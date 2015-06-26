SYDNEY, June 26 (IFR) -

Market Brief Greek creditor's top-level talk to resume on Saturday BUBA's Weidmann Eurosystem must not provide bridge financing to Greece even in anticipation of later disbursements Germany's Merkel says Greek deal needed before markets open Monday (sources) Spain's Rajoy says Spain willing to be flexible but Greece must respect its commitments IMF spokesman asked about Greece's Jun 30 pmt says does not extend deadlines as a matter of policy Germany's Roth says Germany willing to discuss UK proposals for EU reform constructively US Personal Spending Real MM May 0.6%, 0%-prev US Continued Jobless Claims* w/e 2.247m, f/c 2.215m, 2.225m-prev US Markit Comp Flash PMI Jun 54.6, 56-prev BR Unemployment Rate* May 6.7%, f/c 6.6%, 6.4%-prev, adds to Brazilian woes Macro Themes in Play Dollar goes nowhere despite better US income and spending data; trades sideways in slow NYC session; DXY ends slightly lower; odds for one rate hike by year-end stays at 76% EUR, Dax flat; Greece marginally higher; USDJPY down as stocks slip; Cable firms as EURGBP cross has another look at key support; CHF lower after SNB talks down CAD, AUD reverse Wednesday losses; oil down, CRB flat; talk of real money sniffing in Oz assets; EM broadly lower on risk aversion US stocks and credit trade heavy; Dow Transports at new lows YTD Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) Japan CPI, Jobs data already out.

Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD Pair can't break out of recent ranges for Europe & NY as Greek issue lingers No progress made on talks & meetings to continue, result sees mkt disinterest in trading Pair holds to 1.1153/1.1228 range for both sessions US econ data has very little impact, chop likely until mkt sees Greek resolution Long-term techs suggest lower levels due though, bear pennant forming USD/JPY USD/JPY's 123.32 low scored pre NY open; Kijun & 76.4% are at 123.25/20 US PI & PC solid, but USD bounce tiny; weak Markit PMI then weighed Stalled Greek deal talks & break-off until Saturday also underpinned yen MOF flows again showed big drop in Japanese foreign bond holdings Large 123.00/50 expiries also limited intraday bounce EUR/JPY's o/n break of key 138 props caught near June channel base Japan's CPI & Jobs data out Friday; ex-food CPI f/c back to 0.0% y/y GBP/USD No resolution to Greek drama as sides bicker over pensions, VAT keeps flow light GBP/USD rallied off Wed low by 1.5667, ends NY by 1.5735 traders eye rising UK rates Brexit fears a potential headwind as Scots may make another run at independence Profit-taking on shorts aided EUR/GBP rise from Wednesday's 0.7085 low Real money selling influenced EUR/GBP drop from 0.7147 to 0.7100 No sig UK data Friday, BOE's Carney slated to speak twice USD/CHF CHF fell broadly after SNB's Jordan comments re CHF EUR/CHF spiked to 1.0543 before easing (really nothing new from Jordan) Greek deal being pushed to Saturday got cross back below 1.05 USD/CHF surged toward the May-Jun down TL, USD data hot & cold USD/CAD O/N range 1.2276/2341, NorAm range 1.2318/95, closed 1.2323 (-11 pips NY) Brent crude -0.3%, WTI -0.95%, crude -0.6% in NY trading, DXY -0.1% AUD/CAD closed +0.1%, 0.9541, CAD/JPY +0.3%, 100.24, EUR/CAD -0.44% 1.3810 US equities -0.3/-0.2%, traders fret over Greek debt talk Strong US personal spending & income report boosted 10-yr yields 3bp USD/CAD lower on IMM & HF position squaring after failed topside push AUD/USD Tight range in Europe & NY as mkt reticent to push risk with Greece issue lingering 0.7724/53 defined range for both sessions as the pair hugged the 200-HMA US data sees little impact and recent chop likely to persist No data from AU to drive in Asia, NZ trade might impact AUD/NZD Next week sees some AU & China data so some movement likely NZD/USD Europe lifts pair off 0.6885/90 support after pair slides from 200-HMA Lifts towards 0.6910 into NY open, lift persists in early NY USD generally soft, 200-HMA pierced again & 0.6920 touched Market interest subdued so no follow though & pair slips again 0.6905/20 range trade then as markets remain quiet NZ May trade data due later. might impact but needs to be well off the mark LATAM USD was mixed vs LatAm, US data was mostly in court & Greek issues linger USD/MXN traded b/e the daily pvt (15.4525) and 15.5195- RM offers tipped abv 15.50 The dollar traded in 15.46/48 range, drifted up after Atlanta Fed GDP f/c moved higher USD/BRL moved up 0.7% to 3.12, as rising unemployment added to Brazil's problems Reports of former Pres Lula becoming ensnared in Petrobras scandal lifted the USD USD/CLP dipped 0.2%, despite weakness in copper, Further China stimulus expected Atlanta GDPNow: bit.ly/1IYTEct & Lula color: BOJ back to zero CPI; GPIF doubts creep in Amid doubts about the Abe government and BOJ's desire for further yen weakening, Japan's CPI data Friday and recent yen-bullish trends in Japanese foreign bond ownership warrant scrutiny. Japan's May y/y CPI rate, ex Food, is f/c at zero v 0.3% in April. Tokyo's June CPI is f/c at 0.1% v 0.2% in May. The dropping out of last April's VAT hike and the subsequent slide in oil and the yen are the main drivers. Perhaps more important is whether the recent net selling of foreign bonds by Japanese investors is a warning that GPIF et al are nearly done with increased risk asset allocations. Clearly, this USD/JPY demand will wane this year, but the pension put scenario (buying dips to maintain allocation levels) will linger. Buffeted banks are likely at forefront of recent foreign bond sales. ( From NY FX BUZZ/IFR team) Asian Currency Outlook USD/Asians to open little changed on lack of fresh leads overnight. Lower DXY to weigh but risk aversion on Greece (still) weekend talks underpin. Stock losses and slow economic growth in region to underpin. Better US spending and income data overnight to add to support for USD. Overall trades likely to remain subdued into weekend. USD/KRW closed at 1110.00 yesterday, after trading btw 1109.20-1112.5 intraday. Bullish bias to underpin - weak consumer sentiment, growth cuts underpin. Finance ministry yest cut GDP f/c this year to 3.1% from 3.8% previous; inflation slashed to 0.7% vs 2.0% last. Finmin to draft supplementary budget by July NDFs traded 1112-1113.7 rg o/n, clsd 1112-1113 in NY. USD/KRW likely to maintain firm bias above 1110.00. USD/SGD held firm above 1.3400 but topside capped by profit taking, tracks retreat in USD/JPY sub 124.00. Should see rangebound dealings amid 1.3400-1.3450 intraday. Pair sideway amid 1.3413-39 rg o/n, clsd 1.3431 in NY. May ind output due 0500GMT - f/c -2.1%y/y vs -8.7%y/y last. USD/MYR bullish bias intact but lower DXY, weekend posn adj, event risk to hinder. Expect mkts to trim longs on failure ahead of 3.77. Bullish SGD/MYR bias, econ and domestic woes to underpin. USD/MYR likely to trade 3.7500-3.7600 range intraday. NDFs traded 3.7610-3.7655 rg o/n, clsd 3.7640-80 in NY. USD/THB sideways around 33.80, bullish outlook underpin but exporters sales continue to hinder. May customs trade data eyed today. Exports f/c -2.90%y/y vs -1.70% last, imports likely -9%y/y vs -6.84% last; trade bal seen 0.50bln vs -0.52bln previous. USD/IDR to maintain bullish bias above 13300. Corporate and local bids to underpin, exp 13320-13350 rg intraday. NDFs traded 13395-405 rg o/n, clsd 13380-430 in NY. USD/PHP likely to hold 45.00-45.10 range. Lower NDFs to weigh but risk averion, stronger US data underpin. BSP as expected kept monetary policy unchanged - RRP kept at 4%, RRR at 20%, SDA facility at 2.50%. NDFs traded 45.12-45.17 rg o/n, clsd 45.12-17 in NY. USD/TWD may hold 30.90-31.10 range. Exporters sales to weigh but shld run into continued CBC buying. CBC as expected kept discount rate unchanged at 1.875%. NDFs traded 30.89-30.92 rg o/n, clsd 3.92-94 in NY. USD/CNH likely to trade 6.2000-50 range, lower DXY to weigh. Overall trades likely to remain amid familiar levels as PBOC cont to keep fix steady. USD/CNY clsd at 6.2094 yest, traded 6.2074-3.2101 rg intraday. PBOC fixed mid at 6.1148. Swaps eased slightly - 1mth last 6.1240-50 vs 6.1250-60 previous close. USD/INR stays heavy on good inflows, but risk aversion underpins. Bullish bonds and stocks to cap rallies. USD/INR likely to trade 63.40-60 rg intraday. Month end oilers demand, intvn fears shld provide support. NDFs traded 63.82-87 rg o/n, clsd 63.83-85 in NY. 