DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Headlines from Tuesday Night * Fed's Fischer lag in impact of mon policy means Fed can't wait to raise int rates until inf/employment objectives reached * Dijsselbloem says Greece's stance must change for new bailout, to meet Wed * Merkel says Germany can't discuss new plan before Greek vote (source) * Merkel says door stands open for talks w/Greece, but program expires midnight * Schaeuble said he'd advise ECB not to raise liquidity to Greek banks-sources * Germany's Schaeuble says Greek 'no' vote would not mean Grexit * ECB's Nowotny - Greek failure to pay IMF not the same as default * Greece FinMin says will not Pay IMF Tuesday, hopes for a deal w/creditors * Maltese PM says Greece would conditionally suspend bailout referendum * Greece's chief negotiator Tsakalotos seeks flexibility from lenders in next days; sees referendum as part of negotiation process, not a substitute * US Chicago PMI Jun 49.4, f/c 50, 46.2-prev * US Consumer Conf Jun 101.4, f/c 97.3, 94.6-prev * CA GDP MM Apr -0.1%, f/c 0.1%, -0.20%-prev * EZ Jun Inflation, flash 0.2% vs prev 0.3% * EZ May Unemployment rate 11.1% vs prev 11.1%. 11.1% exp * GB Q1 GDP 0.4% q/q, 2.9% y/y vsprev 0.3%/2.4%. 0.4%/2.5% exp * GB Q1 Business invest 2.0% q/q, 5.7% y/y vs prev 1.7%/3.7% * GB Q1 Current Account -26.548bln vs prev -28.93bln rvsd. -23.75bln exp * CH Jun KOF indicator 89.7 vs prev 92.7 rvsd. 93.5 exp Macro Themes in Play * USD mixed as cross-asset correlations scrambled; EUR down as Greece tries for last minute deal; DAX ends at new lows for move; month/quarter end USD rebalancing demand seen * Chicago PMI below 50 for 2nd month, US rates ease; Hilsenrath WSJ warns on global impact of slowing China, seen as mouthpiece for Fed; Fed rate hike odds slip further as international trouble spots grow, keeps dollar picture uncertain * Cable steady on UK GDP beat; USDJPY lower on broad risk aversion; EM generally better on CRB spike * CAD breaks range as April GDP prints negative; Street tracking models see possibility of neg Q2; AUD firms on supportive rate diffs but capped at 200 hma * Commodities bid, oil up big as Iran talks deadline passes; CRB at upper end of range despite metals/mining equity sector hammering on China worries Overnight Currency Summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Choppy range in Europe; NY opens near mid-point of 1.1134-1.1206 range * Bull pressure applied early NY, bouts of weak US econ data see Tsy yields slip * Pair rallies & pierces 200-HMA, sets a session high of 1.1245, gains fleeting * USD rebounds & DAX bounces, pair slides toward NY open levels * Drop deepens on USD buy fix & Merkel re: can't consult on new Greek proposal * 1.1110 hit, post-fix USD slips, near 1.1145 for rest of session USD/JPY * London low at 121.93 was 38.2% of Dec-Jun 115.56-125.86 rise; stymied bears * Greece no better, US data mixed & Japan govt ambivalent re QQE2/yen strength * US ISM, ADP & NFP next 2 days; STIRs yet to price in even one '15 hike * W/O QQE3 by BOJ in Oct or Fed hike by Sep, USD/JPY upside looks ltd * EUR/JPY lost ground in NorAm as Greece's options dwindled into default * Closed below 200-DMA & daily Kijun after neck-snap close above them Mon GBP/USD * Month-end bid factor in EUR/GBP rise from 0.7081 to 0.7126 * Cross unable to hold gains as Greek deadline approaches w/no resolution * Cable's NY range was 1.5700-1.5775, ends NY 1.5735, 10-DMA 1.5781 caps * UK Markit Mfg PMI Wed Rtrs f/c 52.5, US NFP Thursday for hints at Sep liftoff USD/CHF * The weakest KOF in 3.5 yrs & a USD rebound sent USD/CHF higher * US data were mixed, but Confidence high & H1-end rebal USD supportive * CHF bulls also more shy after SNB intervention on Monday * Close above 55-DMA at 0.9365 would bolster; ISM & NFP key, though * EUR/CHF back up in Cloud as Greek shock wanes & up TL fm Apr held Mon * Swiss PMI amongst most others tomorrow USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2374/424, NorAm range 1.2363/498, closed 1.2491 (+110 pips in NY) * Brent crude +2.6%, WTI +1.8%, aluminum (Aug) -0.7%, copper -0.3%, gold -0.6% * AUD/CAD closed +1.2%, 0.9632, CAD/JPY -0.8%, 97.85, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.3920 * DXY +0.8%; Month end flows intermixed with Greek headlines drove USD higher * Oil algos turned off as volatility climbed amidst Greek debt brinkmanship * Weak Cda April GDP, -0.1% v +0.1% f/c, & US Cons Conf pop hit the Loonie hard AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, near bottom of range into NY open * AUD/NZD break higher saves AUD from weak commodity prices * Early NY sees USD weakness & US Tsy yield slip on softer than f/c US data * Pair rallies & pierces 200-HMA, 0.7725 high then hit but gains fade quickly * Month-end flow sees broad based USD buys, AUD/USD dives below 0.7680 * No further losses though and pair recover above 0.7705 late in the day NZD/USD * New trend low set early NY, 0.6748 hit on follow-through from Europe's morning * AUD/NZD stop run above 1.1330 driver of NZD weakness, pair hit new high 1.1387 * NZD/USD rallies to 0.6786 (June 29 low) but falters on USD fix buys * Pair heavy & near 0.6770 late in the day as bear sentiment is increased LATAM * USD remains elevated vs LatAm as focus remains on Greece * USD/MXN rose to 15.7250 high in Europe before RM offers sent it lower * HF/Levered accts bought NY lows 15.63 ahead of Greek deadline, ends NY 15.69 * USD/BRL ends NY session 3.1050, Rousseff to punish wrongdoers in PBR scandal * Rousseff: US firms have opportunities in Brazil's USD 64b infrastructure pgm * USD/CLP holds 638-639.90 range, ends NY at 639, copper off session lows ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Typical month end fare/Greek headlines dominate EUR volatility * DXY up 0.8% but predominantly down to EUR weakness as Monday rally unwound * USD/AXJ touch higher as mkt moves into new month = global PMI releases * Thursday sees US NFP bought forward due to 4th July holiday Friday * Greferendum Sunday night with most players dabbling in "game theory' USD/KRW traded an 1114.5-1121 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1115.5. The Kospi closed up 0.67%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3441-1.3479 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1.3458. The Straits Times closed up 1.1%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7690-3.7870 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.7730. The KLSE index closed up 0.85%. USD/IDR traded a 13318-13335 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13325. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13332. The IDX Composite closed up 0.6%. USD/PHP traded a 45.07-18 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.09. The PSE index closed down 0.04%. USD/THB traded a 33.745-785 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.77. The Thai set index closed down 0.6%. USD/TWD traded a 30.838-936 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.85. The Taiex closed up 0.94%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1136 slightly lower than the previous 6.1168 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2004-6.2084 range; last at 6.2010. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2063; range 6.2049-6.2091. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed up 5.5%. The property sub sector closed up 6.5%. ChiNext closed up 8.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.635-80 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.65. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 01 Jul 23:50 JP Tankan 01 Jul 00:00 KR Export Growth Prelim 01 Jul 00:00 KR Import Growth Prelim 01 Jul 00:00 KR Trade Balance Prelim 01 Jul 00:30 SG Adv URA Property Index 01 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI 01 Jul 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI 01 Jul 01:30 AU Building Approvals 01 Jul 01:30 AU Private House Approvals 01 Jul 01:40 KR HSBC/Markit Manuf PMI 01 Jul 01:45 CN HSBC Mfg PMI Final 01 Jul 01:50 TW Markit Mfg PMI 01 Jul 04:30 TH CPI Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE INR 64.08 64.01 63.91 63.93-95 EUR/USD 1.1245 1.1110 1.1153 KRW 1117 1120.5 1117.5 1120-20.5 EUR/JPY 137.73 135.88 136.45 MYR 3.7820 3.7830 3.7635 3.7610-30 GBP/USD 1.5775 1.5693 1.5717 PHP 45.15 45.19 45.17 45.12-15 USD/CAD 1.2424 1.2388 1.2498 TWD 30.84 30.87 30.84 30.87-89 AUD/USD 0.7725 0.7660 0.7709 CNY 1-mth 6.1255 6.1230 6.1245-55 NZD/USD 0.6849 0.6748 0.6766 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1740-60 USD/SGD 1.3480 1.3441 1.3468 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2430-45 USD/THB 33.82 33.745 33.795 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17620 +24 +0.13 10-year 2.35% 2.33% S&P 500 2063 +5 +0.27 2-year 0.64% 0.64% NASDAQ 4987 +29 +0.58 30-year 3.12% 3.10% FTSE 6521 -99 -1.50 Spot Gold($) 1172.70 1179.40 DAX 10945 -138 -1.25 Nymex 59.47 58.32 Nikkei 20236 +126 +0.63 Brent 63.16 61.99
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues