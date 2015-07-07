SYDNEY, July 8 (IFR) -

Tuesday Night Headlines * Eurozone summit on Sunday to back plan for Greece-(Sources) * Irish fin min sees acceptance for re-profiling of Greek debt * Obama agreed with Merkel on need for durable deal with Greece (MNSI) * Greece plans new application to the ESM for aid (Germany's Handelsblatt) * ECB's Rimsevics says introduction of another currency in Greece is most realistic scenario * UK's NIESR estimates economy grew 0.7% in Q2, expects BOE to begin rate hikes in early '16 * Canada's Oliver says Canada in a fragile econ environment * US JOLTS Job Openings May +5.363m, f/c 5.350m, +5.334m-prev Macro Themes in Play * Equities center stage on China fears; Europe down hard; major indices press 200-dma support; commodity collapse ongoing, copper down 7% in 2 days * Global macro outlook turns down on China, Europe; Fed end-year rate hike odds now only 50/50, Sep at 1-in-5; 30-yr UST back under 3%, lowest yield in 5 weeks * EUR down but off lows as progress seen in Greece talks; peripherals still under heavy pressure as bad debt precedents feared * USDJPY lower with stocks; Cable holds 200-dma for now; CAD, AUD, NZD, MXN, BRL all follow CRB down, make new lows for move Overnight Currency Summaries prepared by NY IFR/BUZZ team EUR/USD * General JPY strength sees EUR/JPY dive in Europe's morning, EUR/USD follows * Sub-1.0950 before bouncing towards 1.0990 into NY open * Risk sours in NY, Greek & China concerns grow, JPY stays strong * Takes EUR/USD to a new trend low of 1.0916 before profit taking kicks in * Greece plans new application to ESM for aid helps risk bounce * JPY strength abates EUR/JPY up near 134.50 & EUR/USD 1.0980 late in the day USD/JPY * JPY prevailed amid fresh global deleveraging, but far more so on X's * EUR/JPY pierced Fibo, 100-DMA & Kijun supports by 133.57: close is key * Daily Cloud base rises to 133.57 on Thur as Greece puts forth ESM proposal * USD/JPY dipped to 122.01 in NY on mixed US data & risk-off flows GBP/USD * Cable tripped stops near 1.55 after the release of weak UK Mfg prod data * Lingering Greek issues and Chinese equity volatility added to broad risk-off * Cable dipped into the daily cloud by 1.5543, bouncing near Fib sup by 1.5409 * EUR/GBP rallied off 0.7060 lows after MP miss; ended NY session by 0.7100 * UK budget on Wed, traders expect FinMin Osborne to cut welfare spend by GBP12b USD/CHF * EUR/CHF offered amid further broad-based derisking across markets * Day's 1.0431 high right at the daily Tenkan; Mon's low intact thus far * Greek drama remains unresolved & China fears are spreading USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2644/732, NorAm range 1.2707/80, closed 1.2740 (+30 pips in NY) * Brent crude +0.9%, WTI -0.15%, aluminum -2.0%, copper (Aug) -3.0%, gold -1.6% * AUD/CAD closed -0.2%, 0.9464, CAD/JPY -0.75%, 96.07, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.3970 * DXY +0.6%; Choppy day, Greek headlines continuing to drive volatility * Oil prices ebbed 0.2-0.4% in NY trade, the Loonie slumped on poor trade data * Canadian trade -3.3bn vs -2.5bn f/c, US trade -41.9bn vs -42.6bn f/c AUD/USD * Below 0.7440 into NY open, bear pressure applied immediately * Risk was sour on Greek worries while copper, iron-ore & rebar all traded lower * NY pressed pair & broke 0.7400 barrier, stops were run but follow through ltd * New trend low of 0.7398 made but NY losses erode, stocks rally & USD softens * Pair lifts on p/t near 0.7450 & remains nearby late in the day NZD/USD * Europe slips to new trend low of 0.6620, light bounce near 0.6640 into NY open * NY applies bear pressure as commodities see severe slump * NY hits 0.6623 then losses erode as USD strength wanes and the greenback falls * Profit taking bounce sees 0.6672, sellers in 0.6670/90 zone cap * Pair near 0.6650 late in the day LATAM * Grexit fears & commodity weakness lifted USD/BRL near 3.20 in risk-off markets * Talk of possible regime change in aftermath of Petrobras scandal * USD/BRL moves above upper 21-d Bolli eyes Jun 1 high by 3.2139 * USD/MXN rose to new all-time high at 15.87 before reversing in NY aft to 15.80 * Mex consumer conf at 7-mos high as consumer demand picks up * Safe haven flows on China/Greek reversed, US yields/equities firm into NY cl * USD/CLP hit new 2015 high by 649.50; copper/China weakness weighs on the CLP ASIAN CURRENCY OUTLOOK USD/AXJ * Commodity currency sell-off early Europe led to broad USD strength * Moves continued into NY before p/t struck * Stocks reversed losses with Wall Street ending the day in the black * MYR NDFs above 3.85 at one stage - with latest developments shd see 3.90 soon * New Greece summit planned for Sunday with 28 European member states to attend USD/KRW traded an 1126.2-1131.7 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 1130.2. The Kospi closed down 0.66%. USD/SGD traded a 1.3488-1.3573 range in Asia on Monday; last at 1.3564. The Straits Times closed up 0.2%. USD/MYR traded a 3.8050-3.8130 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 3.8080. The KLSE index closed down 0.3%. USD/IDR traded a 13290-13330 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 13325. The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) was set at 13313. The IDX Composite closed down 0.2%. USD/PHP traded a 45.125-18 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 45.175. The PSE index closed down 0.2%. USD/THB traded a 33.835-99 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 33.985. Thai Set closed up 0.7%. USD/TWD traded a 30.953-995 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 30.995. The Taiex closed down 0.06%. USD/CNY was set in Asia on Tuesday at 6.1166 slightly higher than the previous 6.1160 fix. OTC USD/CNY traded a 6.2084-6.2094 range; last at 6.2092. OTC USD/CNH last at 6.2224; range 6.2124-6.2240. The 1-yr NDF was last quoted in Asia at 6.2740-6.2760. The Shanghai Composite closed down 1.2%. The property sub sector closed down 0.1%. ChiNext closed down 5.1%. USD/INR traded a 63.30-48 range in Asia on Tuesday; last at 63.465. The Sensex closed down 0.1%. Economic Data Releases (GMT) Nil Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) Nil

OVERNIGHT TRADED RANGES--------------- INTRADAY RANGES -- Close 2100GMT NDFS OPEN HIGH LOW LAST CURRENCY HIGH LOW CLOSE IDR 13410 13460 13430 13420-13440 USD/JPY 122.88 122.01 122.56 INR 63.68 63.87 63.74 63.78-80 EUR/USD 1.1057 1.0916 1.1012 KRW 1135.5 1138 1133 1135.5-36.5 EUR/JPY 135.67 133.52 134.89 MYR 3.8320 3.8525 3.8350 3.8410-40 GBP/USD 1.5610 1.5413 1.5463 PHP 45.36 45.46 45.39 45.35-37 USD/CAD 1.2780 1.2644 1.2705 TWD 31.01 31.08 31.01 31.07-075 AUD/USD 0.7502 0.7398 0.7453 CNY 1-mth 6.1300 6.1280 6.1270-90 NZD/USD 0.6686 0.6620 0.6651 CNY 6-mth Dealt 6.1915 6.1880-00 USD/SGD 1.3584 1.3488 1.3540 CNY 1-yr Dealt 6.2800 6.2790-10 USD/THB 34.02 33.835 33.98 Equities Close Change %Change UST(Yields) Close Previous DJIA 17777 +93 +0.53 10-year 2.25% 2.29% S&P 500 2081 -8 -0.39 2-year 0.59% 0.59% NASDAQ 4997 +5 +0.10 30-year 3.035% 3.085% FTSE 6432 -104 -1.59 Spot Gold($) 1156.80 1169.90 DAX 10677 -214 -1.96 Nymex 52.33 52.67 Nikkei 20377 +264 +1.31 Brent 57.45 56.69

