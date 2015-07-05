SYDNEY, July 6 (IFR) -

News from the weekend Greece referendum to dictate price action in early Asia. When Asia starts up Monday morning the exit polls from the Greece referendum to refuse or accept EU terms and conditions for much needed bailout money should have a clear indication of the outcome. Unfortunately the referendum isn't the final chapter of the long running saga, but as far as the markets in Asia on Monday are concerned - the outcome is a binary one.

For much of last week the market assumption was the Greek population would oppose the recommendation of PM Tsipras and vote "YES" to accept the bailout conditions. But it must be remembered that leading up to the previous weekend the market assumed a deal would be struck between Syriza and its creditors only to be surprised by Tsipras tossing in a stun grenade in the form of calling for a referendum. The markets haven't fully priced in a market-positive "YES" result after getting burned the previous week when a market-positive result of the Greece/creditor talks was fully priced in.

So if a "YES" vote does get up - we can expect a strong relief rally - even though there remains a complicated road ahead. From getting the EU to put the previous offer back on the table to Greece political uncertainty (assuming the present leadership steps down) - the referendum certainly isn't the final act in the drama even if the outcome is a "YES". If the market is surprised by a "No" to the EU offer - the market will sell off hard, as the tail risks of a "GREXIT" increase dramatically. Nevertheless - a "NO" result isn't "NO to the euro" and the process can still drag on and on. But the aim here is to try and anticipate the knee-jerk reactions to the Greece referendum.

If there is a "YES" result risk assets and risk currencies will move higher at the expense of the safe-haven currencies. The AUD, CAD and NZD were all pummeled against the JPY to the tune of around 3.0%. A "YES" result should see those currencies recover at least some of the lost ground against the JPY. The EUR will likely rise in the immediate wake of a "YES" result, but that may prove to be short-lived - just as EUR weakness was last Monday when the news was extremely euro-negative.

If the "NO" vote gets up - risk assets and risk currencies will get hammered while safe haven assets and safe-haven currencies will benefit. A "NO" result should see the AUD, CAD and NZD continue to decline against the JPY. The GBP should also be a beneficiary and expect EUR/GBP to move sharply lower on a "NO" result. The EUR/USD and EUR/CHF should also fall in a knee-jerk reaction, but the inverse correlations between the EUR/USD and European equities has been strong and European equity markets will likely get hammered hard. Correlations don't last forever, but the surer bet on a "NO" vote is to buy JPY against risk currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

China takes more drastic action to halt market slide * According to WSJ China has suspended all IPOs * Brokers and fund managers agree to invest at least 19 BLN USD in shares * WSJ reports China will set up "stabilization fund" to try and halt slide Chinese officials have been alarmed by the huge falls in Chinese equities - that as of Friday were down nearly 30% from the highs in just three weeks. Last weekend - the PBOC eased policy by cutting both deposit/lending rates along with the RRR. During the past week they announced further measures including easing restriction on margin lending rules. After throwing everything but the kitchen sink last week - this weekend the kitchen sink was thrown in after Chinese government officials, regulators and financial instructions met on Saturday to announce fresh measures to halt the slide in Chinese equities. According to the Wall Street Journal - all future IPOs were suspended in the hope that investor money will pile into existing shares. Brokers and fund managers agreed to invest at least 19 BLN USD into the Chinese market to absorb the heavy selling that has rattled investors and authorities alike. The Wall Street Journal also reported that authorities were setting up a market stabilization fund that will try and smooth price swings - much the same as the "PKO" is designed to do in Japanese markets and the so called "plunge patrol" that was set up in the US following the 1987 crash.

The huge falls in Chinese equities has been a cause for great concern, as China attempts to transition the economy from being reliant on exports to a consumer based model. There were growing fears the stock market rout would impact consumer spending and dampen an already subdued growth outlook. Chinese authorities have taken great care to engineer a soft landing to the China property market bubble and the stock market volatility threatened to reignite fear of a property market crash. Likely market reaction There can be no doubt that Chinese authorities have given a high priority to stabilizing their stock market. It is obvious in hindsight that the PBOC easing last weekend was the first step in that process. One has to assume the China market will react positively to the latest steps taken, as it demonstrates that China will do everything in its immense power to short-circuit the equity selling spiral.

The early Asian markets will be dominated by the results of the Greece referendum. But if Greece votes "YES" - as the market bulls hope - there could be a very large relief rally that will be further fueled by the strong action taken by China to stabilize their equity market. The combination of the two should result in risk currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD recover some of the ground lost last week against the JPY - when all three commodity/risk currencies fell nearly 3% against the safe-haven JPY. Then all eyes will be on the Shanghai Composite. Chinese officials must have been alarmed last week when their efforts to calm markets failed - and the equity market continued to plunge. If the Shanghai Composite doesn't recover on Monday and stabilize through the week - the China fears will deepen, as the long held assumption the state controlled economy would avoid the usual pitfalls that periodically unhinge developed economies in the West would be undermined. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com Themes from Friday's trading * The two key themes that dominated price action on Friday were the ongoing wait for resolution of the current phase of the Greek financial crisis and growing China fears following another plunge in the Shanghai Composite. * The latest opinion polls showed the Greek referendum to take place on Sunday to reject or accept the EU terms for the next aid installment will be a close call - even though the market continues to expect the Greek voters will show caution by voting "YES" and accepting the EU terms. * The biggest moves on Friday were related to growing concerns over the state of play in China after the Shanghai Composite closed down 5.84% despite a number of steps taken by Chinese authorities to stabilize the market. * Iron ore fell another 3.0% and is down 8.1% over the past two days and down 17.3% in the past three weeks. * Lon Copper fell 0.6% on Friday and NYMEX Crude futures slid nearly 2.5%. * The China concerns and falling commodities resulted in a heavy selloff in the AUD across the board. * AUD/USD fell 1.5% to a 0.7519 after trading to a fresh six year low at 0.7509. * AUD fell around 1.7% against the JPY; 1.6% against the EUR; 1.25% against the CAD and 1.1% against the NZD. * European stock markets were relatively quiet on Friday due to the weekend Greece referendum and the US holiday. * The German DAX fell 0.4%; the French CAC closed 0.6% lower; the FT Milan Index eased 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.6%. * The London FTSE fell 0.7% with the FT Mining sector falling 1.2%. * European bond markets appeared to be pricing in a "YES" result for Sunday's Greferendum - as Spanish 10-yr bond yield fell 8bps to 2.23% and 10-yr Italian bond yield eased 8bps to 2.26%. The 10-yr German Bund yield eased 5bps to 0.79%. * The inverse correlation between EUR/USD and German DAX continued to hold sway, as EUR/USD rose 0.2% on Friday to close at 1.1107. * Investor caution regarding Greece and the deepening anxiety regarding China supported CHF and JPY - which were the best performing currencies on Friday. USD/JPY closed at 122.77 down 0.2% on the day while USD/CHF fell 0.3%. * Gold rose 2 bucks to close at 1,167. Wrap-up Get ready for an extremely busy Monday morning. China moves to stabilize its equity market on its own is a market moving event, but it will play 2nd fiddle to the result of the Greece referendum - at least at the start of the day. See "News from the Weekend" section.

If the "YES" vote prevails in the Greece referendum and the market reacts positively to the measures taken by China to stem the stock market fall - than it should be a very good day for risk assets and risk currencies. If that proves to be the case - AUD/USD should rally and provide an excellent selling opportunity. AUD/USD appears headed towards 0.7000 at some stage and maybe even lower. China bears are growling again and they will see the moves by authorities to stem the equity market fall as a sign of alarm/panic. The RBA meets this week and they have left no doubt on their feelings on the currency. Not only would they like AUD/USD to move lower - they definitely think it will move lower. It also must be noted that a calming of the Greece situation and a steadying of the China stock markets will shift the focus back to the FOMC and the timing of the first Fed rate hike. The Fed is more likely to start hiking in 2015 if the markets do calm down. That should stem any AUD/USD relief rallies and set the table for a larger and more sustained move lower. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * USD/AXJ closed a "smidgen" lower Friday; most activity in AUD/USDS down 1.5% * China moves over the weekend should go a long way to propping up local bourses * China stocks however are not necessary market moving for DX players * We should know the result of Greferendum by the time Sydney officially opens * Early Monday moves in Asia are notorious for being wrong - care required USD/KRW traded an 1117-1123 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1123. The Kospi closed down 0.15%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3476-1.3505 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3485. The Straits Times closed up 0.45%. USD/MYR traded a 3.7550-3.7870 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7800. The KLSE index closed up 0.0%. USD/IDR traded a 13305-13325 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13315. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13316. The IDX Composite closed up 0.75%. USD/PHP traded a 45.00-12 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.02. The PSE index closed down 0.6%. USD/THB traded a 33.76-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.785. Thai Set closed up 0.15%. USD/TWD traded a 30.85-912 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.89. The Taiex closed down 0.2%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1160 slightly lower than the previous 6.1171 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2036-6.2066 range; last at 6.2057. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2065; range 6.2025-6.2066. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2480-6.2500. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.8%. The property sub sector closed down 8.3%. ChiNext closed down 3.3%. USD/INR traded a 63.35-49 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.435. The Sensex closed up 0.5%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) 06 Jul 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads 06 Jul 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads 06 Jul 02:30 HK Nikkei PMI 06 Jul 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator 06 Jul 05:00 JP Leading Indicator 06 Jul 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserve Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil The week ahead - Greece (what else is new) and big week for AUD Greece On Monday morning we will likely know which way the Greek population voted on the referendum to accept or reject the EU's latest offer - even though it is no longer on the table. The market is expecting the Greek voters to choose "YES" to the offer - even though the latest opinion polls suggest it is too close to call. If the "YES" vote does get up - there is expected to be a large relief rally even though the situation will remain complicated and full of uncertainty. If the "NO" vote gets up - there will likely be a spike in volatility that will result in heavy selling of risk assets and risk currencies to the benefit of safe haven currencies such as the JPY and safe haven assets such as US Treasuries. No matter which result comes through - as in the words of Yogi Berra "it ain't over until it's over". If the Greeks vote "YES" it might force the Syriza government to step down and an interim government to be set up before an e fresh election is called. That could be very messy. If the Greeks vote "NO" - it doesn't necessarily mean Greece will leave the euro, but it will increase the tail risk they will be forced to do so. Big week down under There is plenty of event risk in Australia in the week ahead. The RBA meets Tuesday and while they aren't expected to change policy - the market will pay close attention to the statement to see if they insert an easing bias and to see what they say about the level of the AUD after its big fall on Friday. The way the AUD/USD fell on Friday and the potential for quick losses in the wake of Friday's fall - the AUD/USD might be closer to 0.7000 by the time the RBA meets and this will be most welcome by the central bank. The RBA might not be overly comfortable as to why the AUD is falling - namely China fears - and any comments regarding China will draw close attention by the markets.

The coming week also sees key economic data from Australia including TD-MI Inflation gauge and ANZ Job Ads on Monday; Aus employment Thursday and finally Aus Housing Finance Friday. Aus jobs data on Thursday is expected to show a loss of 5k jobs for June and unemployment to inch up to 6.1% from 6.0% in May. Other key data in the week ahead It will be a very quiet week for data in the US and Euro zone. For US ISM non-mfg PMI will be out Monday and US Trades will be out Tuesday. EZ Sentix and German Ind Orders on Monday - followed by German IP on Tuesday are the only data of note out of the Euro zone. It is a bit busier in the UK with UK IP out Tuesday and the BOE meets Thursday. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 5th July Equities S&P commenced a short-term trend lower late last week, as the 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and all three are starting to point lower. The S&P fell to 2,056 at one stage last week and thereby verified the 200-dma at 2,055 as key support. A break below the 200-dma targets the 38.2 fibo of the 12 month low at 1,820 and all-time high at 2,134 - which comes in at 2,014. A break and close above the 20-dma (2,095 on Thursday) would suggest the trend lower was short-lived and more consolidation ahead. {Last 2,076} DAX Despite last week's 3.8% fall - the German DAX is not yet trending lower. Key support is found at 10,795/10,805 and a break below 10,790 targets the 200-dma around 10,610. A break and close above the 20-dma at 11,190 would suggest more whippy range trading ahead. {Last 11,058} ASX made a healthy recover after the Monday plunge to 5,390, but the price action last week was erratic. The short-term moving averages aren't yet indicating a trend lower, but the 5, 10 and 20 week moving averages are now lined up in a bearish formation. The descending 50-dma has been good resistance and a close above that reading would relieve the downward pressure. The 50-dma comes in around 5.650. A break back below last week's 5.390 low targets the year's low at 5,267. ({Last 5,538} Commodities Gold has started to trend lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The trend isn't strong at this stage, but a break below the 2015 low at 1,143 should see the trend lower accelerate. A close above the 20-dma at 1,179 would throw doubt on the trend lower and likely lead to more range-trading. Resistance has formed around 1,190 where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages converge {Last 1,168} Iron Ore Iron ore commenced trending lower last week and the trend looks strong. The 61.8 fibo of the 46.70/65.40 move comes in at 53.80 and a fix below that level targets a full retracement to the trend and multi-year low at 46.70. A break above the 10-dma at 59.35 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 64.10} Lon Copper has stopped trending lower and is in consolidation mode. A break above 5,850 would shift the pressure to the topside and target 5,965 where the 100-dma and 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/5,642 move converge. A break below 5,642 would likely see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 5,758} NYMEX Crude The break and close below key support at 56.50 was bearish and NYMEX Crude has commenced a short-term trend lower. The next level of support is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.60 move at 54.75. Resistance is found at the 10-dma at 58.75 and a break and close above that reading would ease the downward pressure. {Last 55.52} FX EUR/USD The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation, but the 20-day isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a short-term trend lower is in place. A break below last week's spike low at 1.0955 would confirm a trend lower is in place and target the May 27 trend low at 1.0819. A break and close above the 20-dma at 1.1230 would negate the bearish outlook and suggest more range trading ahead. {Last 1.1107} USD/JPY The short-term moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but the 10-day moving average isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a trend lower has commenced. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 122.23 and a daily close below that reading would be bearish. USD/JPY has remained above the cloud since May 19. Resistance is found at the daily kinjun line at 123.90 and a break above targets 124.45. {Last 122.77} AUD/USD has started trending lower and the break below 0.7595 on Friday was a very bearish event. The 0.7500 level is psychological support and a break below that level could see a very quick move towards 0.7000 as there isn't any significant technical support this side of that level. A break back above 0.7670 is needed to relieve downward pressure. {Last 0.7519} John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com

