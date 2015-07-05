SYDNEY, July 6 (IFR) -
News from the weekend
Greece referendum to dictate price action in early Asia. When Asia starts up
Monday morning the exit polls from the Greece referendum to refuse or accept EU
terms and conditions for much needed bailout money should have a clear
indication of the outcome. Unfortunately the referendum isn't the final chapter
of the long running saga, but as far as the markets in Asia on Monday are
concerned - the outcome is a binary one.
For much of last week the market assumption was the Greek population would
oppose the recommendation of PM Tsipras and vote "YES" to accept the bailout
conditions. But it must be remembered that leading up to the previous weekend
the market assumed a deal would be struck between Syriza and its creditors only
to be surprised by Tsipras tossing in a stun grenade in the form of calling for
a referendum. The markets haven't fully priced in a market-positive "YES" result
after getting burned the previous week when a market-positive result of the
Greece/creditor talks was fully priced in.
So if a "YES" vote does get up - we can expect a strong relief rally - even
though there remains a complicated road ahead. From getting the EU to put the
previous offer back on the table to Greece political uncertainty (assuming the
present leadership steps down) - the referendum certainly isn't the final act in
the drama even if the outcome is a "YES". If the market is surprised by a "No"
to the EU offer - the market will sell off hard, as the tail risks of a "GREXIT"
increase dramatically. Nevertheless - a "NO" result isn't "NO to the euro" and
the process can still drag on and on. But the aim here is to try and anticipate
the knee-jerk reactions to the Greece referendum.
If there is a "YES" result risk assets and risk currencies will move higher at
the expense of the safe-haven currencies. The AUD, CAD and NZD were all pummeled
against the JPY to the tune of around 3.0%. A "YES" result should see those
currencies recover at least some of the lost ground against the JPY. The EUR
will likely rise in the immediate wake of a "YES" result, but that may prove to
be short-lived - just as EUR weakness was last Monday when the news was
extremely euro-negative.
If the "NO" vote gets up - risk assets and risk currencies will get hammered
while safe haven assets and safe-haven currencies will benefit. A "NO" result
should see the AUD, CAD and NZD continue to decline against the JPY. The GBP
should also be a beneficiary and expect EUR/GBP to move sharply lower on a "NO"
result. The EUR/USD and EUR/CHF should also fall in a knee-jerk reaction, but
the inverse correlations between the EUR/USD and European equities has been
strong and European equity markets will likely get hammered hard. Correlations
don't last forever, but the surer bet on a "NO" vote is to buy JPY against risk
currencies. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
China takes more drastic action to halt market slide
* According to WSJ China has suspended all IPOs
* Brokers and fund managers agree to invest at least 19 BLN USD in shares
* WSJ reports China will set up "stabilization fund" to try and halt slide
Chinese officials have been alarmed by the huge falls in Chinese equities - that
as of Friday were down nearly 30% from the highs in just three weeks. Last
weekend - the PBOC eased policy by cutting both deposit/lending rates along with
the RRR. During the past week they announced further measures including easing
restriction on margin lending rules. After throwing everything but the kitchen
sink last week - this weekend the kitchen sink was thrown in after Chinese
government officials, regulators and financial instructions met on Saturday to
announce fresh measures to halt the slide in Chinese equities. According to the
Wall Street Journal - all future IPOs were suspended in the hope that investor
money will pile into existing shares. Brokers and fund managers agreed to invest
at least 19 BLN USD into the Chinese market to absorb the heavy selling that has
rattled investors and authorities alike. The Wall Street Journal also reported
that authorities were setting up a market stabilization fund that will try and
smooth price swings - much the same as the "PKO" is designed to do in Japanese
markets and the so called "plunge patrol" that was set up in the US following
the 1987 crash.
The huge falls in Chinese equities has been a cause for great concern, as China
attempts to transition the economy from being reliant on exports to a consumer
based model. There were growing fears the stock market rout would impact
consumer spending and dampen an already subdued growth outlook. Chinese
authorities have taken great care to engineer a soft landing to the China
property market bubble and the stock market volatility threatened to reignite
fear of a property market crash.
Likely market reaction There can be no doubt that Chinese authorities have given
a high priority to stabilizing their stock market. It is obvious in hindsight
that the PBOC easing last weekend was the first step in that process. One has to
assume the China market will react positively to the latest steps taken, as it
demonstrates that China will do everything in its immense power to short-circuit
the equity selling spiral.
The early Asian markets will be dominated by the results of the Greece
referendum. But if Greece votes "YES" - as the market bulls hope - there could
be a very large relief rally that will be further fueled by the strong action
taken by China to stabilize their equity market. The combination of the two
should result in risk currencies such as the AUD, NZD and CAD recover some of
the ground lost last week against the JPY - when all three commodity/risk
currencies fell nearly 3% against the safe-haven JPY. Then all eyes will be on
the Shanghai Composite. Chinese officials must have been alarmed last week when
their efforts to calm markets failed - and the equity market continued to
plunge. If the Shanghai Composite doesn't recover on Monday and stabilize
through the week - the China fears will deepen, as the long held assumption the
state controlled economy would avoid the usual pitfalls that periodically
unhinge developed economies in the West would be undermined.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
Themes from Friday's trading
* The two key themes that dominated price action on Friday were the ongoing wait
for resolution of the current phase of the Greek financial crisis and growing
China fears following another plunge in the Shanghai Composite.
* The latest opinion polls showed the Greek referendum to take place on Sunday
to reject or accept the EU terms for the next aid installment will be a close
call - even though the market continues to expect the Greek voters will show
caution by voting "YES" and accepting the EU terms.
* The biggest moves on Friday were related to growing concerns over the state of
play in China after the Shanghai Composite closed down 5.84% despite a number of
steps taken by Chinese authorities to stabilize the market.
* Iron ore fell another 3.0% and is down 8.1% over the past two days and down
17.3% in the past three weeks.
* Lon Copper fell 0.6% on Friday and NYMEX Crude futures slid nearly 2.5%.
* The China concerns and falling commodities resulted in a heavy selloff in the
AUD across the board.
* AUD/USD fell 1.5% to a 0.7519 after trading to a fresh six year low at
0.7509.
* AUD fell around 1.7% against the JPY; 1.6% against the EUR; 1.25% against the
CAD and 1.1% against the NZD.
* European stock markets were relatively quiet on Friday due to the weekend
Greece referendum and the US holiday.
* The German DAX fell 0.4%; the French CAC closed 0.6% lower; the FT Milan Index
eased 0.5% and the Spanish IBEX closed down 0.6%.
* The London FTSE fell 0.7% with the FT Mining sector falling 1.2%.
* European bond markets appeared to be pricing in a "YES" result for Sunday's
Greferendum - as Spanish 10-yr bond yield fell 8bps to 2.23% and 10-yr Italian
bond yield eased 8bps to 2.26%. The 10-yr German Bund yield eased 5bps to
0.79%.
* The inverse correlation between EUR/USD and German DAX continued to hold sway,
as EUR/USD rose 0.2% on Friday to close at 1.1107.
* Investor caution regarding Greece and the deepening anxiety regarding China
supported CHF and JPY - which were the best performing currencies on Friday.
USD/JPY closed at 122.77 down 0.2% on the day while USD/CHF fell 0.3%.
* Gold rose 2 bucks to close at 1,167.
Wrap-up
Get ready for an extremely busy Monday morning. China moves to stabilize its
equity market on its own is a market moving event, but it will play 2nd fiddle
to the result of the Greece referendum - at least at the start of the day. See
"News from the Weekend" section.
If the "YES" vote prevails in the Greece referendum and the market reacts
positively to the measures taken by China to stem the stock market fall - than
it should be a very good day for risk assets and risk currencies. If that proves
to be the case - AUD/USD should rally and provide an excellent selling
opportunity. AUD/USD appears headed towards 0.7000 at some stage and maybe even
lower. China bears are growling again and they will see the moves by authorities
to stem the equity market fall as a sign of alarm/panic. The RBA meets this week
and they have left no doubt on their feelings on the currency. Not only would
they like AUD/USD to move lower - they definitely think it will move lower. It
also must be noted that a calming of the Greece situation and a steadying of the
China stock markets will shift the focus back to the FOMC and the timing of the
first Fed rate hike. The Fed is more likely to start hiking in 2015 if the
markets do calm down. That should stem any AUD/USD relief rallies and set the
table for a larger and more sustained move lower. John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK
USD/AXJ
* USD/AXJ closed a "smidgen" lower Friday; most activity in AUD/USDS down 1.5%
* China moves over the weekend should go a long way to propping up local bourses
* China stocks however are not necessary market moving for DX players
* We should know the result of Greferendum by the time Sydney officially opens
* Early Monday moves in Asia are notorious for being wrong - care required
USD/KRW traded an 1117-1123 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1123. The Kospi
closed down 0.15%.
USD/SGD traded a 1.3476-1.3505 range in Asia on Friday; last at 1.3485. The
Straits Times closed up 0.45%.
USD/MYR traded a 3.7550-3.7870 range in Asia on Friday; last at 3.7800. The KLSE
index closed up 0.0%.
USD/IDR traded a 13305-13325 range in Asia on Friday; last at 13315. The Jakarta
Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13316. The IDX Composite closed
up 0.75%.
USD/PHP traded a 45.00-12 range in Asia on Friday; last at 45.02. The PSE index
closed down 0.6%.
USD/THB traded a 33.76-79 range in Asia on Friday; last at 33.785. Thai Set
closed up 0.15%.
USD/TWD traded a 30.85-912 range in Asia on Friday; last at 30.89. The Taiex
closed down 0.2%.
USD/CNY was set in Asia on Friday at 6.1160 slightly lower than the previous
6.1171 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2036-6.2066 range; last at 6.2057. OTC
USD/CNH last at 6.2065; range 6.2025-6.2066. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in
Asia at 6.2480-6.2500. The Shanghai Composite closed down 5.8%. The property sub
sector closed down 8.3%. ChiNext closed down 3.3%.
USD/INR traded a 63.35-49 range in Asia on Friday; last at 63.435. The Sensex
closed up 0.5%.
Economic Data Releases (GMT)
06 Jul 01:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads
06 Jul 01:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads
06 Jul 02:30 HK Nikkei PMI
06 Jul 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator
06 Jul 05:00 JP Leading Indicator
06 Jul 08:10 TW Foreign Exchange Reserve
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
Nil
The week ahead - Greece (what else is new) and big week for AUD
Greece On Monday morning we will likely know which way the Greek population
voted on the referendum to accept or reject the EU's latest offer - even though
it is no longer on the table. The market is expecting the Greek voters to choose
"YES" to the offer - even though the latest opinion polls suggest it is too
close to call. If the "YES" vote does get up - there is expected to be a large
relief rally even though the situation will remain complicated and full of
uncertainty. If the "NO" vote gets up - there will likely be a spike in
volatility that will result in heavy selling of risk assets and risk currencies
to the benefit of safe haven currencies such as the JPY and safe haven assets
such as US Treasuries. No matter which result comes through - as in the words of
Yogi Berra "it ain't over until it's over". If the Greeks vote "YES" it might
force the Syriza government to step down and an interim government to be set up
before an e fresh election is called. That could be very messy. If the Greeks
vote "NO" - it doesn't necessarily mean Greece will leave the euro, but it will
increase the tail risk they will be forced to do so.
Big week down under There is plenty of event risk in Australia in the week
ahead. The RBA meets Tuesday and while they aren't expected to change policy -
the market will pay close attention to the statement to see if they insert an
easing bias and to see what they say about the level of the AUD after its big
fall on Friday. The way the AUD/USD fell on Friday and the potential for quick
losses in the wake of Friday's fall - the AUD/USD might be closer to 0.7000 by
the time the RBA meets and this will be most welcome by the central bank. The
RBA might not be overly comfortable as to why the AUD is falling - namely China
fears - and any comments regarding China will draw close attention by the
markets.
The coming week also sees key economic data from Australia including TD-MI
Inflation gauge and ANZ Job Ads on Monday; Aus employment Thursday and finally
Aus Housing Finance Friday. Aus jobs data on Thursday is expected to show a loss
of 5k jobs for June and unemployment to inch up to 6.1% from 6.0% in May.
Other key data in the week ahead It will be a very quiet week for data in the US
and Euro zone. For US ISM non-mfg PMI will be out Monday and US Trades will be
out Tuesday. EZ Sentix and German Ind Orders on Monday - followed by German IP
on Tuesday are the only data of note out of the Euro zone. It is a bit busier in
the UK with UK IP out Tuesday and the BOE meets Thursday.
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
John Noonan's Technical view as at Sunday 5th July
Equities
S&P commenced a short-term trend lower late last week, as the 5, 10 and 20 day
moving averages are lined up in a bearish formation and all three are starting
to point lower. The S&P fell to 2,056 at one stage last week and thereby
verified the 200-dma at 2,055 as key support. A break below the 200-dma targets
the 38.2 fibo of the 12 month low at 1,820 and all-time high at 2,134 - which
comes in at 2,014. A break and close above the 20-dma (2,095 on Thursday) would
suggest the trend lower was short-lived and more consolidation ahead. {Last
2,076}
DAX Despite last week's 3.8% fall - the German DAX is not yet trending lower.
Key support is found at 10,795/10,805 and a break below 10,790 targets the
200-dma around 10,610. A break and close above the 20-dma at 11,190 would
suggest more whippy range trading ahead. {Last 11,058}
ASX made a healthy recover after the Monday plunge to 5,390, but the price
action last week was erratic. The short-term moving averages aren't yet
indicating a trend lower, but the 5, 10 and 20 week moving averages are now
lined up in a bearish formation. The descending 50-dma has been good resistance
and a close above that reading would relieve the downward pressure. The 50-dma
comes in around 5.650. A break back below last week's 5.390 low targets the
year's low at 5,267. ({Last 5,538}
Commodities
Gold has started to trend lower, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are
lined up in a bearish formation and pointing lower. The trend isn't strong at
this stage, but a break below the 2015 low at 1,143 should see the trend lower
accelerate. A close above the 20-dma at 1,179 would throw doubt on the trend
lower and likely lead to more range-trading. Resistance has formed around 1,190
where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages converge {Last 1,168}
Iron Ore Iron ore commenced trending lower last week and the trend looks strong.
The 61.8 fibo of the 46.70/65.40 move comes in at 53.80 and a fix below that
level targets a full retracement to the trend and multi-year low at 46.70. A
break above the 10-dma at 59.35 would relieve the downward pressure. {Last
64.10}
Lon Copper has stopped trending lower and is in consolidation mode. A break
above 5,850 would shift the pressure to the topside and target 5,965 where the
100-dma and 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/5,642 move converge. A break below 5,642
would likely see a resumption of the trend lower. {Last 5,758}
NYMEX Crude The break and close below key support at 56.50 was bearish and NYMEX
Crude has commenced a short-term trend lower. The next level of support is found
at the 38.2 fibo of the 42.03/62.60 move at 54.75. Resistance is found at the
10-dma at 58.75 and a break and close above that reading would ease the downward
pressure. {Last 55.52}
FX
EUR/USD The 5, 10 and 20 day moving averages are lined up in a bearish
formation, but the 20-day isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a short-term trend
lower is in place. A break below last week's spike low at 1.0955 would confirm a
trend lower is in place and target the May 27 trend low at 1.0819. A break and
close above the 20-dma at 1.1230 would negate the bearish outlook and suggest
more range trading ahead. {Last 1.1107}
USD/JPY The short-term moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but
the 10-day moving average isn't yet pointing lower to confirm a trend lower has
commenced. Support is found at the top of the daily ichimoku cloud at 122.23 and
a daily close below that reading would be bearish. USD/JPY has remained above
the cloud since May 19. Resistance is found at the daily kinjun line at 123.90
and a break above targets 124.45. {Last 122.77}
AUD/USD has started trending lower and the break below 0.7595 on Friday was a
very bearish event. The 0.7500 level is psychological support and a break below
that level could see a very quick move towards 0.7000 as there isn't any
significant technical support this side of that level. A break back above 0.7670
is needed to relieve downward pressure. {Last 0.7519}
John.Noonan@thomsonreuters.com
OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT
NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE
IDR 13380 13430 13405 13400-13420 USD/JPY 123.18 122.60 122.77
INR 63.70 63.75 63.70 63.69-72 EUR/USD 1.1125 1.1065 1.1107
KRW 1124.3 1125 1124 1123-1124 EUR/JPY 136.85 135.95 136.18
MYR 3.7900 3.7960 3.7930 3.7910-30 GBP/USD 1.5649 1.5560 1.5570
PHP 45.12 45.15 45.13 45.11-14 USD/CAD 1.2602 1.2538 1.2569
TWD 30.86 30.88 30.865 30.87-88 AUD/USD 0.7649 0.7509 0.7519
CNY 1-mth Dealt 6.1240 6.1230-50 NZD/USD 0.6731 0.6678 0.6694
CNY 6-mth No Trades 6.1730-60 USD/SGD 1.3505 1.3452 1.3460
CNY 1-yr No Trades 6.2480-00 USD/THB 33.80 33.76 33.76
Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous
DJIA 17730 Mkt Clsd 10-year 2.39% 2.39%
S&P 500 2077 Mkt Clsd 2-year 0.63% 0.63%
NASDAQ 5009 Mkt Clsd 30-year 3.19% 3.19%
FTSE 6586 -44 -0.67 Spot Gold($) 1167.80 1165.80
DAX 11058 -41 -0.37 Nymex 55.52 56.51
Nikkei 20539 +17 +0.08 Brent 60.32 61.82
(Reporting by Peter Whitley & John Noonan)