustained gains above 33.70. Growth, exports slowdown, hawkish Fed exp underpin. Govt's preference for weaker THB add to THB weakness. USD/THB nearby target at 33.94, June 5 high. Pair traded 33.75-33.81 rg o/n, clsd 33.79 in NY. USD/IDR reversed higher to 13300 on good local demand, month end corp requirements. Strong buying in NDFs further underpin. USD/IDR likely to trade 13300-13340 rg intraday. NDFs stayed at elevated levels on good funds bids, traded 13390-395 rg o/n, clsd 13370-400 in NY. USD/PHP likely sideways amid 45.10-45.20. Fresh foreign buying in equities to cap rallies but risk aversion, Fed uncertainty to stall. Apr imports and trade data due at 0100GMT, last -6.80%y/y and USD264 mln respectively. BSP rate decision eyed after mkts closed - no change in rate expected though. USD/TWD stays bid, likely to see further squeeze higher twds 31.20. Weak exports (-5.9%y/y in May) and ind output (-3.18%y/y vs 1.06%y/y in Apr) weigh on pair. NDFs traded 30.85-93 rg o/n, clsd 30.91-93 in NY. CBC to meet on rates today - no change expected here either. USD/CNH eyes 6.20 break on good selling interests, inflows. Pair traded 6.2012-46 rg o/n, clsd 6.2008 in NY. USD/CNY likely to cont amid 6.2050-6.2100 range. Pair ended at 6.2068 yest; PBOC fixed mid at 6.1142. NDFs little changed o/n, clsd shade lower on thin liquidity. USD/INR to consolidate, may see fresh selling pressure on inflows. Pair may hold 63.40-63.70 range into weekend. Pair ended at 63.60 yest, after intraday high at 63.70. Oilers bids, intvn fears to stall selling pressure. NDFs traded 63.85-63.90 rg o/n, clsd 63.85-90 in NY. Catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com OVERNIGHT RANGES----------------------------INTRADAY RANGES - Close 21:00GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST VOL CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13390 13395 13390 13370-400 Med USD/JPY 124.38 123.71 123.87 INR 63.85 63.90 63.85 63.85-90 Med EUR/USD 1.1235 1.1160 1.1204 KRW 1110 1113 1110 1110.5-1111Hi EUR/JPY 139.17 138.29 138.79 MYR 3.764 3.7810 3.7640 3.7760-90 Med GBP/USD 1.5803 1.5667 1.5705 PHP 45.18 45.19 45.16 45.12-17 Low USD/CAD 1.2423 1.2277 1.2385 TWD 30.86 30.93 30.85 30.91-93 Hi AUD/USD 0.7772 0.7683 0.7704 CNY 1-mth 6.1250 6.1240 6.1260-50 NZD/USD 0.6908 0.6850 0.6890 CNY 3-mth No Trades 6.1445-75 USD/SGD 1.3467 1.3431 1.3443 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-60 USD/THB 33.81 33.75 33.79 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17966 -178 -0.98 10-year 2.37% 2.41% S&P 500 2109 -16 -0.74 2-year 0.68% 0.68% Nasdaq 5122 -38 -0.73 30-year 3.15% 3.20% FTSE 6845 +10 +0.15 Spot Gold($) 1174.50 1177.90 DAX 11471 -71 -0.62 Nymex 60.27 61.01 Nikkei 20868 +59 +0.28 Brent 63.49 64.45 (Catherine Tan, Head of Regional Foreign Exchange Thomson Reuters)