SYDNEY, July 2 (IFR) -
Headlines from Wednesday Night
* Varoufakis: govt willing to accept strict measures if debt is sustainable
* Germany's Merkel: no talks on new Greek bailout before referendum
* Germany's Gabriel says Europe will find solutions after Greek referendum
* Atlanta Fed's GDPNow U.S. on track to grow 2.2% in second quarter
* US ADP National Emp Jun 237.0k, f/c 218k, +203k-prev
* US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jun 53.6, 53.4-prev
* Germany's Schaeuble: unclear if can agree new Greek aid before July 20
* ECB maintains its current ELA level for Greece
* EU's Dombrovskis says commission saw strong case to accelerate banking union,
EU ready to do whatever it takes to ensure financial stability
* BOE's Carney possible that low interest rate environment will continue for
quite some time
* BOE Carney: Possible low int rates environment will continue "quite some time"
* EZ Jun Markit Mfg final PMI 52.5 vs prev 52.5. 52.5 exp
* GB Markit/CIPS Jun Mfg PMI 51.4 vs prev 51.9 rvsd. 52.5 exp
* CH Jun Mfg PMI 50.0 vs prev 49.4. 49.9 exp
Macro Themes in Play
* ADP jobs beat sends US rates higher ahead of tomorrow NFP; odds for Sep Fed
move still just barely better than 1-in-3; FX move to USD outpaces STIR market
reaction to data, traders hoping/expecting strong jobs report
* Cable weaker on PMI miss; CAD, AUD lower with commodities; Oil down hard on
crude inventory build, WTI -4.5%; EM weaker, USDMXN at new highs
Overnight Currency Summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team
EUR/USD
* Choppy action in Europe's morning with spike above 1.1170 running into sellers
* Steady pressure then and just above 1.1100 into NY open
* ADP above f/c sends US Tsy yields higher, USD broadly bid on that
* S-T support near 1.1055 tested before bounce seen, lift falters above 1.1100
* USD stays bid for remainder of NY and pair slip[s sub-1.1045 late in the day
* Little bounce seen off low, Asia likely subdued as mkt awaits US NFP tomorrow
USD/JPY
* Mixed day for JPY: down vs USD, but up on most crosses
* ADP & ISM lift USD/JPY to just above Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 123.15
* Greek angst ebbing as ECB keeps current ELA & no deal talks pre Sun ref
* Nikkei story highlights possible J pension funds support
* EUR/JPY soggy as EUR hedge selling returns with STOXX rebound
* Tues's 135.88 low is 50% of Mon's extreme 133.80-138.10 wide; pivotal
GBP/USD
* Cable on backfoot after weak UK Mfg PMI, continues lower after US data beats
* GBP/USD bounces off 1.5589 low in late NY ends session near 1.5605
* Carney says possible low rate environment may persist, UK growth solid
* EUR/GBP was essentially flat as market awaits Greek referendum results Sunday
* Short-covering boosted EUR/GBP from 0.7062 after UK mfg PMI miss
USD/CHF
* Franc was the biggest loser Wed as risk-off flows reversed
* USD/CHF gains enhanced by strong ADP & ISM results
* 0.9345 low caromed of the 30-DMA; 30-d Upper Bolli eyed now at 0.9515
* NFPs Thur expected firm after strong ADP & ISM Employment index
* EUR/CHF up by 1.0500 as Greek deal talks on hold into Sun referendum
* Fear of SNB intervention on CHF surges tempering franc demand slightly
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2476/526, NorAm range 1.2514/98, closed 1.2587 (+89 pips in NY)
* Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -4.3%, aluminum (Aug) +2.3%, copper +0.4%, gold -0.4%
* AUD/CAD closed "UNCH", 0.9620, CAD/JPY "UNCH", 97.85, EUR/CAD -0.13%, 1.3905
* DXY +0.8%; another missed Greek deadline & uncertain road ahead boosted USD
* Oil algos turned back on and added to pressure after double top 1.2563 broke
* Strong US ADP trumped tick up in Challenger job losses, ISM components beat
AUD/USD
* Near 0.7710 into NY opean after Europe erodes most gains from Asia
* Broad based USD bid on above f/c ADP keep bear pressure on in NY
* Continued softness in iron-ore, copper & rebar add to AUD/USD's woes
* June 30 low cleared & sub-0.7650 trades late in day, June 29 low now eyed
NZD/USD
* Steady bear pressure in Europe's as USD firms broadly, 0.6780 into NY open
* ADP beat keep USD & UST yields firm; pair heavy ahead of Fonterra auction
* Milk prices drop again with WMP -10.8%, pair dives to new trend low of 0.6730
* Some USD weakness in afternoon allows lift near 0.6760 but sellers emerge
* Near 0.6740 late in day, no NZ data due. mkt looks to US NFP for next cue
LATAM
* US data (ISM/ADP) beats lifts Fed Sept liftoff sentiment, USD/MXN rallies
* Mex Mfg PMI weakest since Jul '14, US-MX diverging growth favors USD strength
* Rising USD/MXN lifts Banxico intervention lvl abv 16.00 (16.0196)
* USD/BRL ends NY by 3.13, Brazil trade bal up on low imports
* USD/CLP met res above 640, ends NY session by 639.25, copper +.5% slows rise
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* Greece blinks on terms sees EUR/USD up to 1.1172 but loses 'game theory' game
* US Dollar after run of strong data and ahead of tonight's US NFP
* USD/AXJ complex closes higher in line with strong DXY = +0.8%
* Asia to retreat to sidelines today ahead of US NFP
* Reacting to Greek headlines has become a "sucker" play - best bet stay out
USD/KRW traded an 1115.3-1121.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1117.5. The
Kospi closed up 1.1%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3451-1.3480 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3468. The
Straits Times closed up 0.4%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7305-3.7720 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7520. The
KLSE index closed up 1.25%.
USD/IDR traded a 13313-13340 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13325. The
Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13331. The IDX Composite
closed down 0.1%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.04-12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.11. The PSE
index closed up 0.14%.
USD/THB traded a 33.74-81 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.795. Thai
markets closed for public holiday.
USD/TWD traded a 30.843-929 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.90. The Taiex
closed up 0.56%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1149 slightly higher than the previous
6.1136 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2008-6.2038 range; last at 6.2011. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2032; range 6.2028-6.2075. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.2%. The property sub
sector closed down 6.9%. ChiNext closed down 4.3%.
USD/INR traded a 63.555-685 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.62. The
Sensex closed up 0.86%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports
02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports
02 Jul 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S
02 Jul 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13405 13425 13405 13405-13425 USD/JPY 123.24 122.36 123.17
INR 63.87 63.96 63.90 63.87-90 EUR/USD 1.1172 1.1042 1.1053
KRW 1121 1127 1123 1126-26.5 EUR/JPY 137.42 136.04 136.14
MYR 3.7550 3.7775 3.7520 3.7760-80 GBP/USD 1.5739 1.5589 1.5618
PHP 45.17 45.28 45.22 45.23-25 USD/CAD 1.2598 1.2476 1.2589
TWD 30.88 30.935 30.90 30.93-94 AUD/USD 0.7739 0.7639 0.7645
CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1250-60 NZD/USD 0.6810 0.6730 0.6736
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1745-65 USD/SGD 1.3538 1.3451 1.3525
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2450-70 USD/THB 33.83 33.74 33.825
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17758 +138 +0.79 10-year 2.43% 2.35%
S&P 500 2077 +14 +0.69 2-year 0.69% 0.64%
NASDAQ 5013 +26 +0.52 30-year 3.21% 3.12%
FTSE 6609 +88 +1.35 Spot Gold($) 1168.50 1172.70
DAX 11181 +236 +2.16 Nymex 56.85 59.47
Nikkei 20329 +94 +0.46 Brent 62.07 63.16
(Reporting by Peter Whitley)