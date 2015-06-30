SYDNEY, July 1 (IFR) -

Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Fischer lag in impact of mon policy means Fed can't wait to raise int rates until inf/employment objectives reached * Dijsselbloem says Greece's stance must change for new bailout, to meet Wed * Merkel says Germany can't discuss new plan before Greek vote (source) * Merkel says door stands open for talks w/Greece, but program expires midnight * Schaeuble said he'd advise ECB not to raise liquidity to Greek banks-sources * Germany's Schaeuble says Greek 'no' vote would not mean Grexit * ECB's Nowotny - Greek failure to pay IMF not the same as default * Greece FinMin says will not Pay IMF Tuesday, hopes for a deal w/creditors * Maltese PM says Greece would conditionally suspend bailout referendum * Greece's chief negotiator Tsakalotos seeks flexibility from lenders in next days; sees referendum as part of negotiation process, not a substitute * US Chicago PMI Jun 49.4, f/c 50, 46.2-prev * US Consumer Conf Jun 101.4, f/c 97.3, 94.6-prev * CA GDP MM Apr -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, -0.20%-prev * EZ Jun Inflation, flash 0.2% vs prev 0.3% * EZ May Unemployment rate 11.1% vs prev 11.1%. 11.1% exp * GB Q1 GDP 0.4% q/q, 2.9% y/y vsprev 0.3%/2.4%. 0.4%/2.5% exp * GB Q1 Business invest 2.0% q/q, 5.7% y/y vs prev 1.7%/3.7% * GB Q1 Current Account -26.548bln vs prev -28.93bln rvsd. -23.75bln exp * CH Jun KOF indicator 89.7 vs prev 92.7 rvsd. 93.5 exp Macro Themes in Play * USD mixed as cross-asset correlations scrambled; EUR down as Greece tries for last minute deal; DAX ends at new lows for move; month/quarter end USD rebalancing demand seen * Chicago PMI below 50 for 2nd month, US rates ease; Hilsenrath WSJ warns on global impact of slowing China, seen as mouthpiece for Fed; Fed rate hike odds slip further as international trouble spots grow, keeps dollar picture uncertain * Cable steady on UK GDP beat; USDJPY lower on broad risk aversion; EM generally better on CRB spike * CAD breaks range as April GDP prints negative; Street tracking models see possibility of neg Q2; AUD firms on supportive rate diffs but capped at 200 hma * Commodities bid, oil up big as Iran talks deadline passes; CRB at upper end of range despite metals/mining equity sector hammering on China worries Overnight Currency Summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Choppy range in Europe; NY opens near mid-point of 1.1134-1.1206 range * Bull pressure applied early NY, bouts of weak US econ data see Tsy yields slip * Pair rallies & pierces 200-HMA, sets a session high of 1.1245, gains fleeting * USD rebounds & DAX bounces, pair slides toward NY open levels * Drop deepens on USD buy fix & Merkel re: can't consult on new Greek proposal * 1.1110 hit, post-fix USD slips, near 1.1145 for rest of session USD/JPY * London low at 121.93 was 38.2% of Dec-Jun 115.56-125.86 rise; stymied bears * Greece no better, US data mixed & Japan govt ambivalent re QQE2/yen strength * US ISM, ADP & NFP next 2 days; STIRs yet to price in even one '15 hike * W/O QQE3 by BOJ in Oct or Fed hike by Sep, USD/JPY upside looks ltd * EUR/JPY lost ground in NorAm as Greece's options dwindled into default * Closed below 200-DMA & daily Kijun after neck-snap close above them Mon GBP/USD * Month-end bid factor in EUR/GBP rise from 0.7081 to 0.7126 * Cross unable to hold gains as Greek deadline approaches w/no resolution * Cable's NY range was 1.5700-1.5775, ends NY 1.5735, 10-DMA 1.5781 caps * UK Markit Mfg PMI Wed Rtrs f/c 52.5, US NFP Thursday for hints at Sep liftoff USD/CHF * The weakest KOF in 3.5 yrs & a USD rebound sent USD/CHF higher * US data were mixed, but Confidence high & H1-end rebal USD supportive * CHF bulls also more shy after SNB intervention on Monday * Close above 55-DMA at 0.9365 would bolster; ISM & NFP key, though * EUR/CHF back up in Cloud as Greek shock wanes & up TL fm Apr held Mon * Swiss PMI amongst most others tomorrow USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2374/424, NorAm range 1.2363/498, closed 1.2491 (+110 pips in NY) * Brent crude +2.6%, WTI +1.8%, aluminum (Aug) -0.7%, copper -0.3%, gold -0.6% * AUD/CAD closed +1.2%, 0.9632, CAD/JPY -0.8%, 97.85, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.3920 * DXY +0.8%; Month end flows intermixed with Greek headlines drove USD higher * Oil algos turned off as volatility climbed amidst Greek debt brinkmanship * Weak Cda April GDP, -0.1% v +0.1% f/c, & US Cons Conf pop hit the Loonie hard AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, near bottom of range into NY open * AUD/NZD break higher saves AUD from weak commodity prices * Early NY sees USD weakness & US Tsy yield slip on softer than f/c US data * Pair rallies & pierces 200-HMA, 0.7725 high then hit but gains fade quickly * Month-end flow sees broad based USD buys, AUD/USD dives below 0.7680 * No further losses though and pair recover above 0.7705 late in the day NZD/USD * New trend low set early NY, 0.6748 hit on follow-through from Europe's morning * AUD/NZD stop run above 1.1330 driver of NZD weakness, pair hit new high 1.1387 * NZD/USD rallies to 0.6786 (June 29 low) but falters on USD fix buys * Pair heavy & near 0.6770 late in the day as bear sentiment is increased LATAM * USD remains elevated vs LatAm as focus remains on Greece * USD/MXN rose to 15.7250 high in Europe before RM offers sent it lower * HF/Levered accts bought NY lows 15.63 ahead of Greek deadline, ends NY 15.69 * USD/BRL ends NY session 3.1050, Rousseff to punish wrongdoers in PBR scandal * Rousseff: US firms have opportunities in Brazil's USD 64b infrastructure pgm * USD/CLP holds 638-639.90 range, ends NY at 639, copper off session lows ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Typical month end fare/Greek headlines dominate EUR volatility * DXY up 0.8% but predominantly down to EUR weakness as Monday rally unwound * USD/AXJ touch higher as mkt moves into new month = global PMI releases * Thursday sees US NFP bought forward due to 4th July holiday Friday * Greferendum Sunday night with most players dabbling in "game theory' USD/KRW traded an 1114.5-1121 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1115.5. The Kospi closed up 0.67%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3441-1.3479 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3458. The Straits Times closed up 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7690-3.7870 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7730. The KLSE index closed up 0.85%. USD/IDR traded a 13318-13335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13325. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13332. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 45.07-18 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.09. The PSE index closed down 0.04%. USD/THB traded a 33.745-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.77. The Thai set index closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.838-936 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.85. The Taiex closed up 0.94%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1136 slightly lower than the previous 6.1168 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2004-6.2084 range; last at 6.2010. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2063; range 6.2049-6.2091. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 5.5%. The property sub sector closed up 6.5%. ChiNext closed up 8.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.635-80 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.65. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Jul 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Jul 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 Jul 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 Jul 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 Jul 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 01 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals 01 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 01 Jul 01:40 KR HSBC/Markit Manuf PMI 01 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Jul 01:50 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jul 04:30 TH CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE INR 64.08 64.01 63.91 63.93-95 EUR/USD 1.1245 1.1110 1.1153 KRW 1117 1120.5 1117.5 1120-20.5 EUR/JPY 137.73 135.88 136.45 MYR 3.7820 3.7830 3.7635 3.7610-30 GBP/USD 1.5775 1.5693 1.5717 PHP 45.15 45.19 45.17 45.12-15 USD/CAD 1.2424 1.2388 1.2498 TWD 30.84 30.87 30.84 30.87-89 AUD/USD 0.7725 0.7660 0.7709 CNY 1-mth 6.1255 6.1230 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6849 0.6748 0.6766 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1740-60 USD/SGD 1.3480 1.3441 1.3468 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-45 USD/THB 33.82 33.745 33.795 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17620 +24 +0.13 10-year 2.35% 2.33% S&P 500 2063 +5 +0.27 2-year 0.64% 0.64% NASDAQ 4987 +29 +0.58 30-year 3.12% 3.10% FTSE 6521 -99 -1.50 Spot Gold($) 1172.70 1179.40 DAX 10945 -138 -1.25 Nymex 59.47 58.32 Nikkei 20236 +126 +0.63 Brent 63.16 61.99

