SYDNEY, June 30 (IFR) -

Headlines from Monday Night * Greek govt official says Greece will not pay IMF loan due on Tuesday * EU's Juncker sole concern is to make fair & balanced deal w/Greece, calls on Greeks to vote yes as a sign Greece wants to stay in euro/EU * Germany's Merkel says Schaeuble has made it clear there is no reason to worry about finc'l impact of Greek default * S&P would not lower LT ratings on Greece to 'SD' should the govt miss pmts on bonds held by the ECB * UK's Osborne most people regard the upcoming Greek referendum as a vote on whether to quit EUR or not * BOEs Haldane: negative risks of strong GBP may outweigh positive news on wages * BOEs Haldane UK rate rise, however modest, may be seen as bad news by UK households & firms * US Pending Homes Index May 112.6, 111.6-prev * US Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Idx Jun -7, -20.8-prev * CA Producer Prices MM May 0.5%, f/c 0.5%, -0.9%-prev Macro Themes in Play * Markets plunge as Greece says will miss June 30 IMF payment; Puerto Rico (3.5 mln people, $72 BLN in debt) stares at default; CHF, JPY surge as safe havens; bond yields fall; DXY falls as Fed rate hike odds re-priced, only 68% chance of one move by year end * EUR grinds higher all day as macro implications considered; southern European CDS blow out; stocks down hard as ECB fails to calm markets; fears of reversal of massive Q4 and Q1 European investment flows put bid in currency * CAD lower with oil but in recent range; AUD higher as metals firm; EM lower with risk Overnight Currency Summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * S/covering & heavy equities see steady lift in Europe, near 1.1150 into NY * Choppy action in early NY but dips shallow, shorts looked to cover further * Broad USD weakness sees Europe's high cleared & gap from Friday close filled * Only slight dip once gap filled, shorts then aggressively cover * Stops above 1.1180 & 1.1220 run, break of the latter saw a vicious move * 200-HMA pierced & 1.1279 high quickly hit, dips sub-1.1250 late in day * Mkt likely stays choppy, month & quarter-end tomorrow & Greek saga lingers * DE retails sales & jobs, EU CPI tomorrow, NFP Thurs, all could add to vol USD/JPY * Buying yen the favored response to Greek bank closure, default risk, etc * USD/JPY retraced 50% of the 118.33-125.86 Mar-Jun rally by 122.10 * Asia rebound rejected near Fri's low & the Tenkan in 123.20s * Broad USD long unwinding weighed into the Ldn fix as specs got squeezed * Massive EUR/JPY drop & rebound from its Cloud top back up to 138.10 * Specs who sold EUR on Greece trampled by new round of carry trade unwinds * Other crosses rebounded well off O/N lows. BOJ nervous, more dovish now GBP/USD * EUR/GBP plumbed 8-yr low of 0.6989 in Asia as weekend Greek news digested * EUR rallies in NY aft, EUR stops tripped by DAX losses, short EUR hedges cut * GBP rallied with EUR initially, weakened as BOEs Haldane talks down rate hikes * GBP/USD ends NY 1.5730 off NY high by 1.5789, traders eye US NFP Thurs USD/CHF * CHF rallied after Greece shut its banks * EUR/CHF fell to 1.0315, by the Apr-May up TL & lower 30-day Bolli * Jordan said SNB had intervened in currency market * Most of day's losses recovered as short EUR carry & spec shorts covered * USD/CHF's recovery on SNB was fleeting, as spec USD longs also pruned USD/CAD * CAD weaker but within recent range; oil -2% on global turmoil * USD/CAD a sideshow for most of NYC trading, trades as an oil derivative * Stock market at lowest level since late Jan; goes neg YTD * Range 1.2300 (200 hma)-1.2425 (last week's high) AUD/USD * Limited range in Europe's morning after mkt digests wild Asian markets * Dips limited to 0.7635 & top capped near 0.7670, NY opens near top * Bear pressure applied in early NY as commodities were soft & US yields firm * Month-end USD buys for fix see 0.7643 touched but slide quickly reverses * Rally takes hold on broad based USD weakness lead by EUR/USD * Asian high cleared & stops run, 0.7713 high set with little pullback seen NZD/USD * Choppy Europe after wild ride in Asia, 0.6820/53 holds; mid-range into NY open * NY sees lift towards range top as USD softens, gains fade on month-end drive * 0.6808 all bears could muster; slide quickly reverses as USD weakens post-fix * Pair back near Europe's high & breaks as broad based USD weakness takes hold * 200-HMA hit and little pullback seen, 0.6885/95 res zone under threat LATAM * Greek drama in focus, lifts USD broadly as risk exited, peso ends NY 15.66 * USD/MXN made second climb above 15.70 as word IMF would not be pd Tues * ECB's Nowotny questions what aid ECB can offer Greece pre-referendum * USD/BRL off 13.15 high, ends NY 13.12, poll sees cont'd growth/inflation woes * USD/CLP rises to 639 in offshore trading (Chile holiday) on Greek angst * USD bid as mkt eyes US NFP Thurs, which may support US hike and Fri US holiday ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Market at odds offshore on what to do in terms of Greece * Outcome a vicious reversal of Asian session sell-off in EUR/USD and EUR X's * DXY index at a result ended the day down 0.6% * USD/AXJ complex unwound intraday gains thru NDFs offshore * Month end main focus today with specs battered and bruised USD/KRW traded an 1121.4-1127.9 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1125.3. The Kospi closed down 1.4%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3489-1.3565 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3499. The Straits Times closed down 1.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7780-3.7880 range in Asia on Monday; last at 3.7840. The KLSE index closed down 1.1%. USD/IDR traded a 13345-13375 range in Asia on Monday; last at 13345. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13356. The IDX Composite closed down 0.8%. USD/PHP traded a 45.17-23 range in Asia on Monday; last at 45.19. The PSE index closed down 0.7%. USD/THB traded a 33.76-90 range in Asia on Monday; last at 33.82. The Thai set index closed down 0.45%. USD/TWD traded a 30.957-31.00 range in Asia on Monday; last at 30.97. The Taiex closed down 2.4%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Monday at 6.1168 slightly higher than the previous 6.1137 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2085-6.2130 range; last at 6.2087. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2082; range 6.2079-6.2165. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2490-6.2510. The Shanghai Composite closed down 3.3%. The property sub sector closed down 2.8%. USD/INR traded a 63.80-94 range in Asia on Monday; last at 63.85. The Sensex closed down 0.6%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 30 Jun IN Fed Fiscal Deficit 30 Jun 01:00 NZ NBNZ Business Outlook 30 Jun 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales 30 Jun 01:00 NZ NBNZ Own Activity 30 Jun 01:30 AU Private Sector Credit 30 Jun 01:30 JP Overtime Pay 30 Jun 01:30 AU Housing Credit 30 Jun 02:00 SG Bank Lending 30 Jun 05:00 JP Construction Orders 30 Jun 05:00 JP Housing Starts 30 Jun 07:30 TH Current Account 30 Jun 07:30 TH Pvt Consumption Index 30 Jun 07:30 TH Trade Account 30 Jun 07:30 TH Exports 30 Jun 07:30 TH Private Investment Index 30 Jun 07:30 TH Imports 30 Jun 08:30 HK Money Supply M3 30 Jun 09:00 MY Money Supply Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13450 Dealt 13440 13410-13425 USD/JPY 123.19 122.11 122.54 INR 64.19 64.20 64.00 64.03-08 EUR/USD 1.1279 1.0955 1.1237 KRW 1123.5 1123 1119.5 1120.7-21.2 EUR/JPY 138.10 133.80 137.81 MYR 3.7940 3.7915 3.7850 3.7810-30 GBP/USD 1.5789 1.5645 1.5739 PHP 45.22 45.21 45.19 45.14-16 USD/CAD 1.2413 1.2304 1.2404 TWD 30.97 30.985 30.87 30.87-89 AUD/USD 0.7713 0.7587 0.7679 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1230 6.1230-35 NZD/USD 0.6883 0.6786 0.6851 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1725-40 USD/SGD 1.3565 1.3451 1.3460 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-45 USD/THB 33.90 33.74 33.78 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17596 -351 -1.95 10-year 2.33% 2.47% S&P 500 2056 -44 -2.09 2-year 0.64% 0.715% NASDAQ 4958 -123 -2.41 30-year 3.10% 3.24% FTSE 6620 -134 -1.98 Spot Gold($) 1179.40 1174.90 DAX 11083 -409 -3.56 Nymex 58.32 59.63 Nikkei 20110 -596 -2.88 Brent 61.99 63.26

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)