SYDNEY, July 2 (IFR) -

Headlines from Wednesday Night * Varoufakis: govt willing to accept strict measures if debt is sustainable * Germany's Merkel: no talks on new Greek bailout before referendum * Germany's Gabriel says Europe will find solutions after Greek referendum * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow U.S. on track to grow 2.2% in second quarter * US ADP National Emp Jun 237.0k, f/c 218k, +203k-prev * US Markit Mfg PMI Final Jun 53.6, 53.4-prev * Germany's Schaeuble: unclear if can agree new Greek aid before July 20 * ECB maintains its current ELA level for Greece * EU's Dombrovskis says commission saw strong case to accelerate banking union, EU ready to do whatever it takes to ensure financial stability * BOE's Carney possible that low interest rate environment will continue for quite some time * BOE Carney: Possible low int rates environment will continue "quite some time" * EZ Jun Markit Mfg final PMI 52.5 vs prev 52.5. 52.5 exp * GB Markit/CIPS Jun Mfg PMI 51.4 vs prev 51.9 rvsd. 52.5 exp * CH Jun Mfg PMI 50.0 vs prev 49.4. 49.9 exp Macro Themes in Play * ADP jobs beat sends US rates higher ahead of tomorrow NFP; odds for Sep Fed move still just barely better than 1-in-3; FX move to USD outpaces STIR market reaction to data, traders hoping/expecting strong jobs report * Cable weaker on PMI miss; CAD, AUD lower with commodities; Oil down hard on crude inventory build, WTI -4.5%; EM weaker, USDMXN at new highs Overnight Currency Summary provided by IFR/BUZZ NY team EUR/USD * Choppy action in Europe's morning with spike above 1.1170 running into sellers * Steady pressure then and just above 1.1100 into NY open * ADP above f/c sends US Tsy yields higher, USD broadly bid on that * S-T support near 1.1055 tested before bounce seen, lift falters above 1.1100 * USD stays bid for remainder of NY and pair slip[s sub-1.1045 late in the day * Little bounce seen off low, Asia likely subdued as mkt awaits US NFP tomorrow USD/JPY * Mixed day for JPY: down vs USD, but up on most crosses * ADP & ISM lift USD/JPY to just above Tenkan & 50% Fibo at 123.15 * Greek angst ebbing as ECB keeps current ELA & no deal talks pre Sun ref * Nikkei story highlights possible J pension funds support * EUR/JPY soggy as EUR hedge selling returns with STOXX rebound * Tues's 135.88 low is 50% of Mon's extreme 133.80-138.10 wide; pivotal GBP/USD * Cable on backfoot after weak UK Mfg PMI, continues lower after US data beats * GBP/USD bounces off 1.5589 low in late NY ends session near 1.5605 * Carney says possible low rate environment may persist, UK growth solid * EUR/GBP was essentially flat as market awaits Greek referendum results Sunday * Short-covering boosted EUR/GBP from 0.7062 after UK mfg PMI miss USD/CHF * Franc was the biggest loser Wed as risk-off flows reversed * USD/CHF gains enhanced by strong ADP & ISM results * 0.9345 low caromed of the 30-DMA; 30-d Upper Bolli eyed now at 0.9515 * NFPs Thur expected firm after strong ADP & ISM Employment index * EUR/CHF up by 1.0500 as Greek deal talks on hold into Sun referendum * Fear of SNB intervention on CHF surges tempering franc demand slightly USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2476/526, NorAm range 1.2514/98, closed 1.2587 (+89 pips in NY) * Brent crude -2.5%, WTI -4.3%, aluminum (Aug) +2.3%, copper +0.4%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD closed "UNCH", 0.9620, CAD/JPY "UNCH", 97.85, EUR/CAD -0.13%, 1.3905 * DXY +0.8%; another missed Greek deadline & uncertain road ahead boosted USD * Oil algos turned back on and added to pressure after double top 1.2563 broke * Strong US ADP trumped tick up in Challenger job losses, ISM components beat AUD/USD * Near 0.7710 into NY opean after Europe erodes most gains from Asia * Broad based USD bid on above f/c ADP keep bear pressure on in NY * Continued softness in iron-ore, copper & rebar add to AUD/USD's woes * June 30 low cleared & sub-0.7650 trades late in day, June 29 low now eyed NZD/USD * Steady bear pressure in Europe's as USD firms broadly, 0.6780 into NY open * ADP beat keep USD & UST yields firm; pair heavy ahead of Fonterra auction * Milk prices drop again with WMP -10.8%, pair dives to new trend low of 0.6730 * Some USD weakness in afternoon allows lift near 0.6760 but sellers emerge * Near 0.6740 late in day, no NZ data due. mkt looks to US NFP for next cue LATAM * US data (ISM/ADP) beats lifts Fed Sept liftoff sentiment, USD/MXN rallies * Mex Mfg PMI weakest since Jul '14, US-MX diverging growth favors USD strength * Rising USD/MXN lifts Banxico intervention lvl abv 16.00 (16.0196) * USD/BRL ends NY by 3.13, Brazil trade bal up on low imports * USD/CLP met res above 640, ends NY session by 639.25, copper +.5% slows rise ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Greece blinks on terms sees EUR/USD up to 1.1172 but loses 'game theory' game * US Dollar after run of strong data and ahead of tonight's US NFP * USD/AXJ complex closes higher in line with strong DXY = +0.8% * Asia to retreat to sidelines today ahead of US NFP * Reacting to Greek headlines has become a "sucker" play - best bet stay out USD/KRW traded an 1115.3-1121.1 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1117.5. The Kospi closed up 1.1%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3451-1.3480 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 1.3468. The Straits Times closed up 0.4%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7305-3.7720 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 3.7520. The KLSE index closed up 1.25%. USD/IDR traded a 13313-13340 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 13325. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13331. The IDX Composite closed down 0.1%. USD/PHP traded a 45.04-12 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 45.11. The PSE index closed up 0.14%. USD/THB traded a 33.74-81 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 33.795. Thai markets closed for public holiday. USD/TWD traded a 30.843-929 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 30.90. The Taiex closed up 0.56%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Wednesday at 6.1149 slightly higher than the previous 6.1136 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2008-6.2038 range; last at 6.2011. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2032; range 6.2028-6.2075. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2460-6.2480. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.2%. The property sub sector closed down 6.9%. ChiNext closed down 4.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.555-685 range in Asia on Wednesday; last at 63.62. The Sensex closed up 0.86%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports 02 Jul 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports 02 Jul 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S 02 Jul 04:00 TH Consumer Confidence Idx Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13405 13425 13405 13405-13425 USD/JPY 123.24 122.36 123.17 INR 63.87 63.96 63.90 63.87-90 EUR/USD 1.1172 1.1042 1.1053 KRW 1121 1127 1123 1126-26.5 EUR/JPY 137.42 136.04 136.14 MYR 3.7550 3.7775 3.7520 3.7760-80 GBP/USD 1.5739 1.5589 1.5618 PHP 45.17 45.28 45.22 45.23-25 USD/CAD 1.2598 1.2476 1.2589 TWD 30.88 30.935 30.90 30.93-94 AUD/USD 0.7739 0.7639 0.7645 CNY 1-mth 6.1260 6.1250 6.1250-60 NZD/USD 0.6810 0.6730 0.6736 CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1745-65 USD/SGD 1.3538 1.3451 1.3525 CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2450-70 USD/THB 33.83 33.74 33.825 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17758 +138 +0.79 10-year 2.43% 2.35% S&P 500 2077 +14 +0.69 2-year 0.69% 0.64% NASDAQ 5013 +26 +0.52 30-year 3.21% 3.12% FTSE 6609 +88 +1.35 Spot Gold($) 1168.50 1172.70 DAX 11181 +236 +2.16 Nymex 56.85 59.47 Nikkei 20329 +94 +0.46 Brent 62.07 63.16

(Reporting by Peter Whitley)